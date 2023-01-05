The Nebraska High School All-State Basketball Project - Saluting 2010

BOYS BASKETBALL; Boys basketball had six classes in 2009-10. Each class qualified eight teams for the NSAA Boys State Basketball Championships held on March 11, 12, and 13, 2010, in Lincoln.

Class A was divided into seven districts with the district champions and one wild-card team, selected on the basis of a point system, qualifying for the state tournament. Lincoln High was the wild-card team for Class A.

Class B was divided into six districts with the district champions and two wild-card teams, selected on the basis of a point system, qualifying for the state tournament. Omaha Skutt Catholic and Beatrice were the Class B wild-card teams. For the seventh year in NSAA history, Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 also had two wild-card qualifiers. Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 were divided into twelve sub-districts and six districts. The winners of the district finals in each class advanced to the state tournament. The two non-district champions with the highest wild-card average received invitations to the state tournament.

The Class C1 wildcard qualifiers were Wilber-Clatonia and Minden. Ravenna and Hartington Cedar Catholic were the C2 wild cards. In D1, Humphrey and Humphrey St. Francis received the wild cards. Giltner and Hampton were the D2 wild-card winners. For the third consecutive season, the NSAA played third-place games, pairing the two teams losing in the semifinal round. Paid attendance: 94,286.

------------

*Class D-2:*

Ewing (Greg Appleby), Hampton (Trevor Hoegh), Hayes Center (Louis Cuellar), Hay Springs (Jeremy Wieseler), Giltner (Matt Drew), Grand Island Heartland Lutheran (Lloyd Wagnitz), Lynch (Dana Dea), Sterling (Jimmy Motz).

Quarterfinals:

(23-1) Ewing 58, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran 43 (20-3)

(23-1) Hay Springs 69, Giltner 66 (19-4) {Overtime}

(21-1) Hampton 63, Lynch 38 (12-10)

(21-2) Hayes Center 53, Sterling 48 (19-5)

Semifinals:

(24-1) Ewing 61, Hay Springs 48 (24-1)

(22-1) Hampton 74, Hayes Center 66 (22-2) {Overtime}

Finals:

(25-1) Ewing 41, Hampton 33 (23-1)

D-2 Champion: Ewing (26-1) - Head Coach: Greg Appelby.

3rd Place Game - (22-3) Hayes Center 71, Hay Springs 66 (24-2)

*The 2010 D-2 All-Tournament team: Austin Kaczor-Ewing (6-4, Sr), Lars Backward-Hay Springs (6-1, Sr), DJ Bamesburger-Hampton (6-4, Jr.), Marcus Garrison-Hampton (6-1, Jr.), Keifer Messersmith-Hayes Center (6-0, Sr)

-----------------

*Class D-1:*

Emerson-Hubbard (Dan Bormann), Exeter-Milligan (Dean Filipi), Freeman (Jim McLaughlin), Humphrey High (Gary Bender), Randolph (Mark Anderson), Humphrey St. Francis (Eric Kessler), Overton (Jay Staehr), Sandhills-Thedford (Adam Marten).

Quarterfinals:

(23-2) Freeman 54, Sandhills-Thedford 43 (18-6)

(20-6) Emerson-Hubbard 56, Humphrey High 39 (20-3)

(19-3) Overton 55, Randolph 45 (14-7)

(16-6) Humphrey St. Francis 53, Exeter-Milligan 32 (18-6)

Semifinals:

(24-2) Freeman 43, Emerson-Hubbard 55 (21-6)

(20-3) Overton 54, Humphrey St. Francis 46 (17-6)

Finals:

(25-2) Freeman 52, Overton 38 (21-3)

D-1 Champion: Freeman (26-2); Head Coach: Jim McLaughlin

3rd Place Game - (21-7) Emerson-Hubbard 44, Humphrey St. Francis 39 (17-7)

*The 2010 D-1 All-Tournament team; Kyle Schlake-Freeman (6-9, Sr), Jacob Olmstead-Overton (6-2, Soph.), Jordan Pella-Freeman (6-0, Sr.), Jared Shafer-Overton (6-2, Sr.), Trent Classen-Humphrey St. Francis ().

--------------------------

*Class C-2:*

Axtell (Brent Hinrichs), Burwell (Garrett Mann), Sutton (Steve Spongberg), Fremont Bergan (Chris Paulson), Hartington Cedar Catholic (Matt Steffen), Ravenna (Paul Beranek), Dundy County/Stratton (Kris Freeland), Johnson County Central (Chris Hutt).

Quarterfinals:

(22-1) Axtell 73, Dundy County/Stratton 45 (16-7)

(20-3) Fremont Bergan 62, Hartington Cedar Catholic 59 (18-4)

(22-3) Ravenna 73, Sutton 34 (14-8)

(22-3) Johnson County Central 49, Burwell 44 (22-1)

Semifinals:

(21-3) Fremont Bergan 52, Axtell 43 (23-1)

(23-3) Ravenna 60, Johnson County Central 57 (23-3)

Finals:

(24-3) Ravenna 57, Fremont Bergan 51 (22-3)

C-2 Champion: Ravenna (25-3); Head Coach: Paul Beranek.

3rd Place Game - (23-2) Axtell 75, Johnson County Central 71 (23-4)

*The 2010 C-2 All-Tournament Team was: Bubba Kosmicki-Johnson County Central (6-2, Sr), John Klosterman-Ravenna (?), Derek Kuhl-Johnson County Central (6-5, Sr), Dereck White-Fremont Bergan (6-5, Sr.), Connor Beranek-Ravenna (6-3, Soph.).

-------------------

*Class C-1*:

Bennington (Larry Klaus), Grand Island Central Catholic (Bill Gavers), Chadron (Craig Nobiling), Hastings St. Cecilia (Kevin Asher), Minden (Shannon Lovin), Falls City (Don Hogue), Norfolk Catholic (Shane Anderson), Tekamah-Herman (Stan Mencke), Wilber-Clatonia (Tom Barada).

Quarterfinals:

(21-1) Chadron 41, Wilber-Clatonia 32 (20-3)

(18-4) Minden 46, Falls City 41 (23-2)

(22-1) Hastings St. Cecilia 80, Tekamah-Herman 44 (20-4)

(22-2) Norfolk Catholic 64, Grand Island Central Catholic 48 (21-4)

Semifinals:

(22-1) Chadron 55, Minden 47 (19-4)

(23-1) Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Norfolk Catholic 52 (23-2)

Finals:

(24-1) Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Chadron 40 (23-1)

C-1 Champion: Hastings St. Cecilia (25-1). Head Coach: Kevin Asher

3rd Place - (19-5) Minden 65, Norfolk Catholic 59 (23-3)

*The 2010 C-1 All-Tournament Team: Beau Schwenka-Hastings St. Cecilia (6-2, Sr.), Dalton Sealey-Hastings St. Cecilia (6-2, Sr.), Jarren Heng-Nofolk Catholic (6-1, Sr.), Elliott Eliason*-Chadron (6-11, Sr.), Zac Bargen-Chadron (6-5, Sr.).

------------------------------

*Class B:*

Beatrice (Jim Weeks), Adams Central (Tom Slechta), Crete (Greg Hobza), Omaha Skutt (Jon Burt), Ralson (Bill Heard), Sidney (Jay Ehler), Lincoln Pius X (Ray Forycki), South Sioux City (Terry Comstock).

Quarterfinals:

(16-5) South Sioux City 67, Sidney 55 (15-6)

(17-8) Ralston 54, Hastings Adams Central 42 (20-3)

(19-6) Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Crete 34 (7-14)

(17-5) Beatrice 55, Lincoln Pius X 54 (17-5)

Semifinals:

(17-5) South Sioux City 65, Ralston 55 (18-8)

(20-6) Omaha Skutt Catholic 46, Beatrice 43, (18-5)

Finals:

(18-5) South Sioux City 60, Omaha Skutt Catholic 56 (21-6) {Overtime}

Class 2010 B Champion: South Sioux City (19-5). Head Coach: Terry Comstock.

3rd Place - (18-6) Beatrice 51, Ralston 49 (18-9)

*The Class B All-Tournament Team: Mike Gesell-South Sioux City (6-1, Soph), Dwight Smith-Ralston (6-5, Sr), Austin Groth-South Sioux City (6-1, Soph.) James Hajek-Omaha Skutt (6-6, Sr), Daniel Jenkins-Beatrice (5-10, Jr)

-----------------

*Class A:*

Grand Island (Jeff Hofeldt), Creighton Prep (Josh Luedke), Lincoln High (Dan Noble), Millard South (Jeff Throne), Lincoln Southeast (Jeff Smith), Norfolk (Ben Ries), Omaha Bryan (Tim Cannon), Omaha Central (Eric Behrens)..

Quarterfinals:

(20-2) Norfolk 69, Grand Island 44 (9-13)

(19-4) Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Bryan 50 (18-5)

(19-3) Lincoln Southeast 67, Millard South 47 (12-11)

(20-4) Omaha Central 71, Lincoln High 44 (15-5)

Semifinals:

(21-2) Norfolk 53, Creighton Prep 51 (20-4)

(21-4) Omaha Central 53, Lincoln Southeast 52 (20-3)

Finals:

(22-4) Omaha Central 71, Norfolk 58 (22-2)

Class A Champion: Omaha Central (23-4). Head Coach: Eric Behrends.

3rd Place - (20-5) Creighton Prep 71, Lincoln Southeast 56 (20-4)

*The 2010 Class “A” All-Tournament Team: Deverell Biggs-Omaha Central (6-1, Sr), Brady Lollman-Norfolk (6-3, Sr), Jalen Bradley-Norfolk (5-10, Soph), Joe Troba-Creighton Prep-Beatrice (6-6, Sr), Akoy Agau-Omaha Central (6-7, Freshman).

**The 2010 All-Class, All-Tournament Team; Deverell Biggs-Omaha Central (6-1, Sr), Mike Gesell-Soth Sioux City (6-1, Sophomore), Jalen Bradley-Norfolk (5-10, Soph), Dalton Sealey-Hastings St. Cecilia ( 6-2, Senior), Akoy Agau-Omaha Central (6-7, Freshman).

******************************************************

2010 Class D-2 All-State Team*

Austin Kaczor***-Ewing - 6-4, Senior (26.3 ppg)

Lars Backward** -Hay Springs - 6-1, Senior (23.7 ppg)

DJ Bamesberger-Hampton - 6-4, Junior (14.4 ppg)

Keifer Messersmith-Hayes Center - 6-0, Senior (21.3 ppg)

Nate Most-Giltner - 5-11, Senior (14.1 ppg)

2nd Team:

Zach Lempka-Sterling - 6-5, Senior (11.6 ppg)

Dustin Black-Lynch - 5-9, Senior (16.2 ppg)

Brad Wright-Mullen - 6-1, Senior (19.5 ppg)

Luke Miller-Cody-Kilgore - 6-0, Junior (17.5 ppg)

Jake Rohde-SEM - 6-1, Senior (14.9 ppg)

*2010 Class D-1 All-State Team:

Ryley Cidlik-East Butler - 6-6, Senior (19.4 ppg)

Kyle Schlake-Freeman - 6-9, Senior (18.2 ppg)

Clint Belina-Howells - 6-2, Senior (16.3 ppg)

Jacob Olmstead-Overton - 6-2, Sophomore (19.0 ppg)

Drew Wetovick-Eustis-Farnum - 6-4, Senior (17.8 ppg)

2nd Team:

Trent Classen-Humphrey St. Francis - 5-10, Senior (15.2 ppg)

Dylan Paczosa-Humphrey High - 5-9, Senior (12.0 ppg)

Ethan Beck-Scribner-Snyder - 6-3, Senior (19.8 ppg)

Garth Walbridge-Arapahoe - 5-10, Junior (16.5 ppg)

Jaared Shafer-Overton - 6-2, Senior (16.0 ppg)

*2010 Class C-2 All-State Team*

Justin Kosmicki-Johnson County Central - 6-2, Senior (23.5 ppg)

Connor Beranek-Kearney - 6-3, Sophomore (14.2 ppg)

Kyle Schomerus - 6-2, Senior (24.6 ppg)

Kenton Glidden-Dundy County/Stratton - 6-7, Senior (23.1 ppg)

Grant Gebhardt-Burwell- 6-0, Senior (17.4 ppg/5.6 rpg)

2nd Team:

Josh Reinertson-Gibbon - 6-3, Sophomore (26.2 ppg)

Jordan Hakanson-Sandy Creek - 6-2, Senior (19.1 ppg)

Nick Robison-Axtell - 6-4, Senior (12.0 ppg)

Nick Lauer-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 5-10, Senior (11.1/ppg)

Shane O’Conner-North Platte St. Pats -6-1, Senior (15.0 ppg)

*2010 Class C-1 All-State Team*

Elliott Eliason***-Chadron - 6-11, Senior (18.4 ppg)

Jerron Heng-Norfolk Catholic - 6-1, Senior (18.0 ppg)

Dalton Sealey-Hastings St. Cecilia - 6-2, Senior (14.2 ppg)

Nick Reed-Syracuse - 6-4, Senior (21.0 ppg)

Zach Bargen-Chadron - 6-5, Senior (15.0 ppg)

2nd Team:

Turner Fahey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 6-0, Junior (18.7 ppg)

Trent Scheitel-Falls City - 6-5, Senior (20.1 ppg)

Trevor Bryant-Tekamah-Herman - 6-4, Sophomore (18.4 ppg)

Zach Sterup-Hastings St. Cecilia - 6-10, Junior (16.0 ppg)

Kendall Ferguson-Kimball - 6-5, Junior (20.4 ppg)

*2010 Class B All-State Team*

Dwight Smith-Ralston* - 6-5, Senior (12.8 ppg)

Trevor Menke-Beatrice - 5-10, Senior (15.8 ppg)

Charlie Wallrapp-Omaha Skutt - 6-6, Senior (16.6 ppg)

Trevor Johnson-Lincoln Pius X - 6-5, Senior (15.5 ppg)

Mike Gesell-South Sioux City - 6-1, Sophomore (19.9 ppg)

2nd Team:

Jerad Warner-Omaha Gross - 6-8, Senior (17.0 ppg)

Andrew Mitteis-Plattsmouth -6-1, Junior (20.2 ppg)

Matt Rosenbaum-Sidney - 6-7, Senior (19.5 ppg)

Tyler Evans*-Waverly - 6-2, Junior (19.7 ppg)

James Hajek-Omaha Skutt - 6-9, Senior (12.6 ppg)

*2010 Class A All-State Team:

Deverell Biggs-Omaha Central - 6-1, Senior (21.1 ppg)

Mike Dentlinger-Millard North - 6-6, Senior (21.0 ppg)

Caleb Stefffensmeier-Creighton Prep - 6-1, Senior (13.6 ppg)

Brady Lollman-Norfolk - 6-3, Senior (14.8 ppg)

Derrius Vick-Lincoln Southeast - 6-2, Junior (13.4 ppg)

2nd Team:

Cole Martin-Creighton Prep - 6-3, Senior (14.5 ppg)

Galen Gullie-Omaha Bryan - 5-9, Junior (14.6 ppg)

Tobin Reinwald-Lincoln High - 6-4, Senior (13.6 ppg)

Tyler Shields-Kearney - 6-4, Junior (19.6 ppg)

Eric Jackson-Lincoln Southeast - 6-3, Senior (12.5 ppg)

*2010 Super-State 1st Team:

Deverell Biggs-Omaha Central - 6-1, Senior (21.1 ppg)

Austin Kaczor***-Ewing - 6-4, Senior (26.8 ppg)

Elliott Eliason***-Chadron - 6-11, Senior (17.8 ppg)

Dwight Smith-Ralston - 6-5, Senior (14.4 ppg)

Mike Gesell-South Sioux City - 6-1, Sophomore (19.9 ppg)

*2010 Super-State 2nd Team:

Mike Dentlinger-Millard North - 6-6, Senior (21.0 ppg)

Caleb Stefffensmeier-Creighton Prep - 6-1, Senior (13.6 ppg)

Brady Lollman-Norfolk - 6-3, Senior (14.8 ppg)

Dalton Sealey-Hastings St. Cecilia - 6-2, Senior (14.8 ppg)

Zach Bargen-Chadron - 6-5, Senior (15.0 ppg)

*2010 Super-State 3rd Team:

Derrius Vick-Lincoln Southeast - 6-2, Junior (13.4 ppg)

Tobin Reinwald-Lincoln High - 6-4, Senior (13.6 ppg)

Trevor Menke-Beatrice - 5-10, Senior (15.8 ppg)

Kyle Schlake-Freeman - 6-9, Senior (18.2 ppg)

Justin Kosmicki-Johnson County Central - 6-2, Senior (23.8 ppg)