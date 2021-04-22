Strong second half sends Vikings past Hastings

Class B No. 6-rated Northwest produced the second-half performance it looked for after suffering through some rough moments over the first 40 minutes against Hastings Thursday.
The Vikings scored the only three goals after halftime to claim a 5-2 victory in their regular-season home finale.
“At halftime we just talked about winning all the 50/50 balls and connecting a little more on passes then looking for the wings,” Northwest co-head coach John Kenna said. “We wanted to work the wings a little bit more, get some good, quality crosses, and I think we did that.
“I think we had eight or nine corner kicks, and that’s a strength. We’ve got two guys who can take them, and I think we scored two technically on them just crashing the net and getting those. Those are the hard-fought games you need to win.”
Alex Korte broke the tie in the 54th minutes. Parker Janky added an insurance goals in the 68th minute and Caden Keller tacked one on in the 78th, both of those coming off of assists from Najib Ortiz.
Northwest saw Hastings respond after each of its goals in the first half.
Janky quickly struck in the second minute, gaining possession of the ball after a corner kick and dribbling around a defender in the box before firing a short-range chip shot.
But Hastings answered in the sixth minute when a turnover and goalkeeper Zeke Koening being caught out of position allowed Luis Hernandez to loop a shot from 20 yards out into an open net.
“That first goal was a mental mistake with the keeper there,” Kenna said. “That’s OK – he bounced back and he played good.
“And we asked them to play aggressive, so that’s what we want. But sometimes you’ve just got to clear the ball when you need it.”
Peyton Atwood crashed from the backside to put away a shot by Payton King in the 34th minute to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead.
That lasted two minutes before Hernandez broke open down the middle of the field and won a 1-on-1 battle to tie the match in the 36th minute.
“That second one we again had a miscommunication in defense or we clean that one up,” Kenna said. “This late in the season, we’ve got to keep working on that. We’ve got to get better on those. Those can come back and bite you.”
Northwest (8-3) outshot the Tigers (1-10) by a 28-6 margin and won its two matches this week by a combined 10-3 coming off of last week’s upset loss to York in the Central Conference tournament quarterfinals.
“We just said after losing that York game we had to keep taking it one game at a time plugging away, and so far we’ve done it this week,” Kenna said. “Now we turn around and are at Crete Tuesday, and that’s a great one.”
GIRLS
Hastings 3, Northwest 1
Hastings scored all of its goals within a span of 8:35 to snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Northwest Thursday.
The Tigers (5-7) struck twice in a span of 1:22 to take the lead. Nizel Espinoza Nunez sent a long shot from near the flag that went off a defender’s leg and into the goal at 52:19.
That equaled Hastings’ scoring total during its four-game skid.
“Finally, once we got one goal we could exhale and it was a relief because it had been a while since we had scored,” Tigers coach Melissa Everson said. “That helped us get a few more.”
Leah Krings then banged in a rebound after Esmerelda Guzman’s initial shot went off the right post.
Emma Consbruck redirected a shot by McKinsey Long to make it 3-1 at 60:54.
“They had their three goals in an eight-minute span,” Northwest coach Jess Herrmann said. “Like I told the girls, if we can take out those five minutes it’s a 1-1 game. We were right there, so we have nothing to hang our heads about. We just have to do a better job of finishing and not panicking when they get a goal to tie it up or take a lead.”
Some fortunate bounces seem to go Hastings’ way.
“I thought Macey (Bosard), our goalie, had the best game she had all season,” Herrmann said. “She had some fantastic saves.”
After a scoreless first half, Northwest (7-6) took the lead at 45:07 on a shot by Lucy Ghaifan from just inside the 18-yard box.
“It was kind of a sense of relief because we hadn’t punched one in,” Herrmann said. “Then she had a great shot to finish. We just really needed to hold tight for the last 25 minutes, and we weren’t quite able to do that.”
That goal seemed to energize Hastings, which tied it up within seven minutes.
“I told them this is a game we had to win,” Everson said. “We had to win to get a better seeding for subdistricts, so they knew that. Once they got scored on they knew they had to respond.”