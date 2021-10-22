Strong Middle Quarters lift Cross County past Clarkson/Leigh, 45-12.

And…...the previous sequence that took me an entire paragraph to explain, took just 16 seconds in real time to unfold and Cross County had themselves a 22-6 halftime lead.

Hold on though. The SEQUENCE that changed the flow of the game wasn’t over just yet. It did, however, take just 11 seconds into the 3rd quarter to complete, when Shayden Lundstrom fielded the 2nd half kickoff, went full bore, and raced 61 yards for a touchdown. Carter Seim added the double PAT on a run and……SEQUENCE Complete. The Cross County lead is suddenly 30-6 in a total span of 27 SECONDS stretching from the end of the second quarter to eleven ticks deep into the third stanza.

Cross County lengthened it’s lead to 38-6 when Lundstrom lofted a pass that was fielded by sure-handed All-Stater Cory Hollinger from 17 yards out.

Eli Hayes tossed an 18 yard strike to Carter Hanel early in the 4th quarter before Carter Seim broke loose on a 27 yard touchdown run at the 5:04 mark of the money quarter, completing the scoring

The Cross County rushing game was led by the bruising running of Seim, who powered his way to 161 yards on 18 totes and 2 scores. Haiden Hild added 86 more rushing. The superb Eli Hayes ended the evening with an unofficial 99 yards on 25 carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown for Clarkson-Leigh.