The GICC State Basketball Championship journey began 463 days ago - Part Three

The “Chip off the old Mike Herbek Block” has been around and been a recognizable force since his freshman season for GICC. A sure-handed ball handler who possesses a lifetime shooting percentage within a whisker of 50%, the lanky 6-3 junior was an integral piece of the Crusader championship run this past year. Like Koby Bales, Isaac has a knack of coming up big when the teaM scoring is lacking. His 17 points in the Centennial Conference Championship nearly lifted the Crusaders to the win. Already with 666 career points, Isaac was one of two players to score over 300 points (326) as a sophomore. Easily capable of a 500 point senior season. Considering the fact Herbek has taken 458 shots from the field the past three seasons, his close to 50% scoring rate (39 from long distance) is mighty impressive. His keen floor vision has enabled him to be the team leader in assists for GICC the past two seasons. All-State Class C-2 selection in 2020.