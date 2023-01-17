The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1992

The 1992 State Football Playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th weeks of the football season. The finals for Classes A and D3 were held Saturday, November 14. The finals for B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were played November 20. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 had 44 teams and C2 had 43 schools. The D1 and D2 schools were all schools playing 8-man football. There were 58 schools in D1 and 60 schools in D2. Class D3 had 28 schools playing 6-man football. Classes A and D3: eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Class A and D3 schools were assigned to six districts with the teams with the best point averages, as determined by the point system, being declared district champions and qualifying for the playoffs. Two wild card teams qualified based on their final point average. Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2: Sixteen teams qualified for the playoffs. All qualifiers were selected on the basis of the point system.

---------------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)

*Class A*

Quarterfinals

(7-2) Lincoln Southeast 28-17 *Alliance (9-0)

(8-1) Columbus 20-0 *Kearney (8-1)

(7-2) Millard South 21-13 *Omaha Westside (8-1)

(8-1) Lincoln High 20-6 *Papillion LV (9-0)

Semifinals

(8-2) *Lincoln Southeast 23-6 Columbus (9-1)

(9-1) Lincoln High 27-20 Millard South (8-2)

Final (9-2) Lincoln Southeast 17-0 Lincoln High (10-1) {@ Seacrest Field, Attendance-8,384 est. }

*Champion*: Lincoln Southeast (10-2) Head Coach: Chuck Mizerski

**The Championship Game** - Lincoln Southeast had to rely on second string running back Aaron Barksdale after star RB Ty Goode and 903 yard rushing fullback Jim Mahoney were both knocked out of the game with injuries. Barksdale, a 140 pound junior, came through with 114 yards on 30 grueling touches, including a 3 yard touchdown run coming in the opening quarter, to lead the Knights to a 17-0 win over Lincoln High.

The stout LSE defense limited the Links to jst 53 yards rushing and 103 yards through the air for the entire contest.

---------------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class B Playoffs*

*East Bracket:

(9-0) *Elkhorn 35-14 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-0)

(8-1) Tekamah-Herman 20-0 *Milford (7-1)

(6-3) Omaha Gross 28-20 *Wahoo (9-0)

(9-0) *Auburn 26-6 Beatrice (6-3)

*West Bracket:

(9-0) *McCook 46-6 Ainsworth (8-1)

(7-2) Cozad 20-6 *Centennial (7-2)

(7-2) *Columbus Scotus 17-0 Hastings Adams Central (8-1)

(7-1) Lexington 21-7 Sidney (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) Elkhorn 15-12 Tekamah-Herman (9-1)

(7-3) Omaha Gross 29-0 Auburn (10-0)

(8-2) Cozad 21-17 McCook (10-0)

(8-1) Lexington 17-10 Columbus Scotus (8-2)

Semifinals

(11-0) Elkhorn 24-21 Omaha Gross (8-3)

(9-1) Lexington 34-6 Cozad (9-2)

Final: (12-0) Elkhorn 36-12 Lexington (10-1) {@ Elkhorn Middle School, Attendance---2,700, est.}

*Champion*: Elkhorn (13-0) Head Coach: Mark Wortman

**The Championship Game** - Mark Wortman’s excellent Elkhorn squad won their second Class B State title in four years, as the Antlers overwhelmed Lexington 36-14 to complete a perfect 13-0 campaign. Elkhorn thousand yard runner Patrick Brockley ran for 94 yards and three scores, while the vaunted Antlers defense held Lexington to 154 yards total offense.

-------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class C1*

First Round East Bracket:

(5-4) David City Aquinas 28-3 *Wahoo Neumann (8-1)

(7-2) *Laurel 18-6 David City High (7-2)

(6-3) Valley 14-12 *Bennington (7-2)

(5-4) Tri-County 20-0 North Bend Central (7-2)

First Round West Bracket:

(8-0) *Battle Creek 50-7 Kimball (6-3)

(7-2) Norfolk Catholic 26-11 *Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1)

(9-0) *Wood River 61-38 Hebron (7-2)

(8-1) *Geneva 21-14 North Platte St. Pats (6-2)

Quarterfinals

(6-4) David City Aquinas 34-8 Laurel (8-2)

(6-4) Tri-County 12-9 Valley (7-3)

(9-0) Battle Creek 46-3 Norfolk Catholic (8-2)

(10-0) Wood River 28-7 Geneva (8-2)

Semifinals

(7-4) David City Aquinas 34-6 Tri-County (7-4)

(10-0) Battle Creek 67-26 Wood River (10-1)

Final: (11-0) Battle Creek 50-16 David City Aquinas (8-4) {@ Battle Creek-Attendance, 3000, est.}

Champion: (12-0), Head Coach - Bob Schnitzler

**The Championship Game** - The remarkable, record breaking Todd Uhlir jetted for an unbelievable 373 yards rushing on 27 carries and six touchdown gallops covering 4, 11, 51, 53, 48 and 10 yards, as Battle Creek overwhelmed a determined, but outmanned David City Aquinas 50-16. Uhlir set a Nebraska High School Single Season rushing record (2,840 yards) and the Career Rushing Record mark (5,926 yards) in the process. Battle Creek’s offensive line blocking may have been the best in C-1 history, led by 260 pound senior Jay Korth, 215 pound junior Anthony Schmode, and 250 pound Fullback Matt Hoskinson, running out of the three-deep Matyland I.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class C2*

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) *Bloomfield 38-0 Oakland-Craig (5-4)

(7-2) *Louisville 20-7 *Elmwood-Murdock (6-2)

(7-2) *West Point Central Catholic 20-0 Ponca (7-2)

(5-4) Palmyra 18-8 *Tecumseh (7-2)

*1st Round West Bracket:

(9-0) *Cambridge 26-0 Arapahoe (6-3)

(7-2) Doniphan 19-7 Alma (6-2)

(8-1) *Shelton 28-15 Rushville (6-3)

(6-3) Bertrand 27-7 Burwell (7-1)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) Bloomfield 48-0 Louisville (8-2)

(8-2) West Point Central Catholic 20-0 Palmyra (6-4)

(10-0) Cambridge 42-12 Doniphan (8-2)

(7-3) Bertrand 27-6 Shelton (9-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) Bloomfield 36-14 West Point Central Catholic (9-2)

(11-0) Cambridge 37-14 Bertrand (8-3)

Final: (12-0) Bloomfield 21-20 Cambridge (12-0) {@ Bloomfield, Attendance-2,200, est.}

Champion: Bloomfield (13-0) Head Coach - Gary Walling

**The Championship Game** - The Bloomfield Bees, losers of the last two C-2 State Championship games, dug deep to score one final touchdown to defeat Cambridge, 21-20 and finally win the Gold. The Bees trailed 20-14 with 4:30 left in the game, following a 76 yard TD jaunt by Cambridge thousand yard rusher Charlie Shoemaker (current Hastings High football coach). Bloomfield then drove 71 yards in 10 plays, culminating with a Mike Johnson to Craig Walling touchdown pass to tie the game. Curtis Makeprang calmly kicked the winning PAT to give the Bees the Class C-2 title and their first undefeated season since 1977.

-------------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1)*

*1st Round East Bracket:

(8-0) *Osmond 22-12 East Butler (6-3)

(8-1) *Spencer-Naper 28-22 Southeast Consolidated (Stella) (7-2)

(8-1) *Sterling 46-0 Verdigre (7-2)

(9-0) *Adams 44-30 Leigh (6-3)

*1st Round West Bracket:

(9-0) *Leyton 38-20 Wauneta-Palisade (6-2)

(8-1) *North Loup-Scotia 40-14 Culbertson (8-1)

(8-1) *Ansley 46-0 Hay Springs (7-1)

(7-2) Oshkosh 34-30 *Overton (8-1)

Quarterfinals

(9-1) Sterling 42-27 Adams (10-0)

(9-1) Spencer-Naper 20-18 Osmond (9-0)

(10-0) Leyton 34-13 North Loup-Scotia (9-1)

(9-1) Ansley 50-34 Oshkosh (7-2)

Semifinals

(10-1) Sterling 32-6 Spencer-Naper (10-1)

(10-1) Ansley 60-14 Leyton (11-0)

Final: (11-1) Sterling 22-6 Ansley (11-1) {@ Ansley-Attendance-1,000, est.}

Champion: Sterling 12-1 - Head Coach - Arlo Wusk

**The Championship Game** - Defending D-1 Champion Sterling broke a 6-6 fourth quarter deadlock with a pair of Luke Boldt touchdown runs (3, 32 yards), propelling the Jets to a 22-6 win over Ansley. Boldt led the visiting Sterling Jets with 142 yards on 29 touches, including 39 on 10 carries during the go-ahead drive, which ate up 5 minutes 8 seconds. Ansley could muster just 125 total yards with just eight first downs in the contest.

------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2)*

*1st Round West Bracket

(8-0) *Hayes Center 28-6 Thedford (5-3)

(7-2) Kenesaw 40-8 *Butte (8-1)

(7-2) SEM 34-28 *Hyannis (8-1)

(9-0) *Clearwater 62-24 Stapleton (7-2)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 44-16 Newcastle (7-2)

(8-1) Bancroft-Rosalie 22-20 Polk-Hordville (8-1)

(8-1) Elgin 52-28 Clarkson (7-2)

(8-1) Humphrey St. Francis 65-20 Coleridge (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) Falls City Heart Heart 56-20 Bancroft-Rosalie (9-1)

(9-1) Humphrey St. Francis 68-24 Elgin (9-1)

(8-2) Kenesaw 20-14 Hayes Center (8-2)

(8-2) SEM 34-28 Clearwater (10-0)

Semifinals

(9-2) SEM 18-14 Kenesaw (9-2)

(11-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 50-19 Humphrey St. Francis (10-1)

Final: (12-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 44-14 SEM (10-2) (@ FCSH)

Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (13-0), Head Coach - Doug Goltz

**The Championship Game** - Young, 208 pound sophomore fullback Matt Carpenter sloshed through the Jug Brown Stadium mud for 225 yards, with scoring runs of 1, 53 and 53 yards on 16 carries, as Falls City Sacred Heart blasted Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44-14 to win ther 51st straight game, and their amazing 4th consecutive Class D-2 State Championship under the direction of the phenomenal Doug Goltz.

The bone crushing Carpenter gained 169 yards in the 3rd quarter alone, as the Irish froliked for 28 points to put the game away with a 44-6 lead entering the 4th quarter.

SEM, who finished the year 10-3, had found a way to score all season long, when they reached the red zone…….until this one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class D-3 (Six-Man Football)*

*Quarterfinals

(8-0) *Spalding Academy 47-16 Lawrence (6-2)

(6-1) *Cedar Rapids 50-20 Prague (7-1)

(8-1) Shickley 51-19 *Orleans (9-0)

(7-0) Lewellen 55-33 Arcadia (6-2)

*Semifinals

(7-1) Cedar Rapids 67-38 Spalding Academy (9-0)

(8-0) Lewellen 28-24 Shickley (9-1)

*Final: (8-1) Cedar Rapids-31-6 Lewellen (9-0) (@ Lewellen)

Champion: Cedar Rapids (9-1)

**The Championship Game** - Cedar Rapids jumped to a 24-0 halftime lead, then continued to rely on their ferocious defense to earn a 31-6 State Six-Man Championship win over Lewellen. Running back Brad Zoucha ripped off 175 yards on 25 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while Tigers defensive ace Brent Martinsen picked off an incredible four passes in the contest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**The 1992 Super-State and Class by Class All-State Teams**

*1992 Super-State Offense*

QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 210, Senior..(1,585 yards rushing)

RB--Todd Doxon-Millard North, 6-2, 175, Senior..(1,032 yards)

RB--Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek, 5-10, 193, Senior..(2,849 yards, RECORD)

RB--Tim Carpenter-Columbus, 6-3, 230, Senior..(2,740 yards)

WR--Chad Meyers-Omaha Gross, 5-11, 165, Senior

WR--Lance Brown-Papillion LV, 5-10, 160, Senior

OL--Jay Korth-Battle Creek, 6-5, 260, Senior

OL--Tadd Wegner-Lincoln High, 5-1o, 200, Senior

OL--Jon Zatechka-Lincoln East, 6-3, 270, Senior

OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-5, 304, Senior*

OL--Ted Butler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 230, Junior

Kicker-Bryce Cann-Lincoln Southeast, 5-9, 155, Senior

*1992 Super-State Defense*

DL--Fred Pollack-Creighton Prep, 6-4, 285, Senior

DL--Marty Wollen-Omaha Burke, 6-4, 210, Senior

DL--Chris Osentowski-Lincoln East, 5-10, 235, Senior

DL--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Senior*

LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 185, Senior*

LB--Josh Ballard-Millard South, 6-0, 200, Senior

LB--Matt Hoskinson-Battle Creek, 6-2, 250, Senior

DB--Ty Goode-Lincoln Southeast, 6-0, 170, Junior

DB--Mike Hassler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 175, Senior

DB--Matt Aden-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 195, Senior

DB--Scott Swanson-Papillion LaVista, 6-1, 185, Senior

Punter-Scott Athy-Fremont, 6-1, 175, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Offense*

QB--Ray Powers-Papillion LV, 6-0, 175, Senior

RB--Vershan Jackson-Omaha South, 6-1, 215, Senior..(1,278 yards)

RB--Damion Morrow-Omaha Central, 5-9, 155, Sophomore..(1,069 yards)

RB--Quint Hogrefe-Auburn, 5-11, 175, Junior..(1,416 yards)

WR-Brett Beran-Millard South, 5-9, 165, Senior

TE--Adam Skoda-Lincoln High, 6-2, 210, Senior

OL--B.J. Seifert-Battle Creek, 6-2, 210, Senior

OL--Mike Schadwinkel-Alliance, 6-1, 210, Senior

OL--Jeff Prohaska-Lincoln SE, 6-1, 255, Senior

OL--Kyle York-Springfield-Platteview, 6-6, 265, Senior

Center-Jesse Gibson-Millard North, 6-2, 250, Senior

Kicker--Mark Haake-Lincoln High, 5-8, 150, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Defense*

DL-- Jim Fraser-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior

DL---Jason Morris-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 245, Senior*

DL---Andy Sprieck-Columbus, 6-4, 210, Senior

DL---Chad Renshaw-Lincoln Northeast, 5-10, 205, Senior

LB---Justin Ranseim-Fremont-Lincoln SE, 6-0, 205, Senior

LB---Matt Hunting-Cozad, 6-4, 210, Senior

LB---Jeff Sakalosky-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 200, Senior

LB---Ryan Glock-Wahoo, 6-1, 205, Senior

DB---Chris Darnell -Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 175, Senior..(1,327 yards)

DB---Anthony Collins-Omaha South, 5-9, 165, Senior

DB---Jesse Strinz-Grand Island, 6-0, 170, Senior

Punter-Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 175, Senior..(1,682 yards)

--------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class A Offense:*

QB--Todd Doxon-Millard North, 6-2, 175, Senior..(1,495 yards)

QB--Ray Powers-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 175, Senior..(1,495 yards)

RB--Tim Carpenter-Columbus, 6-3, 230, Senior..(1,224 yards)

RB--Vershan Jackson-Omaha South, 6-1, 215, Senior..(1,278 yards)

TE--Adam Skoda-Lincoln High, 6-2, 210, Senior

WR--Lance Brown-Papillion LV, 5-10, 160, Senior

OL--Jeff Prohaska-Lincoln SE, 6-1, 255, Senior

OL--Tadd Wegner-Lincoln High, 5-1o, 200, Senior

OL--Jon Zatechka-Lincoln East, 6-3, 270, Senior

OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-5, 304, Senior*

Cen-Ted Butler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 230, Junior

PK--Bryce Cann-Lincoln Southeast, 5-9, 155, Senior

*1992 Class A Defense:*

DL--Fred Pollack-Creighton Prep, 6-4, 285, Senior

DL--Marty Wollen-Omaha Burke, 6-4, 210, Senior

DL--Chris Osentowski-Lincoln East, 5-10, 235, Senior

DL--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Senior*

DL-- Jim Fraser-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior

LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 185, Senior*

LB--Josh Ballard-Millard South, 6-0, 200, Senior

DB--Ty Goode-Lincoln Southeast, 6-0, 170, Junior

DB--Mike Hassler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 175, Senior

DB--Matt Aden-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 195, Senior

DB--Scott Swanson-Papillion LaVista, 6-1, 185, Senior

Punter-Scott Athy-Fremont, 6-1, 175, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class B Offense*

QB---Troy Troshynski-Omaha Gross, 6-0, 175, Senior

RB---Jeff Sykes-Lexington, 6-0, 180, Senior..(1,296 yards)

RB---Quint Hogrefe-Auburn, 5-11, 185, Junior..(1,416 yards)

RB---Chad Surrett-Mitchell, 5-11, 185, Senior..(2,021 yards)

WR--Chad Meyers-Omaha Gross, 5-11, 165, Senior

WR--Brandon Palmer-Holdrege, 5-10, 170, Senior

OL---Kyle York-Springfield-Platteview, 6-6, 265, Senior

OL---Cale Reeves-Elkhorn, 6-0, 195, Senior

OL---Erick Wilkinson-York, 6-0, 200, Senior

OL---Luis Gracia-Grand Island Northwest, 5-10, 230, Senior*

OL---Dan Wagner-Tekamah-Herman, 6-1, 245, Senior

PK---Marcus Nahz-Sidney, 5-11, 170, Senior*

*1992 Class B Defense*

DL--Justin Rice-Grand Island Northwest, 6-2, 220, Senior

DL--Brian Moody-Aburn, 6-3, 195, Senior*

DL--Ron Hodges-Beatrice, 6-2, 200, Senior

LB--Matt Hunting-Cozad, 6-4, 210, Senior

LB--Lynn Leitner-McCook, 6-2, 190, Junior

LB---Ryan Glock-Wahoo, 6-1, 205, Senior

LB--Jeff Sakaloski-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 200, Senior

DB--Dan Van Anne-Elkhorn, 6-3, 175, Senior

DB--Zak Templemeyer-Syracuse, 5-11, 159, Senior

DB--Joel Weyand-Wahoo, 5-11, 170, Senior

DB--Patrick Brockley-Elkhorn, 5-11, 175, Senior..(1,030 yards)

Punter--Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 165, Junior..(1,349 yards)

--------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class C-1 Offense*

QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 210, Senior..(1,585 yards rushing)

RB--Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek, 5-10, 193, Senior*..(2,849 yards, RECORD)

RB--Kevin McCall- Hebron, 5-11, 155, Senior..(1,502 yards)

RB--Scott Schreiner-Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-0, 165, Senior…(1,302 yards)

WR-Matt Gideon-Wood River, 5-9, 175, Senior

WR-Eric Semin-David City Aquinas, 6-4, 180, Senior

OT--Jay Korth-Battle Creek, 6-5, 260, Senior

OT--BJ Seifert-Battle Creek, 6-2, 210, Senior

OG--Anthony Schmode-Battle Creek, 6-2, 215, Junior

OG--Steve Obst-Battle Creek, 6-1, 200, Senior

Cen-Chad Boyes-Geneva, 6-5, 260, Senior*

PK…Scott Schreiner-Hastings St. Cecilia,, 6-0, 165, Senior

*1992 Class C-1 Defense*

DL--Jeff Soucie-Hastings St. Cecilia, 5-11, 190, Senior

DL--Darren Rangeloff-North Bend, 6-4, 275, Junior

DL--Dave Cunningham-David City Aquinas, 6-1, 230, Senior

DL--Andy Kavan-Wahoo Neumann, 5-9, 175, Senior

DL--Jim Brungardt-Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 210, Senior

LB--Matt Hoskinson-Battle Creek, 6-2, 250, Senior*

LB--Mike Gall-Wood River, 5-10, 180, Senior

DB--Travis Monson-Laurel, 6-1, 200, Senior

DB--Brad Beyke-Hastings St. Cecilia- 6-2, 170, Junior

DB--Matt Tegeier-Battle Creek, 6-2, 195, Senior

DB--Ted Stratman-Geneva, 5-11, 165, Senior

Punter--B. Diederich-Omaha Cathedral, 5-10, 175, Junior --------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class C-2 Offense*

QB---Neil Short-Doniphan, 5-10, 160, Junior

RB---Brian Shaw-Fairfield Sandy Creek, 6-1, 175, Sophomore…(1,738 yards)

RB---Don Mohr-Ponca, 6-0, 185, Senior…(1,716 yards)

RB---Keith Krajewski-Bertrand, 6-1, 175, Senior…(1,575 yards)

End--Kurt Tenipor-Cambridge, 6-4, 187, Senior

End--Craig Walling-Bloomfield, 6-2, 210, Senior

OL---Chris Bisland-Shelton, 6-4, 210, Senior*

OL---Brian Eisenhauer-Bloomfield, 6-6, 220, Senior

OL---Josh Vollertson-Palmyra, 6-3, 270, Junior

OL---Kirk Robinson-Bertrand, 6-4, 265, Senior*

Center-Tim Phillips-Cambridge, 6-2 180, Senior*

PK---Andy Miller-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-3, 180, Junior

*1992 Class C-2 Defense*

DL--Tony Wragge-Bloomfield, 6-2, 235, Senior*

DL--Ryan Krauss-Doniphan, 5-11, 180, Senior

DL--Curt Mackeprang-Bloomfield, 6-0, 250, Senior

DL--Chad Hunt-Bertrand, 6-1, 215, Senior

LB--Mark Hudson-Shelton, 6-2, 190, Senior

LB--Chris Cornett-Cambridge, 6-1, 200, Senior

LB--Karl Stanley-Palmyra, 6-1, 185, Senior

DB--Jimmy Schwarz-Arapahoe, 6-0, 185, Senior

DB--Bill Gilliland-Louisville, 6-0, 179, Senior

DB--Chris,Mroczek-Alma, 6-1, 155, Senior

DB--Roger Rief-West Point Central Catholic , 6-3, 180, Senior

Punter--Ed Thompson-Cambridge, 6-2, 160, Sophomore

--------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*

QB--Greg Egging-Dalton-Leyton, 6-1, 160, Senior…(1,279 yards)

RB--Luke Boldt-Sterling, 5-9, 165, Senior…(1,147 yards)

RB--Tom Mimick-Spencer-Naper, 5-11, 190, Senior…(2,188 yards)

End--Matt Sasek-Sargent, 6-3, 180, Junior

End--Brian Schmeekle-Elwood, 6-2, 200, Senior

OG--Mike Hoffman-Spencer-Naper, 5-11, 210, Senior

OG--Jason King-Elm Creek, 5-10, 205, Senior

Center-Brent Heusman-Sterling, 6-, 210, Senior

Kicker--Tony Bos-Bartlett, 5-9, 160, Senior

*1992 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*

DE--Alan Buss-Sterling, 6-4, 218, Senior

DE--Chad Ideus-Adams, 6-6, 205, Junior

MG--Jeff Moore-Ansley, 5-9, 195, Senior

LB--Roger Buehler-Adams, 5-9, 170, Senior

LB--Joel Makovicka-East Butler, 5-11,, 195, Junior..(1,588 yards)

LB--Chad Shoemaker-North Loup-Scotia, 5-10, 190, Senior

DB--Kurt Kuhlhanek-Ansley, 6-1, 170, Senior

DB--Stuart Nadgwick-Mead, 5-10, 190, Senior

Punter-Matt Bachman-Leigh, 5-10, 170, Senior*..(1,618 yards)

--------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*

QB--Chris Darnell -Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 175, Senior*..(1,327 yards)

RB--Curt Lenners-Filley, 6-4, 195, Senior…(2,015 yards)

RB--Billy Legate-Clearwater, 5-11, 190, Junior…(1,807 yards)

End-Scott Jones-SEM 6-0, 165, Senior

End-Dana Paxton-Stuart, 6-0, 185, Senior*

OG--Shawn Scott-Kenesaw, 6-2, 200, Senior

OG--Fred Scoville-SEM, 5-10, 185, Senior

Center-Matt O’Grady-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 195, Junior

Kicker-Ed Wemhoff-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-11, 205, Senior

*1992 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*

DL--Clint Lewis-Butte, 6-0, 205, Junior

DL--Chris Carpenter-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 205, Sophomore..(1,081 yards)

LB--Chris Ericksen-Hayes Center, 5-10, 170, Senior..(1,060 yards)

LB--Joel Tuxhorn-McCool Junction, 5-10, 175, Senior

LB--Justin Lenard-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 175, Junior

DB--Tim Hoffart-Coleridge, 6-1, 170, Senior

DB--Jesse Yager-Thedford, 6-0, 165, Senior..(1,528 yards)

DB--Nate Froeschl-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 165, Sophomore..(1,059 yards)

Punter-Brandon Meyer-Newcastle, 6-2 , 175, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1992 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Offense*

QB--Bobby Hurlburt-Arcadia, 5-11, 130, Junior

RB--Michael Henry-Orleans, 5-8. 150, Senior…(1,126 yards)

RB--Mitch Johnson, 6-2 188, Senior*…(1,275 yards)

RB--Dutch Orr-Lewellen, 6-0, 185, Senior

End-John Reilly-Spalding Academy, 6-3, 190, Junior

End-Jeff Dobson-Cedar Rapids, 5-10, 160, Senior

Kicker-Chris Schlegel-Shickley, 5-11, 205, Senior*

*1992 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Defense*

DE--Reg Noel-Shickley, 5-11, 210, Senior

LB--Chad Livingston-Lewellen, 6-0, 180, Junior

LB--Remington DeGarmo-Lawrence, 6-1, 190, Senior*

DB--Brent Martinsen-Cedar Rapids, 6-1, 175, Senior

DB--Darin Smith-Taylor, 5-9, 165, Senior..(1,448 yards)

DB--Dan Filipi-Shickley, 5-10, 170, Sophomore..(1,006 yards)

Punter-Dallas Murphy-Spalding Academy, 5-8, 150, Junior..(1,236 yards)

--------------------------------------------------------

*Top 15 Rushers in 1992*

1 Todd Uhlir-2,849 yards Sr. (State Single Season Record)

2 Tom Mimick-Spencer-Naper-2,166 Sr.

3 Chad Surrett-Mitchell-2,021 Sr.

4 Curt Lenners-Filley-2,015 Sr.

5 Tim Squier-Anselmo-Merna-1,893 Jr.

6 Billy Legate-Clearwater-1,807 Jr.

7 Brian Shaw-Fairfield Sandy Creek-1,738 Soph.

8 Don Mohr-Ponca-1,716 Sr.

9 Chad Dormann-Oshkosh-1,696 Sr.

10 Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus-1,682 Sr.

11 Matt Bachman-Leigh-1,616 Sr.

12 Jeff Johnston-Thedford-1,615 Sr.

13 Ryan Gallaway-McCool Junction-1,612 Sr.

14 Joel Makovicka-East Butler-1,588 Jr.

15 Scott Frost-Wood River-1,585 Sr.