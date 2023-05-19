LINCOLN — The ability to overcome disappointment helped Grand Island Central Catholic’s No. 1 doubles team of Tristyn Hedman and Carolyn Maser finish their season on a positive note.

Hedman and Maser capped a 29-2 campaign with a third-place finish in the Class B NSAA State Tennis Championships on Friday at Woods Park. The Crusaders’ juniors clinched the bronze medal with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Brownell-Talbot/Concordia’s Kennedy Christoffels and Elizabeth Goebel.

“We just took the approach that we had nothing to lose, and we might as well try to win it,” Hedman said of the third-place match. “We’re both very competitive, and we understand each other. When one of us gets down, we know what we would want to be said to us, so we can say that and just pick each other up.”

The strong bounce-back performance didn’t surprise Maser.

“Tristyn and I work really well together, and we do a good job of staying together when things go wrong,” Maser said. “We did a good job of coming back after losing in the semifinals. I think we do a nice job of complementing each other as players.

“We have different personality types, but we’re great at coming together and working as a team.”

Hedman and Maser got off to a strong start in Friday morning’s semifinals, winning the first set before eventually falling 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to the No. 2-seeded Omaha Skutt Catholic tandem of Quinlan Sullivan and Anna Weberg. GICC coach James Lowry said he was proud of the way his No. 1 doubles team responded to adversity.

“Those two have done that all year — they just come out every match and they compete,” Lowry said. “Both of them are multi-sport athletes, and I think they both hate losing. That’s a pretty good attribute to have sometimes.”

The third-place effort at No. 1 doubles led the Crusaders to a fifth-place finish in the Class B team race with 29.5 points. Elkhorn North rolled to the title with 53 points, followed by Omaha Skutt (36.5), Omaha Duchesne Academy (35) and Brownell-Talbot/Concordia (30.5).

GICC recorded sixth-place finishes at both of its No. 2 positions.

At No. 2 singles, second-seeded Crusader Arushi Birthi (25-4) won her first Friday match 8-5 in eight-game pro-set scoring format against Grace Riha of Omaha Duchesne to reach the fifth-place match. There, the GICC freshman lost 8-4 to Omaha Skutt’s Victoria Leu.

In No. 2 doubles, Central Catholic’s third-seeded duo of Avery Kelly and Madelyn Weyers (26-5) opened with an 8-5 victory against Roslyn Wiemers and Rowen Wiemers of McCook. In the fifth-place match, the Crusader seniors lost 8-4 to Avery Hoegh and Ruby Lamski of Elkhorn.

At No. 1 singles, eighth-seeded Ayonya Birthi (18-9) finished eighth. The Crusaders’ senior lost her first match of the day 8-4 to York’s Ellie Peterson before falling 8-3 to Gothenburg’s Emily Cornwell.

Just minutes after wrapping up the 2023 season, Hedman and Maser said they were already looking forward to next year. Their goal: Win gold at No. 1 doubles in 2024.

“I think it will be even better for us if we play together next year because we’ll be a lot more accustomed to each other, just from spending so much time together,” Hedman said. “I think we can really grow over the summer and in the offseason, and we’ll come out really strong next year.”

Said Maser: “I’m super excited for next year. We’ll work hard this summer and hope it goes well.”

Although Lowry admitted he was hoping for a better team finish at state, the GICC coach said it was definitely a season to celebrate. The Crusaders won four tournaments — their only tournament loss was in a duals tournament to Elkhorn North — and otherwise went undefeated in dual matches.

“If you look at the whole picture, they had a great year,” Lowry said. “We came down here with high expectations. We had a couple of matches not go our way where we didn’t perform as well as we would’ve liked, but overall, you have to be happy with them.

“The other thing was that they always made it fun to go to practice — and not a lot of people get to say that, but these kids made it that way. They’re a good group.”