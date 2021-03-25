The GICC State Basketball Championship journey began 463 days ago - Part Two

*The 2020/2021 Basketball Season
The NSAA launched and completed a 2021 Fall sports season in Nebraska, but all indoor winter sports were still in doubt for a while until Jeff Bellar and the excellent staff there formulated a well devised plan to give the indoor sports the green light.
Being a Godsend may have been an understatement when it came to the fact we were actually staging a basketball season. The other side of the coin was the fact that only immediate family members of the team (4 per/most places) along with ticket takers and scorers table personnel were allowed to view games.
Fortunately those stringent rules were eased a bit midway through the season, but those attending a game still had to be on a list issued by the athletic director from the respective schools.
The GICC boys were tagged as pre-season favorites to win Class C-2 in 2020/2021. Although brothers Dei and Gil Jengmer were not originally slated to see extensive action on the floor at the same time, the Crusaders, with a possible inside presence of 6-9 and 6-8 post players, made the pre-season #1 tag an easy choice for the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star.
Both Jengmers had both just completed summer stints with the Team Factory program out of Omaha. The summer games were especially beneficial to Dei, who played alongside the one and only Chucky Hepburn and Greg Brown from defending Class A champion, Bellevue West.
The 2020/2021 GICC roster included just 11 players if my memory serves me correctly, 10 of which were listed in the 2020 state tournament program.
It was an incredibly well balanced starting lineup that included 2020 Class C-2 All-State selections Russ Martinez, Koby Bales and Isaac Herbek, 2020 All-Tournament selection Dei Jangmer, and a Swiss army knife player in Marcus Lowry.
A strong, but not very deep bench included three outstanding non-starters, but huge contributors in seniors Tanner Turek, Brayden Wenzl and junior Gil Jengmer, who could all comfortably come in a win a game or be elevated to a starting position should the opportunity present itself.
Junior Brayton Johnson, along with sophomores Jack Kenna and Ishmael “Rocket” Nadir rounded out the varsity roster with the latter threesome coming up from Coach Rob Micek’s fine JV squad.
Micek, who was entering his 23rd coaching season at Central Catholic, was by far the most experienced on the Crusader staff and was also just one game away from his 200th career win milestone at the JV level.
One noticeable coaching piece missing from the previous three seasons was assistant coach Jason Zelasney, a brilliant young mind who helped the Crusaders fashion that 63-19 mark the past three seasons.
The Osceola native, who had his eye on a head coaching job at times in the past, jumped at the opportunity to return home and coach his alma mater. The move would prove to be a successful venture for JZ, who led that program to its first appearance at the State Tournament in 34 years.
So, the stage indeed was set. As I sat at the scorers table preparing to call GICC’s 2020/2021 opening home appearance, I recalled being in that great chair a year ago following the Norfolk Catholic blowout win, proclaiming that this GICC team would win a state championship sometime in the future…...and that future was now.
The loaded GICC squad opened this past season with a 150 mile Thursday night road trip to Omaha Gross Catholic instead of the traditional opening night journey to Lincoln Lutheran. The Crusaders dump trucked an undermanned Cougar team 61-20 after getting off to a sluggish first half start that saw the good guys with just a 23-14 lead.
The Crusaders rebounded to outscore Gross 36-6 in the second half and were led, by a masterfully balanced attack. Pacing that attack was Koby Bales (12 pts), Dei Jengmer (11 pts), Russ Martinez (9), Marcus Lowry (8) and Isaac Herbek (8).
Ten Central Catholic players hit the scoring column in that opener and the Dream Season was off to a running start.
GICC once again captured the early season “tournament” with a 79-51 shellacking of Norfolk Catholic on the Crusaders home floor. Tanner Turek came off the bench to torch the Knights with a quartet of three pointers, just a portion of the Crusaders 9 baskets from downtown.
Dei again led the scoring with 20 big ones. Marcus Lowry made his presence felt by adding 17, Turek’s 12 was next and Gil Jengmer matched his career high, chipping in 10 points.
Central Catholic’s next game was one of the only times I saw the team play below Tino Martinez expected standards last season. The Crusaders came out flat against Columbus Scotus, certainly not an oddity over the years, but the 61-50 win over the Shamrocks did not sit well with the coaching staff.
The balanced scoring was still there, although only a pair of players reached double figures. Marcus Lowry carried the team with his career high 23 points, followed by Russ Martinez, who added 11.
Although Isaac Herbeck and Dei Jengmer nearly reached double figures with 9 points each, the “W” seemed lackluster. However, it took less than 24 hours and a 142 mile trip to Class A North Platte to make amends for the Scotus showing.
The 1-2 Bulldogs were coming off duel stingings by Millard West (77-51) and Class B powerhouse Omaha Skutt (83-37 the night before). The Crusaders added to the “Platters” misery with a 65-35 win over Matt Kaminski’s squad.
The game was never close, as the #1 Crusaders raced to leads of 22-4 34-15 and 51-24 at the quarter breaks. Marcus Lowry and Russ Martinez again led the scoring charge with 17 and 16 points respectively, with Isaac Herbek (9 points) and a pair of eight point contributors in Dei Jengmer and Koby Bales adding to total.
Blowout victories over Blue Hill (69-34) and Lincoln Christian (54-35) followed before a big showdown with Class B defending champion Omaha Skutt, part of Tino’s new Hastings College Holiday Hoops Classic.
It would be the final game before the Christmas break and Tino wanted the team to close out the pre holiday break with a victory. But the Crusader mentor was visibly concerned prior to the game, leaving some to wonder if the multi-talented head coach knew something we didn’t.
It turned out Coach Martinez had nothing to worry about. GICC embarrassed the traditional Class B kingpins by holding the Sky Hawks to an unheard of 23 points in GICC’s 39-23 victory.
GICC held Skutt All-Staters Charlie Fletcher and 6-5 post man Luke Skar to a minimum, while consistently frustrating the Class B giants on the offensive side. In fact, in calling that game on the Hastings College PA, I just do not even recall seeing Skar have many opportunities to receive a pass to attempt more than a handful of shots.
GICC then earned a pair of wins in their Holiday Classic (51-37 over Sutton and 68-28 over Fullerton) to enter the 2021 calendar year with a slick 9-0 record.
The Class C-2, #1 rated Crusaders faced a rugged “three games in a 5 day span” to open January, 2021.
First up on a Tuesday night was a 6-3 GI Northwest team, a longtime GICC hoops rival. Then it was a brutal Friday road test at Kearney Catholic, an 8-2 juggernaut whose only two losses were to Class B powers Waverly and eventual Class B champion Beatrice.
The week would finally come to a conclusion with a home tilt against Doniphan-Trumbull, who was off to a flying 6-2 start and fresh off a shocking 10 point win over Yutan in DT’s own Holiday tournament.
GICC handled Northwest 49-33 in a physical outing, but the unthinkable happened toward the conclusion of the game. A Viking defender stepped on Dei Jengmer’s foot just as the senior standout was making a turn toward the basket for a rebound.
The Crusader camp was very concerned Dei’s foot might be broken, which would have certainly ended his senior season. Thankfully, it turned out to be a sprain, but Dei would be shelved for 18 days, hopefully targeting the Centennial Conference tournament for a return date.
The Crusaders were still in shock because of Dei’s status when they rolled into Kearney Catholic to face the Stars. Kearney Catholic smelled blood from the outset and were ready to pounce, still stinging from a trio of losses to GICC the past three years.
This was the night, and Kearney Catholic did the unthinkable, the unbelievable: shut out the #1 Crusaders for a span of 13 minutes. The Stars, who were coming off a 36-33 January 2nd loss to Beatrice, went on a 30-2 run, jetting to a 30-7 halftime lead.
The 2nd quarter box score read: Kearney Catholic 15, Central Catholic zero. Most of the Crusader faithful in attendance were stunned but relatively silent following the game. Most realized that these types of lopsided games happen to the best of champions at all levels basketball.
My explanation: It was just simply one of those nights when the stars (pardon the pun) aligned just right for a very, very good Kearney Catholic basketball team, a program who had patiently waited for an opportunity to crush the Crusaders.
The Crusader boys actually did bounce back in the 2nd half to outscore the Stars 28-26, but All-Stater Brett Mahony and company had already inflicted the damage. The final count of 56-35 made things look a little less embarrassing, but GICC still had a surging Doniphan-Trumbull team to contend with in less than 24 hours.
I thought about what I had just witnessed on the drive back to GI that night, but my confidence in this basketball team remained unshaken, even with Dei being out for a few more games. Besides, I figured the Crusaders had a better than average of facing the same Kearney Catholic team in the Centennial Conference tournament in a few weeks and no way was it going to be a replay of the game I had just witnessed.
Not a chance.
Central Catholic rebounded to rout a fine Doniphan-Trumbull team 60-36 the next night. Gil Jengmer took control inside to lead the Crusaders with 12 points and 5 boards. Marcus Lowry added 10 more, Koby Bales scored 9 and Tanner and Russ chipped in 8 points each, successfully leading GICC to a convincing rebound victory following the stinging Kearney Catholic loss.
Neither the World-Herald nor the Journal-Star penalized the Crusaders for the Kearney Catholic loss. GICC was, as they were in the pre-season ratings, the number one team in Class C-2.
Central Catholic continued their rugged “game every other day” early January grind when they hosted Class B York the following Tuesday. Junior Gil Jengmer, who was thrown into the frey in the Kearney Catholic game, came through in the Doniphan-Trumbull game with 12 points, 5 rebounds and a blocked shot.
It was a skillful improvement from his very respectable 6 point performance the night before in Kearney, a game that saw the junior tossed into the lion's den in an effort to fill the big shoes of big bro Dei.
GICC may have been handed a blessing in disguise when a road game (January 15th) vs David City Aquinas, just three days after the York game, was called off due to icy road conditions. The layoff turned out to be longer than anticipated as the next scheduled outing for the Crusaders was not until the following Friday at Adams Central (Jan. 23rd).
The 12 day layoff also gave Dei Jengmer more time to heal and a wise Tino Martinez knew the senior Mr. Jengmer was ready to roll against an Adams Central team was enjoying a fabulous season, ranked #3 in Class C-1.
The Crusaders did lose a 50-45 overtime thriller to Adams Central, who masterfully limited the number of possessions GICC had in the game. Koby Bales scored with 90 seconds left in regulation to knot the game at 39, sending it to OT. But the Patriots drained the clock with each possession, forcing GICC to foul.
Adams Central converted 8 of 10 free throws in that overtime period to seal the deal. That, and a timely long distance trey by bench player Paul Fago, sealed the deal.
Dei Jengmer returned from his injury to lead GICC with 14 points but Tino Martinez was concerned, and had been prior to this loss, about the lack of rhythm the Crusaders were experiencing on offense. Noticeably quiet in this game was All-Stater Russ Martinez, who scored just 2 points.
Now, you must keep in mind that Russ had been a marked man since his freshman season, always drawing the opposition’s best defender and oftentimes seeing double coverage. But there was something missing on Russ’s shooting stroke. And Ladies and Gentlemen, that type of thing happens to the best of the best.
As it turned out, it was just another minor roadblock along the way the Crusaders had to overcome. That’s what Champions do. Some work on Russ’s shooting stroke after practice with Coach Rob Micek fixed the problem, but it took some time.
It was a short three days later and the Centennial Conference Tournament was staring GICC in the face. Arguably the toughest conference in the state below Class A, history had proven that it was very difficult to repeat as tournament champions in that week-long affair. The Crusaders won it a year ago, as we all recall, but that wasn’t going to happen in 2021.
Central Catholic breezed through the quarterfinal and semifinal games with wins over Hastings St. Cecilia (59-29) and Fremont Bergan (60-42), but the Crusaders shots beyond the arc were not falling like they should have. Although they canned 7 of 19 against St. Cecilia (37%), six of those seven treys were courtesy of players coming off the bench (Tanner Turek-4, Brayden Wenzl-2)
The percentage was worse in the Bergan win, just 2 of 14. Would this be a concern when the Crusaders gained their chance to avenge the earlier loss to Kearney Catholic in the Centennial Final?
Central Catholic had the Stars right where they wanted them in the Centennial Conference tournament championship game. Tanner Turek and Isaac Herbek were nailing shots from beyond the arc which helped stake the Crusaders to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarter leads of 17-11, 29-20 and 44-36 respectively.
But the three point shooting dried up, Kearney Catholic shut off GICC’s inside game and 6-4 junor Brett Mahony played like the All-Stater he was on both sides of the basketball.
The Stars would outscore Central Catholic 11-3 in the fourth stanza to forge a 47-47 deadlock at the end of regulation, then go on to ride Mahony’s shooting and best the Crusaders 53-52. It also didn’t help matters when starter Koby Bales went down with a knee injury in the 3rd quarter.
Could the Crusaders overcome the loss of an All-State player like Koby Bales? Flash back to Koby’s freshman season when he suffered the year ending torn ACL injury. This current injury WAS a knee injury, but thank goodness to the opposite knee.
Bales would be back, but what does Tino Martinez do in the meantime to fill the void? Stay tuned, because what transpired basically turned this GICC basketball team unbeatable in Class C-2.
Up Next….Part Three - The Final Leg, the Drive to the State Class C-2 Championship.