The 1993 State Football Playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th weeks of the football season. The finals for Classes A and D3 were held Saturday, November 13. The finals for B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were played November 19. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 had 44 teams and C2 had 43 schools. The D1 and D2 schools were all schools playing 8-man football. There were 58 schools in D1 and 60 schools in D2. Class D3 had 28 schools playing 6-man football. Classes A and D3: eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Class A and D3 schools were assigned to six districts with the teams with the best point averages, as determined by the point system, being declared district champions and qualifying for the playoffs. Two wild card teams qualified based on their final point average. Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2: Sixteen teams qualified for the playoffs. All qualifiers were selected on the basis of the point system.

*1993 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)

*Class A*

Quarterfinals

(8-1) Kearney 17-14 *Omaha Bryan (9-0)

(9-0) *Hastings 24-21 Papillion LV (8-1)

(8-1) *Creighton Prep 24-16 Alliance (7-2)

(8-1) Lincoln Southeast 20-6 *Lincoln Pius X (9-0)

Semifinals

(10-0) Hastings 12-6 *Kearney (9-1)

(9-1) Lincoln Southeast 29-20 Creighton Prep (9-1)

Final (11-0) Hastings 14-7 Lincoln Southeast (10-1) {@ Seacrest Field, Attendance-7,676 est. }

*Champion*: Hastings (12-0) Head Coach: Walt Olsen

**The Championship Game** - No. 5 Hastings turned back three Lincoln Southeast (#1) second half Red Zone drives to notch a 14-7 Class A State Championship win over the Knights. The Tigers, appearing in their first ever Class A title game, completed their first unbeaten season since going 8-0 in 1940.

The Tigers stingy defense shut down the great Ty Goode, holding the All-State back to 60 yards on 20 carries. Goode, also a dangerous kick-return threat, never had a shot to touch the ball on kick-offs because Hastings elected to squib the ball downfield, falling far short of the Southeast star who was lined up deep in the formation.

Hastings also prevented Lincoln Southeast from winning their third consecutive Class A title.

*1993 Class B Playoffs*

*West Bracket:

(9-0) *McCook 6-0 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-2)

(7-1) Hastings Adams Central 20-9 *Aurora (8-1)

(8-1) Valentine 35-13 *Grand Island Central Catholic (8-1)

(8-1) *Sidney 34-33 Cozad (7-2) {Ove}

*East Bracket:

(9-0) *Columbus Scotus 29-8 Auburn (8-1)

(8-1) Beatrice 23-13 *Wahoo (8-1)

(8-1) *Gretna 42-6 Pierce (8-1)

(9-0) *Elkhorn 28-0 York (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(8-1) Hastings Adams Central 34-14 *McCook (9-1)

(9-1) *Sidney 23-0 Valentine (9-1)

(10-0) Columbus Scotus 24-23 Beatrice (9-1) {Overtime}

(9-1) Gretna 17-10 *Elkhorn (10-0) {Overtime}

Semifinals

(11-0) *Columbus Scotus 13-10 Gretna (10-1)

(9-1) Hastings Adams Central 19-6 *Sidney (10-1)

Final: (12-0) Columbus Scotus 42-24 Hastings Adams Central (10-1) {@ AH Jones Stadium @ Hastings College, Attendance---2,800, est.}

*Champion*: Columbus Scotus (13-0) Head Coach: Gary Puetz

**The Championship Game** - Scotus quarterback Mark Henggeler ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, leading the Shamrocks to a resounding 42-24 win over Hastings Adams Central. Henggeler, who began his high school football career as a middle guard, was the star of the show according to Scotus head coach Gary Puetz.

Scotus capitalized on all four Adams Central turnovers, converting each one into a touchdown. The game also featured two of the top running backs in the state, the Shamrocks Jeff Herdzina and the Patriots Eric Walther.

Herdzina, who ended up being the 1993 Nebraska State Rushing Champion, rushed for 114 yards on 20 totes, while Walther rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries.

To this day, both Herzina and Walther are considered to be one of the top running backs to ever suit up for Scotus and Adams Central, who both have a rich tradition for quality running backs.

*1993 Class C-1 Playoffs*

First Round West Bracket:

(8-1) *Geneva 21-7 St. Paul (5-4)

(8-1) Hastings St. Cecilia 24-0 *Bayard (7-1)

(7-1) *Battle Creek 38-0 Crofton (6-3)

(8-1) Norfolk Catholic 41-3 Kimball (6-3)

First Round East Bracket:

(9-0) *David City Aquinas 56-0 Yutan (8-1)

(6-3) *Wahoo Neumann 22-12 Fremont Bergan (6-3)

(6-2) *Hartington Cedar Catholic 12-0 Murray Conestoga (7-2)

(9-0) *Tecumseh 21-20 Randolph (6-3)

Quarterfinals

(9-1) Geneva 14-12 *Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1)

(9-1) *Norfolk Catholic 26-12 Battle Creek (8-1)

(9-1) David City Aquinas 35-0 *Wahoo Neumann (7-3)

(7-2) Hartington Cedar Catholic 14-8 *Tecumseh (10-0)

Semifinals

(10-1) Norfolk Catholic 28-6 *Geneva (10-1)

(10-1) David City Aquinas 34-14 *Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2)

Final: (11-1) David City Aquinas 12-0 Norfolk Catholic (11-1) {@ David City Park}

Champion: (12-1), Head Coach - Ron Mimick

**The Championship Game** - Aquinas senior QB Jay Pelan threw a pair of touchdown strikes in the Monarchs 12-0 win over a strong Norfolk Catholic squad. Pelan’s scoring passes were gathered in by Jared Meyesenberg (3 yards) and Lance Napier (4 yards), proving more than enough points to earn Ron Mimick’s Aquinas forces earned their 2nd state championship in school history.

*1993 Class C-2 Playoffs*

*1st Round West Bracket:

(9-0) *Cambridge 47-8 Shelton (5-4)

(6-2) *Doniphan 35-15 Burwell (6-2)

(8-1) *Red Cloud 28-8 Bertrand (6-3)

(7-2) Sutton 24-6 Oxford (5-4)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(8-0) *Genoa 45-6 Oakland-Craig (4-5)

(7-2) Oakland-Craig 12-6 *Scribner-Snyder (4-5)

(6-2) *Bloomfield 22-20 Pender (6-3)

(7-1) *Hebron 23-0 Laurel (4-5)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) Cambridge 68-14 *Doniphan (7-2)

(8-2) *Sutton 27-6 Red Cloud (9-1)

(9-0) Genoa 32-6 Oakland-Craig (5-5)

(8-1) Hebron 17-14 Bloomfield (7-2)

Semifinals

(9-1) Hebron 16-8 *Genoa (10-0)

(11-0) *Cambridge 42-7 Sutton (9-2)

Final: (12-0) Cambridge 35-0 (11-1) {@ Cambridge, Attendance-1,500, est.}

Champion: Cambridge (13-0) Head Coach - Dan Keyser

**The Championship Game** - Cambridge super quarterback Ed Thompson ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for two more, as the Trojans overwhelmed Hebron 35-0 in the Class C-2 title game. Thompson, who ran for 82 yards on 12 carries and completed 8 of 10 passes for 119 yards, was good as gold, as Cambridge bounced back from a 21-20 loss to Bloomfield in the 1992 C-2 championship.

1993 Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1) Playoffs (* denotes home team)

1st Round East Bracket:

(8-0) *Osmond 60-31 East Butler (7-2)

(8-1) *Verdigre 49-28 Daykin Meridian (8-1)

(9-0) *Adams 49-8 Nebraska City Lourdes (8-1)

(9-0) Sterling 39-28 *Friend (8-0)

1st Round West Bracket:

(7-1) Chappell 66-40 *Wallace (8-1)

(8-1) North Loup-Scotia 36-13 *Overton (8-1)

(8-1) *Ansley 42-0 Potter-Dix (8-1)

(8-1) *Kenesaw 39-26 Arnold (8-1)

Quarterfinals

(9-0) *Osmond 34-12 Verdigre (9-1)

(10-0) Adams 49-34 *Sterling (10-0)

(9-1) *North Loup-Scotia 49-16 Chappell (8-1)

(9-1) Ansley 52-22 *Ansley (9-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) *Adams 56-19 Osmond (10-0)

(10-1) North Loup-Scotia 27-22 *Ansley (10-1)

Final: (At Adams)

(11-1) North Loup/Scotia 47-6 *Adams (11-1) {@ Adams-Attendance-1,000, est.}

Champion: North Loup/Scotia 12-1 - Head Coach - Rod Edson

**The Championship Game** - Adams high school Hall of Fame head coach Ken Cook told me once that this 47-6 state championship loss his team absorbed at the hands of North Loup-Scotia was the worst in his illustrious career.

North Loup/Scotia, coached by Rod Edson, took command after receiving kickoff and never looked back. Spectacular junior quarterback Matt Kern directed a lethal option offense, piling up 348 rushing yards. To make matters worse for postseason #1 Adams, Kern decided to mix in 5 passes, three of them going for touchdown strikes to fabulous All-State sensation Glenn Snodgrass. Those damaging aerial scoring strikes covered 19, 35 and 2 yards, as Snodgrass waltzed his way through Hornet defenders for some extra fun.

North Loup-Scotia, rated #10 coming in, raced to a 27-6 halftime lead before adding 20 second half points, keeping the capacity crowd of 1,000 wondering if the 45 point rule was going to take effect before the 3rd quarter ended.

*1993 Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2) Playoffs*

*1st Round West Bracket

(9-0) *Clearwater 48-0 Thedford (6-3)

(8-1) *Butte 42-0 Hyannis (7-2)

(7-1) *Elgin High 56-24 Hayes Center (7-2)

(8-1) *SEM 44-22 Paxton (6-3)

*1st Round East Bracket:

(9-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 56-6 Clarks (6-3)

(8-1) *Lindsay Holy Family 21-14 Beemer (6-3)

(7-2) *Clearwater 42-34 Newcastle (6-3)

(8-1) *Humphrey St. Francis 52-6 Hampton (7-2)

Quarterfinals

(10-0) *Clearwater 36-20 Butte (8-2)

(8-1) Elgin High 42-6 SEM (9-1)

(10-0) *Falls City Heart Heart 64-21 Lindsay Holy Family (9-1)

(9-1) *Humphrey St. Francis 28-0 Coleridge (8-2)

Semifinals

(11-0) Clearwater 54-34 *Elgin High (9-1)

(11-0) *Falls City Sacred Heart 58-13 Humphrey St. Francis (10-1)

Final: (at Clearwater)

(12-0) Falls City Sacred Heart 66-34 Clearwater (12-0) {Attn-2,000 est.}

Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (13-0), Head Coach - Doug Goltz

**The Championship Game** - Falls City Sacred Heart Junior Chris Carpenter, who ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns as a Sophomore in the 1992 D-2 title win over SEM,, decided to top that performance a year later against Clearwater.

And Mother of Mercy, did he ever do that.

The 215 pound Carpenter ran for 261 yards and SEVEN touchdowns as the Irish defeated a terrific Clearwater team, 66-34 in Clearwater.

There was electricity in the atmosphere all evening as the two teams combined for a massive 954 total yards in the Class D-2 Final.

It was the 64th consecutive win and 5th straight title for Falls City Sacred Heart and the amazing Doug Goltz.

Another Hall of Fame Coach was directing Clearwater in 1993, the incomparable Rod Brummels, but the Irish offense was just too much to handle for the Cardinals.

Having backs like the 215 pound Chris Carpenter and Nate Froeschl (185) with a pair of monsters in the O-Line like 6-6 , 294, Senior, Mitch Huppert and Steve Darveau, a 6-2, 278 Junior clearing way, Sacred Heart was simply too much for any 8-Man team to handle.

Clearwater’s All-State RB Billy Legate did some major damage to the Irish defense though, rambling for 207 yards on 24 totes with 4 touchdowns. The punishing Cardinals runner bolted for over 4000 yards during his illustrious career at Clearwater.

Was this 1993 Falls City Sacred Heart team the greatest Doug Goltz team of all time? This team placed EIGHT players on the Omaha World-Herald Class D-2 All-State team.

**The 1993 Super-State and Class by Class All-State Teams**

*1993 Super-State Offense*

QB--Bo Buttenbach-Hastings, 6-5, 195, Senior

RB--Ty Goode-Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 185, Senior..(1,494 yards/30 TDs)

RB--Ahman Green-Omaha Central, 6-0, 195, Junior..(1,202 yards)

RB--Eric Walther-Hastings Adams Central, 6-1, 165, Senior..(1,862 yards)

SE--Ben Fogarty-Creighton Prep,6-1, 195, Senior

TE--Jeff Francois-Omaha Bryan, 6-3, 190, Senior

OL--Brandt Wade-Springfield-Platteview, 6-5, 265, Senior

OL--Tim Ridder-Creighton Prep, 6-8, 275, Junior

OL--Steve Luedtke-Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, 278, Senior

OL--Kevin Armstrong-Omaha Central, 6-2, 255, Senior*

OL--Kyle Miller-Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, 278, Junior

PK--Jeff Herdzina-Columbus Scotus, 5-9, 155, Senior…(2,181 yards)

*1993 Super-State Defense*

DL--Travis Toline-Wahoo, 6-4, 210, Senior

DL--Cedric Welch-Omaha Burke, 6-0, 190, Senior

DL--Larry Brown-Hastings, 6-2, 295, Senior

DL--Jason Morris-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 260, Senior*

DL--Ted Butler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 245, Senior

LB--Cedric Cooper_Omaha Benson, 5-10, 225, Senior*

LB--Ryan Munter-Lincoln Southeast, 5-10, 195, Senior

DB--Cori Dreher-Hastings, 5-9, 150, Junior

DB--Darnell Clark-Omaha Bryan, 5-9, 160, Senior

DB--Danny Marousek-Millard South, 5-10, 180, Senior…(1,001 yards)

DB--Monte Christo-Kearney, 6-0, 105, Senior

Punter-Paul Kosel-Omaha Burke, 5-10, 165, Junior

*2nd Team Super-State Offense*

QB--Frankie Halter-Papillion LV, 6-0, 160, Junior

RB--*Damion Morrow-Omaha Central, 5-9, 160, Junior..(1,088 yards)

RB--Dion Losole-Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-8, 212, Senior..(1,030 yards)

RB--Ray Monday-Omaha Bryan, 5-10, 190, Senior..(1,295 yards)

End-Chad Thompson-Alliance, 6-0, 170, Senior

End-Ryan Kauffman-Cozad, 6-0, 170, Senior

OL--Justin May-Hastings, 6-4, 245, Senior

OL--Josh Vollertson-Palmyra, 6-3, 285, Senior

OL--Bob Baker-Papillion LV, 6-1, 255, Senior

OL--Darren Rangeloff-North Bend, 6-3, 280, Senior

Center-Ryan Zuelow-Grand Island, 6-1, 200, Senior

PK--Clinton Jones-Hebron, 5-7, 155, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Defense*

DL-- Scott Sobota-Columbus Scotus, 6-2, 210, Senior

DL---Brian Urban-Lexington, 6-1, 215, Senior*

DL---Aaron Willis-Omaha Burke, 6-2, 200, Junior

DL---Jim Francois-Omaha Bryan, 6-3, 195, Senior

LB---Ben Buettenbach-Hastings, 5-11, 190, Junior

LB---Quint Hogrefe-Auburn, 5-11, 190, Senior..(1,244 yards)

LB---Joel Makovicka-Brainard East Butler, 6-0, 212, Senior..(1,490 yards)

LB---Lynn Leitner-McCook, 6-2, 200, Senior

DB---Erik Lauritsen-Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-10, 170, Senior

DB---Damien Roberts-Bellevue East, 5-10, 192, Senior

DB---Adam Bealle-Millard North, 5-10, 170, Senior

Punter-Bill LeFleur-Norfolk Catholic, 6-1, 185, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1993 Class A Offense:*

QB--Bo Buttenbach-Hastings, 6-5, 195, Senior

RB--Ty Goode-Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 185, Senior..(1,494 yards/30 TDs)

RB--Ahman Green-Omaha Central, 6-0, 195, Junior..(1,202 yards)

RB--Damion Morrow-Omaha Central, 5-9, 160, Junior..(1,088 yards)

SE--Ben Fogarty-Creighton Prep,6-1, 195, Senior

TE--Jeff Francois-Omaha Bryan, 6-3, 190, Senior

OL--Justin May-Hastings, 6-4, 245, Senior

OL--Tim Ridder-Creighton Prep, 6-8, 275, Junior

OL--Steve Luedtke-Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, 278, Senior

OL--Kevin Armstrong-Omaha Central, 6-2, 255, Senior*

OL--Kyle Miller-Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, 278, Junior

PK--Paul Kosel-Omaha Burke, 5-10, 165, Junior

*1993 Class A Defense:*

DL--Cedric Welch-Omaha Burke, 6-0, 190, Senior

DL--Larry Brown-Hastings, 6-2, 295, Senior

DL--Jason Morris-Omaha Northwest, 6-3, 260, Senior*

DL--Ted Butler-Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 245, Senior

LB--Cedric Cooper_Omaha Benson, 5-10, 225, Senior*

LB--Ryan Munter-Lincoln Southeast, 5-10, 195, Senior

DB--Cori Dreher-Hastings, 5-9, 150, Junior

DB--Darnell Clark-Omaha Bryan, 5-9, 160, Senior

DB--Danny Marousek-Millard South, 5-10, 180, Senior…(1,001 yards)

DB--Monte Christo-Kearney, 6-0, 105, Senior

DB--Erik Lauritsen-Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-10, 170, Senior

Punter-Rich Kieser-Omaha Bryan, 6-3, 190, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1993 Class B Offense*

QB---Matt Kaminski-McCook, 6-4, 200, Senior

RB---Jeff Herdzina-Columbus Scotus, 5-9, 155, Senior…(2,181 yards)

RB---Quint Hogrefe-Auburn, 5-11, 190, Senior..(1,244 yards)

RB---Mike Hancock-Wahoo, 6-1, 188, Senior..(1,868 yards)

RB---Rusty Lashley-McCook, 6-1, 205, Senior..(1,632 yards)

End--Ryan Kauffman-Cozad, 6-0, 170, Senior

OL---Brandt Wade-Springfield-Platteview, 6-5, 265, Senior

OL---Darren Rangeloff-North Bend, 6-3, 280, Senior

OL---Joe Burish-McCook, 5-1, 230, Senior

OL---Chris Jacobsen-Aurora, 5-11, 166, Senior

Center-Brian Hauge-Sidney,6-0, 202, Senior

PK---Ryan Holscher-Schuyler, 5-11, 180, Senior

*1993 Class B Defense*

DL--Travis Toline-Wahoo, 6-4, 210, Senior

DL--Scott Sobota-Columbus Scotus, 6-2, 210, Senior

DL--Chris Taylor-Gretna, 6-3, 195, Junior

DL--Brandon Drum-Columbus Scotus, 6-4, 240, Junior

DL--Brian Urban-Lexington, 6-1, 215, Senior

LB--Lynn Leitner-McCook, 6-2, 200, Senor

LB--Eric Walther-Hastings Adams Central, 6-1, 165, Senior..(1,862 yards)

LB--Steve Cook-Blair, 6-2, 210, Senior

DB--Kenton Peterson-Beatrice, 5-10, 160, Junior

DB--Brady Ray-Tekamah-Herman, 5-9, 155, Senior

DB--Jerad Henkel-Elkhorn, 6-2, 185, Senior

Punter--Ryan Dehning-Waverly, 6-0, 160, Junior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1993 Class C-1 Offense*

QB--Bill LeFleur-Norfolk Catholic, 6-1, 185, Senior

RB--Brian Shaw-Fairfield Sandy Creek, 6-1, 185, Junior ..(1,238 yards)

RB--Erick Arens-Randolph, 6-2, 195, Junior..(1,285 yards)

RB--Jason Knobbe-West Point Central Catholic, 5-10, 165, Senior…(1,228 yards)

RB--Lance Fiala-Geneva, 6-2, 215, Junior..(1,502 yards)

End-Travis Brown-Arlington, 6-3, 200, Senior

OT--B. Borgmann-Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 225, Senior

OT--Bill Kumke-Hastings St. Cecilia, 5-11, 215, Junior

OG--B. Meyesenburg-David City Aquinas, 5-8, 180, Senior

OG--Anthony Schmode-Battle Creek, 6-2, 235, Senior*

Center-Jack Doyle-Norfolk Catholic, 6-2, 210, Senior

Kicker--Brian Laudermilk-Bridgeport, 6-4, 175, Senior

*1993 Class C-1 Defense*

DL--Dan Thurin-Geneva, 6-1, 185, Senior

DL--Jason Jansen-Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 200, Junior

DL--Roy Bridger-Fullerton, 6-5, 229, Junior

LB--Andy Juranek-David City Aquinas, 6-0, 195, Senior

LB--Jerald Kissinger-Fairfield Sandy Creek, 6-1, 205, Senior

LB--J. Johnson-Hastings St. Cecilia, 5-10, 165, Senior

DB--Brad Beyke-Hastings St. Cecilia- 6-2, 170, Senior*

DB--Jay Pelan-David City Aquinas, 5-9, 145, Junior

DB--Jaime Jones-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-5, 210, Junior

DB--Jamie Stinson-Tecumseh, 6-1, 170, Senior

DB--J. Bretschneider-Norfolk Catholic, 6-2, 180, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1993 Class C-2 Offense*

QB---Ed Thompson-Cambridge, 6-2, 165, Junior

RB---Kraig Young-Cambridge, 6-2, 188, Junior…(1,505 yards)

RB---Chad Mans-Red Cloud, 5-9, 165, Senior…(1,325 yards)

RB---Scott Waegli-Bertrand, 5-11, 190, Senior

End--Tyler Shiflett-Cambridge, 6-4, 176, Junior

End--Troy Rainforth-Doniphan, 6-0, 165, Senior

OL---Josh Vollertson-Palmyra, 6-4, 280, Senior*

OL---Bryan Ray-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-5, 220, Senior

OL---Justin Ande-Hebron, 5-11, 208, Junior

OL---Dani Carlson-Bertrand, 5-8, 180, Senior

Center-Joe Flasnik-Alma, 5-10 200, Senior

Kicker-Clinton Jones-Hebron, 5-7, 155, Senior

*1992 Class C-2 Defense*

DL--Chris Taylor-Genoa, 6-2, 195, Senior*

DL--Marc Chamberlain-Hebron, 6-2, 211, Senior

DL--Brad Harris-Cambridge, 5-9, 192, Senior

DL--Jeremy Watson-Doniphan, 5-10, 175, Senior…(1,111 yards)

LB--Jeff Ahlemeyer-Cambridge, 5-9, 192, Senior

LB--Kyle Walling-Bloomfield, 5-10, 210, Senior

LB--Brent Retzlaff-Red Cloud, 6-1, 185, Senior

DB--Neil Short-Doniphan, 6-1, 175, Senior

DB--B.J. Smith-Sutton, 6-3, 185, Senior

DB--Adam Anderson-Oakland-Craig, 6-1, 180, Senior

DB--Steve Vogt-Pender , 6-3, 170, Senior

Punter-Tyler Johnson-Hebron, 6-0, 168, Junior

--------------------------------------------------------

*1993 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*

QB--Kyle McMurray-Adams, 5-10, 150, Senior..(1,166 passing yards)

RB--Sean Daly-Kenesaw, 5-10, 160, Senior…(1,827 yards)

RB--Josh Cobb-Wallace, 6-0, 215, Senior…(1,685 yards)

End--Sam Grint-Sargent, 6-3, 190, Senior

End--Ryan Holtmeier-Daykin Meridian, 6-3, 175, Senior

OL--Chad Ideus-Adams, 6-8, 205, Senior

OL--Dan Pokorny-North Loup/Scotia, 5-9, 190, Senior

Center-Brent Enninga-Kenesaw, 5-10, 210, Senior

Kicker--Zoltan Varga-Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-1, 185, Senior

*1993 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*

DL--Glenn Snodgrass-North Loup/Scotia, 6-5, 207, Senior

LB--Luc McGhee-Hartington, 6-2, 215, Junior

LB--Jeff Makovicka-Brainard East Butler, 6-0, 212, Senior .(1,490 yards)

LB--Matt Oltman-Adams, 6-1, 175, Senior..(1,262 yards)

LB--Micah Uher-Sterling, 6-2, 189, Senior..(1,442 yards)

DB--Jeremiah Derr-Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-1, 185, Senior

DB--Jeff Luhr-Osmond, 5-10, 170, Senior..(18 Interceptions)

DB--Matt Kern-North Loup/Scotia,65-0, 170, Junior

Punter-Jesse Wavrunek-Verdigre,6-0, 185, Senior..(1,045 yards)

--------------------------------------------------------

*1993 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*

QB--Chad Schmitt-Elgin, 6-3, 170, Senior

RB--Chris Carpenter-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 215, Junior..(1,452 yards)

RB--Brock Eichelberger-Beemer, 5-11, 170, Senior…(1,587 yards)

End-*Chris Sullivan-Elgin, 6-2, 185, Junior

End-Brent Bolling-Clearwater, 6-0, 150, Senior*

OL--Kevin Koch-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 213, Senior

OL--Kirk Nelson-Newcastle, 6-3, 210, Senior

Center-Matt O’Grady-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 207, Senior

Kicker-Ca. Palmquist-Polk-Hordville, 6-2, 185, Senior

*1993 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*

DL--Jake Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-6, 193, Senior

DL--Clint Lewis-Butte, 5-11, 205, Senior

DL--Steve Darveau-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 278, Junior

LB--Billy Legate-Clearwater, 5-11, 175, Senior..(1,694 yards)

LB--Chris Greer-Clearwater, 6-2, 210, Senior

DB--Jason Rittscher-Clearwater, 6-0, 150, Senior

DB--*Jason Lenard-Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, 170, Senior

DB--*Nate Froeschl-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 185, Junior..(1,001 yards)

Punter-Mitch Huppert-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-6 , 294, Senior