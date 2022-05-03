The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1990

The 1990 State Football Playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th weeks of the football season. The finals for Classes A and D3 and the semifinals for the other five classes were held Saturday, November 10. The finals for B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were played on November 16. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2 having 43 schools each. The D1 and D2 schools were all the schools playing 8-man football. There were 62 schools in D1 and 61 schools in D2. Class D3 had 28 schools playing 6-man football. Classes A and D3: Eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Class A and D3 schools were assigned to six districts with the teams with the best point averages, as determined by the point system, being declared district champions and qualifying for the playoffs. Two wild card teams qualified based on their final point average. Classes B, C1, C2, D1 and D2: Sixteen teams qualified for the playoffs. Qualifiers were selected on the basis of conference representatives and the point system. Five Class B conferences qualified a representative for the playoffs; the other qualifiers were selected by the point system.

“Here are some key members of this 1990 group that either went on to play at the next level, or simply stood out as top level players at the high school level:

*Reggie Baul-Papillion LV- Reggie went on to be a three-year letterman at Nebraska and starter in 1995, catching a total of 41 passes for 720 yards and five touchdowns from of his split end spot. He totaled 34 receptions for 604 yards over his final two seasons combined. 2nd Team All-Big 8 in 1995 and of course, played on the Huskers' two National Championship teams in ‘94 and ‘95.

*Tony Veland-Omaha Benson - What a high school football player! I saw him set a Shrine Bowl record for Total Yards, which is next to impossible in any All-Star game where the defense ALWAYS has the advantage. Veland went on to star at Nebraska where his role was switched to free safety. Tony had a fine senior season, starting all 11 games. He served as team captain and earned second-team All-Big Eight honors, logging 38 tackles (22 solo). He was named 2nd Team All-Big 8 in 1996.

Tony was then drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 6th Round (#181) of the 1997 NFL draft and ended up earning a Super Bowl ring on that ‘97 Broncos team. Veland played one more NFL season (with the Carolina Panthers) before retiring. He later was the defensive coordinator for the Omaha Beef from 2008-2013).

*Jeff Ogard-St. Paul - Took Christian Peters' place as starting DT in 1996 for the Huskers. Ogard recorded a very respectable 34 tackles that year (11 solos) and was 2nd Team All-Big 12 in ‘96.

*Brian Schuster-Fullerton - Real STUD running back for the Warriors for two seasons, then a tough running starting fullback for the Huskers in 1996. A vicious blocker, Schuster played in an all-star backfield which included Scott Frost and Ahman Green. Pretty good company, I’d say.

*Scott Frost-Wood River - Named as an All-State DB his sophomore season here in 1990, we will hear more about Scott’s high school career in the next two Nebraska High School All-State Football Project articles. I can tell you right now, Scott was one of the toughest high school football players I have ever seen play the game.

1990 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)

*Class A*

Quarterfinals

(9-0) *Grand Island 34-20 Lincoln High (6-3)

(7-2) Kearney 10-7 *Omaha North (7-2) {@ Kinnick Field}

(7-2) Bellevue East 23-0 *Gering (8-1)

(9-0) *Papillion 49-17 Omaha Westside (7-2)

Semifinals

(10-0) Grand Island 14-7 *Kearney (8-2)

(10-0) Papillion 49-7 *Bellevue East (8-2)

Final (@ Memorial Stadium, Grand Island)

(11-0) Papillion 42-21 Grand Island (11-0)

*Champion*: Papillion (12-0) Head Coach: Gene Suhr

I remember getting to this game an hour early, looking at the Grand Island side and shockingly seeing only a handful of Islander fans. Meanwhile, the Papillion side was FULL with the crowd chanting “Papio! Papio! Papio! over and over again. I had a feeling what was coming, I was right, and it wasn’t pretty for the home field Islanders.

With just a bit more than a minute into the game, Papillion fullback Chris Norris broke up the middle for a 48 yard touchdown and the route was on. When it was all over, the Monarchs had laid a 42-21 pasting on a fine Grand Island team, with RB Gary Payne rushing for 209 yards and 5 touchdowns in the game. Papio All-State QB Jason Cahill connected on 11 of 19 passes for 209 yards while the Monarch defense played lights out in the opening half, shutting out GI, while the Papio offense gave Gene Suhr’s undefeated forces a 28-0 halftime advantage.

---------------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class B Playoffs*

*West Bracket:

(9-0) *Columbus Lakeview 17-14 York (7-2)

(7-2) *Aurora 28-13 Valentine (8-1)

(8-1) *Lexington 27-17 Hastings Adams Central (7-2)

(9-0) Pierce 17-13 Cozad (7-2)

*East Bracket:

(9-0) Elkhorn 14-7 Lincoln Pius X (6-3)

(8-1) Wahoo 7-0 *Falls City (9-0)

(8-1) *Boys Town 29-28 Nebraska City (8-1)

(8-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 20-7 Crete (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) *Columbus Lakeview 14-0 Aurora (8-2)

(10-0) Pierce 16-7 Lexington (9-1)

(10-0) Elkhorn 28-13 *Wahoo (9-1)

(9-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 15-14 Boys Town (9-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) *Columbus Lakeview 7-0 Pierce (11-0)

(10-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 21-0 Elkhorn (11-0)

Final (@ Platteview High School) Attendance---3,500 (est.)

(11-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14-7 Columbus Lakeview (12-0)

*Champion*: Elkhorn Mt. Michael (12-0) Head Coach: Jim “Killer” Kane

Mt. Michael’s experience was too much for a very strongLakeview team, who had zero passing yards in the 14-7 loss to the Knights in the Class B title game. To make matters even worse, the Vikings suffered 3 interceptions out of the 6 passes they attempted in the contest. Despite the 3 picks and just 127 rushing yards on 36 attempts for the game, Columbus Lakeview was still very much in the contest entering the 4th quarter. Halfway through the Money quarter, the Vikings drove all the way to Mt. Michael’s 17 yard line before two major penalties forced them into a punting situation back near midfield.

On Lakeview’s following possession, the Knight’s stripped the football from Vikings RB Jason Fernau and Mt. Michael’s All-Stater Jeff Clyne pounced on the loose ball with 5:22 left in the contest. Nine plays later, Mike Tagel followed the left side of his line to score the winning touchdown from 2 yards out with 1:29 remaining. Tagel, who scored the Knight’s only other touchdown on a 3 yard first quarter dash, finished the game with 113 yards on 23 carries, elevating him over the 1000 yard rushing mark for the season (1,096 yards).

--------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class C1*

First Round West Bracket:

(6-3) Albion 21-13 *Imperial (7-1)

(8-1) *Wood River 27-24 Randolph (8-1)

(7-1) *Battle Creek 44-8 Mitchell (6-3)

(9-0) *Geneva 39-14 Norfolk Catholic (6-3)

First Round East Bracket:

(8-0) *Fremont Bergan 28-13 Bennington (5-4)

(5-4) David City Aquinas 28-6 *David City High (7-2)

(6-3) Centennial 13-12 *Valley (7-2)

(8-1) Wisner Pilger 20-8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4)

Quarterfinals

(9-1) Wood River 36-26 *Albion (7-3)

(10-0) *Geneva 13-6 Battle Creek (8-1)

(10-0) Fremont Bergan 10-7 *David City Aquinas (6-4)

(7-3) *Centennial 16-6 Wisner Pilger (9-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) Geneva 50-13 *Wood River (10-1)

(11-0) *Fremont Bergan 10-8 Centennial (8-3)

Final (@ Sutton)

(12-0) Geneva 57-0 Fremont Bergan (12-0)

Champion: Geneva (13-0), Head Coach - Ron Nannen

Led by the pinpoint passing of Derek Nannen and the brutal running of State Rushing Champion Casey Head AND Chad Chapman, the Wildcats took advantage of a banged up Fremont Bergan squad to post a lopsided 57-0 win in the C-1 championship contest. The Knights were playing without their magnificent quarterback/defensive signal caller Blane Rump, who had suffered a broken leg in Bergan’s semifinal win over Centennial.

Geneva, who had just blitzed Scott Frost and Wood River 50-13 in the semifinals, were led by Head’s 148 yards on 29 carries with a pair of scoring runs and QB Derek Nannen, who completed 6-12 passes for 3 touchdowns, one of which was gathered in by Chad Chapman. The 165 pound junior Chapman also carried 6 times for an even 100 yards, which included TD runs of 50 and 31 yards.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class C2*

*1st Round West Bracket:

(9-0) *Grant 40-14 Bridgeport (5-4)

(9-0) *Bertrand 28-8 Hemingford (5-4)

(7-2) Clay Center 22-8 *Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1)

(8-1) *Doniphan 35-14 Cambridge (6-3)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(8-0) *Fullerton 12-6 Shelby (6-3)

(8-1) *Emerson-Hubbard 26-0 Yutan (6-2)

(7-2) *Bloomfield 26-0 West Point Central Catholic (6-3)

(8-1) *Henderson 24-14 Stromsburg (6-3)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) *Grant 48-0 Bertrand (10-0)

(9-1) Doniphan 35-16 Clay Center (8-2)

(9-0 *Fullerton 34-12 Emerson-Hubbard (9-1)

(8-2) Bloomfield 39-14 *Henderson (9-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) Grant 41-14 *Doniphan (10-1)

(9-2) *Bloomfield 21-0 Fullerton (10-0)

Final (@ Bloomfield)

(12-0) Grant 35-7 Bloomfield (10-2)

Champion: Grant (13-0) Head Coach - Merlin Terwilliger (B to B)

Top rate Grant scored on its first four possessions of the game and never looked back on its way to a 35-7 win over #3 Bloomfield in the Class C-2 Championship game. At the time, it was Grant’s third consecutive football title and 8th overall, a state record in state playoff history up to 1990. All-State quarterback Troy Terwilliger completed 10 of 17 passes for 233 yards and three TDs. Two of the scoring passes were to Troy’s brother Ryan, with the other going to 1000 yard rusher Craig Olson. In addition to his 27 and 70 yard scoring receptions, Ryan Terwilliger had 80 yards rushing on 12 totes with a 2 touchdown run. Ryan’s 4 pass receptions added up to 105 yards.

-------------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1)*

*1st Round West Bracket:

(9-0) *Pleasanton 43-20 Ansley (8-1)

(9-0) *Mullen 44-18 Leyton (7-2)

(9-0) *Elwood 46-8 Arnold (8-1)

(7-1) Chappell* 42-12 Oshkosh (7-2)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) *Newcastle 58-14 St. Edward (7-2)

(8-0) *East Butler 52-43 Pawnee City (8-1)

(9-0) *Kenesaw 47-14 Johnson-Brock (8-1)

(7-1) Humphrey 46-20 *Verdigre (9-0)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) Mullen 28-27 *Pleasanton (10-0)

(8-1) *Chappell 30-18 Elwood (10-0)

(10-0) *Newcastle 36-32 East Butler (9-0)

(10-0) Kenesaw 36-20 *Humphrey (8-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) *Mullen 36-16 Chappell (9-1)

(11-0) *Kenesaw 36-20 Newcastle (11-0)

Final (@ Mullen)

(12-0) *Mullen 44-34 Kenesaw (12-0)

Champion: Mullen 13-0 - Head Coach - Mike Brown

Wade Edis was absolutely unstoppable in Mullen’s 44-34 win over a fine Kenesaw team, exploding for 335 yards and touchdown runs of 62, 38 and 2 yards which accounted for most of the Broncos 408 yards on the ground.

It took that kind of a performance from Edis to overcome a sensational game by Kenesaw quarterback Jeff Nienhauser, who completed 15 of 31 passes for 300 yards.

------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2)*

*1st Round West Bracket

(9-0) *Palmer 22-8 Elgin (6-3)

(7-2) *Hayes Center 26-20 Butte (6-3)

(7-1) Thedford 48-28 *Chambers (8-1)

(9-0) *Wallace 56-28 Amherst (6-2)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) *Coleridge 34-30 Lewiston (5-3)

(9-0) *Polk-Hordville 36-22 Adams (7-2)

(9-0) *Humphrey St. Francis 23-20 Beemer (5-4)

(9-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 52-6 Bradshaw (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) *Palmer 42-14 Hayes Center (8-2)

(8-1) *Thedford 44-34 Wallace (10-0)

(10-0) *Coleridge 16-12 Polk-Hordville (10-0)

(10-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 62-16 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0)

Semifinals

(11-0) Palmer 58-20 Thedford (9-1)

(11-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 36-12 Coleridge (11-0)

Final (@ Jug Brown Stadium/Falls City) *Attendance-3,000 (est.)

(12-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 44-16 Palmer (12-0)

Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (13-0), Head Coach - Doug Goltz

After uncharacteristically turning the ball over on two of their three possessions and spotting Palmer an 8-0 lead, Sacred Heart exploded for 22 second quarter points, on their way to a 44-16 Class D-2 State Championship game victory. The Palmer defense, who hadn't given up a big play all year, was in shock modc after giving up a 55 yard TD run by Jeff Schawang and 44 yard scoring sprint by QB Steve Simon. Tigers quarterback Clayton Glause also suffered a pair of interceptions in that letal 2nd quarter.

Doug Goltz stuck with the run game the remainder of the way with Schawang and Simon accounting for 297 of Falls City Sacred Heart’s 343 total rushing yards. The great Steve Simon ended the night with 172 yards on 26 carries with touchdown runs covering 44, 5 and 28 yards. Jeff Schawang piled up 125 big ones on 16 totes with scoring dashes of 55 and 2 yards.

For Doug Goltz and the Irish boys, it was their FOURTH state title in major sports, having won football, basketball and track in the year before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class D-3 (Six-Man Football)*

*Quarterfinals

(8-1) *Lawrence 29-26 McPherson County (7-1)

(9-0) *Greeley 54-50 Prague (7-0)

(7-2) Hildreth 40-38 *Trumbull (8-1)

(7-1) Spalding Academy 40-22 *Bartley (6-0)

*Semifinals

(9-1) *Lawrence 39-0 Greeley (10-0)

(8-1) Spalding Academy 40-32 *Hildreth (8-2)

*Final (@ Spalding)

(10-1) Lawrence 27-15 Spalding Academy (9-1)

Champion: Lawrence (11-1), Head Coach - Mark Reinhard

Lawrence All-State quarterback Matt Utecht tossed a pair of scoring passes while Tim Karmazin and Remington DeGarmo added rushing touchdowns, leading Lawrence to a 27-15 victory over Spalding Academy in the Class D-3, Six-Man football championship game. Lawrence was rated #5 coming into the game, while Spalding Academy was #2, behind #1 Greeley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**The 1990 Super-State and Class by Class All-State Teams**

*1990 Super-State Offense*

QB-----Jason Cahill-Papillion LaVista, 5-11, 170, Senior

RB-----Clester Johnson-Bellevue West, 5-11, 185, Senior

RB-----Darrell Wynne-Boys Town, 5-10, 175, Senior..(2,040)

RB-----Casey Head-Geneva, 5-9, 163, Senior..(2,517)

SE-----Erik Strickland-Bellevue West, 6-3, 190, Junior*

SE-----Reggie Baul-Papillion LaVista, 5-9, 160, Senior

OL-----Tony Rendone-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 240, Senior

OL-----Chad Vokoun-Grand Island, 6-5, 245, Senior

OL-----Justin Wilkins-Lincoln SE, 6-5, 225, Senior

OL-----Steve Ott-Henderson, 6-4, 230, Senior*

Center-Monte Mason-Grand Island, 6-0, 215, Senior

Kicker--Brian Ruch-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 170, Junior

*1990 Super-State Defense*

DL----Curt Johnson-Lincoln SE, 6-6, 200, Senior

DL----George Neill-Papillion LaVista, 6-3, 240, Senior

DL----Leonard Washington-Omaha North, 6-3, 240, Junior

DL----Paul Hawley-Millard North, 6-4, 240, Senior

DL----Jason Glock-Wahoo, 6-4, 230, Senior

LB----Phil Ellis-Grand Island, 6-2, 220, Senior*

LB----Tom Cornish-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 215, Senior*

LB----Brad Szatko-Columbus Lakeview, 5-11, 190, Senior

DB----John Ocoha-Papillion LaVista, 5-11, 175, Senior

DB----Dan Hower-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 175, Senior

DB----Lamont Gilcrest-Omaha North, 5-9, 185, Senior

Punter-Matt Waggoner-Norfolk, 6-2, 195, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Offense*

QB-----Tony Veland-Omaha Benson, 6-2, 184, Senior

RB-----Steve Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 180, Senior…(1,461 yards)

RB-----Ryan Rathjen-Grand Island, 6-0, 185, Junior

RB-----Terrell Rose-Millard North, 5-10, 165, Senior..(1,258 yards)

SE-----Jeremy Buckner-Grand Island, 6-0, 165, Senior

OL-----Demond Chiles-Omaha Benson, 5-11, 235, Senior

OL-----Jay Pitts-Lincoln High, 6-0, 250, Senior

OL-----Wayne Meylan-Elkhorn, 6-5, 235, Senior

OL-----Steve Frost-Wood River, 6-2, 240, Senior*

Center-Jake Swanson-Omaha Central, 6-2 225, Senior

Kicker- Chris Kranjc-Millard North, 6-0, 190, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Defense*

DL----Scott Klein-Bellevue West, 6-1, 185, Senior

DL----Jared Osentowski-Kearney, 6-0, 165, Senior

DL----Eric Knutzen-Elkhorn, 6-2, 215, Senior

DL----Jeff Ogard-St. Paul, 6-5, 265, Junior

LB----Jerome Houston-Omaha Benson, 5-11, 165, Junior

LB----Russ Spadt-Lincoln High, 5-10, 210, Senior

LB----Jason Branigan-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 195, Junior*

LB----Travis Stoner-Nebraska City, 5-9, 197, Senior

DB----Jon Hesse -Lincoln SE, 6-3, 190, Junior

DB----Ryan Peters-Millard North, 5-10, 180, Junior

DB----Jim Glogowski-Papillion LaVista, 5-11, 170, Junior

Punter-Jim Edwards-Lincoln East, 6-3, 188, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class A Offense:*

QB-----Jason Cahill-Papillion LaVista, 5-11, 170, Senior

RB-----Clester Johnson-Bellevue West, 5-11, 185, Senior

RB-----Ryan Rathjen-Grand Island, 6-0, 185, Junior

RB-----Terrell Rose-Millard North, 5-10, 165, Senior..(1,258 yards)

SE-----Reggie Baul-Papillion LaVista, 5-9, 160, Senior

SE-----Erik Strickland-Bellevue West, 6-3, 190, Junior*

OL-----Tony Rendone-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 240, Senior

OL-----Chad Vokoun-Grand Island, 6-5, 245, Senior

OL-----Justin Wilkins-Lincoln SE, 6-5, 225, Senior

OL-----Jay Pitts-Lincoln High, 6-0, 250, Senior

Center-Monte Mason-Grand Island, 6-0, 215, Senior

Kicker--Brian Ruch-Creighton Prep, 6-2, 185, Senior*

*1990 Class A Defense:*

DL----Curt Johnson-Lincoln SE, 6-6, 200, Senior

DL----George Neill-Papillion LaVista, 6-3, 240, Senior

DL----Leonard Washington-Omaha North, 6-3, 240, Junior

DL----Paul Hawley-Millard North, 6-4, 240, Senior

LB----Phil Ellis-Grand Island, 6-2, 220, Senior*

LB----Tom Cornish-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 215, Senior*

LB----Russ Spadt-Lincoln High, 5-10, 210, Senior

DB----John Ocoha-Papillion LaVista, 5-11, 175, Senior

DB----Dan Hower-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 175, Senior

DB----Jon Hesse -Lincoln SE, 6-3, 190, Junior

DB----Lamont Gilcrest-Omaha North, 5-9, 185, Senior

Punter-Matt Waggoner-Norfolk, 6-2, 195, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class B Offense*

QB-----Rob Retzlaff-Waverly, 6-2, 195, Senior

RB-----Darrell Wynne-Boys Town, 5-10, 175, Senior..(2,040 yards)

RB-----Billy Ryan-Lincoln Pius X, 5-9, 165, Senior..(1,495 yards)

RB-----Dennis Zimmerer-Pierce, 5-8, 155, Senior*..(1,829 yards)

RB-----Tom Steer-Crete, 6-0, 185, Senior*..(1,215 yards)

TE-----Jason Glock-Wahoo, 6-4, 200, Senior*

OL-----Brandon Bender-Nebraska City, 6-4, 185, Senior

OL-----Wayne Meylan-Elkhorn, 6-5, 235, Senior

OL-----Lucky Brown-Boys Town, 5-10, 195, Senior

OL---- Steve Volin-Wahoo, 6-4, 235, Senior

OL-----Matt Bruggeman-Wayne, 6-2, 255, Senior

Kicker--Ryan Specht-Columbus Lakeview, 5-10, 160, Senior

*1990 Class B Defense*

DL-----Eric Knutzen-Elkhorn, 6-2, 215, Senior

DL-----Jeff Ogard-St. Paul, 6-5, 265, Junior

DL-----Brent Behlen-Columbus Lakeview, 5-11, 172, Senior

LB-----Brad Szatko-Columbus Lakeview, 5-11, 190, Senior

LB-----Travis Stoner-Nebraska City, 5-9, 197, Senior

LB-----Jamie Dvorak-Pierce, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB-----Thad Fox-O’Neill, 6-0, 195, Senior

DB-----Jeff Clyne-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 5-9, 155, Junior

DB-----Mike Tagel-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 5-9, 165, Senior…(1,006 yards)

DB-----Brian Graggert-Elkhorn, 6-3, 185, Senior*

DB-----Brandon Cool-Aurora, 5-9, 160, Senior*

Punter-Shawn Wiseman-Hastings Adams Central, 6-2, 170, Junior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class C-1 Offense*

QB-----Derek Nannen-Geneva, 6-3, 196, Senior*

RB-----Casey Head-Geneva, 5-9, 163, Senior..(2.517 yards)

RB-----Ryan O'Hare-Centennial, 6-0, 170, Junior..(1,278 yards)

RB-----Jeff Arnold-David City High, 6-0, 185, Senior…(1,483 yards)

SE-----Jeff Weddle-David City Aquinas, 6-3, 170, Senior

TE-----Clint Jones-Sutton, 6-5, 200, Senior

OL-----Zach Wiegert-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 256, Senior

OL-----Steve Frost-Wood River, 6-2, 240, Senior*

OL-----Bryan Choutka-Battle Creek, 6-0, 200, Junior

OL-----Mark Bartholomew-Centennial, 6-2, 230, Senior

OL-----Kevin Myers-Geneva, 6-2, 213, Senior*

Kicker- Ryan Helgoth-David City Aquinas, 5-7, 146, Senior*

*1990 Class C-1 Defense*

DL-----Joey Bergmanis-Fremont Bergan, 6-0, 235, Senior

DL-----Tyler Wilkins-Geneva, 6-0, 227, Senior

DL-----Jamie Anderson-Arlington, 6-3, 210, Senior*

DL-----Marek Tukma-Battle Creek, 6-1, 235, Junior

DL-----Jay Korth-Battle Creek, 6-1, 225, Sophomore

LB-----Chad Chapman-Geneva, 5-10, 165, Junior

LB-----Matt Hoskinson-Battle Creek, 6-1, 225, Sophomore

LB-----Jamie Opfer-Geneva, 6-0, 183, Junior

DB-----Blane Rump-Fremont Bergan- 5-11, 170, Senior

DB-----Toby Pierce-Valley, 5-11, 175, Senior

DB-----Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 180, Sophomore..(1,206 yards)

Punter-Darrin Cook-Fremont Bergan, 6-1, 198, Senior --------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class C-2 Offense*

QB------Troy Terwilliger-Grant, 6-2, 185, Senior*

RB------Andrew Reiger-Henderson, 6-3, 192, Senior…(1,461 yards)

RB------Matt Fehringer-Bloomfield, 5-10, 170, Senior*…(1,662 yards)

RB------Craig Olson-Grant, 6-0, 170, Senior*

TE------Ryan Terwilliger-Grant, 6-5, 190, Junior

SE------Randy Sadd-Doniphan, 5-9, 150, Senior*

OL------Mike Pheil-Doniphan, 6-0, 195, Junior*

OL------Jeff Hajny-Clay Center, 6-2, 250, Senior

OL------Travis Kauth-Bloomfield, 6-3, 235, Senior*

OL------Steve Ott-Henderson, 6-4, 230, Senior*

OL------Brandon Stritt-Bloomfield, 5-10 220, Senior

Kicker--Jason Chagnon-Doniphan, 5-9, 160, Junior

*1990 Class C-2 Defense*

DL----Jeff Olson-Grant, 6-3, 200, Junior

DL----Kurt Frenzen-Fullerton, 6-3, 225, Junior

DL----Vern Schlueter-West Point Central Catholic, 6-5, 225, Senior

DL----Forrest Benge-Grant, 5-8, 150, Senior

LB----Todd Pankratz-Henderson, 6-3, 205, Senior*

LB----Jeff Wilken-Bertrand, 6-0, 175, Senior

LB----Jeremy Sperling-Stromsburg, 5-10, 175, Senior

LB----Scott Eisenhauer-Bloomfield, 6-3, 215, Senior…(1,200 yards)

DB----Jeremy Pinkerton-Stromsburg, 5-11, 170, Junior

DB----Brian Schuster-Fullerton, 6-0, 180, Junior…(1,831 yards)

DB----Tracy Cunningham-Clay Center, 5-8, 150, Senior

Punter--Klay Kluver-Clay Center, 6-2, 205, Senior..(1,321 yards***)

--------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*

QB-----Jeff Niehueser-Kenesaw, 6-2, 180, Senior

RB-----Jeff Makovicka-East Butler, 5-10, 185, Senior*…(1,103 yards)

RB-----Wade Edis-Mullen, 5-9, 170, Senior…(2,728 yards) State Rushing Champ

RB-----Tom Veik-Humphrey, 6-1, 170, Senior*..(1,329 yards)

SE-----Travis Sidders-Kenesaw, 6-1, 170, Senior*

OL-----Casey Lund-Newcastle, 6-5, 215, Senior*

OL-----Ashley Augustin-Kenesaw, 6-4, 200, Senior

OL-----Rich Still-Anselmo-Merna, 5-11, 180, Senior

Kicker--Scott Klein-Pawnee City, 6-2, 180, Senior

*1990 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*

DL-----Phill Tupper-Pawnee City, 6-5, 200, Senior

DL-----Brian Wilson-Nelson, 5-11, 165, Senior

DL-----Tim Rice-Mullen, 6-2, 190, Junior

LB-----TJ Scribner-Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 6-3, 205, Junior

LB-----Mike Smith-Sandhills, 6-0, 185, Junior

LB-----Brad Mlady-Verdigre, 5-8, 190, Senior

DB-----Scott Franzen-Elwood, 5-10, 165, Senior…(1,517 yards)

DB-----Tim Johnson-Chappell, 5-6, 123, Senior…(1,764 yards)

Punter-Justin Sixel-North Loup/Scotia, 6-0, 170, Junior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*

QB-----Clayton Glause-Palmer, 5-11, 165, Senior

RB-----Steve Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 180, Senior**…(1,461 yards)

RB-----Ryan Sundberg-Polk-Hordville, 5-10, 160, Senior…(1,563 yards)

RB-----Tony Gray-Coleridge, 5-10, 160, Senior..(1,508 yards)

SE-----Roger Paul-Elgin, 6-2, 185, Senior*

OL-----Thad Davis-Butte, 5-10, 230, Senior

OL-----Matt Bletscher-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-4, 230, Junior

OL-----Kerwyn Stewart-Polk-Hordville, 5-11, 270, Senior

Kicker-Ted Hastreiter-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-11, 164, Junior

*1990 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*

DL-----Todd Becker-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 165, Senior

DL-----Darin Hahne-Coleridge, 6-1, 210, Senior

DL-----Brandon Duerfeldt-Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-8, 180, Junior

LB-----Tony Davis-Palmer, 5-11, 200, Junior

LB-----Chad Chrisman-McCool Junction, 6-0, 185, Senior*

DB-----Ken Peters-Palmer, 5-10, 160, Senior

DB-----Aaron Hass-Beemer, 5-9, 158, Junior..(1,387 yards)

DB-----Jeff Schawang-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 175, Senior**

Punter-Cal Adler-Stuart, 6-3 , 175, Junior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1990 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Offense*

QB-----Matt Utecht-Lawrence, 5-9, 144, Senior

RB-----John Schwichtenberg-Rising City, 5-10. 215, Junior…(1,338 yards)

RB-----Adam Switzer-Loup County, 5-9 165, Junior…(1,408 yards)

RB-----Marcus Murphy-Spalding Academy, 5-10, 165, Senior…(1,625 yards)

End----Todd Himmelberg, Lawrence, 5-6, 120, Junior

Center-Terry Quadhammer, Hildreth, 6-4, 220, Junior

Kicker-Tim Karmazin-Lawrence, 6-3, 177, Senior*

*1990 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Defense*

DL-----Randy Carlock, Bartley,6-1. 220, Junior

LB-----Jimk Reilly-Spalding Academy, 5-10, 155, Senior*

LB-----Ryan Samuelson-Trumbull, 5-10, 165, Senior…(1,236 yards)

LB-----Brian Kubik-Prague, 5-11, 165, Senior

DB-----Robin Hinrichs-Hildreth, 6-0, 160 Senior..(1,100 yards)

DB-----Chad Sullivan-Greeley, 5-11, 165, Senior…(1,322 yards)

Punter-James Dugan-Greeley, 6-3, 195, Junior

--------------------------------------------------------

*Top 15 Rushers in 1990*

Wade Edis-Mullen - 2,728 Sr.

Casey Head-Geneva - 2,517 Sr.

Darrell Wynne-Boys Town - 2,040 Sr.

Brian Schuster-Fullerton-1,831 Jr.

Dennis Zimmerer-Pierce - 1,829 Sr.

Tim Johnson-Chappell - 1,784 Sr.

Shane Pettit-Thedford - 1,771 Sr.

Andy Schwarz-Arnold - 1,674 Sr.

Matt Fehringer-Bloomfield - 1,662 Sr.

Brendan Holbein-Cozad - 1,648 Jr.

Marcus Murphy-Spalding Academy - 1,625 Sr.

Brian Sundberg-Polk-Hordville - 1,563 Sr.

Greg McKay-Spalding Academy - 1,563 Sr.

Brian Paitz-Pleasanton - 1,555 Sr.

James Miller-St. Paul - 1,540 - Sr.

