Strong second half sends Vikings past Hastings

But Hastings answered in the sixth minute when a turnover and goalkeeper Zeke Koening being caught out of position allowed Luis Hernandez to loop a shot from 20 yards out into an open net.

“That first goal was a mental mistake with the keeper there,” Kenna said. “That’s OK – he bounced back and he played good.

“And we asked them to play aggressive, so that’s what we want. But sometimes you’ve just got to clear the ball when you need it.”

Peyton Atwood crashed from the backside to put away a shot by Payton King in the 34th minute to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead.

That lasted two minutes before Hernandez broke open down the middle of the field and won a 1-on-1 battle to tie the match in the 36th minute.

“That second one we again had a miscommunication in defense or we clean that one up,” Kenna said. “This late in the season, we’ve got to keep working on that. We’ve got to get better on those. Those can come back and bite you.”

Northwest (8-3) outshot the Tigers (1-10) by a 28-6 margin and won its two matches this week by a combined 10-3 coming off of last week’s upset loss to York in the Central Conference tournament quarterfinals.