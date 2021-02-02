The Nebraska High School All-State Basketball Project - Saluting 1989

1988/89 prep basketball season was a campaign that will linger in my mind for several reasons;
*The incredible passing of a Millard South team that ended up being ranked as the 5th best all-time by a Metro newspaper. Only one team came within 10 points of Larry Ribble’s Indians during the regular season.
*The scoring average of the Class C-1 First Team All-State squad. The quintet of Bruce Chubick-Atkinson West Holt (33.3 ppg), Chris Peacock-Atkinson West Holt (26.1), Jeff Wolfgram-Madison (32.2), Brian Kissinger-Sandy Creek (26.9) and Jay Spearman-Sutton (22.6), combined to average 28.2 ppg.
*The number of All-State and Honorable All-Staters that are now in the Nebraska high school coaching ranks today.
*Wahoo’s incredible comeback and the shot that shook the daylights out of the Bob Devaney Sports Center in the Class B title game.
*Also worth noting was the fact the Three Point Shot was only a year old when this State Tournament was played.
*Here are the class by class State Tournaments at a glance in 1989:
*Class D-2: The 1st Round matchups looked like this:
Sidney St. Pats (11-8) vs. Bradshaw (11-7)
Hampton (21-1) vs. Butte (7-14)
Hildreth (11-8) vs. Dawson-Verdon (17-5)
Wallace (17-1) vs. Spalding High (8-8)
*Jerry Eickhoff's Hampton Hawks effectively shut off high scoring Jay Peppel, an all-state footballer, and sent Butte packing with a resounding 75-47 romp, while Bradshaw's 6-2 senior Alan Romsdal poured in 29 points to lead his forces to an exciting 62-61 win over a determined Sidney St. Pats squad. That set up an All-Crossroads semifinal matchup pitting Hampton against Bradshaw. Hampton had cruised through the regular season game with Bradshaw, 78-42.
On the bottom side of the bracket, balanced scoring by Robin Hinrichs (18), Kent Nelson (12) and Russell Largent (11) led Hildreth to a 69-54 win over Dawson-Verdon. In the final game of the day in D-2, an 8-8 Spalding High team shocked once beaten Wallace with a 69-57 win. Mark Asche was the Bluejay star that day with his 30 big ones.
In the semifinals, Hampton once again had little trouble disposing of Bradshaw 67-35. John Quiring led the way with 17 points. In the other semifinal matchup, the Cinderella slipper fell of Spalding big time when Hildreth blasted Roger Hammond's boys, 62-42. The Greyhounds "hounded" Spalding's Asche the entire game, limiting him to just 7 points.
In the D-2 finals, Hampton defeated an 8 loss Hildreth team, 49-43 behind John Quirings 12 points. Brad Jacobson followed with 11. The game was decided when Mark Dick and Ryan Bamesberger each hit 2 free throws in the waning seconds of the contest to help the Hawks secure the victory. Tim Hayes helped keep Hildreth in the contest with his 15 boards..
The D-2 All-Tournament team; Three Hampton players made this list and they were repeater Trent Eickhoff (Sr.), plus his junior teammates John Quiring and Brad Jacobsen. Also making the exclusive list was Bradshaw senior Alam Romsdal and splendid Hildreth sophomore Robin Hinrichs.
*Not a lot of prolific individual scoring in the D-2 tournament. Three players scored 41 points to tie for the top mark. Alan Romsdal of Bradshaw accumulated his 41 in just two tournament outings. The Hildreth duo of Robin Hinrichs and Kent Nelson each had three games to reach their 41 point total.
*Class D-1: The 1st Round matchups looked like this.....
Maxwell (18-1) vs. Beaver City (16-3)
Potter-Dix (20-0) vs. Coleridge (14-4)
Spencer (12-7) vs. Falls City Sacred (20-1)
Falls City Sacred Heart (23-0) vs. Lindsay Holy Family (16-7)
*So powerful was Doug Goltz Sacred Heart team, just one team came within 10 points of beating the Irish during the 88-89 season. Nemaha Valley actually took FCSH into overtime in the District final before falling 65-55.
*In the opening round, Sacred Heart shredded Bob Braithwait's Lindsay HF squad 80-49. Sophomore Steve Simon led the way with his 17 tallies. A very young coach Ryan Rathke (former GINW head coach) guided his Fairmont forces to a 78-61 win over Rick Hesse's Clearwater Cardinals. Matt Schepers shredded Clearwater's defense with his 27 points.
On the bottom side, Chuck Bunner and his Potter-Dix Coyotes took care of Coleridge 79-67 behind Dennis Johnson's 29 points, while Larry Gilson's Maxwell forces beat Beaver City 74-61. Tony Miller led Maxwell with 26 points.
In the semis, Falls City Sacred Heart broke open a close game after halftime, sending Fairmont home, 81-64. Simon netted 33 in the game, which many thought should have been the finals after all was said and done. Maxwell defeated Potter-Dix 64-50 to get a shot at Sacred Heart. Randy Gilson scored 24 in the win.
In the finals, Falls City Sacred Heart roared to a 37-17 halftime advantage enroute to an easy 82-53 shellacking of Maxwell. Buck Sells and Steve Simon led the Irish with 22 and 21 points respectively. You may recall that Buck Sells was a big rodeo cowboy back in that day, hence the first name Buck.
The D-1 All-Tournament team; Only one senior on this mythical team and that was Fairmont star Matt Scheppers. Falls City Sacred Heart placed 2 on the squad, junior Buck Sells and outstanding sophomore Steve Simon. Potter-Dix junior Dennis Johnson and Maxwell freshman Randy Gilson were also named.
*Steve Simon easily won the D-1 tournament scoring race with his 71 points. The 6-2 sophomore broke open a close game at halftime with Fairmont by totaling 33 points in that game. Maxwell freshman Randy Gilson was 2nd with 55 tournament counters, including 24 points in the Tigers 64-50 win over Potter-Dix.
*Class C-2: The 1st Round matchups looked like this:
Grant (19-1) vs. Walthill (16-6)
Adams-Douglas (15-6) vs. Kenesaw (19-1)
Deshler (18-3) vs. Shelby (18-2)
Elwood (13-7) vs. Spencer-Naper (21-0)
*In the first round, Larry Pritchett's Grant Plainsmen overcame a handsome, high scoring 6-2 senior from Walthill by the name of David Wingett, with a 60-51 win. You just may have heard of Mr. Wingett's son David, who now plays some serious minutes for Division One South Dakota State. In the other top side opening rounder, Kenesaw triumphed over Adams-Douglas 75-67. The Blue Devils were led by all-state Greg Hromas and his 22 counters.
Jeff Haun dropped in 17 points to pace Spencer-Naper to a 56-47 win over Elwood, while Deshler disposed of Shelby with a 69-55 win. Corey Wilbeck led the Dragons with 23 points.
In semifinal action, Grant won a thriller over Kenesaw 69-66. The Plainsmen were paced by Karl Lundquist's 20 and Troy Terwilliger's 18 points. By the way, Grants only loss of the season was to Imperial, 75-69. Deshler beat Spencer-Naper 48-39 to earn a slot in the finals. Greg Smidt had 14 in the low scoring contest.
Grant beat up on Deshler in that C-2 final, 62-42. The Dragons just didn't match up very well with that great Plainsmen team. Coaching legend Larry Pritchett had 4 of his players score in double figures that day. Carey Lowe (17), Troy Terwilliger (14), Todd Styskal (12) and Karl Lundquist (10) made it nearly impossible for Deshler to cover the well rounded Grant offense.
The C-2 All-Tournament; Two Deshler seniors made this all-tournament team, Corey Wilbeck and classmate Greg Smidt. Coach Larry Pritchett had two of his Grant players named, senior Carey Lowe and super soph Troy Terwilliger. 6-3 Kenesaw ace Greg Hromes also was included.
*The C-2 tournament scoring title went to Grant youngster Troy Terwilliger, whose individual games of 22, 18, and 14 totaled 54 points. Hromas was a ten spot in the rear view with 44.
Class C-1: The 1st Round matchups looked like this.....
Palmyra (20-2) vs. Sutton (19-4)
Ponca (20-2) vs. Stanton (17-4)
Sandy Creek (21-1) vs. Battle Creek (14-7)
Scribner-Snyder (18-3) vs. Bridgeport (18-2)
*The glaring omission from the 1989 Class C-1 state tournament field was Atkinson West Holt. After winning the 1988 C-1 title with the marvelous duo of Bruce Chubick Jr. and Chris Peacock, Coach Bruce Chubicks West Holt boys were stunned by a 13-7 Battle Creek team, 51-50 in the District final.
In the 9:30 curtain raiser at Pershing Auditorium, Sutton and Palmyra put on quite a scoring show before the Mustangs pulled away with an 81-75 win. Sutton had 4 players in double figures with Jay Spearman (23), John Spearman (15), Matt Maser (13) and Clint Jones (13). Stanton overcame Gerald Armstrong's 27 points to edge Ponca 69-68 in the 11:30 game. Shane Petterson was the scoring leader for Stanton with 24.
In the afternoon, it took 31 points from Brian Kissinger to lift Sandy Creek past Battle Creek 70-66. Scribner-Snyder then blasted Bridgeport 72-50 behind Mark Metschke and Paul Poppe's 15 points apiece.
In the C-1 semis, Sutton had no problem trouncing Stanton 83-52 as Jay Spearman exploded for 30 points. Scribner-Snyder's Mark Metschke went off for 30 points, but it wasn't enough to stop Sandy Creek, who beat Scribby, 76-64. Brian Kissinger again paced the Cougars with 21, Brad Hinrichs added 15.
In the C-1 finals, Sutton avenged not one, but two regular season losses to Sandy Creek (62-80, 70-72) with a 71-62 victory over Dave Barrett's 23-1 squad. Jay Spearman was the star of the show for the Mustangs with his 27 points. Brother John added 18, while Brian Kissinger led Sandy Creek with his 19 points.
The C-1 All-Tournament team; This baby was the Sutton/Sandy Creek show. Both Spearman boys, juniors Jay and John made the team, along with Sandy Creek seniors Brian Kissinger and Brad Hinrichs. The lone ranger, not from Sutton or Sandy Creek, was Stanton's 6-4 junior Shane Patterson.
*A couple of south central Nebraska lads put on quite a scoring show in the C-1 state tournament. Sutton's Jay Spearman had games of 23, 30, and 27 to be high point man in the tournament with 80 points. Rival Brian Kissinger of Sandy Creek linked together games of 31, 21 and 19 to end up with a second best 71 points.
Class B: 1st Round pairings were:
Schuyler (16-7) vs. Lincoln Pius X (21-0)
Ord (20-2) vs. Elkhorn (17-5)
Hastings Adams Central (19-3) vs. Syracuse (18-5)
Wahoo (22-0) vs. Ogallala (11-9)
The 1989 Class B state tournament provided one of the most memorable championship games ever. I was there and recall experiencing one of the loudest noises I’ve ever heard in my life. Lincoln Pius X, incidentally, was rated #1 all season long, followed by Mick Anderson's Wahoo Warriors.
Let's go back and relive that '89 Class B Tournament magic.
*In the opening round, unbeaten Lincoln Pius X beat Schuyler 62-53 behind the 1-2 punch of John Boudreau (19 points) and Ed Easley (18 pts.). The incredible Marty Dubas led Ord to a 78-64 victory over Elkhorn Mt. Michael. Dubas dumped in 28 points in the Chant's win. Wahoo made mincemeat out of Ogallala 76-40 behind Jason Glock's 24 points, and Chris Zimmers scored 21 points to lead Syracuse past Hastings Adams Central, 69-63.
In the semifinals, Wahoo was no match for Syracuse, as Jason Glock (11), Troy Glock (10) and Randy Hoffman (10) led the way for the Warriors as they blasted the Rockets, 60-43. Pius X edged Ord 69-66, despite 33 points from the Chants Marty Dubas. John Boudreau's 19 led the way for the Thunderbolts.
The Class B Championship game will forever be remembered by what Devaney officials called one of the loudest roars ever heard in state tournament history. I was there and can vouch for that. Wahoo trailed Lincoln Pius X by 27-17 at the half and the lead stretched to 16 in the 3rd quarter.
With just 2:01 left in the game, the Thunderbolts still owned a commanding 12 point advantage over the Warriors. With only 19 seconds remaining in the game, Pius still had a 6 point lead. With no timeouts left, the Warriors Bernie Inbody launched a 30 foot bomb that was right between the eyes. Devaney erupted. Now the clock showed 11 ticks remaining and Wahoo still trailed by three.
Pius all-state player Kelly Hendricks then heaved a long inbounds pass that was promptly stolen by Inbody at midcourt. The bench player then fired a pass to Troy Glock, who pulled the trigger on a 28 foot shot that bounced off the backboard with a thud, then fell through basket to send the game into overtime. The roar of the crowd at Devaney after the magic shot sounded as if lightning had struck the building. Never have I heard an explosion such as that.
Troy Glock then buried two charity tosses with 14 seconds left in overtime to give Wahoo an insurmountable 68-63 lead. The Warriors would go on to beat the Thunderbolts 68-66 for the Class B crown.
Troy Glock led Wahoo with 23 points, while the 'Bolts Kelly Hendricks countered with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
*The Class B All-Tournament Team; Pretty cut and dried here with Three Wahoo players on the team. Senior Troy Glock and little brother Jason Glock (a sophomore), plus Troy's classmate John Boudreau. Seniors Ed Easley of Pius X and Ord's sensational Marty Dubas were also named.
*Marty Dubas played only two games in the 1989 Class B state tournament, but still led everyone in scoring with his 61 points. In that heartbreaking 66-63 loss to Pius, the Ord whiz netted 33 points. I sadly recall an Ord radio station KNLV's veteran sportscaster Walt Duda breaking down in tears during the post game show. Poor Big Walt was so sure that his beloved Chants would beat the Thunderbolts that day. What a great play by play man he was.
Class A: The 1st Round matchups looked like this:
Lincoln East (19-2) vs. Bellevue West (16-4)
Millard South (22-0) vs. Papillion (11-10)
Alliance (20-0) vs. Omaha North (15-6)
Lincoln Northeast (15-6) vs. Columbus (16-1)
*Defending Class A champion Millard South had been rated #1 all season long with Columbus right in it's shadow at #2. Larry Ribble's Indians cruised through the entire season unscathed, with Columbus only loss, a 76-74 setback to state tournament qualifier Lincoln East (19-2). Columbus had faced not one school from the Omaha Metro area during the 1988-89 season, which was not uncommon back in that day. Millard South had stepped away from Metro competition only twice during the regular season and that was to face Lincoln NE and Lincoln SE.
So dominant was Larry Ribble's squad, not one opponent came within 10 points of the Indians except for Omaha North, who dropped a 70-61 game to the unbeaten Millard team and Papio, who lost 62-52.
*The first round saw Millard South drub Papillion in their rematch, 66-47. Matt Kelly (18) and Brian Nielsen (16) led the way for the Indians. Lincoln East survived a scare from Lanny Richards Bellevue West team before securing a 66-64 victory. Kyle Casmers 21 points paved the way for the Spartans.
High scoring Alliance and Omaha North provided the biggest fireworks of the opening round with their combined 173 points. Jamie Tomlin's 26 points, J.J. Feddersen's 23, and Jay Segrist and his 16 tallies buoyed the Bulldogs. In the lower bracket's other contest, Steve Scheidegger burned the Devaney nets for 33 big ones, as Columbus turned back Rick Collura's Lincoln Northeast Rockets 79-68.
In the semifinals, Lincoln East provided Millard South with its biggest test of the season. The Indians survived with a 51-48 win and it was all-state Brian Nielsen's 17 points that made the difference. The thing that had to sting East head coach Paul Forch was the fact his Spartans led Millard South 48-43 with 4:52 left in the game. What is even worse is the fact Lincoln East never scored after that.
In the other semi, Columbus turned back Chuck Tank's running Alliance team, 72-62. It was the first time all year Alliance had been held under 80 points! Where are those scoring numbers these day, right Stu Pospisil? Scheidegger and Mike Mueller had matching 21 points outputs for Al Schnabel's boys, while Jamie Tomlin of Alliance took game scoring honors with his 24 counters.
In the finals, all eyes were on Millard South. Larry Ribble's team had been lauded by more than one opposing coach as the greatest passing Nebraska prep basketball team ever. Columbus trailed the Indians 17-10 after one stanza, but Scheidegger buried a couple of treys despite heavy defensive pressure, to pull Columbus within 24-20 at the halftime break.
This baby came down the the final 17 seconds of the game after Columbus knotted things at 45 with a Chris Roth jumper. Scheidegger of course was the trigger man.
Larry Ribble then took a timeout with 7 seconds left and drew up a play, which of course, had Brian Nielsen taking the final shot. With everyone on the Columbus basketball team expecting that to happen, the Discoverers were shifting to the left side to cover to shadow the magnificent Nielsen. That left Matt Kelly open on the right block.
On that final offensive possession for Millard South, Kelly received the pass from Larry Ribble's son Dale, then promptly kissed a shot off the glass with 3 seconds left.......SWISH. Millard South wins their 2nd straight Class A crown and closes the '88-'89 season with perfection at 25-0.
When all was said and done, this 1989 Millard South basketball team was rated as the 5th best team of all time by a Metro newspaper. I would have to agree on that one.
*The Class A All-Tournament consisted of; Seniors Brian Nelson and Matt Kelly of state champion Millard South, Jamie Tomlin of high scoring Alliance, Steve Scheidegger, and junior Matt Yost of Lincoln East.
*Scheidegger of Columbus crushed the field to take scoring honors with his 72 points. Millard South's Nelson was far back with his 51 points in a three game span.
The All-Class, All-Tournament team consisted of; Brian Nelson-Millard South (Sr.); Steve Scheidegger-Columbus (Sr.); Marty Dubas-Ord (Sr.); Trey Glock-Wahoo (Sr.); and Jay Spearman-Sutton (Jr.)
* * * * * * * * * *
*1989 Class D-2 All-State Team*
Trent Eickhoff-Hampton - 6-5, Senior (11.3 ppg/9.0 rpg)
Sam Hoagland-Bruning - 5-11, Junior (19.4 ppg/10.3 rpg)
Kurt Haussler-Holbrook 5-9, Junior (25.5 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Jim Holm-Litchfield - 6-2, Senior (23.0 ppg/10.0 rpg)
John Ramsey-Dawson-Verdon - 6-4, Senior (18.0 ppg/9.0 rpg)
2nd Team:
Tyler Kisling-Diller - 6-1, Senior (15.7 ppg/10.1 rpg)
Alan Romsdal-Bradshaw - 6-2, Senior (17.9 ppg/7.0 rpg)
Ken Ostdiek-Lawrence - 6-4, Senior (18.3 ppg/13.7 rpg)
Craig Newcomb-Bartley - 6-5, Junior (21.5 ppg/14.0 rpg)
Jay Peppel-Butte - 5-11, Junior (23.1 ppg/10.1 rpg)
*Class D-2 Honorable Mention All-State:
*Seniors: Kenny Adams-Palisade; Herb Albin-Guide Rock; Terry Arnold-Litchfield; Mark Asche-Spalding High; Neil Baker-Sioux County; Jeff Bruns-Lodgepole; Dave Cedar-Monroe; Clint Cranmore and Mike Gleason-Marquette; Dustin Cruikshank-Arcadia; Bartley Eckhout-Amherst; Doug Helmer and Jerod Storer-Arthur; Dan Jilg and Gerald Koza-Silver Creek; Chris Johnson-Prague; Matt Johnson and Brad Lassen-Elba; Brad Landenberger and Jeff Morgan-Diller; Russ Largent-Hildreth; Mick McLaughlin-Dawson-Verdon; Dan Messersmith-Farnum; Mike Nelson and John Tedesco-Sidney St. Pats; Jamie Perrie-Campbell; Greg Rihanek-Lynch; James Strubel-Chambers; Scott Thieman-Petersburg; Juniors: Jae Egle-Thedford; Dennis Ferguson-Palisade; Craig Firley-Chester-Hubbell-Byron; Steve Franzen-Farnum; Ben Hilton-Bartley; Brad Jacobsen and John Quiring-Hampton; John Klein-Spalding High; Pat Lech-Loup County; Sophomores: Kyle Benheen-Venango; Mark Dick-Hampton; Robin Hinrichs-Hildreth; Travis McConnell and Jeff Stewert-Wallace; Shawn Norby-Trumbull and Chad Sullivan-Greeley.
*1989 Class D-1 All-State Team:
Matt Schepers-Fairmont - 6-2, Senior (20.8 ppg/9.3 rpg)
Tim Jacobsen-Winside - 6-2, Senior (27.2 ppg/13.3 rpg)
Todd Smith-Loomis - 6-0, Senior (19.8 ppg/6.1 rpg)
Ken Sander-Humphrey St. Francis - 6-4, Junior (21.0 ppg/15.5 rpg)
Steve Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart - 6-2, Sophomore (18.0 ppg/9.3 rpg)
2nd Team:
Kevin Rittscher-Clearwater - 6-1, Senior (15.1 ppg/10.4 rpg)
Robbie Flood-Maxwell - 6-3, Senior (17.7 ppg/8.0 rpg)
Chris Twibell-Orchard - 6-3, Senior (19.6 ppg/13.5 rpg)
Steve Hendricks-Polk-Hordville - 6-3, Junior (24.0 ppg/11.0 rpg)
Dennis Johnson-Potter-Dix - 5-10, Junior (19.3 ppg/5.5 rpg)
Class D-1 All-State Honorable Mention:
*Seniors: Kory Arnold-Cedar Rapids; Mike Bailey-Ansley; Roger Coffey-North Loup-Scotia; Howard Elliott-Wilcox; Jon Heithold-Coleridge; Klay Kluver-Clay Center; Matt Knobbe-Falls City Sacred Heart; Lance Lundberg-Wausa; George Makovicka-McCool Junction; Brent Malm-Harrisburg; Ken Mehlin and Jamie Weyers-Humboldt; Shannon Messersmith-Hayes Center; Tony Miller-Maxwell; Dan Mlnarik-Clearwater; Stacey Nickell-Beaver City; Ron Olson-Hay Springs; James Pleis and Kurt Teten-Nemaha Valley; Brad Renter-Waterloo; Scott Rutten-Palmer; Eric Schepers-Fairmont: Ken Schow-Paxton; Al Schutte-Nelson; Steve Wiessler-Wynot; Juniors: Kevin Anderson-Sandhills; Burt Beattie-Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; Dennis Beller-Lindsay Holy Family; Terry Connealy-Hyannis; Dan Endorf-Meridian; Jeff Lowe-Stuart; Tim Neville-McCool Junction; Randy Price-Winside; John Rollman-Humphrey; Kevin Sander-Humphrey St. Francis; Jon Schmaderer-Stuart; Buck Sells-Falls City Sacred Heart; Ryan Smith-Sandhills; Jeremy Stukenholtz-Nebraska City Lourdes; Jeremy Stutheit-Johnson-Brock; Sophomores: Kevin Koenig-Ewing and Lance Lawson-Exeter.
*1989 Class C-2 All-State Team*
Jason Dworak-Lincoln Christian - 5-6, Senior (25.0 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Greg Fletcher-Oxford - 6-2, Senior (18.0 ppg/10.5 rpg)
Brent Johnson-Sutherland - 6-4, Junior (25.0 ppg/4.0 rpg)
David Wingett-Walthill - 6-2, Senior (20.5 ppg/10.6 rpg)
Mark Cidlik-East Butler - 6-1, Senior (22.9 ppg/8.4 rpg)
2nd Team:
Greg Hromas-Kenesaw - 6-3, Senior (15.0 ppg/7.0 rpg)
Willie Kirwan-Spencer-Naper - 6-3, Senior (18.2 ppg/9.0 rpg)
Cary Lowe-Grant - 6-2, Senior (12.8 ppg/8.4 rpg)
Steve Lundstrom-Stromsburg - 5-10, Senior (16.0 ppg/4.2 rpg)
Jason Coorts-Adams-Douglas - 6-6, Senior (17.0 ppg/9.0 rpg)
*Class C-2 All-State Honorable Mention:
*Seniors: Tim Anthony-Sargent; Matt Bolton-Dorchester; Mark Buckhammer-Minatare; John Butler-Hastings St. Cecilia; Jerry Charles-Mead; Cory Fuchser-Emerson-Hubbard; Craig Grove-Oxford; Mark Gustafson-Osceola; Shane Hite-Alma; Kurt Kaup-West Point CC; Mike Lockman and Jeff Mitchell-Shelby; Karl Lundquist-Grant; Kevin Marquis-Kearney Catholic; Darin Mickey-Stromsburg; Jim Moyer-Pawnee City; Dave Paisley-Oshkosh; Brent Peters-Lincoln Christian; Jerry Petersen-Overton; Darren Peterson-Medicine Valley; Jason Pieper-Dodge; Chris Pocock-Chappell; Dean Schneider-O'Neill St. Marys; Jeff Schneider-Hastings St. Cecilia; Clint Stohlman-Weeping Water; Tony Swanson-Arapahoe; Chad Uden-Kenesaw; Corey Wilbeck-Deshler: Juniors: Eric Almquist-Axtell; John Doell and Mark Thieszen-Henderson; Andy McQuisten-Wakefield; Brien Oetken-Emerson-Hubbard; Shawn Paitz-Pleasanton; Troy Pritchett-Grant; J.P. Roberts-Elwood; Travis Roh-Bancroft-Rosalie; Craig Seim-Hartington; Todd Styskal-Grant; Jerry Swanda-East Butler; K.D. Tausen-Sutherland; Mike Wendell-Bertrand; Todd Yeutler-Elwood; Marc Zelazny-Genoa; Sophomore: Troy Terwilliger-Grant
*1989 Class C-1 All-State Team*
Bruce Chubick-Atkinson West Holt* - 6-7, Senior (33.2 ppg/18.0 rpg)
Chris Peacock-Atkinson West Holt* - 6-2, Senior (26.1 ppg/4.2 rpg)
Jeff Wolfgram-Madison - 6-1, Senior (32.2 ppg/7.0 rpg)
Brian Kissinger-Sandy Creek - 6-5, Senior (26.9 ppg/13.5 rpg)
Jay Spearman-Sutton* - 6-4, Junior (22.6 ppg/8.8 rpg)
2nd Team:
Jason Simons-Yutan - 6-0, Junior (19.5 ppg/8.2 rpg)
John Spearman-Sutton - 6-1, Junior (15.3 ppg/8.8 rpg)
Jason Peterson-Oakland-Craig - 6-5, Senior (21.0 ppg/10.0 rpg)
James Hatten-Omaha Flanagan - 6-1, Senior (29.3 ppg/10.1 rpg)
Mark Fritch-Palmyra - 6-3, Senior (17.0 ppg/11.0 rpg)
Class C-1 All-State Honorable Mention:
*Gerald Armstrong and Phil Carter-Ponca; John Aspegren-Harvard; Pat Berry-Battle Creek; Chris Borland-Cambridge; Mark Brehmer-Wisner-Pilger; Jayson Brueggeman-Tri-County; Kevin Bussinger-Rock County; Lance Creech-Doniphan; Brian Duncan-Ravenna; Chris Fleischman and Tim Larson-Tekamah-Herman; Doug George-Sutton; Kevin Gierhan-Centennial; Bill Guenther and T.J.Wheeler-Crofton; Bret Hasselbalch-Tecumseh; Mike Heins-David City; James Hilkemann-Randolph; Rick Hinn-Rushville; Brad Hinrichs-Sandy Creek; Jeff Krebs-Neligh; Rich Lottman-Wymore Southern; Mike Rafert-Plainview; Jon Robinson-Yutan; Shawn Ryan-Morrill; Troy Schwanbeck-Creighton; Jeff Spellman-Malcolm; Brian Standage-Standage; Bryan Sullivan-Conestoga; Davy Summers-Oakland-Craig; Mike Unger-Norfolk Catholic; Juniors: Derek Apfel-Wood River; Kent Bushnell-Bellevue Christian; Toby Marlin-Dundy County; Matt Maser-Sutton; Lon Meyer-Red Cloud; Paul Poppe-Scribner-Snyder; Chris Schuster-Fullerton; John Schutte-Laurel; Tim Stevens-Bridgeport; Sophomores: Jerry Hinnerichs-Stanton; Matt Johnson-Hebron; Derek Nannen-Geneva; Blane Rump-Fremont Bergan and Mark Specht-Wahoo Neumann.
*1989 Class B All-State Team
Kelly Hendricks-Lincoln Pius X* - 6-4, Senior (14.6 ppg/8.0 rpg)
Marty Dubas-Ord - 6-2, Senior (23.9 ppg/8.0 rpg)
Troy Glock-Wahoo - 6-2, Senior (15.0 ppg/4.2 rpg)
Sean Denny-McCook - 6-2, Senior (20.2 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Kiley Roelfs-Crete - 6-1, Senior (21.8 ppg/3.0 rpg)
2nd Team:
Scott Kouhout-Norris - 6-0, Senior (17.0 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Cory Thomas-Raymond Central - 6-5, Senior (23.4 ppg/8.0 rpg)
Brian Dinkelman-Seward - 5-11, Senior (15.0 ppg/5.0 rpg)
Scott Peterson-Schuyler - 6-0, Junior (15.5 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Jason Glock-Wahoo - 6-3, Sophomore (15.0 ppg/4.2 rpg)
*Class B All-State Honorable Mention:
*Seniors: Johnny Arensberg-West Point; Terry Bartlett, Bruce Moore and Jeremy Fagot-York; Matt Brass-Gothenburg; Jay Bubak-Imperial, Marty Bundy-Syracuse; John Burkholder-Holdrege; Todd Connelly-Columbus Lakeview; Jason Curtis-Ogallala; Todd Dau and Danny Johnson-Elkhorn; Sean Doolittle-Norris; Dan Dostal-Gretna; Ed Easley-Lincoln Pius X; John Engel-Schuyler; Dellyn Feighner-Auburn; Jeremy Franzen-Hastings Adams Central; Jim Gubbels-Omaha Roncalli; Steve Heiss-O'Neill; Rob Hultquist-Minden; Brad Johnson-Platteview; Richard McKenney-Ord; Tim Meyer-Grand Island Northwest; Mike Nagel-Raymond Central; Brian Osike-Waverly; Jeff Placke-Superior; Jeff Vanderbeek-Valentine; Nick Vigil-Sidney; Chris Wiedenfeld-Hartington Cedar Catholic; Chris Zimmers-Syracuse; Juniors: Tim Bailey-Nebraska City; John Beckstead-Grand Island Central Catholic; Seth Denny-McCook; Marc Hoch-Lexington; Randy Hoffman-Wahoo; Brian Wardlow-Falls City; Harlen Weich-Ainsworth; Brett Zikmund-Central City; B.J. Gardner-Minden; Todd Geiken-Gothenburg; Todd Gottula-Auburn; Sophomores: Tom Burt-Lincoln Pius X and Nathan LaGrand-Nebraska City.
*1989 Class A All-State Team*
Steve Scheidegger-Columbus* - 6-4, Senior (19.2 ppg/3.3 rpg)
Brian Nielsen-Millard South* - 6-6, Senior (18.5 ppg/8.4 rpg)
Jamie Tomlin-Alliance - 6-1, Senior (27.2 ppg/3.7 rpg)
Fred Ward-Bellevue West - 5-9, Senior (21.7 ppg/5.3 rpg)
Dale Ribble-Millard South - 6-1, Senior (11.8 ppg/2.3 rpg)
2nd Team:
Matt Yost-Lincoln East - 6-2, Junior (20.7 ppg/6.5 rpg)
Darin Sherrod-Omaha North - 6-2, Senior (17.5 ppg/10.3 rpg)
LaRon Bristol-Omaha Bryan - 6-4, Senior (18.5 ppg/9.0 rpg)
Mike Mueller-Columbus - 6-7, Junior (16.6 ppg/9.8 rpg)
Ryan Elrod-Lincoln Northeast - 6-3, Junior (13.6 ppg/4.8 rpg)
*Class "A" All-State Honorable Mention:
*Seniors: Sean Baker-South Sioux City; Major Berry-Bellevue East; Rodney Bradley, Ranier Kress and Aaron Griess-Lincoln NE; Scott Bream and Matt Kelly-Millard South; Kyle Casmer and Chris Eubanks-Lincoln East; Mark England and Joe Scheer-Hastings; Dale Harrison and Troy Travis-Omaha Benson; Craig Larkowski and Chad Murrell-Grand Island; James Maloney-Omaha Central; Paul Mohr-Scottsbluff; David Mullen and Doug Russell-Omaha Northwest; Justin Norblade-Kearney; Todd Ostransky and Doug Plahn-Fremont; Robert Rochell-Omaha North; Chris Roth-Columbus; Jay Segrest-Alliance; Jay Steadman-Lincoln SE; Tom Stibbs-Papillion; Chandler Stocks-Lincoln High; Tim Townsend-North Platte; Steve White-Lincoln East; Juniors: David Knight-Omaha Bryan; Greg Kunz-Bellevue West; Jeff Means-Norfolk; JC Wichstrom-Omaha Westside; Sophomores: Terrance Badgett-Omaha South and Curt Johnson-Lincoln SE.
*1989 Super-State 1st Team
Steve Scheidegger-Columbus* - 6-4, Senior (19.2 ppg/3.3 rpg)
Brian Nielsen-Millard South* - 6-6, Senior (18.5 ppg/8.4 rpg)
Jamie Tomlin-Alliance - 6-1, Senior (27.2 ppg/3.7 rpg)
Bruce Chubick-Atkinson West Holt - 6-7, Senior (33.2 ppg/18.0 rpg)
Marty Dubas-Ord - 6-2, Senior (23.9 ppg/8.0 rpg)
*1989 Super-State 2nd Team:
Fred Ward-Bellevue West - 5-9, Senior (21.7 ppg/5.3 rpg)
Dale Ribble-Millard South - 6-1, Senior (11.8 ppg/2.3 rpg)
Matt Yost-Lincoln East - 6-2, Junior (20.7 ppg/6.5 rpg)
Mike Mueller-Columbus - 6-7, Junior (16.6 ppg/9.8 rpg)
Chris Peacock-Atkinson West Holt* - 6-2, Senior (26.1 ppg/4.2 rpg)
*1989 Super-State 3rd Team:
Ryan Elrod-Lincoln Northeast - 6-3, Junior (13.6 ppg/4.8 rpg)
Jeff Wolfgram-Madison - 6-1, Senior (32.2 ppg/7.0 rpg)
Darin Sherrod-Omaha North - 6-2, Senior (17.5 ppg/10.3 rpg)
Troy Glock-Wahoo - 6-2, Senior (15.0 ppg/4.2 rpg)
LaRon Bristol-Omaha Bryan - 6-4, Senior (18.5 ppg/9.0 rpg)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 1988/89 Alliance basketball team is still the highest scoring team in history in Nebraska. The Bulldogs averaged 94.4 points a contest, a mark that may never be approached again.
Here is their record regular season slate in '88/'89.
*1989 Alliance Bulldogs (21-1)*
Regular Season
97 Gordon 29
82 Gering 59
90 Torrington (Wyo) 55
101 Ogallala 76
84 Grand Island 59
95 Scottsbluff 66
101 Wheatland (Wyo) 61
89 Chadron 61
90 Sidney 67
97 Scottsbluff 52
115 Kimball 60
94 Gering 63
89 Bridgeport 66
92 Chadron 66
106 Gordon 47
119 Kimball 67