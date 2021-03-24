The GICC State Basketball Championship journey began 463 days ago - Part One

Each season however ended with heartbreaking opening first round losses to eventual Class C-1 champions. One key player on this current 2021 State Championship squad was around when that 2018 team opened the season. The man was Russ Martinez.

Martinez, an athlete with skills beyond his years, was a starter from day one of his varsity career for head coach Tino Martinez, Russ’s uncle. Another 2021 senior, Koby Bales, would also have been a freshman starter on that 2018 team had he not suffered a torn ACL before the season even began.

Russ Martinez was the 3rd leading scorer (7.6 points per game) on that 2018 team which was led by senior Mayra Elmayra (17.8 ppg) and a junior sharpshooter named Jack Goering, who averaged 11.8 points a game.

The 2018 GICC team, like many other Crusader teams of past years who had twice as many wins as losses, featured a smothering defense. But most lacked a quintet of players who could not only put the ball through the hoop as a Team, but also destroy you from any point on the court.

That’s asking a lot from a high school basketball team, and anyone who follows that game closely, knows these types of teams just do not exist in great numbers around the state. If they do exist, chances are you will see them cutting down the nets at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on a Saturday in March.