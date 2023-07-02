U-Save Pharmacy defeats Loomis

on final day of Kearney tourneyKEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team finished the Kearney 4th of July tournament on a good note.

The Grand Island seniors ended the tournament with an 11-2 five-inning victory over Loomis Sunday. The game was called in the fifth because of the mercy rule.

U-Save scored in each inning, including five runs in the third. Barrett Obermiller led the offense by going 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Eli Ford got the win by giving up six hits and had three strikeouts.

U-Save Pharmacy 11, Loomis 2

Loomis 000 02-2 6 4

U-Save Pharmacy 235 1X-11 6 2

WP-Ford. LP-Hatfield. 2B-L: Trompke.