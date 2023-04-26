TENNIS
Grand Island girls shut out Lincoln Northeast
LINCOLN - The Grand Island girls tennis team won 9-0 over Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday.
Three of the matches were shutouts, with the closest match being the No. 5 singles.
Grand Island is back in action on Thursday as they host their own invite.
Singles
No. 1 - Ella Steffens, GISH, def. Finley Evans, LNE, 8-2.
No. 2 - Addison Hoage, GISH, def. Katelyn Rodriguez, LNE, 8-1.
No. 3 - Kenzie Pike, GISH, def. Jaylen Hansen, LNE, 8-0.
No. 4 - Avery Stinson, GISH, def. Mallory Campbell, LNE, 8-0.
No. 5 - Mackenzie Neiswanger, GISH, def. Bree Brandt, LNE, 8-4.
No. 6 - Savanna Metcalf, GISH, def. Madeline Tompkins, LNE, 8-1.
Doubles
No. 1 - Pike/Stinson def. Evans/Hansen, 8-1.
No. 2 - Flores/Metcalf def. Chrisman/Armstrong, 8-0.
No. 3 - Hoage/Neiswanger def. Tompkins/Campbell, 8-3.