The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1991

The 1991 State Football Playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th weeks of the football season. The finals for Classes A and D3 and C2, D1 and D2 were played November 23.
Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 had 44 teams and C2 had 43 schools. The D1 and D2 schools were all schools playing 8-man football. There were 60 schools in D1 and 59 schools in D2. Class D3 had 32 schools playing 6-man football. Classes A and D3:
Eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Class A and D3 schools were assigned to six districts with the teams with the best point averages, as determined by the point system, being declared district champions and qualifying for the playoffs. Two wildcard teams qualified based on their final point average.
Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2: Sixteen teams qualified for the playoffs. All qualifiers were selected on the basis of the point system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)
*Class A*
Quarterfinals
(6-3) Lincoln Southeast 7-0 Grand Island (9-0)
(8-1) *Omaha Westside 21-3 Alliance (6-3) {@ Memorial Stadium/Lincoln}
(8-1) Creighton Prep 48-2 North Platte (6-3)
(9-0) Papillion LV 20-6 Columbus (6-3) {@ Memorial Stadium/Lincoln}
Semifinals
(7-3) *Lincoln Southeast 20-14 Omaha Westside (9-1)
(10-0) Creighton Prep 19-7 Papillion LV (8-2)
Final (8-3) Lincoln Southeast 21-7 Creighton Prep (11-0) {@UNO Caniglia Field, Attendance estimated at 7,000}
*Champion*: Lincoln Southeast (9-3) Head Coach: Chuck Mizerski
---------------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class B Playoffs*
*West Bracket:
(6-2) Imperial 24-6 *Lexington (8-0)
(8-1) *Cozad 36-0 York (8-1)
(9-0) *Hastings Adams Central 10-0 Chadron (8-1)
(9-0) *Ord (9-0) 27-16 McCook (7-2)
*East Bracket:
(9-0) Elkhorn 33-6 Seward (6-3)
(7-2) *Omaha Roncalli 34-8 Gretna (7-2)
(8-1) Tekamah-Herman 13-12 *Wahoo (8-1)
(7-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 21-7 Lincoln Pius X (5-3)
Quarterfinals
(9-1) Cozad 15-6 *Imperial (7-2)
(10-0) Hastings Adams Central 10-6 Ord (10-0)
(10-0) Elkhorn 29-9 Omaha Roncalli (9-1)
(8-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 18-0 Tekamah-Herman (9-1)
Semifinals
(10-1) Cozad 33-12 Hastings Adams Central (11-0)
(11-0) Elkhorn 17-0 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (9-0)
Final: (11-1) Cozad 17-6 Elkhorn (12-0) @ Cozad High School) Attendance---2,500 (est.)
*Champion*: Cozad (12-1) Head Coach: Gene Hunting
--------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class C1*
First Round West Bracket:
(8-0) *Battle Creek 49-6 Mitchell (7-2)
(8-1) *Wood River 26-25 Hastings St. Cecilia {Overtime}
(8-1) *Geneva 44-8 Doniphan (7-2)
(7-1) *Grant 29-22 Atkinson West Holt (7-1)
First Round East Bracket:
(8-1) *Norfolk Catholic 39-0 Wisner-Pilger (7-2)
(7-2) Centennial 12-7 *Bennington (7-2)
(9-0) Wahoo Neumann 14-0 Wakefield (8-1)
(7-2) David City High 14-12 *DeWitt Tri-County (8-1)
Quarterfinals
(9-0) Battle Creek 49-6 Wood River (9-1)
(9-1) *Geneva 23-14 Grant (8-1)
(9-1) Norfolk Catholic 26-14 Centennial (8-2)
(10-0) Wahoo Neumann 27-20 David City High (8-2)
Semifinals
(10-1) Norfolk Catholic 29-14 Wahoo Neumann (11-0)
(10-0) Battle Creek 44-8 Geneva (10-1)
Final: (11-1) Norfolk Catholic 28-6 Battle Creek (11-0) (@Norfolk Catholic)
Champion: Norfolk Catholic (12-1), Head Coach - Jeff Bellar
---------------------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class C2*
*1st Round West Bracket:
(9-0) *Bertrand 42-24 Red Cloud (6-3)
(6-3) Rushville 14-7 Arapahoe (6-3) {Overtime}
(7-2) *Cambridge 38-0 Burwell (6-2)
(8-1) *Shelton 42-6 Alma (5-3)
*1st Round East Bracket:
(9-0) *Randolph 26-0 Blue Hill (5-4)
(7-2) *Bloomfield 20-0 West Point Central Catholic (5-4)
(8-1) *Stromsburg 27-16 Ponca (6-3)
(8-1) *Pender 21-20 Louisville (5-4)
Quarterfinals
(10-0) Bertrand 40-0 Rushville (7-3)
(9-1) Shelton 18-13 Cambridge (8-2)
(8-2) Bloomfield 14-8 Randolph (10-0)
(9-1) Pender 20-15 Stromsburg (9-1)
Semifinals
(11-0) Bertrand 56-17 Bertrand (10-1)
(9-2) *Bloomfield 49-7 Pender (10-1)
Final: (12-0) Bertrand 16-15 Bloomfield (10-2) (@ Bertrand)
Champion: Bertrand (13-0) Head Coach - Rob Kubik
-------------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1)*
*1st Round West Bracket:
(8-0) *Mullen 56-40 Kenesaw (8-1)
(8-1) *Ansley 52-6 Elm Creek (7-2)
(8-1) Spencer-Naper 20-14 *North Loup/Scotia (8-1)
(9-0) Maxwell 22-18 Chappell (7-2)
*1st Round East Bracket:
(9-0) *Sterling 44-0 Newman Grove (7-2)
(9-0) *Newcastle 32-6 Weeping Water (8-1)
(6-2) Osmond 48-34 *Polk-Hordville (9-0)
(8-1) *Beemer 41-12 Omaha BrownellTalbot (7-2)
Quarterfinals
(9-1) Ansley 30-24 Mullen (9-0)
(9-1) Spencer-Naper 28-12 Maxwell (10-0)
(10-0) Sterling 16-6 Newcastle (10-0)
(9-1) Beemer 58-28 Osmond (7-2)
Semifinals
(11-0) Ansley 38-14 Spencer-Naper (10-1)
(11-0) Sterling 52-26 Beemer (10-1)
Final: (12-0) Sterling 42-14 Ansley (12-0) (@ Sterling)
Champion: Sterling 13-0 - Head Coach - Arlo Wusk
------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2)*
*1st Round West Bracket
(9-0) *Oshkosh 56-13 Amherst (6-2)
(7-1) Elwood 48-34 *Wallace (8-1)
(9-0) *Chambers 22-18 Thedford (7-2)
(9-0) *Hayes Center 40-0 Hyannis (6-2)
*1st Round East Bracket:
(7-2) Bancroft-Rosalie 44-37 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)
(7-2) Coleridge 68-20 *Giltner (8-1)
(8-1) *Palmer 12-6 Adams (7-2)
(9-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 28-16 Petersbrg (6-2)
Quarterfinals
(8-1) Elwood 38-34 Oshkosh (10-0)
(10-0) Chambers 38-34 Hayes Center (10-0)
(8-2) Bancroft-Rosalie 22-14 Coleridge (8-2)
(10-0) Falls City Heart Heart 30-14 Palmer (9-1)
Semifinals
(11-0) Chambers 52-16 Elwood (9-1)
(11-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 36-26 Bancroft-Rosalie (9-2)
Final: (12-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 41-20 Chambers (12-0) (@ Chambers)
Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (13-0), Head Coach - Doug Goltz
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class D-3 (Six-Man Football)*
*Quarterfinals
(7-2) Lewellen 36-33 Lawrence (8-0)
(7-1) *McPherson County 54-50 Shickley (8-1)
(8-0) *Bartley 58-12 Monroe (8-0)
(9-0) *Wolbach 40-21 Arcadia (7-1)
*Semifinals
(9-0) Bartley 65-22 Wolbach (10-0)
(8-1) McPherson County 32-26 Lewellen (8-2)
*Final: (10-0) Bartley 42-22 McPherson County (9-1) (@ Bartley)
Champion: Bartley (11-0), Head Coach - Roland Johnson
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**The 1991 Super-State and Class by Class All-State Teams**
*1991 Super-State Offense*
QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 200, Junior..(1,464 yards rushing)
RB--Clinton Childs-Omaha North, 6-0, 200, Senior..(1,495 yards)
RB--Damon Benning-Omaha Northwest, 5-10, 175, Senior..(1,5854)
RB--Brendan Holbein-Cozad, 5-10, 180, Senior..(2,740 yards)
WR--Ryan Moody-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-2, 165, Senior
WR--Scott Farrens-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 155, Senior
OL--Chris Dishman-Cozad, 6-4, 273, Senior
OL--Matt Vrzal-Grand Island, 6-1, 283, Senior
OL--Jeff Ogard-St. Paul, 6-5, 270, Senior
OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-4, 297, Junior
Center-Jason Thomsen-Omaha Burke, 6-1, 200, Senior
Kicker--Shawn Wiseman-Hastings Adams Central, 6-2, 185, Senior
*1991 Super-State Defense*
DE--Ryan Peters-Millard North, 5-10, 185, Senior
DE--Ryan Terwilliger-Grant, 6-5, 205, Senior
DT--Leonard Washington-Omaha North, 6-4, 275, Senior*
DT--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Junior
MG-Pat Cullan-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 190, Senior
LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Junior
LB--Jon Hesse-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 205, Senior
LB--Jason Branigan-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior
DB--Steve Standifer-Omaha North, 6-0, 180, Senior
DB--Jim Glogoski-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 190, Senior
DB--Jason Stadler-Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 175, Senior
Punter-Randy Carlock-Bartley, 6-1, 235, Senior
*2nd Team Super-State Offense*
QB--Kevin Masek-Creighton Prep, 6-3, 195, Senior
RB--Joe Rozgay-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 165, Senior
RB--Ryan Rathjen-Grand Island, 6-0, 195, Senior*..(1,069 yards)
RB--Shannon Messersmith-North Platte, 5-9, 190, Senior..(1,090 yards)
WR-Chad Myers-Omaha Gross, 5-9, 160, Junior
TE--H. Jackson-Omaha Central, 6-1, 210, Senior
OL--Andre Mungin-Papillion LaVista, 6-4, 256, Senior
OL--Mike Roth-Columbus, 6-3, 250, Senior
OL--Regan Wilcox-Norfolk, 6-5, 235, Senior
OL--Jesse Witt-Creighton Prep, 6-4, 250, Senior
Center-Chris Osentowski-Lincoln East, 5-11 230, Junior
Kicker--Mark Zwygart-Pawnee City, 6-0, 160, Senior
*2nd Team Super-State Defense*
End--TJ Scribner-Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 6-3, 220, Senior
End--Jim Kurtz-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 210, Senior
DL---Eric Knutzen-Elkhorn, 6-2, 210, Junior
DL---Gil Ortiz-Bellevue East, 5-6, 195, Senior
LB---Max Hodgen-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 170, Senior
LB---Reese Officer-Millard North, 6-0, 200, Senior
LB---Chad Browse-Lincoln East, 5-11, 195, Senior
DB---Chad Dethloff-Grand Island, 5-9, 165, Senior
DB---Eric Stoakes -Lincoln East, 5-10, 175, Senior
DB---Aaron Hughes-Norfolk Catholic, 5-10, 165, Senior
DB---Doug Brandt-Hastings, 5-11, 170, Senior
Punter-Mike Zakrzewski-Columbus, 6-0, 185, Senior
--------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class A Offense:*
QB--Kevin Masek-Creighton Prep, 6-3, 195, Senior
RB--Clinton Childs-Omaha North, 6-0, 200, Senior..(1,495 yards)
RB--Damon Benning-Omaha Northwest, 5-10, 175, Senior..(1,584 yards)
RB--Ryan Rathjen-Grand Island, 6-0, 185, Senior*..(1,069 yards)
WR-Chad Myers-Omaha Gross, 5-9, 160, Junior
WR-Scott Farrens-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 155, Senior
OL--Andre Mungin-Papillion LaVista, 6-4, 256, Senior
OL--Mike Roth-Columbus, 6-3, 250, Senior
OL--Matt Vrzal-Grand Island, 6-1, 283, Senior
OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-4, 297, Junior
Center-Jason Thomsen-Omaha Burke, 6-1, 200, Senior
Kicker--Beau Baitzell-Millard South, 5-11, 195, Senior
*1991 Class A Defense:*
DE--Jim Kurtz-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 210, Senior
DE--Ryan Peters-Millard North, 5-10, 185, Senior
DT--Leonard Washington-Omaha North, 6-4, 275, Senior*
DT--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Junior
MG-Pat Cullan-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 190, Senior
LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Junior
LB--Jon Hesse-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 205, Senior
LB--Jason Branigan-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior
DB--Steve Standifer-Omaha North, 6-0, 180, Senior
DB--Jim Glogoski-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 190, Senior
DB--Jason Stadler-Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 175, Senior
Punter-Mike Zakrzewski-Columbus, 6-0, 185, Senior
--------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class B Offense*
QB---Jude Beller-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-0, 180, Senior
RB---Brendan Holbein-Cozad, 5-10, 180, Senior..(2,740 yards)
RB---Derrick Willis-Boys Town, 5-10, 185, Senior..(1,170 yards)
RB---Mike Tuttle-Omaha Roncalli, 6-0, 200, Senior
WR--Ryan Moody-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-2, 165, Senior*
WR--Ryan Mann-Ogallala, 6-0, 155, Senior
OL---Jim Bauman-Falls City, 6-4, 274, Senior
OL---Chris Dishman-Cozad, 6-4, 273, Senior
OL---Kris Soden-McCook, 6-4, 230, Senior
OL---Luis Gracia-Grand Island Northwest, 5-10, 230, Junior
Center-Trent Toline-Wahoo, 6-5, 218, Senior
Kicker--Shawn Wiseman-Hastings Adams Central, 6-2, 185, Senior*
*1991 Class B Defense*
DL--S. Kwapniowski-Elkhorn, 6-3, 205, Senior
DL--Jeff Ogard-St. Paul, 6-5, 270, Senior*
DL--Kory Mikos-Seward, 6-4, 253, Senior
DL--Jeff Larson-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-0, 200, Senior
DL--Jeff Wize-Lexington, 6-0, 200, Senior
LB--Brian Cargill-Ord, 5-10, 180, Senior
LB--Brock Borhart-Elkhorn, 6-0, 195, Senior
LB--Guy Gilsdorf-Imperial, 6-1, 195, Senior
DB--Nathan Holtz-Ord, 6-0, 170, Senior
DB--Mike Johnson-Hastings Adams Central, 6-1, 185, Senior
DB--Corey Barnes-Cozad, 6-4, 180, Senior
Punter--Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 165, Junior..(1,349 yards)
--------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class C-1 Offense*
QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 200, Junior....(1,464 yards)
RB--Ryan Samuelsen-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-4, 200, Senior
RB--Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek, 5-10, 185, Junior....(1,901 yards)
RB--Doug Beiermann-Norfolk Catholic, 6-0, 165, Senior…(1,302 yards)
WR-Ryan Zabawa-Norfolk Catholic, 6-0, 165, Senior
TE--Trevor Kingston-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 220, Senior
OL--James Thompson-Wood River, 5-11, 240, Senior
OL--Jim Brungardt-Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 200, Junior
OL--Bryan Choutka-Battle Creek, 6-0, 205, Senior*
OL--Mark Majors-Sutton, 6-4, 190, Senior
Center-Chad Boyles-Geneva, 6-0, 220, Senior
Kicker- F. Nederberg-Grant, 6-0, 140, Senior
*1991 Class C-1 Defense*
DL--Jim Brueggemann-Hebron, 6-5, 180, Senior
DL--Ryan Terwilliger-Grant, 6-5, 205, Senior
DL--Jeff Olson-Grant, 6-3, 210, Senior
DL--Ryan O’Hare-Centennial, 6-0, 180, Senior..(1,024 yards)
DL--Jay Korth-Battle Creek, 6-4, 245, Junior*
LB--Clint McIntyre-David City High, 6-1, 200, Senior
LB--Matt Hoskinson-Battle Creek, 6-1, 255, Junior*
LB--Nick Friedrichsen-Norfolk Catholic, 5-0, 175, Senior
DB--Chad Chapman-Geneva- 5-10, 165, Senior
DB--Matt Turman-Wahoo Neumann, 6-0, 170, Senior
DB--Aaron Hughes-Norfolk Catholic, 5-10, 165, Senior
Punter-Jason Merkel-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-9, 190, Senior --------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class C-2 Offense*
QB---Mike Krajewski-Bertrand, 5-10, 165, Senior
RB---Aaron Long-Bertrand, 5-10, 160, Senior…(1,456 yards)
RB---Matt Gangwish-Shelton, 5-11, 170, Senior*…(1,441 yards)
RB---Judd Hoos-Rushville, 5-10, 190, Senior…(1,244 yards)
End--Jeff Vinzant, 6-3, 205, Junior
End--Jason Tonjes-Pender, 6-3, 195, Senior
OL---Chris Bisland-Shelton, 6-3, 205, Junior
OL---Kyle Kuhl-Bloomfield, 6-5, 250, Senior
OL---Jake Gideon-Burwell, 6-0, 185, Senior*
OL---Kirk Robinson-Bertrand, 6-2, 250, Junior
Center-Tim Phillips-Cambridge, 6-1 180, Junior
Kicker-Arlyn Wasenius-Oxford, 5-6, 155, Senior
*1991 Class C-2 Defense*
DL--Tony Wragge-Bloomfield, 6-2, 210, Junior
DL--Chris Paisley-Cambridge, 6-0, 205, Junior
DL--Charles Noyd-Stromsburg, 6-2, 218, Senior
LB--John Daake-Bertrand, 6-1, 170, Senior
LB--JJ Rother-Shelton, 6-1, 175, Senior
LB--Ryan Frank-Harvard, 5-11, 175, Senior
DB--Mike Fehringer-Bloomfield, 5-10, 175, Senior..(1,384 yards)
DB--Brent Peatrowski-West Point Central Catholic, 5-11, 145, Senior
DB--Jeremy Pinkerton-Stromsburg, 5-10, 170, Senior*
DB--Chad Rutar-Pender, 6-3, 190, Senior
DB--Clint Alderson-Randolph, 5-10, 170, Senior
Punter--Troy Katen-Sandy Creek, 6-1, 160, Senior
--------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*
QB--Chad Wade-Weeping Water, 6-1, 195, Senior
RB--Aaron Hass-Beemer, 5-9, 165, Senior*…(1,528 yards)
RB--Doug Wendell-Spencer-Naper, 5-9, 165, Senior…(1,728 yards)
End--TJ Scribner-Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 6-3, 220, Senior
End--Brad Anderson-Polk-Hordville, 6-3, 190, Senior
OG--Bernie Paden-Newcastle, 6-4, 240, Senior*
OG--Mark Wusk-Sterling, 6-4, 215, Senior
Center-Mitch Cave-Weeping Water, 6-1, 195, Senior
Kicker--Mark Zwygart-Pawnee City, 6-0, 160, Senior
*1991 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*
DE--Tim Rice-Mullen, 6-2, 195, Senior
DE--Jason Chandler-Anselmo-Merna, 6-2, 190, Senior
LB--Matt Uhir-Sterling, 6-2, 185, Senior
LB--Kevin Cosgrove-Allen, 6-0, 190, Senior
LB--Matt Lane-Ansley, 5-8, 185, Senior..(1,028 yards)
DB--John Heckenlively-Kenesaw, 6-2, 175, Senior
DB--Justin Sixel-North Loup/Scotia, 6-0, 170, Senior
Punter-Matt Bachman-Leigh, 5-10, 165, Junior..(1,004 yards)
--------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*
QB--Nate Nauman, 5-11, 150, Junior..(1,158 yards)
RB--Shannon Poggendorf-Elwood, 6-2, 180, Senior*…(1,906 yards)
RB--Ross Tomjack-Chambers, 5-10, 160, Senior…(1,767 yards)
End-Chris Seip-Wallace 6-4, 185, Senior
End-Dana Paxton-Stuart, 6-2, 175, Junior
OG--Aaron Walding-Hummphrey St. Francis, 6-0, 175, Senior
OG--Matt Bletscher-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-4, 230, Senior*
Center-Dave Essman-Elwood, 6-3, 235, Senior
Kicker-Jeff Morgan-Amherst, 5-10, 160, Senior
*1991 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*
DL--Andy Floyd-Hayes Center, 5-11, 195, Senior
DL--Jason Bell Humphrey, 6-2, 170, Senior
DL--Chris Cole-Bancroft-Rosalie, 6-2, 240, Senior
LB--Mike Smith-Dunning-Sandhills, 6-1, 205, Senior
LB--Ted Hastreiter-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-11, 165, Senior
LB--Tony Davis-Palmer, 6-1, 200, Senior
DB--Aaron Hass-Beemer, 5-9, 158, Senior..(1,528 yards)
DB--Jared Kirkendall-Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, 165, Senior
Punter-Chris Darnell-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1 , 170, Junior
--------------------------------------------------------
*1991 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Offense*
QB--Rusty Moore-Tryon, 6-5, 175, Senior
RB--Tim Schmidt-Campbell, 5-8. 155, Senior…(1,126 yards)
RB--Jess Rother-Wolbach, 5-10 185, Senior*…(1,275 yards)
End--Chuck Roberts-Lewellen, 6-1, 180, Senior
End--Dusty Paxton Tryon, 6-0, 145, Senior
Center-Terry Quadhammer, Hildreth, 6-4, 215, Senior*
Kicker-Tim Karmazin-Lawrence, 6-3, 177, Senior*
*1991 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Defense*
DL--Randy Carlock, Bartley,6-1. 235, Senior*
LB--Scott Schlegel-Shickley, 5-11, 165, Senior
LB--Remington DeGarmo-Lawrence, 6-1, 190, Junior
DB--Randy Hurlburt-Arcadia, 5-8, 150, Senior
DB--Dan Rayer-Bartley, 5-8, 145, Senior..(1,336 yards)
DB--Chad Odvody-Milligan, 6-3, 190, Senior
Punter-James Dugan-Greeley, 6-2, 195, Senior*
--------------------------------------------------------
*Top 15 Rushers in 1991*
1 Brendan Holbein-Cozad-2,740 yards Sr.
2 Shannon Poggendorf-Elwood-1,906 Sr.
3 Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek-1,901 Jr.
4 Doug Wendell-Spencer-Naper-1,783 Sr.
5 Ross Tomjack-Ewing-1,767 Sr.
6 Damon Benning-Omaha Northwest-1,584 Sr.
7 Aaron Hass-Beemer-1,528 Sr.
8 Brian Schuster-Fullerton-1,498 Sr.
9 Clinton Childs-Omaha North-1,495 Sr.
10 Curt Lenners-Filley-1,480 Jr.
11 Scott Frost-Wood River-1,464 Jr.
12 Aaron Long-Bertrand-1,456 Sr.
13 Dave Wendell-Spencer-Naper-1,450 Soph.
14 Todd Peters-Palmer-1,450 Jr.
15 Matt Gangwish-Shelton-1,441 Jr.