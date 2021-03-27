The GICC State Basketball Championship journey began 463 days ago - Part Three

The Final Leg, the Drive to the State Class C-2 Championship.
Sometime during the week after the Centennial Conference tournament, Tino Martinez and the staff made the decision to start both Dei and Gil Jengmer against Cozad that Thursday night on the road. The move was necessary due to the absence of Koby Bales, who was still nursing the knee injury.
The Crusaders would be hosting a pesky Lexington team the next night and I’m thinking Koby would have been ready, but it is my guess that a meeting may have taken place to discuss the fact that maybe, just maybe, the coaching staff thought it was time to shuffle the lineup to make sure both Dei and Gil Jengmer were on the court at the same time for most of the game going forward.
Any team, especially in Class C-2, that could start a pair of post players checking in at 6-9 and 6-8 would be nearly impossible to stop on offense and awful tough to get a penetration on defense. Shuffling the starting lineup each game going forward would not be a big deal considering the fact Coach Tino Martinez wasted no time sending in substitutions to keep the floor players fresh.
Things were officially in place for the Championship run.
The first game with both Jengmers in the Crusader starting lineup was a howling success. The inside game was lethal as GICC eased past Cozad 58-43 with Dei dropping in 17 points (6 boards). Not far off Dei’s pace was Marcus Lowry with his 14 points and 5 rebounds.
Gil Jengmer scored 13, and Russ Martinez regained his shooting stroke with 11 points.
Central Catholic shot a sizzling 69% inside the arc and Lexington was about to feel that 24 hours later.
GICC fired out of the gates for a 34-14 halftime advantage eroute to a resounding 61-42 victory over the Class B Minutemen. EVERY single player on the Crusader hit the scoring column in the game. Every single one.
Despite the fact GICC shot just 30% from beyond the arc, Russ Martinez shot was officially back as the senior star buried five three pointers, good for a team leading 16 points.
The Crusaders destroyed St. Cecilia 54-26 the next Thursday night before clashing with Class A 4th rated Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
The Thunderbolts, whose only losses were to Bellevue West and Lincoln East at the time, were just too much for the Crusaders. The Bolts won by 20, but Central Catholic did not actually look that bad in the 65-45 loss. In fact, Dei and Gil Jengmer combined inside to score 30 of the Crusaders 45 total points and had to muscle their way to the hoop, working for every point.
This may have been the game Gil grew up a whole bunch, showing some real maturity banging heads inside with 6-9 Blake Deberkow and the Hastreiter boys, both of whom were 6-6.
When the Crusaders walked off the Heartland Events Center that Saturday night, they would never experience what it felt like to be on the short end of a basketball score in 2021.
In addition to that, only one opponent would come within 18 points of GICC the remainder of the March to the 2021 Championship.
Central Catholic closed out the regular season with wins over Aquinas (65-31) and a surprisingly easy win over a very fine C-1 St. Paul team, 50-31. GICC concluded the 2020/2021 regular season 19-4, with the four losses coming from teams from higher classes. Three of the losses were to highly rated C-1 teams and the other against a Class A power.
Central Catholic earned the right to host a Sub-District tournament which ended up being the toughest C-2 Sub in the state, record wise. GICC’s first round opponent, Henderson Heartland was 14-5 coming in, while the remaining two teams, Centennial and Doniphan-Trumbull, sported records of 16-5 and 15-6 respectively entering the postseason.
The Heartland team, who had laid 106 points on Exeter-Milligan earlier in the year and whose 6 losses were to undefeated Milford, Sutton (twice), and highly rated Class D teams Osceola and McCool Junction, looked petrified during warmups. The Huskies boasted one of the state's leading scorers in Trajan Arbuck, but were lost from the opening tip, as GICC hit 10 of 15 three pointers in the first half.
After leading 5-2, GICC reeled off the next 23 points. Tanner Turek kick started the 3-point barrage by immediately burying a trio of downtowners after entering the game. Russ Martinez followed with three more of his own from long distance and the Crusaders were on their way to a 48-5 halftime lead over the SEVENTH RATED team in C-2.
Things did not get any better for Heartland in the second half, which was played with a running clock, as Central Catholic rolled to a 68-13 win over the Huskies.
Centennial definitely gave GICC a battle in the Sub-District final before a quartet of Isaac Herbek charity tosses put the Broncos away in an eventual 49-44 GICC win. Central had a 39-26 lead late in the 3rd quarter before Centennial pulled as close as 39-36 at the end of the third quarter, but the 4th quarter free throws and a stellar GICC defense carried the home team into a District Final appearance.
The Crusaders continued their hot shooting from beyond the arc in their 75-43 trouncing of Twin River in the District Final held at Central Catholic.
The hot shooting of Russ Martinez led the Crusaders to a 10 of 14 performance from three point land in the first half (71%), as GICC hit 21 of 31 overall during the opening 16 minutes.
For the second consecutive contest, GICC shot the game into running clock mode in the second half, and the now 22-4 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders were off to their 4th straight State Tournament appearance, their 7th in the past 10 years and 14th appearance since the year 2000.
***THE 2021 CLASS C-2 STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT***
*THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS MARCH IS COMPLETED*
The Crusaders entered the C-2 State Tournament as the #1 seed. A midseason fear was that two-time defending champion BRLD would come in as a 4 or 5 seed and end up in GICC’s bracket. Well, it didn’t happen.
Central Catholic received a good opening round draw in 8th seeded Tri-County, a team whose schedule was dotted with Class D competition. Another positive sign for GICC was the fact the Trojans lost their District Final to Freeman, and had to gain entry to the state tournament via the wild card route.
On the other side of the bracket was BRLD and Yutan. It looked tough either way for our Crusaders if both of those teams won their opening round games. Why?
BRLD handled GICC in the 2020 C-2 State Tournament finals a year ago, and Yutan was waiting in the wings to gain revenge for the Crusaders knocking them out in the C-2 semifinals in that 3 overtime thriller a year ago.
The state tournament ended up a 5 day affair in 2021 for the first time in modern history. All of Class A and a pair of Class B games were playing on a Tuesday. The remainder of all classes played their first round games on Wednesday, with all C-2 games at Lincoln Northeast’s great Ed Johnson Gymnasium, a facility remodeled 10 years ago.
All teams C-2 through D-2 played their semifinal games Thursday before having Friday off, then returning to Lincoln Saturday to close out the unique tournament plan, carefully formatted by the NSAA to avoid large crowds. It worked like a charm.
When all the smoke cleared, Grand Island Central Catholic ended up breezing through the state tournament if just final scores were considered.
The razor sharp Crusaders outscored their three opponents, Tri-County (20-5), Hartington Cedar Catholic (20-6) and Yutan (24-2) by an average of 59 to 34. Not one of these teams came within 20 points of GICC in the Big Dance.
Central Catholic was on top of Tr-County in the opener 18-8 after one stanza and were up by a 30-16 count by halftime before putting the Trojans away 58-29. Gil Jengmer led the scoring with 13 points. Big Bro Dei followed with 10. Koby Bales matched Dei’s total, Isaac Herbek scored 9 points, Marcus Lowry added 8.
So potent was the GICC defense, Tri-County could get just 43 shots off the entire game, hitting just 29% of those. Central meanwhile, was launching 58 shots and connecting those at a 60% rate.
Hartington Cedar Catholic was not so “lucky” in the semifinals, staged at beautiful Pinnacle Bank Arena. Gil and Dei Jengmer made things look easy in the early going, getting to the bucket for easy layups, staking the Crusaders to a 13-1 lead.
Before the quarter came to a close, Gil had dropped in 7, Dei 4, Tanner Turek 3 and both Marcus Lowry and Issac Herbek with deuces to make it 18-6 after one.
Things got worse for Cedar Catholic in the 2nd quarter. Just a minute, 18 seconds into the quarter, the #1 Crusaders had the lead up to 33-6 when Koby Bales scored a pair of baskets and added a pair of free throws. Russ Martinez had a deuce and a trey, and the Jengmers each added buckets during the lethal run.
By halftime it was 37-15, up to 49-31 after three and the PBA scoreboard read: Crusaders 64 Trojans 40 when it was in the books. The power driving Gil Jengmer once again led the Crusader scoring with 13 points. Dei added 12 more with 8 rebounds and Russ Martinez and Koby Bales chipped in 11 more each.
Central shot another sizzling 58% from the field while holding Hartington CC to 29%. Those expecting a Crusaders/BRLD rematch in the C-2 finals were shocked when Yutan turned away the 2-time defending champs 49-47.
I was not. You may recall that Yutan was also out for revenge against BRLD, having been beaten by the Wolverines 53-42 in the 2019 C-2 championship.
*The C-2 Championship Game*
Basically GICC had to stop one man. Brady Timm, a two-time All-Stater and in my opinion, the C-2 Player-Of-The-Year in 2020/2021. Easy assignment? Not when you have a player the caliber of Mr. Timm.
The game was close in the opening half and Brady Timm was the difference for the Chieftains. The Crusaders had a slim 14-12 first quarter lead, then 24-19 at the break. The skillful, speedy, elusive, dribble driving Timm already had 14 of Yutan’s 19 points at the half.
The Crusaders still had not shaken Brady Timm and the Chieftains with 2 minutes left in the 3rd stanza, nursing a 31-26 lead, the biggest margin of the game for GICC.
Then the tide would turn in GICC’s favor for good. Russ Martinez drilled a three pointer from the corner to make it 34-26 Central Catholic, but a frustrated Brady Timm shoved either Dei, Gil or Koby Bales under the basket away from the play.
That error in judgement gave the Crusaders another possession and an opportunity a driving Koby Bales took advantage of with a 15 foot basket. The score gave GICC a 36-26 lead and Yutan never recovered.
The five point scoring burst by Central Catholic was part of a 15-0 run by the Crusaders that led to a 44-26 advantage two minutes deep into the 4th quarter.
The Crusaders were on their way to a C-2 State Championship, a championship run that began in the summertime of 2020.
The final score of 55-34 made it official. The Crusaders were the C-2 state champions, the first state title since their C-1 crown in 2000, and just the second in the 65 year history of the school.
Dei Jengmer led the Crusader scoring with 12 points/7 boards and 2 blocked shots. Marcus Lowry followed with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Gil Jengmer chipped in 8 points with 6 boards.
Brady Timm however, took game scoring honors with 21 points on 7 of 24 shooting.
Once again, the smothering Crusader defense was just too much for their opponent. Yutan took 50 shots during the contest, connecting on just 12 (24%). Meanwhile, the hot shooting, well balanced GICC offense was clicking at a 57.5% rate (23 of 40)
Both Dei and Gil Jengmer were named to the C-2 All-Tournament Team in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star.
*THE CONCLUSION*
Many great basketball minds around this great state of ours predicted Grand Island Central Catholic would be untouchable in Class C-2 in 2020/2021. They were not far off.
The Crusaders faced a dozen teams that were Class C-2 or below (10 C-2 teams, two D-1 squads), winning them all by an average score of 60-33. They were 6-3 versus C-1 teams, with an average score of 56-44 even with the three losses.
GICC was 3-0 against Class B teams (Omaha Gross 61-20, Omaha Skutt 39-23 and Lexington 61-42) for an average winning margin of 54-28. And finally they split in their two Class A encounters, besting North Platte 65-35, and the 65-45 loss to Lincoln Pius X.
All GICC losses, Kearney Catholic twice, Adams Central and Pius X were against teams that made the state tournament. Adams Central made it to the C-1 finals before succumbing to an Auburn team that made it a three peat in 2021.
*THE PLAYERS*
*RUSSELL MARTINEZ-Senior
The glue that held this team together. Despite being a marked man on offense since his sophomore year, Russ still managed to score an unofficial 951 career points. A First Team C-2 All-State selection his junior season and an All-State Punter in Class C-2 during the past football season, Martinez always drew the assignment of defending the opposing team’s top scorer….the past THREE years.
His talents to this basketball team the past 4 seasons are immeasurable. A true Champion.
*KOBY BALES-Senior
A three year starter who possessed incredible footwork around the basket, oftentimes leaving much taller defenders with red faces and undergarments lying on the floor. Koby’s ability to make multiple moves without traveling left opposing coaches and sports media members with dropped jaws. Despite missing his entire freshman season, Bales still piled up 721 points, shooting a fat 59% from the field. The ultimate TEAM player, Koby Bales came through when it counted countless times throughout his career. Would have been a 4 year starter had it not been for a horrific football knee injury his freshman football season (ACL). One of three C-2 All-State selections for the Crusaders a year ago.
*DEI JENGMER-Senior
Despite his breezy, easy-going personality, the 6-9 Dei Jengmer was one of the most feared players in Class C-2 this past season. A relentless defender, a Sultan-Of-The Swat, Jengmer was notorious for his thunderous, violent blocked shots. His ability to reject shots without being whistled for a foul was uncanny. Dei Jengmer made astounding progress from his sophomore to his junior season, going from a 25 point sophomore campaign to a 265 point junior season. Scored 547 of his 572 career points the final two years of his career. Had 68 blocked shots the past two years and countless deflections. Shot 70% from the field and even swished four three pointers this past year. Will be a NO BRAINER for First Team C-2 All-State this season and is a definite college basketball prospect.
*TANNER TUREK-Senior
The Crusaders THREE POINT SPECIALIST the past three seasons and an occasional starter, Tanner Turek’s speciality is coming off the bench to ignite the scoring for GICC, and did he ever! As a junior, Turek came off the bench to destroy GI Northwest with his 18 points. This past Championship season, Tanner jump started the Crusaders in games against Norfolk Catholic, Lincoln Christian, and AGAIN versus GI Northwest. He also provided huge sparks in the 2nd Kearney Catholic game and the Heartland Sub-District opening round contest. Rarely turned the ball over this season and was always shocked whenever he attempted and made a shot inside the arc. Hit 101 varsity shots from long distance in his career, averaging nearly 5.5 ppg the past 2 seasons for the Crusaders. His leadership will be sorely missed next season.
*BRAYDEN WENZL-Senior
Has been an occasional starter the past two seasons and an invaluable ball handler and ferocious defensive player who often drew one of the opposing team's top point getters. Tremendous footwork, especially laterally, made Wenzl nearly impossible to shake as a defender. Terrific ball hawker on defense who recorded 66 steals during his 70 game varsity career. Great vision on offense as a ball handler, as witnessed by his 94 assists the past two years. Also a remarkable rebounder for his 5-10 size. Another fearless Crusader player that will be sorely missed next season. Brilliant competitor.
*MARCUS LOWRY-Junior
You can describe Marcus any way you see fit; Swiss Army Knife, Do-It-All, or Renaissance Man, the guy just does so many things on the hardwood. Easily the toughest player on the team, Lowry can play inside or outside and has hops enough to dunk a basketball with ease. The Junior star already has 454 points in 66 varsity games after averaging 11.5 ppg for Coach Rob Micek’s JV squad in 17 games during the 2017/2018 season. Has career stats of 49% shooting inside the arc, 41% from three point land and 75% from the charity stripe. Has also compiled 275 rebounds, 148 assists, 62 steals and 32 blocked shots in 66 games with a year to go. Rarely, if ever, makes a mistake on the basketball floor. BIG TIME All-State prospect next season.
*ISAAC HERBEK-Junior
The “Chip off the old Mike Herbek Block” has been around and been a recognizable force since his freshman season for GICC. A sure-handed ball handler who possesses a lifetime shooting percentage within a whisker of 50%, the lanky 6-3 junior was an integral piece of the Crusader championship run this past year. Like Koby Bales, Isaac has a knack of coming up big when the teaM scoring is lacking. His 17 points in the Centennial Conference Championship nearly lifted the Crusaders to the win. Already with 666 career points, Isaac was one of two players to score over 300 points (326) as a sophomore. Easily capable of a 500 point senior season. Considering the fact Herbek has taken 458 shots from the field the past three seasons, his close to 50% scoring rate (39 from long distance) is mighty impressive. His keen floor vision has enabled him to be the team leader in assists for GICC the past two seasons. All-State Class C-2 selection in 2020.
*GIL JENGMER-Junior
Talk about progress! Would GICC have won C-2 this season without Gil’s late season surge? Went from scoring 29 points his sophomore season to 215 this time around, including 132 points the last 12 games of this year (11.0 ppg). The 6-8 junior also led the Crusaders in scoring the first two games of the state tournament with his aggressive drives to the basket, making him an EASY All-Tournament selection. Had a three game stretch toward the end of the season where he scored 50 points, including 17 against the mighty Class A Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts. Averaged 7.4 ppg and 4.1 rebounds per this season to go with his 17 steals, 10 blocked shots and a bushel basketful of deflections. Will be a sure-fire All-State choice next season with the possibility of some D1 looks. A Diamond-In-The-Not So Rough!
And so ends the story of Grand Island Central Catholic’s two year journey to the 2021 State C-2 Basketball Championship. The tale of an unselfish group of champions that did whatever was asked of them. A Championship that came out of a time in history most of us would like to forget, but will always remember.
I was blessed to have a front row seat for much of the journey, a journey that ironically was sprinkled with very few words back and forth between myself and the players involved. Most never spoke to me, a few rarely did, but I watched as an invisible historian who has recorded some of the greats along the way the past 55 years.
Yes, I saw it all, and in all my years of watching Central Catholic basketball, I never witnessed a team that could match this 2021 Championship squad. Not one. It will forever be up for debate, but rest tonight you 2021 Crusader basketball greats, for it is you and your coaching staff that bears the tag as Best Ever.
And it all began 463 days ago on a Friday night and was rekindled the summer of 2020.
It was meant to be…... #GICC/GOAT.