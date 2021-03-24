The GICC State Basketball Championship journey began 463 days ago - Part One

Sometimes you can trace the path to a state championship back to a certain magic moment in time. An exact time and place that is, when a group of individuals seemed to come together as One, forming a tight knit unit that began to reveal signs of greatness.
Signs of a basketball season culminating with a coveted piece of hardware signaling this group was the finest in the state in their respective class, and even hushed conversations of a status even loftier than that.
Four hundred sixty three days ago. That’s when I saw the signs. I’ve watched this Grand Island Central Catholic take the basketball court every single season since moving to GI in 1958, two years after the school opened.
I’ve seen them all, even the 2000 C-1 championship team, but never felt comfortable with any single one of those Crusader teams winning a state title when the season began. That all changed 463 days ago, a day that seems like just yesterday.
It was Game 2 of the 2019/2020 season, a home game. The setting: The finals of the GICC Early Bird Holiday Tournament. The opponent: Norfolk Catholic
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
GICC was coming off back-to-back seasons of 20-7 (2018) and 18-8 (2019), both seasons successfully culminating with State Tournament appearances by the Crusaders.
Each season however ended with heartbreaking opening first round losses to eventual Class C-1 champions. One key player on this current 2021 State Championship squad was around when that 2018 team opened the season. The man was Russ Martinez.
Martinez, an athlete with skills beyond his years, was a starter from day one of his varsity career for head coach Tino Martinez, Russ’s uncle. Another 2021 senior, Koby Bales, would also have been a freshman starter on that 2018 team had he not suffered a torn ACL before the season even began.
Russ Martinez was the 3rd leading scorer (7.6 points per game) on that 2018 team which was led by senior Mayra Elmayra (17.8 ppg) and a junior sharpshooter named Jack Goering, who averaged 11.8 points a game.
The 2018 GICC team, like many other Crusader teams of past years who had twice as many wins as losses, featured a smothering defense. But most lacked a quintet of players who could not only put the ball through the hoop as a Team, but also destroy you from any point on the court.
That’s asking a lot from a high school basketball team, and anyone who follows that game closely, knows these types of teams just do not exist in great numbers around the state. If they do exist, chances are you will see them cutting down the nets at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on a Saturday in March.
The next season, in 2019, senior Jack Goering was the star. Despite being closely guarded and oftentimes double-teamed, Goering averaged 15.6 ppg, but the scoring output below Goering was becoming more balanced. Younger players like Russ Martinez, Koby Bales, Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek were starting to spread the scoring out evenly among their group. Adding to that key ingredient was the fact that a 6-8 freshman transfer named Dei Jengmer was steadily being molded into a solid post player after arriving at Central Catholic with a limited skill set.
Now, let’s flash back to opening night 2020 and the traditional home road opener at Lincoln Lutheran, part of the GICC Early Season Basketball Tournament.
Coach Tino Martinez and his staff had previously assembled a group of players they felt very confident with entering the 2020 campaign. Already in place were juniors Russ Martinez, a two year starter, and Koby Bales, who had a year of starting experience under his belt. Bales had scored 225 points and Martinez 198 the year before in 2019, but another extremely bright prospect was Isaac Herbek, a natural bloodlines athlete who stepped right in to score 141 points as a freshman.
In addition, there was also another prospect flashing signs of promise. It was sophomore Marcus Lowry, who made appearances in 12 games for the Crusaders in 2019. But the “BIG” talk was about an Aurora transfer named Dei Jengmer, a towering 6-9 figure, who made appearances in 12 games like Lowry, but scored just 25 points. More importantly though, was the fact Dei had pulled down 33 rebounds during the 2019 season.
On a side note, Dei and his eighth grade brother Gil (6-8) were very basketball-raw when they made the move to GICC. Dei was not in good physical condition upon arriving and relied on his height for any scoring opportunities.
It took hours of tutoring basic basketball skills, interrupted by a knee injury, to get Dei closer to playing meaningful minutes prior to that 2020 season.
Nonetheless, things looked very bright when the 2020 season began. The one downside was the fact the Crusader bench was nearly bare which may have been an understatement.
GICC opened the 2020 season a year and a half ago with just FOUR bench players. The low availability of bodies at that juncture in time may simply have been a lack of kids going out for basketball, but everyone who had aspirations of going out knew Tino Martinez expected high standards and quality workmanship from his players and his teams showed it.
The 2020 roster actually included 11 players, which included a lone senior named Connor Henke, who saw limited action but was an outstanding practice figure who consistently pushed the starters and lit a fire under the team with his hustle and his encouraging words.
There were also a couple of junior figures who would play prominent roles coming off the bench, each contributing in a different way.
One was the deadly outside shooting Tanner Turek, a fearless 5-9 junior who never passed up a beyond the arc shooting opportunity if given the green light. The other, Turek’s classmate Brayden Wenzl, was a speedy, ball handling wizard who could see the entire defense and get the ball up court without fear of having his pocket picked.
So...the stage was set.
The Crusaders eked out a 50-49 opening night 2019/2020 road win at a traditionally early season polished Lincoln Lutheran team. There was nothing eye-popping about the win.
The Crusaders shot an lukewarm 38% from the field, although it seemed acceptable for opening night. Sophomore Isaac Herbek, who was coming off a football season that saw him lead all Class C-1 wide receivers with 500 plus yards, co-led GICC in scoring with 14 points. Rock steady Russ Martinez matched that total and was a dominant force on defense.
Despite the narrow margin of victory, it appeared to me that this 2019/2020 GICC hoops season might be something special. But, I would reserve my early evaluation of this current basketball team until I saw them at play at home two days later against Norfolk Catholic. (As if I’m important, or more laughable, a basketball expert!)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
The date; Friday December 7, 2019 and the opponent; Norfolk Catholic. It was the finals of the GICC Early Bird Tournament, two days after the Crusaders had dispatched Lincoln Lutheran. The Knights were fresh from an 85-69 blowout win over Omaha Gross. A win that saw sophomore Preston Burbach lay 29 big ones on the Cougars.
Burbach was on fire in that game, draining 10 of 16 shots from the field, which included 3 of 6 from downtown. But GICC head coach Tino Martinez must have made a notation of the Knights putting up a massive 46 shots from beyond the arc and connecting on only 10 of those (22%).
It was a bad sign for Norfolk Catholic. The proud Knights, one of the mightiest traditional C-1 powers on both the gridiron and the hardwoods, never knew what hit them that Friday night.
Norfolk Catholic wanted to run. The Crusaders kindly obliged, racing to a 22-2 first quarter lead. Things got worse. The Crusaders would go on to hit 30 before the Knights would even add their 2nd basket.
The score ballooned to 46-16 at the half before things began to quiet down. The crushing GICC defense limited the sophomore Burbach to just 9 touches and 13 points. The Knights made only 12 of 55 shots from the field as a team, including 5 of 36 (14%) from three point land.
On offense, GICC came at Norfolk Catholic from all directions. Sophomore Marcus Lowry and junior Tanner Turek both drained three treys in the win, Russ Martinez added a pair. Dei Jengmer was brutal inside, netting 12 points, as did Koby Bales, whose dribble drives to the hoops left Knight defenders frozen in their steps.
The Crusaders shot 56% from the field, 42% coming from beyond the arc, in the runaway 78-39 victory. Dei Jengmer nearly pulled off a double-double with his 12 points and 8 boards and the Crusaders played a clean game defensively, committing just 12 personal fouls.
The stage was set. The wheels were set in motion that Friday night at GICC and the opposition hadn’t even seen a glimpse of Dei Jengmer’s “little” brother, 6-7 freshman Gil.
I felt it that Friday night, a feeling like I’d never experienced in 62 years of watching GICC basketball. Granted, I was just 10 years old when my Uncle Larry took me to a Crusader basketball game, it was the very first time.
I had a gut feeling this group was going to win it all, but it might take a year.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
There were very few hiccups during the 2019/2020 season for GICC. Even a December 20th 51-48 loss to Lincoln Christian didn’t put a damper on things. The Crusaders would later avenge that loss in the Finals of the powerful Centennial Conference tournament at Kearney Catholic with a convincing 66-54 win and that was minus Isaac Herbek, who sat out with a high fever and flu-like symptoms.
Tino Martinez group was beaten only two more times during the regular season in 2020, one a thrilling triple overtime, 82-80 loss to a Class B Wahoo team that finished 23-3 with an appearance in the Class B State Tournament.
The other regular season loss was to Class A Grand Island in the Heartland Hoops Classic. The Crusaders, who were playing against GISH for the first time in history, suffered a heartbreaking 62-56 loss after building a double digit lead and leading most of the way.
Along the way during that 2019/2020 season, the Crusaders beat Class A North Platte 59-43. Four players scored in double figures and Dei Jengmer was becoming a force inside, scoring 10 points, grabbing 7 boards and blocking 3 shots.
GICC won their own Holiday Classic, besting a fine Sutton team in the final. The Crusaders knocked off traditional powers Adams Central and Kearney Catholic, then cruised through the Centennial Conference, avenging an earlier loss to Lincoln Christian by knocking off the “other” Crusaders 66-54 to win the tournament championship.
The scoring was very balanced during the regular season.
The Crusaders became a nightmare for opponents to cover on offense. Who do you concentrate on?
Central Catholic was then off to the Class C-2 State Tournament after defeating Arcadia/Loup City, Centura and Ainsworth by an average margin of 69-37.
GICC entered the 2020 C-2 state tournament with a 23-3 record, were the #1 seed and more importantly, featured that balanced scoring. Five starters and three more off the bench that could flat out put the ball through the hoop.
On the other side of the ball, Tino Martinez and his Pack Line defense had given opponents big problems all season. That new “D”, coupled with the “Starting Five That Can Fry You Alive” balanced shooting, it appeared a state title may not be out of the question.
But, unless you were asleep the entire 2019/2020 hoops season, you had to know that an undefeated and 26-0 defending C-2 champion BRLD was waiting in the wings to add a 2nd consecutive C-2 title and extend their 49 game winning streak.
The cards had all fallen into place for GICC during the 2019/2020 basketball season. Sophomore Isaac Herbek led the way in scoring with 11.6 points per game. Junior Koby Bales followed with 11.2 ppg, steady handed Russ Martinez was on his way to an All-State campaign with his 10.4 ppg and incredible 3-Point scoring pace of 45% (76 of 169). Bales and Herbek also would join Russ with that All-State honor.
And then there was 6-9 Dei Jengmer, who was definitely getting the hang of it with with his 9.9 ppg, 6.4 rebounds an outing, and 33 blocked shots. Younger bro Gil Jengmer was also improving each game after making his scoring debut with 9 points against Omaha Concordia in the opening round of the Centennial Conference tournament.
The Crusaders were connecting on 40% of their shots from downtown, 55% total for the field and 72% from the charity stripe. The defense had allowed just 44 points per game and the Crusaders were stealing the ball at a pace of six times per game.
But no matter how many raw statistics you compiled, and how great GICC looked on paper, that BRLD team that refused to lose was waiting on the other end of the bracket. And lest we forget, a terrific Yutan team, fresh off a C-2 Championship loss to BRLD, was in GICC’s bracket.
The Crusaders had their work cut out.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
The 2020 C-2 State Tournament was a three day grind filled with overtimes, fatigued players and short handed benches. During the first round, GICC fended off a scrappy Palmyra squad that featured a couple of Class A transfers from Lincoln East, 39-36, barely avoiding an extra period.
It took two overtimes for Yutan to turn away a 23-4, Carter Kingsbury-led Ponca team, 63-56. Sutton wasn’t immune from extra basketball either, taking an OT period to put away a 21-4 Centennial team, 55-48.
In the semis, GICC had to stage a furious second half rally and play three overtimes to subdue defending state runner-up Yutan, 47-46. The opening round double overtime game finally had to wear on Yutan, although one could certainly not notice it in that Crusaders semifinal win.
In the other semifinal game, BRLD had to hold their collective breaths when Sutton deadeye shooter Cade Wiseman’s hot corner buzzer beater bounced off the rim at the end of regulation, giving the Wolverines a shot to win it in OT, which they went on to do, 59-51. And quite honestly, GICC did not play well for a full game in either two state tournament contests leading up to the C-2 final.
Bench sharp shooter Tanner Turek remained at home for the first round game against Palmyra with a stomach virus and the fact the Crusaders shot 23% from the field didn’t help matters either. 13 of 19 free throws carried GICC in this one, the Lincoln SE opening round game with the famous yellow curtain separating two basketball courts as if a pair of volleyball matches were being contested.
In the semifinal win, it was a second stellar performance by junior Dei Jengmer (17, points/8 boards) that led the Crusaders to the grueling win. GICC was behind the 8-ball the entire game after falling behind 15-7, then 26-14 at halftime.
A Crusader win still looked very much in doubt when they entered the money quarter trailing 32-26. But some great strategy by Tino Martinez, plus timely free throw shooting by Dei and Issac Herbek finally decided the outcome.
The semifinal game Hero? It was Isaac Herbek, who stood all by his lonesome at the free throw line facing a one and one opportunity with no time on the clock with the score deadlocked at 46.
You had to feel sorry for Yutan’s players, who stood helplessly across mid-court, just watching and praying for a fourth extra period of basketball as young Isaac Herbeck stepped up to the white line.
The sophomore son of Mike Herbek, a Sandy Creek basketball legend and two-time All-State selection, calmly stepped up and drained his first free throw without hesitation.
Game over. GICC was in a state basketball championship for the first time since the C-2 title match with Elmwood-Murdock back in 2008, a game they lost 59-48.
The C-2 Championship foe? Defending champ BRLD,
The 2020 Nebraska Class C-2 State Championship will forever be remembered throughout the entire United States as the last live sporting event at any level to be contested in the US before the Covid 19 virus forced an entire nation to shut things down.
Everything from the NCAA Division Men’s and Women’s basketball championships to Major League Baseball to all spring sports would fall victim to the coronavirus.
State high school basketball tournaments were cancelled before they could even begin. Some played a few games before calling for an abrupt halt to all sporting events. Only the Nebraska School Activities Association with a fearless new leader in Jeff Bellar was brave enough to see the Boys state basketball tournament to its completion.
And so it was, defending Class C-2 state champion BRLD and Grand Island Central Catholic were the only game in town…...anywhere in the country. A game with a late 8:45 PM tip with just the teams, their family members, four officials, a few PBA workers, a scoring table crew, a brave NET television crew and a very select group of media people seated in press row, floor level.
Most had pale complexions by that time and concerned expressions about what lied ahead. But there was one more state championship to be played and the NSAA was determined to finish what it had started three days prior amidst troubled, uncertain waters.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Despite advancing to a state basketball title for the first time in 13 years, the Crusaders were basically never in this game. The experienced Wolverines jumped on GICC early, advancing to opening quarter and halftime leads of 18-7 and 31-13.
Central Catholic outscored BRLD 34-30 in the second half but the 25-3 Crusaders had buried themselves in too deep of a hole in the first half, with a three overtime win just 24 hours earlier, contributing to the slow start.
Slow start or not, BRLD was the better squad, posting a 61-47 win over the Crusaders, winning a 2nd straight C-2 crown and extending their winning streak to 53.
The trio of Lucas Vogt (16 points), Dylan Beutler (16 pts) and Will Gatzemeyer (12) was just too much for GICC to contend with that late Saturday evening at The Bank. The Wolverines raced to an early 7-0 lead to open the game, then went on a 12-0 run to up the lead to 21-7.
The Crusaders fought back to cut the lead to 8, but another 10-0 run and a crippling buzzer beater three by Darwin Snyder upped the lead to 31-13 at the half.
GICC again featured terrific scoring balance in the title match. Isaac Herbek paced Tino Martinez troops with 14 points, Russ Martinez added 12, Marcus Lowry chipped in 10 and Dei Jengmer contributed 8 points with 5 rebounds.
The stage was set for the 2021 season for this GICC team, who would graduate just one senior, Connor Henke. Only problem at the time was the million dollar question…..
Would there be a next season? Would there even be a fall sports season anywhere in the US?