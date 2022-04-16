The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1989

The 1989 State Football playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th, weeks of the football season. On Wednesday, November 1, Class A and Class D3 quarterfinals and the first round for the remaining five classes were held. The Class A and D3 semifinals and the quarterfinals for the other classes were held Monday, November 6. The finals for Classes A and D3 and the semifinals for the other five classes were held Saturday, November 11. The finals for B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were played on November 17. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 and C2 had 43 schools each. The D1 and D2 schools were all the schools playing 8-man football. There were 63 schools in D1 and 62 schools in D2. Class D3 had 29 schools playing 6-man football.

---------------------------------------------------------------

“The Star Power of this 1989 group of Nebraska High School All-State Football players is simply mind-boggling when you take a glance at what these elite athletes accomplished following their decorated high school careers.

This may have been one of the most talented all-around group athletes to ever grace the high gridirons of this state. Check it out.

*Calvin Jones-Omaha Central - Rushed for 3,153 career while playing for the Huskers. He was a 3rd Team All-American his senior season at Nebraska and played for the LA Raiders and the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, earning a Super Bowl ring in 1997 with the Packers.

*Rob DeBoer-Omaha Burke-Was a two sport standout at South Carolina University and Captain of the football team (Fullback) in 1993. He was also an All-Conference Catcher for the Gamecocks and played Minor League Baseball for 5 years, including 2 seasons in AA. He had a career batting average of .263 with 60 HRs and 258 RBI, playing as a Catcher.

**Erick Strickland-Bellevue West - After being named all-state in football, basketball and baseball at Bellevue West, Strickland was a 4 year stud for the Husker basketball team and went on to an illustrious NBA career, playing for the Mavs, Knicks, Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, Indians Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Strick appeared in 501 games between 1996 and 2005, scoring 3,780 points, dishing out 1,203 assists, pulling down 1,317 rebounds with 422 steals and 41 blocked shots.

*Jeff Makovicka-East Butler - Enjoyed a terrific career for the Huskers, playing fullback on both the 1994 and 1995 National Championship teams. Jeff also signed free agent contracts with the Houston Iolers and San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.

*Rob Zatechka-Lincoln East - Earned All-American honors for Nebraska in 1994, as well as being named the Outland Trophy winner. The Lincoln East product played 12 years in the NFL, splitting time with the Rams, Jags and Texans. Rob was most recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

*Steve Ott-Henderson - STUD Offensive Lineman for Nebraska from 1992-1995. Started all 12 games for the Cornhuskers at right guard in 1995, helping Nebraska to its 12th NCAA rushing title. The Huskers rolled to a nation-leading 399.8 yards per game on the ground on their way to their second straight national championship. Ott and his linemates did not allow one single sack on the season and were flagged for just six penalties the entire year. Steve Ott finished his senior season with an astounding 99 pancakes, including a career-best 14 against Michigan State and 12 against Kansas. Simply Unbelievable at that level!

*Joel Wilks-Hastings High - A feared member of Nebraska's 1994 “Pipeline.” Fought and clawed his way from Walk-On status to a starting Husker Offensive Lineman position, listening to heavy/trash metal bands like Slayer, Metallica, Pantera, getting him in the mood to do some serious head-banging during Husker practice sessions. Wilks was known to have initiated frequent fights during those practices, sparring with guys like John Parrella and Kevin Raemakers. Wilks WAS the Pancake King for certain. You might just ask Miami’s Warren Sapp about that. Oh, how I wished we had guys like Wilks and Ott playing for the Huskers these days.

*Terry Conneally-Hyannis - Earned All-Academic Big Eight honors for the Huskers 3 times and was named to the All-Big 8 football team in 1993. Terry is currently President of Mutual of Omaha Mortgage.

*Cory Schlesinger-Columbus-Two year starter at FB for Nebraska and star of the 1995 Orange Bowl victory over Miami, a win that sealed the Huskers National Championship. Schlesinger also spent 12 productive seasons as a rugged fullback for the Detroit Lions, and once told me the most treasured football times during his sparkling football career were spent in high school at Columbus High. He wasn’t the first NFL player to tell me that.

*Clester Johnson-Bellevue West - Another phenomenal talent during the Huskers ‘94/’95 National Championship teams. Had an outstanding senior season (‘95) for the No. 1 Huskers, and led NU in receptions and yards with 22-367 on the season, with two touchdowns. Clester was Honorable-Mention All-Big Eight (Coaches, 1995) and also won the Native Son Award as a senior.

*Phil Ellis-Grand Island - Was a head-hunting linebacker for the Husker football squad, being a force his junior and senior seasons. A four year letterman playing linebacker, Ellis was on his way to a Butkus award his senior season when he suffered a fractured foot 3 days before the Washington State game, an injury that forced him to sit out considerable playing time. Eliis was the quarterback of that Husker defense and still managed 100 career tackles. Remarkable football talent.

*Steve Frost-Wood River - Played 2 years of college football at Colorado State, then 2 years at Stanford. Ended up being the Public Address announcer for Stanford Cardinal football and Stanford Women’s basketball from 1999 to 2016.

*Steve Hendricks-Polk-Hordville - Enjoyed a fine four year football career foir the Air Force Academy as a Wide Receiver.

……..And I didn’t even mention those high school Legends like Polk-Hordville’s incredible Dale Van Housen, the Spearman boys from Sutton, Falls City Sacred Heart’s Steve Simon, and the list goes on and on!

An unforgettable year was 1989.

---------------------------------------------------------------

1989 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)

*Class A*

Quarterfinals

(9-0) *Lincoln SE 21-0 South Sioux City (7-2)

(8-1) *Grand Island 22-20 Papillion (8-1)

(8-1) Omaha Central 27-20 Columbus (8-1) {@ Omaha Burke}

(8-1) Creighton Prep 47-10 Gering (8-1)

Semifinals

(9-1) Creighton Prep 25-0 Omaha Central (10-0)

(10-0) Lincoln Southeast 17-9 Grand Island (9-1)

Final (@ UNO) {Estimated Attendance-9,200}

(10-1) *Creighton Prep 17-8 Lincoln Southeast (11-0)

*Champion*: Creighton Prep (11-2) Head Coach: Tom Jaworski

“The Junior Jays limited Lincoln SE to 150 total yards and 8 first downs to gain a repeat Class A title, the second straight against the Knights. Clinging to a slim 10-8 lead into the 4th quarter, Creighton Prep quarterback Josh Luedke connected with Shon Mitchell for a sparkling 32 yard touchdown strike on a 4th and 18 with 9:33 left in the game. Mitchell, the game’s hero, also scooped up a blocked field goal attempt by Southeast kicker Scott Burbach and raced 68 yards for a score with 8:33 left in the 2nd quarter.

All-State Creighton Prep lineman Ryan Murtaugh did the honors on the blocked field goal while Mitchell was “right place/right time” with the 68 TD return that gave the Jays a 10-0 lead at the time.”

---------------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class B Playoffs*

*West Bracket:

(8-1) Lexington* 26-21 Cozad (8-1)

(8-1) Centura 34-29 Broken Bow* (8-1)

(9-0) Central City* 28-13 Aurora (7-2)

(8-1) Pierce 22-14 Columbus Scotus* (8-1)

*East Bracket:

(8-1) Crete* 27-7 Tri-County (8-3)

(5-3) Lincoln Pius X 26-6 Raymond Central* (6-3)

(8-0) Elkhorn* 27-6 Omaha Roncalli (6-2)

(8-0) West Point* 22-0 Wahoo (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(9-1) Centura 15-13 Lexington (9-1)

(9-1) Pierce 14-10 Central City (10-0)

(9-1) Crete 21-14 Lincoln Pius X (6-3)

(9-0) Elkhorn 24-8 West Point (9-0)

Semifinals

(10-1) Pierce 7-0 Centura (10-1)

(10-0) Elkhorn 48-0 Crete (10-1)

Final (@ )

(11-0) Elkhorn 33-17 Pierce (11-1)

*Champion*: Elkhorn (12-0) Head Coach: Mark Wortman

Antler's outstanding RB Greg Hayes rushed for 145 yards with touchdown runs of 6, 28, 1 and 5 yards as undefeated Elkhorn overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit to rally past Pierce, 33-17 for the Class B Championship. The stingy Elkhorn defense was able to limit the Pierce rushing attack to just 85 yards in the game.

--------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class C1*

First Round Upper Bracket:

(4-5) Imperial 19-14 Mitchell* (7-2)

(9-0) Gibbon* 28-6 Atkinson West Holt (6-2)

(8-1) Sutton 36-0 Geneva* (9-0)

(7-2) Centennial 17-6 Battle Creek* (7-1)

First Round Lower Bracket:

(9-0) Norfolk Catholic* 20-13 Wisner-Pilger (1-1)

(8-1) Randolph* 34-6 Laurel-Concord (6-3)

(5-4) Fremont Bergan 27-15 Arlington* (5-4)

(9-0) Bennington* 14-7 Bellevue Christian (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(5-5) Imperial 20-15 Gibbon (9-1)

(9-1) Sutton 16-12 Centennial (8-2)

(10-0) Norfolk Catholic 21-7 Randolph (9-1)

(10-0) Bennington 20-13 Fremont Bergan (6-4)

Semifinals

(11-0) Sutton 8-6 Imperial (6-5)

(11-0) Bennington 21-3 Norfolk Catholic (11-0)

Final (@ Sutton)

(12-0) Bennington 29-20 Sutton (12-0)

Champion: Bennington (13-0), Head Coach - Rob Hanger

Bennington quarterback Aaron Kimnach completed just 4 of 10 passes for 95 yards, but two of those ended up being TD strikes, as the Badgers held off Sutton and the amazing Spearman boys for a 29-20 Class C-1 Championship victory.

Kimnach’s 36 yard TD pass to Chris Polen gave Bennington their opening score, and Kimnach’s 4th quarter, 20 yard scoring pass to Mark Ferdig sealed the deal. Bennington 1000 yard rusher Sean Jennings led all ground gainers with 122 yards on just 13 touches.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class C2*

*1st Round West Bracket:

(6-3) Hemingford* 19-0 Bridgeport (4-4)

(9-0) Grant* 40-0 Bertrand (9-0)

(9-0) Doniphan* 24-0 Henderson (7-2)

(6-3) Clay Center 7-3 Deshler* (7-2)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(6-2) Osceola* 20-6 Genoa (7-2)

(6-3) Shelby 16-8 Yutan* (6-2)

(5-4) Bloomfield* 20-6 Emerson-Hubbard (5-3)

(5-4) Pender* 14-7 Scribner-Snyder (4-5)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) Grant 48-16 Hemingford (7-3)

(10-0) Doniphan 6-2 Clay Center (7-3)

(7-2) Osceola 18-14 Shelby (7-3)

(6-4) Bloomfield 28-8 Pender (6-4)

Semifinals

(11-0) Grant 32-0 Doniphan (11-0)

(8-2) Osceola 28-6 Bloomfield (7-4)

Final (@ Yutan)

(12-0) Grant 36-0 Osceola (9-2)

Champion: Grant (13-0) Head Coach - Merlin Terwilliger (B to B)

Grant’s team speed and Quarterback Troy Terwilliger were too much for a fine Osceola team, as the Plainsmen rolled to their second straight Class C-2 Championship with a 36-0 win over Donnie Graf’s Bulldogs. Troy, son of legendary Grant head coach Merlin Terwilliger, completed 10 of 15 passes for 195 yards with a trio of scoring passes to Todd Styskal, who hauled 4 receptions for a whopping 116 yards. The Plainsmen added another 229 yards on the ground, led by Craig Olson’s 103 yards and a TD.

-------------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1)*

*1st Round West Bracket:

(8-0) Leyton* 61-16 Chappell (8-1)

(9-0) Mullen* 40-24 Elwood (9-0)

(8-1) Axtell 22-13 Elm Creek* (9-1)

(8-1) Bruning-Davenport* 49-12 Kenesaw (6-3)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) East Butler* 52-6 Cedar Rapids (7-1)

(8-1) Mead* 54-22 Johnson-Brock (8-1)

(7-2) Newcastle 44-18 Spencer-Naper* (8-1)

(7-1) Humphrey 24-? Bancroft-Rosalie* (9-0)

Quarterfinals

(9-0) Leyton 32-6 Mullen (10-0)

(9-1) Bruning-Davenport 36-20 Axtell (9-1)

(10-0) East Butler 34-30 Mead (9-1)

(8-1) Humphrey 34-0 Newcastle (8-2)

Semifinals

(10-1) Bruning-Davenport 42-24 Leyton (10-0)

(11-0) East Butler 46-30 Humphrey (9-1)

Final (@ Ansley)

(12-0) East Butler 52-40 Bruning-Davenport 11-1)

Champion: East Butler 13-0 - Head Coach - Dave Streubing

“The incredible Jeff Makovicka ran 46 times for 274 yards and 5 touchdowns as East Butler held off a furious 2nd half rally by Bruning-Davenport, to capture the D-1, Eight-Man Championship, 52-40. Trailing 32-14 at halftime, Bruning-Davenport scored 18 unanswered 3rd quarter points to tie the score at 32 apiece with 3:33 left in that 3rd stanza. East Butler’s defense then came to life in the 4th quarter while the Tigers offense put up 20 points to seal the win and D-1 title.

-------------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2)*

*1st Round West Bracket

(8-1) Potter-Dix* 20-12 Wheatland (6-3)

(8-0) Polk-Hordville* 48-0 Wallace (8-1)

(8-1) Butte 60-13 Stuart* (8-1)

(8-1) Elgin* 46-6 Ewing (7-2)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(7-2) Coleridge* 39-28 Wynot (7-2)

(9-0) Humphrey St. Francis* 38-18 Beemer (7-2)

(7-2) Diller 28-8 Sterling* (8-0)

(9-0) Falls City Sacred Heart* 52-6 Lewiston (6-2)

Quarterfinals

(9-0) Polk-Hordville 42-22 Potter-Dix (8-1)

(9-1) Butte 51-28 Elgin (9-1)

(10-0) Humphrey St. Francis 27-0 Coleridge (8-2)

(10-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 52-6 Diller (8-2)

Semifinals

(10-1) Butte 56-40 Polk-Hordville (10-0)

(11-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 44-23 Humphrey St. Francis (11-0)

Final (@ Humboldt)

(12-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 56-18 Humphrey St. Francis (11-1)

Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (13-0), Head Coach - Doug Goltz

Sacred Heart’s 164 pound junior RB Jeff Schawang shredded the interior of Butte’s defense to the tune of 133 yards on 16 carries and 2nd half touchdown sprints of 30 and 50 yards, leading the Irish to a resounding 56-18 win over a fine Butte squad. Irish QB Steve Simon added 74 yards on 20 carries and 3 TDs as Sacred Heart came alive after leading the Wildcats just 14-6 at the half on a bitterly cold, 15 degree night.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class D-3 (Six-Man Football)*

*Quarterfinals

(7-0) Loup County* 47-0 Arthur (4-3)

(5-1) Holbrook 29-24 Bartley* (6-0)

(7-0) Wolbach 26-19 Prague (5-1)

(7-1) Lawrence 8-7 Shickley (7-1)

*Semifinals

(8-0) *Loup County 44-14 Farnam (6-1)

(8-0) Wolbach 32-12 Lawrence (8-1)

*Final (@ Wolbach)

(9-0) Wolbach 44-30 Elgin (9-0)

Champion: Wolbach (10-0), Head Coach -

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**The 1989 Super-State and Class by Class All-State Teams**

*1989 Super-State Offense*

QB-----Brad McClatchey-Lincoln SE, 6-3, 195, Senior

RB-----Calvin Jones-Omaha Central, 6-0, 198, Senior*….(2,196 yards)

RB-----Jason Williams-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 191, Senior..(1,102 yards)

RB-----Rob DeBoer-Omaha Burke, 5-10, 195, Senior..(1,212 yards)

SE-----Matt Spethman-Lincoln SE, 5-11, 160, Senior*

SE-----Erik Strickland-Bellevue West, 6-3, 190, Sophomore

OL-----John Aalborg-Lincoln SE, 6-4, 265, Senior

OL-----Rob Zatechka-Lincoln East, 6-6, 275, Senior

OL-----Mike Munter-Lincoln SE, 5-10, 180, Senior

OL-----Keith Tooley-Omaha Central, 6-2, 260, Senior

Center-Jon Pederson-Grand Island, 6-2, 245, Senior

Kicker--Brian Ruch-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 170, Junior

*1989 Super-State Defense*

DE----Matt Nitchie-Lincoln SE, 6-4, 190, Senior

DL----Ray Longo-Creighton Prep, 6-0, 230, Junior

DL----Doug Roper-Omaha Central, 6-2, 262, Senior

DE----TJ DiBiase-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 212, Senior

LB----Terry Connealy-Hyannis, 6-5, 235, Junior

LB----Kyle Emsick-Lincoln SE, 5-10, 195, Senior*

LB----Cory Schlesinger-Columbus, 6-1, 200, Senior..(1,504 yards)

LB----Ryan Murtaugh-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 227, Senior

DB----Joe Dineen-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 190, Senior

DB----John Onuoha-Lincoln SE, 5-11, 175, Senior

DB----Greg Hayes-Elkhorn, 6-0, 180, Senior..(2,186 yards)

Punter-Ty Stewart-Omaha Westside, 5-11, 165, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Offense*

QB-----Clester Johnson-Bellevue West, 5-11, 180, Junior*

RB-----Shawn Smith-Lincoln High, 6-2, 190, Senior..(1,212 yards)

RB-----Dale Van Housen-Polk-Hordville, 5-11, 185, Senior…(2,614 yards)

RB-----John Spearman-Sutton, 6-1, 170, Senior...(1,916 yards)

SE-----John Ochoa-Papillion, 5-9, 165, Junior

SE-----Todd Styskal-Grant, 6-2, 165, Senior

OL-----Rob Crabtree-Grand Island, 6-0, 205, Senior

OL-----Matt Dugan-Creighton Prep, 5-11, 182, Senior

OL-----Mike Munter-Lincoln SE, 5-10, 180, Senior

OL-----Joel Wilks-Hastings, 6-3, 240, Senior

Center-Rick Heller-Omaha Central, 6-3, 245, Senior

Kicker- Mitch Sluarski-Columbus, 6-1, 175, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Defense*

DL----Jay Spearman-Sutton, 6-4, 205, Senior

DL----Matt Daake-Kearney, 6-2, 225, Senior

DL----George Neill-Papillion, 6-3, 230, Junior

LB----Matt McKay-Omaha Burke, 6-4, 215, Senior

LB----Phil Ellis-Grand Island, 6-2, 205, Junior

LB----Jim Jennings-Omaha Benson, 6-1, 220, Senior

LB----Ike Chima-Omaha Bryan, 6-3, 215, Senior*

LB----Terry Sims-Lincoln East, 5-11, 195, Senior

DB----Brian Martis-Omaha Gross, 5-10, 178, Senior

DB----Craig Marcus-Millard North, 5-10, 165, Senior

DB----Matt Wibbels-Central City, 5-10, 165, Senior

Punter-Jim Edwards-Lincoln East, 6-3, 188, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class A Offense:*

QB-----Brad McClatchey-Lincoln SE, 6-3, 195, Senior

RB-----Calvin Jones-Omaha Central, 6-0, 198, Senior*….(2,196 yards)

RB-----Jason Williams-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 191, Senior..(1,102 yards)

RB-----Rob DeBoer-Omaha Burke, 5-10, 195, Senior..(1,252 yards)

SE-----Matt Spethman-Lincoln SE, 5-11, 160, Senior*

SE-----Erik Strickland-Bellevue West, 6-3, 190, Sophomore

OL-----John Aalborg-Lincoln SE, 6-4, 265, Senior

OL-----Keith Tooley-Omaha Central, 6-6, 275, Senior

OL-----Mike Munter-Lincoln SE, 5-10, 180, Senior

OL-----Keith Tooley-Omaha Central, 6-2, 260, Senior

Center-Jon Pederson-Grand Island, 6-2, 245, Senior

Kicker--Brian Ruch-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 170, Junior

*1989 Class A Defense:*

DE----Matt Nitchie-Lincoln SE, 6-4, 190, Senior

DL----Ray Longo-Creighton Prep, 6-0, 230, Junior

DL----Doug Roper-Omaha Central, 6-2, 262, Senior*

DE----TJ DiBiase-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 212, Senior

LB----Phil Ellis-Grand Island, 6-2, 205, Junior

LB----Kyle Emsick-Lincoln SE, 5-10, 195, Senior*

LB----Cory Schlesinger-Columbus, 6-1, 200, Senior..(1,504 yards)

LB----Ryan Murtaugh-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 227, Senior

DB----Joe Dineen-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 190, Senior

DB----John Onuoha-Lincoln SE, 5-11, 175, Senior

DB----Brian Martis-Omaha Gross, 5-10, 178, Senior

Punter-Ty Stewart-Omaha Westside, 5-11, 165, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class B Offense*

QB-----Lans Brown-Blair, 6-0, 165, Senior

RB-----Greg Hayes-Elkhorn, 6-0, 180, Senior..(2,186 yards)

RB-----Tom Steer-Crete, 6-0, 180, Junior..(1,519 yards)

RB-----Dennis Zimmerer-Pierce, 5-9, 145, Junior..(1,499 yards)

SE-----Todd McCoy-Grand Island Northwest, 6-1, 185, Senior

TE-----Jason Glock-Wahoo, 6-4, 200, Junior

OL-----Bjorn Thomsen-Minden, 5-11, 225, Senior

OL-----Travis Brock-Columbus Scotus, 6-3, 230, Senior

OL-----Greg Hynes-Hastings Adams Central, 6-3, 215, Senior

OL---- Jason Van Wormer-Aurora, 6-0, 210, Senior

Center-Chris Duggan-Lincoln Pius X, 6-2, 200, Senior*

Kicker--Andy Van Bostkirk-Grand Island Northwest, 5-11, 170, Junior

*1989 Class B Defense*

DL-----Brett Zikmund-Central City, 6-5, 185, Senior

DL-----Dan Dostal-Gretna, 6-5, 225, Senior

DL-----Doug Meachem-Lincoln Pius X, 6-4, 225, Senior

DL-----Jeff Aughe-Crete, 5-11, 200, Senior

LB-----Bill Anderson-Elkhorn, 6-0, 185, Senior

LB-----Andy Reetz-York, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB-----Mike Montgomery-Cozad, 5-11, 210, Senior

LB-----Jamie Dvorak-Pierce, 6-1, 200, Junior

DB-----Mike Ekeier-Blair, 5-9, 170, Senior

DB-----John Friese-Elkhorn, 6-0, 180, Senior*

DB-----Matt Wibbels-Central City, 5-10, 165, Senior*

Punter-Jason Simdorn-Centura, 6-3, 185, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class C-1 Offense*

QB-----Aaron Kimnach-Bennington, 6-4, 235, Senior

RB-----John Spearman-Sutton, 6-1, 170, Senior..(1,916 yards)

RB-----Sean Jennings-Bennington, 5-10, 165, Senior..(1,362 yards)

RB-----Jon Ernst-Centennial, 5-8, 165, Senior*(1,198 yards)

SE-----Jeff Hughes-Norfolk Catholic, 5-11, 165, Senior

TE-----Kent Bushnell-Bellevue Christian, 6-2, 165, Senior

OL-----Zach Wiegert-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 256, Senior

OL-----Steve Frost-Wood River, 6-2, 235, Junior

OL-----Brad Ottis-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 210, Senior

OL-----Chad Johnson-Mitchell, 6-0, 200, Senior

Center-John Schutte-Laurel, 6-5, 245, Senior*

Kicker- Jeff Erickson-Norfolk Catholic, 5-11, 165, Senior*

*1989 Class C-1 Defense*

DL-----Jay Spearman-Sutton, 6-4, 205, Senior*..(1,120 yards)

DL-----Jim Gierhan-Centennial, 6-2, 180, Senior

DL-----Dan Yaksich-Bellevue Christian, 6-5, 225, Senior*

DL-----Mark Ferdig-Bennington, 6-4, 200, Senior

DL-----Robert Kercher-Gibbon, 5-9, 185, Senior*

LB-----Jeff Heimes-Norfolk Catholic, 5-8, 165, Senior*

LB-----Chad Springer-Centennial, 6-0, 190, Senior

DB-----Scott Schmidt-Bennington, 5-10, 165, Senior*

DB-----Jeff Montgomery-Gibbon- 6-0, 170, Senior--(1,103 yards)

DB-----Chris Bessler-Imperial, 6-4, 185, Senior

DB-----Steve Constanzo-Bennington, 5-9, 150, Senior..(1,206 yards)

Punter-Derek Nannen-Geneva, 6-3, 184, Junior --------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class C-2 Offense*

QB------Troy Terwilliger-Grant, 6-2, 175, Junior

RB------Troy Lindsley-Osceola, 5-10, 155, Senior…(1,746 yards)

RB------Matt Fehringer-Bloomfield, 5-9, 165, Junior*…(1,501 yards)

RB------Craig Olson-Grant, 6-0, 165, Junior**..(1,174 yards)

SE------Todd Styskal-Grant, 6-2, 165, Senior

TE------Randy Sadd-Doniphan, 5-10, 145, Junior

OL------Jason Searie-Harvard, 6-3, 205, Senior*

OL------Scott Porter-Clay Center, 6-2, 245, Senior

OL------Shawn Hengelfelt-Stromsburg, 6-0, 205, Senior*

OL------Steve Ott-Henderson, 6-2, 215, Junior

Center--Jeff Alexander-Bloomfield, 5-10 220, Senior

Kicker--Steve Fusco-Shelby, 5-11, 144, Senior

*1989 Class C-2 Defense*

DL----Tim Andreasen-Grant, 5-11, 185, Senior*

DL----Brent Gloy-Grant, 5-11, 195, Senior*

DL----Gary Kelly-Osceola, 6-5, 225, Senior

DL----Brett Vinzant-Bertrand, 5-10, 185, Senior

LB----Todd Pankratz-Henderson, 6-3, 205, Junior

LB----Scott Kedrowski-Grant, 5-11, 195, Senior

LB----Joe Plananski-Hemingford, 6-4, 205, Senior

LB----Rob Lindberg-Oakland-Craig, 6-1, 205, Senior

DB----Mark Thieszen-Henderson-Yutan, 6-0, 170, Senior

DB----Jason Simons-Yutan, 6-, 170, Senior

DB----Jeff Kuhnel-Shelby, 6-0, 160, Senior

Punter--Chris Borland-Cambridge, 6-4, 205, Senior*

--------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*

QB-----Sam Hoagland-Bruning-Davenport, 5-11, 165, Senior

RB-----Jeff Makovicka-East Butler, 5-10, 175, Junior…(1,831 yards)

RB-----Tom Veik-Humphrey, 6-0, 160, Junior…(1,385 yds)

RB-----Travis Roth-Bancroft-Rosalie, 5-10, 170, Senior*..(1,539 yards)

End----Jason Drudik-Nelson, 5-11, 155, Senior*

OL-----Casey Lund-Newcastle, 6-4, 205, Junior

OL-----David Conyers-Kenesaw, 6-0, 230, Senior

Center-Dennis Stanek-East Butler, 6-3, 230, Senior

Kicker--Carl Gustafson-Culbertson, 6-3, 195, Senior

*1989 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*

DL-----Dean Marsh-Mullen, 6-3, 185, Senior

DL-----Todd Yeutter-Elwood, 6-4, 202, Senior*

DL-----Doug Zavadil-Humphrey, 6-1, 183, Senior

LB-----John Hunzecker-Humboldt, 5-10, 200, Senior

LB-----Todd Bohac-East Butler, 5-8, 148, Junior

LB-----Jason Maly-Mead, 6-1, 187, Senior..(1,509 yards)

DB-----Max Kant-Winside, 5-7, 150, Senior

DB-----Ryan Smith-Sandhills, 6-1, 170, Senior

Punter-Chad Buhl-Newman Grove, 5-10, 175, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*

QB-----Kevin Sander-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-11, 160, Senior

RB-----Dale Van Housen-Polk-Hordville, 5-11, 185, Senior…(2,617 yards)

RB-----Steve Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 180, Junior…(1,107 yards)

RB-----Jay Herman-Hyannis, 5-10, 165, Senior..(1,225 yards)

End----Roger Paul-Elgin, 6-3, 172, Junior

OL-----Scott Klute-Hampton, 6-1, 205, Senior

OL-----Darrin Schawang-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 212, Senior

Center-Greg Wemhoff-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-8, 180, Senior

Kicker--Steve Hendricks-Polk-Hordville, 6-4, 200, Senior

*1989 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*

DL-----Ken Sander-Humphrey St. Francis, 6-5, 195, Senior

DL-----Jon Morgan-Diller, 5-11, 220, Senior

DL-----Ted Peck-Beemer, 5-7, 160, Senior

LB-----Terry Connealy-Hyannis, 6-5, 235, Junior

LB-----Todd Krieger-Odell, 5-9, 147, Senior*

DB-----Buck Sells-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 160, Senior

DB-----Jay Peppel-Butte, 5-10, 175, Senior..(1,212 yards)

DB-----Jeff Schawang-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 165, Junior..(1,051 yards)

Punter-Jim Smith-Giltner, 6-2 , 170, Sophomore

--------------------------------------------------------

*1989 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Offense* Done

QB-----Pat Lech-Loup County, 6-0, 165, Senior

RB-----Randall Barr-Wolbach, 5-10. 160, Senior (1,890 yards)

RB-----Rob Goodenberger, Beaver Valley, 5-11 160, Senior..(1,032 yards)

RB-----Doug Smit, Loup County, 5-10, 165, Senior..

Center-Todd Ryan, Wolbach, 6-0, 180, Senior

Kicker-Tim Karmazin-Lawrence, 6-2, 170, Junior

*1989 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Defense*

DL-----Kris Stengel, Shickley , 5-11. 160, Senior*

LB-----Garrett Storer-Arthur, 6-1, 185, Senior*

LB-----Bernie Menke-Lawrence, 6-1, 175, Senior

LB-----Jason McIntyre-Greeley, 6-1, 180, Senior

DB-----Travis Gellatly-Wolbach, 5-8, 150 Senior..(1,100 yards)

DB-----Kurt Haussler-Bartley, 5-9, 145, Senior

Punter-Craig Newcomb, Bartley, 6-5, 165, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*Top 15 Rushers in 1989*

Dale Van Housen-Polk-Hordville - 2,614 Sr.

Calvin Jones-Omaha Central - 2,196 Sr.

Greg Hayes-Elkhorn - 2,165 Sr.

Randall Barr-Wolbach-1,890 Sr.

Jeff Makovicka-East Butler - 1,831 Jr.

Eric Lindsley-Osceola - 1,746 Sr.

Corey Campbell-Hemingford - 1,625 Sr.

Steve Nitzsche-West Point - 1,593 Sr.

Heith Wilkenson-Elgin - 1,569 Sr.

Brad Van Anne-Dalton Leyton - 1,559 Sr.

Travis Roth-Bancroft-Rosalie - 1,539 Sr.

Tom Steer-Crete - 1,519 Jr.

Jason Maly-Mead - 1,509 Sr.

Cory Schlesinger-Columbus - 1,504 - Sr.

Matt Fehringer-Bloomfield - 1,501 Sr.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.