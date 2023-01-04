The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1991

The 1991 State Football Playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th weeks of the football season. The finals for Classes A and D3 and C2, D1 and D2 were played November 23.

Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 had 44 teams and C2 had 43 schools. The D1 and D2 schools were all schools playing 8-man football. There were 60 schools in D1 and 59 schools in D2. Class D3 had 32 schools playing 6-man football. Classes A and D3:

Eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Class A and D3 schools were assigned to six districts with the teams with the best point averages, as determined by the point system, being declared district champions and qualifying for the playoffs. Two wildcard teams qualified based on their final point average.

Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2: Sixteen teams qualified for the playoffs. All qualifiers were selected on the basis of the point system.

---------------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)

*Class A*

Quarterfinals

(6-3) Lincoln Southeast 7-0 Grand Island (9-0)

(8-1) *Omaha Westside 21-3 Alliance (6-3) {@ Memorial Stadium/Lincoln}

(8-1) Creighton Prep 48-2 North Platte (6-3)

(9-0) Papillion LV 20-6 Columbus (6-3) {@ Memorial Stadium/Lincoln}

Semifinals

(7-3) *Lincoln Southeast 20-14 Omaha Westside (9-1)

(10-0) Creighton Prep 19-7 Papillion LV (8-2)

Final (8-3) Lincoln Southeast 21-7 Creighton Prep (11-0) {@UNO Caniglia Field, Attendance estimated at 7,000}

*Champion*: Lincoln Southeast (9-3) Head Coach: Chuck Mizerski

---------------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class B Playoffs*

*West Bracket:

(6-2) Imperial 24-6 *Lexington (8-0)

(8-1) *Cozad 36-0 York (8-1)

(9-0) *Hastings Adams Central 10-0 Chadron (8-1)

(9-0) *Ord (9-0) 27-16 McCook (7-2)

*East Bracket:

(9-0) Elkhorn 33-6 Seward (6-3)

(7-2) *Omaha Roncalli 34-8 Gretna (7-2)

(8-1) Tekamah-Herman 13-12 *Wahoo (8-1)

(7-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 21-7 Lincoln Pius X (5-3)

Quarterfinals

(9-1) Cozad 15-6 *Imperial (7-2)

(10-0) Hastings Adams Central 10-6 Ord (10-0)

(10-0) Elkhorn 29-9 Omaha Roncalli (9-1)

(8-0) *Elkhorn Mt. Michael 18-0 Tekamah-Herman (9-1)

Semifinals

(10-1) Cozad 33-12 Hastings Adams Central (11-0)

(11-0) Elkhorn 17-0 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (9-0)

Final: (11-1) Cozad 17-6 Elkhorn (12-0) @ Cozad High School) Attendance---2,500 (est.)

*Champion*: Cozad (12-1) Head Coach: Gene Hunting

--------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class C1*

First Round West Bracket:

(8-0) *Battle Creek 49-6 Mitchell (7-2)

(8-1) *Wood River 26-25 Hastings St. Cecilia {Overtime}

(8-1) *Geneva 44-8 Doniphan (7-2)

(7-1) *Grant 29-22 Atkinson West Holt (7-1)

First Round East Bracket:

(8-1) *Norfolk Catholic 39-0 Wisner-Pilger (7-2)

(7-2) Centennial 12-7 *Bennington (7-2)

(9-0) Wahoo Neumann 14-0 Wakefield (8-1)

(7-2) David City High 14-12 *DeWitt Tri-County (8-1)

Quarterfinals

(9-0) Battle Creek 49-6 Wood River (9-1)

(9-1) *Geneva 23-14 Grant (8-1)

(9-1) Norfolk Catholic 26-14 Centennial (8-2)

(10-0) Wahoo Neumann 27-20 David City High (8-2)

Semifinals

(10-1) Norfolk Catholic 29-14 Wahoo Neumann (11-0)

(10-0) Battle Creek 44-8 Geneva (10-1)

Final: (11-1) Norfolk Catholic 28-6 Battle Creek (11-0) (@Norfolk Catholic)

Champion: Norfolk Catholic (12-1), Head Coach - Jeff Bellar

---------------------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class C2*

*1st Round West Bracket:

(9-0) *Bertrand 42-24 Red Cloud (6-3)

(6-3) Rushville 14-7 Arapahoe (6-3) {Overtime}

(7-2) *Cambridge 38-0 Burwell (6-2)

(8-1) *Shelton 42-6 Alma (5-3)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) *Randolph 26-0 Blue Hill (5-4)

(7-2) *Bloomfield 20-0 West Point Central Catholic (5-4)

(8-1) *Stromsburg 27-16 Ponca (6-3)

(8-1) *Pender 21-20 Louisville (5-4)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) Bertrand 40-0 Rushville (7-3)

(9-1) Shelton 18-13 Cambridge (8-2)

(8-2) Bloomfield 14-8 Randolph (10-0)

(9-1) Pender 20-15 Stromsburg (9-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) Bertrand 56-17 Bertrand (10-1)

(9-2) *Bloomfield 49-7 Pender (10-1)

Final: (12-0) Bertrand 16-15 Bloomfield (10-2) (@ Bertrand)

Champion: Bertrand (13-0) Head Coach - Rob Kubik

-------------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1)*

*1st Round West Bracket:

(8-0) *Mullen 56-40 Kenesaw (8-1)

(8-1) *Ansley 52-6 Elm Creek (7-2)

(8-1) Spencer-Naper 20-14 *North Loup/Scotia (8-1)

(9-0) Maxwell 22-18 Chappell (7-2)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) *Sterling 44-0 Newman Grove (7-2)

(9-0) *Newcastle 32-6 Weeping Water (8-1)

(6-2) Osmond 48-34 *Polk-Hordville (9-0)

(8-1) *Beemer 41-12 Omaha BrownellTalbot (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(9-1) Ansley 30-24 Mullen (9-0)

(9-1) Spencer-Naper 28-12 Maxwell (10-0)

(10-0) Sterling 16-6 Newcastle (10-0)

(9-1) Beemer 58-28 Osmond (7-2)

Semifinals

(11-0) Ansley 38-14 Spencer-Naper (10-1)

(11-0) Sterling 52-26 Beemer (10-1)

Final: (12-0) Sterling 42-14 Ansley (12-0) (@ Sterling)

Champion: Sterling 13-0 - Head Coach - Arlo Wusk

------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2)*

*1st Round West Bracket

(9-0) *Oshkosh 56-13 Amherst (6-2)

(7-1) Elwood 48-34 *Wallace (8-1)

(9-0) *Chambers 22-18 Thedford (7-2)

(9-0) *Hayes Center 40-0 Hyannis (6-2)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(7-2) Bancroft-Rosalie 44-37 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)

(7-2) Coleridge 68-20 *Giltner (8-1)

(8-1) *Palmer 12-6 Adams (7-2)

(9-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 28-16 Petersbrg (6-2)

Quarterfinals

(8-1) Elwood 38-34 Oshkosh (10-0)

(10-0) Chambers 38-34 Hayes Center (10-0)

(8-2) Bancroft-Rosalie 22-14 Coleridge (8-2)

(10-0) Falls City Heart Heart 30-14 Palmer (9-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) Chambers 52-16 Elwood (9-1)

(11-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 36-26 Bancroft-Rosalie (9-2)

Final: (12-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 41-20 Chambers (12-0) (@ Chambers)

Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (13-0), Head Coach - Doug Goltz

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class D-3 (Six-Man Football)*

*Quarterfinals

(7-2) Lewellen 36-33 Lawrence (8-0)

(7-1) *McPherson County 54-50 Shickley (8-1)

(8-0) *Bartley 58-12 Monroe (8-0)

(9-0) *Wolbach 40-21 Arcadia (7-1)

*Semifinals

(9-0) Bartley 65-22 Wolbach (10-0)

(8-1) McPherson County 32-26 Lewellen (8-2)

*Final: (10-0) Bartley 42-22 McPherson County (9-1) (@ Bartley)

Champion: Bartley (11-0), Head Coach - Roland Johnson

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**The 1991 Super-State and Class by Class All-State Teams**

*1991 Super-State Offense*

QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 200, Junior..(1,464 yards rushing)

RB--Clinton Childs-Omaha North, 6-0, 200, Senior..(1,495 yards)

RB--Damon Benning-Omaha Northwest, 5-10, 175, Senior..(1,5854)

RB--Brendan Holbein-Cozad, 5-10, 180, Senior..(2,740 yards)

WR--Ryan Moody-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-2, 165, Senior

WR--Scott Farrens-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 155, Senior

OL--Chris Dishman-Cozad, 6-4, 273, Senior

OL--Matt Vrzal-Grand Island, 6-1, 283, Senior

OL--Jeff Ogard-St. Paul, 6-5, 270, Senior

OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-4, 297, Junior

Center-Jason Thomsen-Omaha Burke, 6-1, 200, Senior

Kicker--Shawn Wiseman-Hastings Adams Central, 6-2, 185, Senior

*1991 Super-State Defense*

DE--Ryan Peters-Millard North, 5-10, 185, Senior

DE--Ryan Terwilliger-Grant, 6-5, 205, Senior

DT--Leonard Washington-Omaha North, 6-4, 275, Senior*

DT--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Junior

MG-Pat Cullan-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 190, Senior

LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Junior

LB--Jon Hesse-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 205, Senior

LB--Jason Branigan-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior

DB--Steve Standifer-Omaha North, 6-0, 180, Senior

DB--Jim Glogoski-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 190, Senior

DB--Jason Stadler-Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 175, Senior

Punter-Randy Carlock-Bartley, 6-1, 235, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Offense*

QB--Kevin Masek-Creighton Prep, 6-3, 195, Senior

RB--Joe Rozgay-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 165, Senior

RB--Ryan Rathjen-Grand Island, 6-0, 195, Senior*..(1,069 yards)

RB--Shannon Messersmith-North Platte, 5-9, 190, Senior..(1,090 yards)

WR-Chad Myers-Omaha Gross, 5-9, 160, Junior

TE--H. Jackson-Omaha Central, 6-1, 210, Senior

OL--Andre Mungin-Papillion LaVista, 6-4, 256, Senior

OL--Mike Roth-Columbus, 6-3, 250, Senior

OL--Regan Wilcox-Norfolk, 6-5, 235, Senior

OL--Jesse Witt-Creighton Prep, 6-4, 250, Senior

Center-Chris Osentowski-Lincoln East, 5-11 230, Junior

Kicker--Mark Zwygart-Pawnee City, 6-0, 160, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Defense*

End--TJ Scribner-Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 6-3, 220, Senior

End--Jim Kurtz-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 210, Senior

DL---Eric Knutzen-Elkhorn, 6-2, 210, Junior

DL---Gil Ortiz-Bellevue East, 5-6, 195, Senior

LB---Max Hodgen-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 170, Senior

LB---Reese Officer-Millard North, 6-0, 200, Senior

LB---Chad Browse-Lincoln East, 5-11, 195, Senior

DB---Chad Dethloff-Grand Island, 5-9, 165, Senior

DB---Eric Stoakes -Lincoln East, 5-10, 175, Senior

DB---Aaron Hughes-Norfolk Catholic, 5-10, 165, Senior

DB---Doug Brandt-Hastings, 5-11, 170, Senior

Punter-Mike Zakrzewski-Columbus, 6-0, 185, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class A Offense:*

QB--Kevin Masek-Creighton Prep, 6-3, 195, Senior

RB--Clinton Childs-Omaha North, 6-0, 200, Senior..(1,495 yards)

RB--Damon Benning-Omaha Northwest, 5-10, 175, Senior..(1,584 yards)

RB--Ryan Rathjen-Grand Island, 6-0, 185, Senior*..(1,069 yards)

WR-Chad Myers-Omaha Gross, 5-9, 160, Junior

WR-Scott Farrens-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 155, Senior

OL--Andre Mungin-Papillion LaVista, 6-4, 256, Senior

OL--Mike Roth-Columbus, 6-3, 250, Senior

OL--Matt Vrzal-Grand Island, 6-1, 283, Senior

OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-4, 297, Junior

Center-Jason Thomsen-Omaha Burke, 6-1, 200, Senior

Kicker--Beau Baitzell-Millard South, 5-11, 195, Senior

*1991 Class A Defense:*

DE--Jim Kurtz-Creighton Prep, 6-1, 210, Senior

DE--Ryan Peters-Millard North, 5-10, 185, Senior

DT--Leonard Washington-Omaha North, 6-4, 275, Senior*

DT--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Junior

MG-Pat Cullan-Creighton Prep, 5-10, 190, Senior

LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Junior

LB--Jon Hesse-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 205, Senior

LB--Jason Branigan-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior

DB--Steve Standifer-Omaha North, 6-0, 180, Senior

DB--Jim Glogoski-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 190, Senior

DB--Jason Stadler-Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 175, Senior

Punter-Mike Zakrzewski-Columbus, 6-0, 185, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class B Offense*

QB---Jude Beller-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-0, 180, Senior

RB---Brendan Holbein-Cozad, 5-10, 180, Senior..(2,740 yards)

RB---Derrick Willis-Boys Town, 5-10, 185, Senior..(1,170 yards)

RB---Mike Tuttle-Omaha Roncalli, 6-0, 200, Senior

WR--Ryan Moody-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-2, 165, Senior*

WR--Ryan Mann-Ogallala, 6-0, 155, Senior

OL---Jim Bauman-Falls City, 6-4, 274, Senior

OL---Chris Dishman-Cozad, 6-4, 273, Senior

OL---Kris Soden-McCook, 6-4, 230, Senior

OL---Luis Gracia-Grand Island Northwest, 5-10, 230, Junior

Center-Trent Toline-Wahoo, 6-5, 218, Senior

Kicker--Shawn Wiseman-Hastings Adams Central, 6-2, 185, Senior*

*1991 Class B Defense*

DL--S. Kwapniowski-Elkhorn, 6-3, 205, Senior

DL--Jeff Ogard-St. Paul, 6-5, 270, Senior*

DL--Kory Mikos-Seward, 6-4, 253, Senior

DL--Jeff Larson-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-0, 200, Senior

DL--Jeff Wize-Lexington, 6-0, 200, Senior

LB--Brian Cargill-Ord, 5-10, 180, Senior

LB--Brock Borhart-Elkhorn, 6-0, 195, Senior

LB--Guy Gilsdorf-Imperial, 6-1, 195, Senior

DB--Nathan Holtz-Ord, 6-0, 170, Senior

DB--Mike Johnson-Hastings Adams Central, 6-1, 185, Senior

DB--Corey Barnes-Cozad, 6-4, 180, Senior

Punter--Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 165, Junior..(1,349 yards)

--------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class C-1 Offense*

QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 200, Junior....(1,464 yards)

RB--Ryan Samuelsen-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-4, 200, Senior

RB--Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek, 5-10, 185, Junior....(1,901 yards)

RB--Doug Beiermann-Norfolk Catholic, 6-0, 165, Senior…(1,302 yards)

WR-Ryan Zabawa-Norfolk Catholic, 6-0, 165, Senior

TE--Trevor Kingston-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 220, Senior

OL--James Thompson-Wood River, 5-11, 240, Senior

OL--Jim Brungardt-Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 200, Junior

OL--Bryan Choutka-Battle Creek, 6-0, 205, Senior*

OL--Mark Majors-Sutton, 6-4, 190, Senior

Center-Chad Boyles-Geneva, 6-0, 220, Senior

Kicker- F. Nederberg-Grant, 6-0, 140, Senior

*1991 Class C-1 Defense*

DL--Jim Brueggemann-Hebron, 6-5, 180, Senior

DL--Ryan Terwilliger-Grant, 6-5, 205, Senior

DL--Jeff Olson-Grant, 6-3, 210, Senior

DL--Ryan O’Hare-Centennial, 6-0, 180, Senior..(1,024 yards)

DL--Jay Korth-Battle Creek, 6-4, 245, Junior*

LB--Clint McIntyre-David City High, 6-1, 200, Senior

LB--Matt Hoskinson-Battle Creek, 6-1, 255, Junior*

LB--Nick Friedrichsen-Norfolk Catholic, 5-0, 175, Senior

DB--Chad Chapman-Geneva- 5-10, 165, Senior

DB--Matt Turman-Wahoo Neumann, 6-0, 170, Senior

DB--Aaron Hughes-Norfolk Catholic, 5-10, 165, Senior

Punter-Jason Merkel-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-9, 190, Senior --------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class C-2 Offense*

QB---Mike Krajewski-Bertrand, 5-10, 165, Senior

RB---Aaron Long-Bertrand, 5-10, 160, Senior…(1,456 yards)

RB---Matt Gangwish-Shelton, 5-11, 170, Senior*…(1,441 yards)

RB---Judd Hoos-Rushville, 5-10, 190, Senior…(1,244 yards)

End--Jeff Vinzant, 6-3, 205, Junior

End--Jason Tonjes-Pender, 6-3, 195, Senior

OL---Chris Bisland-Shelton, 6-3, 205, Junior

OL---Kyle Kuhl-Bloomfield, 6-5, 250, Senior

OL---Jake Gideon-Burwell, 6-0, 185, Senior*

OL---Kirk Robinson-Bertrand, 6-2, 250, Junior

Center-Tim Phillips-Cambridge, 6-1 180, Junior

Kicker-Arlyn Wasenius-Oxford, 5-6, 155, Senior

*1991 Class C-2 Defense*

DL--Tony Wragge-Bloomfield, 6-2, 210, Junior

DL--Chris Paisley-Cambridge, 6-0, 205, Junior

DL--Charles Noyd-Stromsburg, 6-2, 218, Senior

LB--John Daake-Bertrand, 6-1, 170, Senior

LB--JJ Rother-Shelton, 6-1, 175, Senior

LB--Ryan Frank-Harvard, 5-11, 175, Senior

DB--Mike Fehringer-Bloomfield, 5-10, 175, Senior..(1,384 yards)

DB--Brent Peatrowski-West Point Central Catholic, 5-11, 145, Senior

DB--Jeremy Pinkerton-Stromsburg, 5-10, 170, Senior*

DB--Chad Rutar-Pender, 6-3, 190, Senior

DB--Clint Alderson-Randolph, 5-10, 170, Senior

Punter--Troy Katen-Sandy Creek, 6-1, 160, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*

QB--Chad Wade-Weeping Water, 6-1, 195, Senior

RB--Aaron Hass-Beemer, 5-9, 165, Senior*…(1,528 yards)

RB--Doug Wendell-Spencer-Naper, 5-9, 165, Senior…(1,728 yards)

End--TJ Scribner-Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 6-3, 220, Senior

End--Brad Anderson-Polk-Hordville, 6-3, 190, Senior

OG--Bernie Paden-Newcastle, 6-4, 240, Senior*

OG--Mark Wusk-Sterling, 6-4, 215, Senior

Center-Mitch Cave-Weeping Water, 6-1, 195, Senior

Kicker--Mark Zwygart-Pawnee City, 6-0, 160, Senior

*1991 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*

DE--Tim Rice-Mullen, 6-2, 195, Senior

DE--Jason Chandler-Anselmo-Merna, 6-2, 190, Senior

LB--Matt Uhir-Sterling, 6-2, 185, Senior

LB--Kevin Cosgrove-Allen, 6-0, 190, Senior

LB--Matt Lane-Ansley, 5-8, 185, Senior..(1,028 yards)

DB--John Heckenlively-Kenesaw, 6-2, 175, Senior

DB--Justin Sixel-North Loup/Scotia, 6-0, 170, Senior

Punter-Matt Bachman-Leigh, 5-10, 165, Junior..(1,004 yards)

--------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*

QB--Nate Nauman, 5-11, 150, Junior..(1,158 yards)

RB--Shannon Poggendorf-Elwood, 6-2, 180, Senior*…(1,906 yards)

RB--Ross Tomjack-Chambers, 5-10, 160, Senior…(1,767 yards)

End-Chris Seip-Wallace 6-4, 185, Senior

End-Dana Paxton-Stuart, 6-2, 175, Junior

OG--Aaron Walding-Hummphrey St. Francis, 6-0, 175, Senior

OG--Matt Bletscher-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-4, 230, Senior*

Center-Dave Essman-Elwood, 6-3, 235, Senior

Kicker-Jeff Morgan-Amherst, 5-10, 160, Senior

*1991 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*

DL--Andy Floyd-Hayes Center, 5-11, 195, Senior

DL--Jason Bell Humphrey, 6-2, 170, Senior

DL--Chris Cole-Bancroft-Rosalie, 6-2, 240, Senior

LB--Mike Smith-Dunning-Sandhills, 6-1, 205, Senior

LB--Ted Hastreiter-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-11, 165, Senior

LB--Tony Davis-Palmer, 6-1, 200, Senior

DB--Aaron Hass-Beemer, 5-9, 158, Senior..(1,528 yards)

DB--Jared Kirkendall-Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, 165, Senior

Punter-Chris Darnell-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1 , 170, Junior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1991 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Offense*

QB--Rusty Moore-Tryon, 6-5, 175, Senior

RB--Tim Schmidt-Campbell, 5-8. 155, Senior…(1,126 yards)

RB--Jess Rother-Wolbach, 5-10 185, Senior*…(1,275 yards)

End--Chuck Roberts-Lewellen, 6-1, 180, Senior

End--Dusty Paxton Tryon, 6-0, 145, Senior

Center-Terry Quadhammer, Hildreth, 6-4, 215, Senior*

Kicker-Tim Karmazin-Lawrence, 6-3, 177, Senior*

*1991 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Defense*

DL--Randy Carlock, Bartley,6-1. 235, Senior*

LB--Scott Schlegel-Shickley, 5-11, 165, Senior

LB--Remington DeGarmo-Lawrence, 6-1, 190, Junior

DB--Randy Hurlburt-Arcadia, 5-8, 150, Senior

DB--Dan Rayer-Bartley, 5-8, 145, Senior..(1,336 yards)

DB--Chad Odvody-Milligan, 6-3, 190, Senior

Punter-James Dugan-Greeley, 6-2, 195, Senior*

--------------------------------------------------------

*Top 15 Rushers in 1991*

1 Brendan Holbein-Cozad-2,740 yards Sr.

2 Shannon Poggendorf-Elwood-1,906 Sr.

3 Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek-1,901 Jr.

4 Doug Wendell-Spencer-Naper-1,783 Sr.

5 Ross Tomjack-Ewing-1,767 Sr.

6 Damon Benning-Omaha Northwest-1,584 Sr.

7 Aaron Hass-Beemer-1,528 Sr.

8 Brian Schuster-Fullerton-1,498 Sr.

9 Clinton Childs-Omaha North-1,495 Sr.

10 Curt Lenners-Filley-1,480 Jr.

11 Scott Frost-Wood River-1,464 Jr.

12 Aaron Long-Bertrand-1,456 Sr.

13 Dave Wendell-Spencer-Naper-1,450 Soph.

14 Todd Peters-Palmer-1,450 Jr.

15 Matt Gangwish-Shelton-1,441 Jr.