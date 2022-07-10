Sunday's Legion Roundup

Home Federal wins over Gretna on a walk-off double

HASTINGS—The Grand Island Home Federal baseball team won 6-5 in extra innings on a Cohen Evans walk-off double on Sunday afternoon against Gretna in the Kearney/Hastings tournament.

With two runners on base via a Tyler Douglass single and a Gretna error, Evans smacked a fly ball to left field and brought home Douglass.

Gretna scored took and early 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and one in the third. They two more home in the fifth. Home Federal did most of their damage in the fourth with four runs on two singles, two walks, a hit by pitch, an error and a sacrifice fly. They put another across the plate in the fifth which tied the game.

Evans led the way going 2-for-4 at the plate. Eli Arends also went 2-for-3.

Kaden Kuusela picked up the win on the mound in his four innings of work, striking out five batters and throwing a total of 49 strikes in 74 pitches.

Home Federal is back in action on Friday in their district tournament in Hastings.

Dinsdale Automotive loses in the championship of the Capitol City Clash

LINCOLN—The Grand Island Dinsdale Automotive baseball team lost 12-7 to Hastings in the Capitol City Clash championship on Sunday night in Lincoln.

Hastings built up an 11-0 lead over the first five innings, scoring three runs in the first, four in the second and one more in both the third and the fourth. Dinsdale Automotive made a comeback effort, scoring six run in the bottom of the fifth on a triple, a single four walks, a hit by pitch, an error and a groundout. Each team added one more run in the seventh.

Owen Williams led the way, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two triples and an RBI. Krae Wardyn picked up the loss, allowing nine hits in his two innings on the mound.

Dinsdale Automotive (15-17) committed nine errors in the game.

They’ll be back in action in their district tournament in Lexington on Friday.