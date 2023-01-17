The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1992

The 1992 State Football Playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th weeks of the football season. The finals for Classes A and D3 were held Saturday, November 14. The finals for B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were played November 20. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 had 44 teams and C2 had 43 schools. The D1 and D2 schools were all schools playing 8-man football. There were 58 schools in D1 and 60 schools in D2. Class D3 had 28 schools playing 6-man football. Classes A and D3: eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Class A and D3 schools were assigned to six districts with the teams with the best point averages, as determined by the point system, being declared district champions and qualifying for the playoffs. Two wild card teams qualified based on their final point average. Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2: Sixteen teams qualified for the playoffs. All qualifiers were selected on the basis of the point system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)
*Class A*
Quarterfinals
(7-2) Lincoln Southeast 28-17 *Alliance (9-0)
(8-1) Columbus 20-0 *Kearney (8-1)
(7-2) Millard South 21-13 *Omaha Westside (8-1)
(8-1) Lincoln High 20-6 *Papillion LV (9-0)
Semifinals
(8-2) *Lincoln Southeast 23-6 Columbus (9-1)
(9-1) Lincoln High 27-20 Millard South (8-2)
Final (9-2) Lincoln Southeast 17-0 Lincoln High (10-1) {@ Seacrest Field, Attendance-8,384 est. }
*Champion*: Lincoln Southeast (10-2) Head Coach: Chuck Mizerski
**The Championship Game** - Lincoln Southeast had to rely on second string running back Aaron Barksdale after star RB Ty Goode and 903 yard rushing fullback Jim Mahoney were both knocked out of the game with injuries. Barksdale, a 140 pound junior, came through with 114 yards on 30 grueling touches, including a 3 yard touchdown run coming in the opening quarter, to lead the Knights to a 17-0 win over Lincoln High.
The stout LSE defense limited the Links to jst 53 yards rushing and 103 yards through the air for the entire contest.
---------------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class B Playoffs*
*East Bracket:
(9-0) *Elkhorn 35-14 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-0)
(8-1) Tekamah-Herman 20-0 *Milford (7-1)
(6-3) Omaha Gross 28-20 *Wahoo (9-0)
(9-0) *Auburn 26-6 Beatrice (6-3)
*West Bracket:
(9-0) *McCook 46-6 Ainsworth (8-1)
(7-2) Cozad 20-6 *Centennial (7-2)
(7-2) *Columbus Scotus 17-0 Hastings Adams Central (8-1)
(7-1) Lexington 21-7 Sidney (7-2)
Quarterfinals
(10-0) Elkhorn 15-12 Tekamah-Herman (9-1)
(7-3) Omaha Gross 29-0 Auburn (10-0)
(8-2) Cozad 21-17 McCook (10-0)
(8-1) Lexington 17-10 Columbus Scotus (8-2)
Semifinals
(11-0) Elkhorn 24-21 Omaha Gross (8-3)
(9-1) Lexington 34-6 Cozad (9-2)
Final: (12-0) Elkhorn 36-12 Lexington (10-1) {@ Elkhorn Middle School, Attendance---2,700, est.}
*Champion*: Elkhorn (13-0) Head Coach: Mark Wortman
**The Championship Game** - Mark Wortman’s excellent Elkhorn squad won their second Class B State title in four years, as the Antlers overwhelmed Lexington 36-14 to complete a perfect 13-0 campaign. Elkhorn thousand yard runner Patrick Brockley ran for 94 yards and three scores, while the vaunted Antlers defense held Lexington to 154 yards total offense.
-------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class C1*
First Round East Bracket:
(5-4) David City Aquinas 28-3 *Wahoo Neumann (8-1)
(7-2) *Laurel 18-6 David City High (7-2)
(6-3) Valley 14-12 *Bennington (7-2)
(5-4) Tri-County 20-0 North Bend Central (7-2)
First Round West Bracket:
(8-0) *Battle Creek 50-7 Kimball (6-3)
(7-2) Norfolk Catholic 26-11 *Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1)
(9-0) *Wood River 61-38 Hebron (7-2)
(8-1) *Geneva 21-14 North Platte St. Pats (6-2)
Quarterfinals
(6-4) David City Aquinas 34-8 Laurel (8-2)
(6-4) Tri-County 12-9 Valley (7-3)
(9-0) Battle Creek 46-3 Norfolk Catholic (8-2)
(10-0) Wood River 28-7 Geneva (8-2)
Semifinals
(7-4) David City Aquinas 34-6 Tri-County (7-4)
(10-0) Battle Creek 67-26 Wood River (10-1)
Final: (11-0) Battle Creek 50-16 David City Aquinas (8-4) {@ Battle Creek-Attendance, 3000, est.}
Champion: (12-0), Head Coach - Bob Schnitzler
**The Championship Game** - The remarkable, record breaking Todd Uhlir jetted for an unbelievable 373 yards rushing on 27 carries and six touchdown gallops covering 4, 11, 51, 53, 48 and 10 yards, as Battle Creek overwhelmed a determined, but outmanned David City Aquinas 50-16. Uhlir set a Nebraska High School Single Season rushing record (2,840 yards) and the Career Rushing Record mark (5,926 yards) in the process. Battle Creek’s offensive line blocking may have been the best in C-1 history, led by 260 pound senior Jay Korth, 215 pound junior Anthony Schmode, and 250 pound Fullback Matt Hoskinson, running out of the three-deep Matyland I.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class C2*
*1st Round East Bracket:
(9-0) *Bloomfield 38-0 Oakland-Craig (5-4)
(7-2) *Louisville 20-7 *Elmwood-Murdock (6-2)
(7-2) *West Point Central Catholic 20-0 Ponca (7-2)
(5-4) Palmyra 18-8 *Tecumseh (7-2)
*1st Round West Bracket:
(9-0) *Cambridge 26-0 Arapahoe (6-3)
(7-2) Doniphan 19-7 Alma (6-2)
(8-1) *Shelton 28-15 Rushville (6-3)
(6-3) Bertrand 27-7 Burwell (7-1)
Quarterfinals
(10-0) Bloomfield 48-0 Louisville (8-2)
(8-2) West Point Central Catholic 20-0 Palmyra (6-4)
(10-0) Cambridge 42-12 Doniphan (8-2)
(7-3) Bertrand 27-6 Shelton (9-1)
Semifinals
(11-0) Bloomfield 36-14 West Point Central Catholic (9-2)
(11-0) Cambridge 37-14 Bertrand (8-3)
Final: (12-0) Bloomfield 21-20 Cambridge (12-0) {@ Bloomfield, Attendance-2,200, est.}
Champion: Bloomfield (13-0) Head Coach - Gary Walling
**The Championship Game** - The Bloomfield Bees, losers of the last two C-2 State Championship games, dug deep to score one final touchdown to defeat Cambridge, 21-20 and finally win the Gold. The Bees trailed 20-14 with 4:30 left in the game, following a 76 yard TD jaunt by Cambridge thousand yard rusher Charlie Shoemaker (current Hastings High football coach). Bloomfield then drove 71 yards in 10 plays, culminating with a Mike Johnson to Craig Walling touchdown pass to tie the game. Curtis Makeprang calmly kicked the winning PAT to give the Bees the Class C-2 title and their first undefeated season since 1977.
-------------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1)*
*1st Round East Bracket:
(8-0) *Osmond 22-12 East Butler (6-3)
(8-1) *Spencer-Naper 28-22 Southeast Consolidated (Stella) (7-2)
(8-1) *Sterling 46-0 Verdigre (7-2)
(9-0) *Adams 44-30 Leigh (6-3)
*1st Round West Bracket:
(9-0) *Leyton 38-20 Wauneta-Palisade (6-2)
(8-1) *North Loup-Scotia 40-14 Culbertson (8-1)
(8-1) *Ansley 46-0 Hay Springs (7-1)
(7-2) Oshkosh 34-30 *Overton (8-1)
Quarterfinals
(9-1) Sterling 42-27 Adams (10-0)
(9-1) Spencer-Naper 20-18 Osmond (9-0)
(10-0) Leyton 34-13 North Loup-Scotia (9-1)
(9-1) Ansley 50-34 Oshkosh (7-2)
Semifinals
(10-1) Sterling 32-6 Spencer-Naper (10-1)
(10-1) Ansley 60-14 Leyton (11-0)
Final: (11-1) Sterling 22-6 Ansley (11-1) {@ Ansley-Attendance-1,000, est.}
Champion: Sterling 12-1 - Head Coach - Arlo Wusk
**The Championship Game** - Defending D-1 Champion Sterling broke a 6-6 fourth quarter deadlock with a pair of Luke Boldt touchdown runs (3, 32 yards), propelling the Jets to a 22-6 win over Ansley. Boldt led the visiting Sterling Jets with 142 yards on 29 touches, including 39 on 10 carries during the go-ahead drive, which ate up 5 minutes 8 seconds. Ansley could muster just 125 total yards with just eight first downs in the contest.
------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2)*
*1st Round West Bracket
(8-0) *Hayes Center 28-6 Thedford (5-3)
(7-2) Kenesaw 40-8 *Butte (8-1)
(7-2) SEM 34-28 *Hyannis (8-1)
(9-0) *Clearwater 62-24 Stapleton (7-2)
*1st Round East Bracket:
(9-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 44-16 Newcastle (7-2)
(8-1) Bancroft-Rosalie 22-20 Polk-Hordville (8-1)
(8-1) Elgin 52-28 Clarkson (7-2)
(8-1) Humphrey St. Francis 65-20 Coleridge (7-2)
Quarterfinals
(10-0) Falls City Heart Heart 56-20 Bancroft-Rosalie (9-1)
(9-1) Humphrey St. Francis 68-24 Elgin (9-1)
(8-2) Kenesaw 20-14 Hayes Center (8-2)
(8-2) SEM 34-28 Clearwater (10-0)
Semifinals
(9-2) SEM 18-14 Kenesaw (9-2)
(11-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 50-19 Humphrey St. Francis (10-1)
Final: (12-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 44-14 SEM (10-2) (@ FCSH)
Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (13-0), Head Coach - Doug Goltz
**The Championship Game** - Young, 208 pound sophomore fullback Matt Carpenter sloshed through the Jug Brown Stadium mud for 225 yards, with scoring runs of 1, 53 and 53 yards on 16 carries, as Falls City Sacred Heart blasted Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44-14 to win ther 51st straight game, and their amazing 4th consecutive Class D-2 State Championship under the direction of the phenomenal Doug Goltz.
The bone crushing Carpenter gained 169 yards in the 3rd quarter alone, as the Irish froliked for 28 points to put the game away with a 44-6 lead entering the 4th quarter.
SEM, who finished the year 10-3, had found a way to score all season long, when they reached the red zone…….until this one.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class D-3 (Six-Man Football)*
*Quarterfinals
(8-0) *Spalding Academy 47-16 Lawrence (6-2)
(6-1) *Cedar Rapids 50-20 Prague (7-1)
(8-1) Shickley 51-19 *Orleans (9-0)
(7-0) Lewellen 55-33 Arcadia (6-2)
*Semifinals
(7-1) Cedar Rapids 67-38 Spalding Academy (9-0)
(8-0) Lewellen 28-24 Shickley (9-1)
*Final: (8-1) Cedar Rapids-31-6 Lewellen (9-0) (@ Lewellen)
Champion: Cedar Rapids (9-1)
**The Championship Game** - Cedar Rapids jumped to a 24-0 halftime lead, then continued to rely on their ferocious defense to earn a 31-6 State Six-Man Championship win over Lewellen. Running back Brad Zoucha ripped off 175 yards on 25 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while Tigers defensive ace Brent Martinsen picked off an incredible four passes in the contest.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**The 1992 Super-State and Class by Class All-State Teams**
*1992 Super-State Offense*
QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 210, Senior..(1,585 yards rushing)
RB--Todd Doxon-Millard North, 6-2, 175, Senior..(1,032 yards)
RB--Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek, 5-10, 193, Senior..(2,849 yards, RECORD)
RB--Tim Carpenter-Columbus, 6-3, 230, Senior..(2,740 yards)
WR--Chad Meyers-Omaha Gross, 5-11, 165, Senior
WR--Lance Brown-Papillion LV, 5-10, 160, Senior
OL--Jay Korth-Battle Creek, 6-5, 260, Senior
OL--Tadd Wegner-Lincoln High, 5-1o, 200, Senior
OL--Jon Zatechka-Lincoln East, 6-3, 270, Senior
OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-5, 304, Senior*
OL--Ted Butler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 230, Junior
Kicker-Bryce Cann-Lincoln Southeast, 5-9, 155, Senior
*1992 Super-State Defense*
DL--Fred Pollack-Creighton Prep, 6-4, 285, Senior
DL--Marty Wollen-Omaha Burke, 6-4, 210, Senior
DL--Chris Osentowski-Lincoln East, 5-10, 235, Senior
DL--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Senior*
LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 185, Senior*
LB--Josh Ballard-Millard South, 6-0, 200, Senior
LB--Matt Hoskinson-Battle Creek, 6-2, 250, Senior
DB--Ty Goode-Lincoln Southeast, 6-0, 170, Junior
DB--Mike Hassler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 175, Senior
DB--Matt Aden-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 195, Senior
DB--Scott Swanson-Papillion LaVista, 6-1, 185, Senior
Punter-Scott Athy-Fremont, 6-1, 175, Senior
*2nd Team Super-State Offense*
QB--Ray Powers-Papillion LV, 6-0, 175, Senior
RB--Vershan Jackson-Omaha South, 6-1, 215, Senior..(1,278 yards)
RB--Damion Morrow-Omaha Central, 5-9, 155, Sophomore..(1,069 yards)
RB--Quint Hogrefe-Auburn, 5-11, 175, Junior..(1,416 yards)
WR-Brett Beran-Millard South, 5-9, 165, Senior
TE--Adam Skoda-Lincoln High, 6-2, 210, Senior
OL--B.J. Seifert-Battle Creek, 6-2, 210, Senior
OL--Mike Schadwinkel-Alliance, 6-1, 210, Senior
OL--Jeff Prohaska-Lincoln SE, 6-1, 255, Senior
OL--Kyle York-Springfield-Platteview, 6-6, 265, Senior
Center-Jesse Gibson-Millard North, 6-2, 250, Senior
Kicker--Mark Haake-Lincoln High, 5-8, 150, Senior
*2nd Team Super-State Defense*
DL-- Jim Fraser-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior
DL---Jason Morris-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 245, Senior*
DL---Andy Sprieck-Columbus, 6-4, 210, Senior
DL---Chad Renshaw-Lincoln Northeast, 5-10, 205, Senior
LB---Justin Ranseim-Fremont-Lincoln SE, 6-0, 205, Senior
LB---Matt Hunting-Cozad, 6-4, 210, Senior
LB---Jeff Sakalosky-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 200, Senior
LB---Ryan Glock-Wahoo, 6-1, 205, Senior
DB---Chris Darnell -Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 175, Senior..(1,327 yards)
DB---Anthony Collins-Omaha South, 5-9, 165, Senior
DB---Jesse Strinz-Grand Island, 6-0, 170, Senior
Punter-Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 175, Senior..(1,682 yards)
--------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class A Offense:*
QB--Todd Doxon-Millard North, 6-2, 175, Senior..(1,495 yards)
QB--Ray Powers-Papillion LaVista, 6-0, 175, Senior..(1,495 yards)
RB--Tim Carpenter-Columbus, 6-3, 230, Senior..(1,224 yards)
RB--Vershan Jackson-Omaha South, 6-1, 215, Senior..(1,278 yards)
TE--Adam Skoda-Lincoln High, 6-2, 210, Senior
WR--Lance Brown-Papillion LV, 5-10, 160, Senior
OL--Jeff Prohaska-Lincoln SE, 6-1, 255, Senior
OL--Tadd Wegner-Lincoln High, 5-1o, 200, Senior
OL--Jon Zatechka-Lincoln East, 6-3, 270, Senior
OL--Matt Failla-Omaha Central, 6-5, 304, Senior*
Cen-Ted Butler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 230, Junior
PK--Bryce Cann-Lincoln Southeast, 5-9, 155, Senior
*1992 Class A Defense:*
DL--Fred Pollack-Creighton Prep, 6-4, 285, Senior
DL--Marty Wollen-Omaha Burke, 6-4, 210, Senior
DL--Chris Osentowski-Lincoln East, 5-10, 235, Senior
DL--Eric Anderson-Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 275, Senior*
DL-- Jim Fraser-Papillion LaVista, 6-2, 215, Senior
LB--Mike Cooper-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 185, Senior*
LB--Josh Ballard-Millard South, 6-0, 200, Senior
DB--Ty Goode-Lincoln Southeast, 6-0, 170, Junior
DB--Mike Hassler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 175, Senior
DB--Matt Aden-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 195, Senior
DB--Scott Swanson-Papillion LaVista, 6-1, 185, Senior
Punter-Scott Athy-Fremont, 6-1, 175, Senior
--------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class B Offense*
QB---Troy Troshynski-Omaha Gross, 6-0, 175, Senior
RB---Jeff Sykes-Lexington, 6-0, 180, Senior..(1,296 yards)
RB---Quint Hogrefe-Auburn, 5-11, 185, Junior..(1,416 yards)
RB---Chad Surrett-Mitchell, 5-11, 185, Senior..(2,021 yards)
WR--Chad Meyers-Omaha Gross, 5-11, 165, Senior
WR--Brandon Palmer-Holdrege, 5-10, 170, Senior
OL---Kyle York-Springfield-Platteview, 6-6, 265, Senior
OL---Cale Reeves-Elkhorn, 6-0, 195, Senior
OL---Erick Wilkinson-York, 6-0, 200, Senior
OL---Luis Gracia-Grand Island Northwest, 5-10, 230, Senior*
OL---Dan Wagner-Tekamah-Herman, 6-1, 245, Senior
PK---Marcus Nahz-Sidney, 5-11, 170, Senior*
*1992 Class B Defense*
DL--Justin Rice-Grand Island Northwest, 6-2, 220, Senior
DL--Brian Moody-Aburn, 6-3, 195, Senior*
DL--Ron Hodges-Beatrice, 6-2, 200, Senior
LB--Matt Hunting-Cozad, 6-4, 210, Senior
LB--Lynn Leitner-McCook, 6-2, 190, Junior
LB---Ryan Glock-Wahoo, 6-1, 205, Senior
LB--Jeff Sakaloski-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 200, Senior
DB--Dan Van Anne-Elkhorn, 6-3, 175, Senior
DB--Zak Templemeyer-Syracuse, 5-11, 159, Senior
DB--Joel Weyand-Wahoo, 5-11, 170, Senior
DB--Patrick Brockley-Elkhorn, 5-11, 175, Senior..(1,030 yards)
Punter--Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 165, Junior..(1,349 yards)
--------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class C-1 Offense*
QB--Scott Frost-Wood River, 6-3, 210, Senior..(1,585 yards rushing)
RB--Todd Uhlir-Battle Creek, 5-10, 193, Senior*..(2,849 yards, RECORD)
RB--Kevin McCall- Hebron, 5-11, 155, Senior..(1,502 yards)
RB--Scott Schreiner-Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-0, 165, Senior…(1,302 yards)
WR-Matt Gideon-Wood River, 5-9, 175, Senior
WR-Eric Semin-David City Aquinas, 6-4, 180, Senior
OT--Jay Korth-Battle Creek, 6-5, 260, Senior
OT--BJ Seifert-Battle Creek, 6-2, 210, Senior
OG--Anthony Schmode-Battle Creek, 6-2, 215, Junior
OG--Steve Obst-Battle Creek, 6-1, 200, Senior
Cen-Chad Boyes-Geneva, 6-5, 260, Senior*
PK…Scott Schreiner-Hastings St. Cecilia,, 6-0, 165, Senior
*1992 Class C-1 Defense*
DL--Jeff Soucie-Hastings St. Cecilia, 5-11, 190, Senior
DL--Darren Rangeloff-North Bend, 6-4, 275, Junior
DL--Dave Cunningham-David City Aquinas, 6-1, 230, Senior
DL--Andy Kavan-Wahoo Neumann, 5-9, 175, Senior
DL--Jim Brungardt-Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 210, Senior
LB--Matt Hoskinson-Battle Creek, 6-2, 250, Senior*
LB--Mike Gall-Wood River, 5-10, 180, Senior
DB--Travis Monson-Laurel, 6-1, 200, Senior
DB--Brad Beyke-Hastings St. Cecilia- 6-2, 170, Junior
DB--Matt Tegeier-Battle Creek, 6-2, 195, Senior
DB--Ted Stratman-Geneva, 5-11, 165, Senior
Punter--B. Diederich-Omaha Cathedral, 5-10, 175, Junior --------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class C-2 Offense*
QB---Neil Short-Doniphan, 5-10, 160, Junior
RB---Brian Shaw-Fairfield Sandy Creek, 6-1, 175, Sophomore…(1,738 yards)
RB---Don Mohr-Ponca, 6-0, 185, Senior…(1,716 yards)
RB---Keith Krajewski-Bertrand, 6-1, 175, Senior…(1,575 yards)
End--Kurt Tenipor-Cambridge, 6-4, 187, Senior
End--Craig Walling-Bloomfield, 6-2, 210, Senior
OL---Chris Bisland-Shelton, 6-4, 210, Senior*
OL---Brian Eisenhauer-Bloomfield, 6-6, 220, Senior
OL---Josh Vollertson-Palmyra, 6-3, 270, Junior
OL---Kirk Robinson-Bertrand, 6-4, 265, Senior*
Center-Tim Phillips-Cambridge, 6-2 180, Senior*
PK---Andy Miller-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-3, 180, Junior
*1992 Class C-2 Defense*
DL--Tony Wragge-Bloomfield, 6-2, 235, Senior*
DL--Ryan Krauss-Doniphan, 5-11, 180, Senior
DL--Curt Mackeprang-Bloomfield, 6-0, 250, Senior
DL--Chad Hunt-Bertrand, 6-1, 215, Senior
LB--Mark Hudson-Shelton, 6-2, 190, Senior
LB--Chris Cornett-Cambridge, 6-1, 200, Senior
LB--Karl Stanley-Palmyra, 6-1, 185, Senior
DB--Jimmy Schwarz-Arapahoe, 6-0, 185, Senior
DB--Bill Gilliland-Louisville, 6-0, 179, Senior
DB--Chris,Mroczek-Alma, 6-1, 155, Senior
DB--Roger Rief-West Point Central Catholic , 6-3, 180, Senior
Punter--Ed Thompson-Cambridge, 6-2, 160, Sophomore
--------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*
QB--Greg Egging-Dalton-Leyton, 6-1, 160, Senior…(1,279 yards)
RB--Luke Boldt-Sterling, 5-9, 165, Senior…(1,147 yards)
RB--Tom Mimick-Spencer-Naper, 5-11, 190, Senior…(2,188 yards)
End--Matt Sasek-Sargent, 6-3, 180, Junior
End--Brian Schmeekle-Elwood, 6-2, 200, Senior
OG--Mike Hoffman-Spencer-Naper, 5-11, 210, Senior
OG--Jason King-Elm Creek, 5-10, 205, Senior
Center-Brent Heusman-Sterling, 6-, 210, Senior
Kicker--Tony Bos-Bartlett, 5-9, 160, Senior
*1992 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*
DE--Alan Buss-Sterling, 6-4, 218, Senior
DE--Chad Ideus-Adams, 6-6, 205, Junior
MG--Jeff Moore-Ansley, 5-9, 195, Senior
LB--Roger Buehler-Adams, 5-9, 170, Senior
LB--Joel Makovicka-East Butler, 5-11,, 195, Junior..(1,588 yards)
LB--Chad Shoemaker-North Loup-Scotia, 5-10, 190, Senior
DB--Kurt Kuhlhanek-Ansley, 6-1, 170, Senior
DB--Stuart Nadgwick-Mead, 5-10, 190, Senior
Punter-Matt Bachman-Leigh, 5-10, 170, Senior*..(1,618 yards)
--------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*
QB--Chris Darnell -Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 175, Senior*..(1,327 yards)
RB--Curt Lenners-Filley, 6-4, 195, Senior…(2,015 yards)
RB--Billy Legate-Clearwater, 5-11, 190, Junior…(1,807 yards)
End-Scott Jones-SEM 6-0, 165, Senior
End-Dana Paxton-Stuart, 6-0, 185, Senior*
OG--Shawn Scott-Kenesaw, 6-2, 200, Senior
OG--Fred Scoville-SEM, 5-10, 185, Senior
Center-Matt O’Grady-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 195, Junior
Kicker-Ed Wemhoff-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-11, 205, Senior
*1992 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*
DL--Clint Lewis-Butte, 6-0, 205, Junior
DL--Chris Carpenter-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 205, Sophomore..(1,081 yards)
LB--Chris Ericksen-Hayes Center, 5-10, 170, Senior..(1,060 yards)
LB--Joel Tuxhorn-McCool Junction, 5-10, 175, Senior
LB--Justin Lenard-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 175, Junior
DB--Tim Hoffart-Coleridge, 6-1, 170, Senior
DB--Jesse Yager-Thedford, 6-0, 165, Senior..(1,528 yards)
DB--Nate Froeschl-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 165, Sophomore..(1,059 yards)
Punter-Brandon Meyer-Newcastle, 6-2 , 175, Senior
--------------------------------------------------------
*1992 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Offense*
QB--Bobby Hurlburt-Arcadia, 5-11, 130, Junior
RB--Michael Henry-Orleans, 5-8. 150, Senior…(1,126 yards)
RB--Mitch Johnson, 6-2 188, Senior*…(1,275 yards)
RB--Dutch Orr-Lewellen, 6-0, 185, Senior
End-John Reilly-Spalding Academy, 6-3, 190, Junior
End-Jeff Dobson-Cedar Rapids, 5-10, 160, Senior
Kicker-Chris Schlegel-Shickley, 5-11, 205, Senior*
*1992 Class D-3 (Six-Man) Defense*
DE--Reg Noel-Shickley, 5-11, 210, Senior
LB--Chad Livingston-Lewellen, 6-0, 180, Junior
LB--Remington DeGarmo-Lawrence, 6-1, 190, Senior*
DB--Brent Martinsen-Cedar Rapids, 6-1, 175, Senior
DB--Darin Smith-Taylor, 5-9, 165, Senior..(1,448 yards)
DB--Dan Filipi-Shickley, 5-10, 170, Sophomore..(1,006 yards)
Punter-Dallas Murphy-Spalding Academy, 5-8, 150, Junior..(1,236 yards)
--------------------------------------------------------
*Top 15 Rushers in 1992*
1 Todd Uhlir-2,849 yards Sr. (State Single Season Record)
2 Tom Mimick-Spencer-Naper-2,166 Sr.
3 Chad Surrett-Mitchell-2,021 Sr.
4 Curt Lenners-Filley-2,015 Sr.
5 Tim Squier-Anselmo-Merna-1,893 Jr.
6 Billy Legate-Clearwater-1,807 Jr.
7 Brian Shaw-Fairfield Sandy Creek-1,738 Soph.
8 Don Mohr-Ponca-1,716 Sr.
9 Chad Dormann-Oshkosh-1,696 Sr.
10 Jesse Kosch-Columbus Scotus-1,682 Sr.
11 Matt Bachman-Leigh-1,616 Sr.
12 Jeff Johnston-Thedford-1,615 Sr.
13 Ryan Gallaway-McCool Junction-1,612 Sr.
14 Joel Makovicka-East Butler-1,588 Jr.
15 Scott Frost-Wood River-1,585 Sr.