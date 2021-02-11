 Skip to main content
Strong second half lifts Grand Island Central Catholic past Hastings St. Cecilia
Strong second half lifts Grand Island Central Catholic past Hastings St. Cecilia

Gil Jengmer powered Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic to a five-point halftime lead over Hastings St. Cecilia Thursday.

The Crusaders’ defense took over from there.

GICC allowed only four points in the second half to pull away for a 54-26 victory over the Bluehawks (9-11).

St. Cecilia went 2-for-18 from the floor in the second half and didn’t score until there was 6:56 remaining in the game.

“Effort was one factor,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “We played hard in the first half, but we tried to overcompensate that ball screen. We just need to guard it and get ball pressure on it. We just weren’t doing that. We did that better in the second half. Isaac (Herbek) did a great job, Russ (Martinez) did a great job.

“The other thing was we rebounded. I think they got maybe one second shot the entire second half. That makes a big difference too.”

Jengmer came off the bench and provided a huge spark inside for the Crusaders throughout the game. The 6-foot-8 junior scored a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds.

He hit all four of his shots in the second quarter, including a pair of dunks, to help the Crusaders (17-3) even hold a 27-22 lead at the half.

“He played with great energy,” Tino Martinez said. “We fed him the ball when he’s open which has been an emphasis of ours. We feel like we missed our post guys inside all year long, and that counts Koby (Bales) and Marcus (Lowry). So it’s been an emphasis these last few weeks in practice.

“We finished. Gil was tremendous. I’m happy for him. That kid’s come a long way.”

Herbek added 13 points for GICC. Dei Jengmer had nine points and eight rebounds while Lowry contributed nine points and five assists.

Brayden Schroppp led St. Cecilia with 12 points.

The Crusaders now turn their attention to Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting with Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X at the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Tino Martinez said the Thunderbolts will be a tough challenge to slow down.

“We can’t let them get out in transition,” he said. “They’re so good in transition. They push the ball as good as anybody we’re going to play. They’ve got several different guys who can do it. Obviously the Hoiberg twins (Sam and Charlie) are really good, but they’ve got several other guys who can push it at you too.

“We’ve got to get back and hopefully stop them in transition. We’ve got to rebound, then we’ve got to be sure-handed on offense.”

GICC 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 26

GICC (17-3)

Russ Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Koby Bales 1-1 0-0 2, Isaac Herbek 6-9 0-0 13, Marcus Lowry 4-8 1-1 9, Dei Jengmer 3-9 3-5 9, Tanner Turek 1-3 0-0 3, Brayden Wenzl 0-1 0-0 0, Gil Jengmer 8-13 2-3 18, Brayton Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Kenna 0-0 0-0 0, Isahmael Nadir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 6-9 54.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (9-11)

Hayden Demuth 1-5 0-0 3, Brayden Schropp 5-10 0-0 12, Garrett Parr 1-5 0-0 2, Carson Kudlacek 1-7 0-0 3, Grant Rossow 1-4 0-0 3, John Starr 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony Sabatka 1-4 1-2 3, Caden Krikac 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson Kissinger 0-0 0-0 0, Braden Ruff 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Cerny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-37 1-2 26.

GICC 14 13 11 16—54

Hastings SC 10 12 0 4—26

3-point field goals—GICC 2-6 (Martinez 0-1, Herbek 1-1, Lowry 0-1, D. Jengmer 0-1, Turek 1-2), HSC 5-19 (Demuth 1-4, Schropp 2-5, Parr 0-2, Kudlacek 1-4, Rossow 1-3, Starr 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—GICC 36 (D. Jengmer, G. Jengmer 8), HSC 16 (Schropp 5). Assists—GICC 6 (Lowry 5), HSC 3. Turnovers—GICC 7, HSC 9. Total fouls—GICC 9, HSC 9. Technicals—none.

