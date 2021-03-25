The GICC State Basketball Championship journey began 463 days ago - Part Two

The 12 day layoff also gave Dei Jengmer more time to heal and a wise Tino Martinez knew the senior Mr. Jengmer was ready to roll against an Adams Central team was enjoying a fabulous season, ranked #3 in Class C-1.

The Crusaders did lose a 50-45 overtime thriller to Adams Central, who masterfully limited the number of possessions GICC had in the game. Koby Bales scored with 90 seconds left in regulation to knot the game at 39, sending it to OT. But the Patriots drained the clock with each possession, forcing GICC to foul.

Adams Central converted 8 of 10 free throws in that overtime period to seal the deal. That, and a timely long distance trey by bench player Paul Fago, sealed the deal.

Dei Jengmer returned from his injury to lead GICC with 14 points but Tino Martinez was concerned, and had been prior to this loss, about the lack of rhythm the Crusaders were experiencing on offense. Noticeably quiet in this game was All-Stater Russ Martinez, who scored just 2 points.

Now, you must keep in mind that Russ had been a marked man since his freshman season, always drawing the opposition’s best defender and oftentimes seeing double coverage. But there was something missing on Russ’s shooting stroke. And Ladies and Gentlemen, that type of thing happens to the best of the best.