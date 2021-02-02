The Nebraska High School All-State Basketball Project - Saluting 1989

The Class B Championship game will forever be remembered by what Devaney officials called one of the loudest roars ever heard in state tournament history. I was there and can vouch for that. Wahoo trailed Lincoln Pius X by 27-17 at the half and the lead stretched to 16 in the 3rd quarter.

With just 2:01 left in the game, the Thunderbolts still owned a commanding 12 point advantage over the Warriors. With only 19 seconds remaining in the game, Pius still had a 6 point lead. With no timeouts left, the Warriors Bernie Inbody launched a 30 foot bomb that was right between the eyes. Devaney erupted. Now the clock showed 11 ticks remaining and Wahoo still trailed by three.

Pius all-state player Kelly Hendricks then heaved a long inbounds pass that was promptly stolen by Inbody at midcourt. The bench player then fired a pass to Troy Glock, who pulled the trigger on a 28 foot shot that bounced off the backboard with a thud, then fell through basket to send the game into overtime. The roar of the crowd at Devaney after the magic shot sounded as if lightning had struck the building. Never have I heard an explosion such as that.

Troy Glock then buried two charity tosses with 14 seconds left in overtime to give Wahoo an insurmountable 68-63 lead. The Warriors would go on to beat the Thunderbolts 68-66 for the Class B crown.