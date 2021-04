The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1986

The 1986 State Football Playoffs were held during the tenth, eleventh and twelfth weeks of the football season. On Wednesday, November 5, Class A quarterfinals and the first round for the remaining five classes were held. The Class A finals and the semifinals for the other classes were held Saturday, November 15. The finals for Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were held Friday, November 21. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remaining schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 had 51 schools and C2 had 46 schools. The D1 and D2 schools were all the schools playing 8-man football. There were 68 schools in D1 and 64 schools in D2. Twenty four schools played 6-man football.