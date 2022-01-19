The Elkhorn North girls basketball team left me in a daze tonight.

Remember now, a year ago Ann Price led this team to a state championship the FIRST YEAR this school was in existence. I may be wrong, but certainly cannot recall any school pulling off such a thing at any time in the history of girls basketball.

I could write a book about the amazing Britt Price, Ann’s concertmaster on the basketball floor, but it’s more than just Britt on this Elkhorn North basketball team.

Now, last night, it appeared that Kelly Cooksley threw a box and one defense at Ann Prince’s forces in the opening quarter, “limiting” Britt to 7 first quarter points, but Ann solved it and Britt went off for 17 second quarter points, grabbed several rebounds and dished out numerous assists during the Wolves 37 to 7 second quarter onslaught.

Oh, by the way, if you think Elkhorn North is a One-Man team, think again. Besides 5-11 sophomore Britt Prince, there is 6-2 junior Grace Heaney, 5-11 junior Hannah Nadgwick, and a pair of 5-9 seniors in Reilly Palmer and Molly Bruggeman.

All can score and can they RUN! The instant that defensive rebound is pulled down by one of these Wolves girls, this Elkhorn North team is exploding from the blocks and down court faster than a sneeze through a screen door.