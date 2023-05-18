The Grand Island Central Catholic finished day one of the state girls tennis meet in third place with 28 points.

Crusader coach James Lowry said they experienced some highs and lows at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday.

“State is always a challenge,” Lowry said. “You always come in hoping you’re ready. I was really happy with Ayonya Birthi, making day two for the first time. She played very well and had two close matches. She’s just become a lot stronger mentally this year, and I think it showed today. …One doubles played excellent. They have all year. They played a couple of quality teams to get in the top four. You have to be happy there.

“In both No. 2’s, we were hoping for better to be honest. We practiced so hard and prepared so well, and I was just hoping for better for some of them. If you ask them, I think they would say they were hoping for better as well.”

In the No. 1 singles, senior Ayonya Birthi guaranteed herself at least a top eight finish.

As the No. 8 seed, she defeated Crete’s Hadley Swiercinsky 6-2, 7-5 in the first round. She then took on Kearney Catholic’s Makenzie Schroeder, who was seeded ninth, and won 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 to advance to the quarterfinals. Birthi then faced Omaha Duchesene’s Ina Satpathy, the No. 1 seed, and lost 6-1, 6-0.

In the No. 2 singles, freshman Arushi Birthi, the No. 2 seed, rolled in the first round, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Holdrege’s Ella McClymont. Arushi then defeated Gothenburg’s Joey Holland, 6-3, 6-1 to guarantee herself a top eight finish.

She then faced Omaha Brownell/Talbot/Concordia’s Gretchen Goebel, the No. 7 seed in the quarterfinals and lost 7-6 (10-6) in the third set tiebreaker.

“For a freshman, she came down and battled as a talented player,” Lowry said. “I kind of hope it does bother her, so she works harder and wants to get better for the future.”

GICC’s No. 1 doubles team of Tristyn Hedman/Carolyn Maser, the No. 3 seed, entered the tournament with a 25-1 record. The pair dominated in the first round, winning 6-0, 6-1 over Omaha Gross Catholic’s Allison Carroll/Makenzie Hughes. They then defeated Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett/Aspyn Andreas in the second round, 6-1, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, they faced Duchesene’s Paulina Gilgenast/Leila Ayoub, the No. 6 seed, and won 6-4, 6-2, guaranteeing themselves a top four finish.

And in the No. 2 doubles, GICC’s Avery Kelly/Madelyn Weyers, the No. 3 seed with a 22-3 record, won 6-1, 6-1 over Holdrege’s Claire Hudson/Lexie Wright in the first round. Kelly and Weyers then beat Gothenburg’s Madison Cornwell/Hailey Steuben, 6-3, 6-2, in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, they lost 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 to Ogallala’s Gracie Marhenke/Emily VanBorkum.

“There’s a little disappointment because we were hoping to be playing for a higher position,” Lowry said about the team’s mindset. “Right now, you just come out and play for pride. You’re playing for your school and your family, and you’re doing everything you can. That’s one thing our program has always done. We come down and compete. I don’t care if it’s for fifth or first place, we’re coming down and trying to win. I think tomorrow, they have to have the mindset of it’s a new day.”

Grand Island’s four teams out after day one

For Grand Island Senior High, all four teams in the tournament lost and won’t be playing in the medal rounds.

The Islanders’ best performance was in the No. 2 doubles, where Grand Island’s team of Sophia Armstrong/Mya Chrisman (12-10) was the No. 7 seed heading into the tournament. Armstrong and Chrisman won their first round match against Lincoln High’s Kristie Trinh/Rowan Wick 6-0, 6-2.

They then took on Papillion-LaVista’s Katie Van Sant/Emmie Willd (15-14), the No. 7 seed, and lost in a thrilling second round match, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

“We knew that match was going to be a tough match,” Grand Island tennis coach Josh Budler said. “That was the match to try to get to tomorrow into the medal round. We didn’t start off very well in that match. We went down early in the first set. Once we found our rhythm and our game, we played well. We won the second set pretty easily and in the third set tiebreaker, anything can happen, and we lost the tie break.

“It’s a bummer, but I’m proud of the girls, and they played as they could. The result just didn’t go our way today.”

In the No. 1 singles, Grand Island’s Finley Evans, the No. 10 seed with a 14-10 record entering the tournament, defeated Omaha Benson’s Cho Cho Than 6-3, 6-1, to advance to the second round. Evans then ran into Lincoln Southwest’s Natalie Thompson, the No. 7 seed, and lost 6-2, 6-3 to end her tournament run.

Grand Island’s Katelyn Rodriguez, who was seeded 13th with a 15-16 record, blanked Millard South’s Teresa Church, winning 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles. Rodriguez then faced the No. 4 seed, Omaha Marian’s Ellen Crotzer (22-6), and lost 6-1, 6-2, ending her tournament.

And Grand Island’s No. 1 doubles team of Jaylen Hansen/Mallory Campbell, who was not seeded entering the tournament, lost 6-2, 7-5 to Gretna’s Lauren Paul/Harper Wood (14-15), who was the No. 12 seed.

“I thought our girls competed very well,” Budler said. “We played up to our ability and as well as we could. …We knew we were going to run into some tough matches today. …We lost matches to some better players, but I’m proud of the girls.”