Talkin' about practice: Whatever misfired last week must change quickly with Iowa looming

“The biggest thing is building that trust (with the quarterbacks) in practice," he said. "I think that last week in practice we didn’t do a good enough job running routes full speed and getting our depth and building that trust with the quarterback in practice. If you don’t build the trust then, there’s no way you’re going to have it during the game. …

“Starting yesterday and today, we practiced much harder and there’s been a new kind of intensity and detail toward the practice and the plays and I think that we’ll have a different result this weekend. But I think it’s going to start with the juice that we bring. So far at practice, we’ve done well bringing our own energy and juice and we’re going to have to do it again Friday.”

So, what to make of all the talk about effort and inconsistency on the practice field? How the rest of the season goes will determine some of that, whether it stands as an aberration or something bigger. Frost, for his part, said both on Saturday and Monday that he was surprised by the dip.