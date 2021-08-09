The Clock Strikes Midnight and The Hour Has Arrived.

Then there’s the Omaha Public schools who waited TWO years to strap on the pads. How sweet this day must be for those young men and coaches to actually know that today is THE DAY, the day that never came a year ago.

For those football players, today will seem like Christmas. They know the pain of missing the opportunity to experience Friday Night Lights. But that’s in the rear view now, men. Seize the opportunity today and give it all you’ve got.

The medical community is preaching the fact we are not out of the woods, by a long shot with this new virus strain. But look at it this way. The NSAA, in their infinite wisdom and strong courage, led us through the dark times a year ago.

They started the season and saw it through to the end, knowing it could be done with the right approach.

There were State Championships, albeit not in Lincoln, but the games were played from beginning to end. Some states never played a down. The NSAA knew better. They had faith we could play the games if we all followed the rules and protocols. And we did.