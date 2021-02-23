“The System”- A 2021 Boys Class A State Tournament Field Forecast

I decided to follow “The Systems” predictions all the way through District Tournaments

to test the accuracy of the thing. There are two choices I disagree with, but the end result is what I expected.

I never forecast the outcomes of games in any high school sport, but one comment I will make is that ”The System” seems to be going pretty much chalk in Class A, so much so that the top 8 teams in the Wild Card standings were seeded exactly that way in the quarterfinals of the State Tournament bracket.

Not surprising to see that in Class A, where the Districts are set up with the idea of advancing the best teams to the State Tournament.

Let’s have a peek at what “The System” forecasts in Class A for the 2021 postseason:

2021 Class A Boys Basketball Districts with predicted outcomes:

District A-1

#4 Fremont 36.3810 (4-17) 61 vs 58 #5 Columbus 35.3500 (1-19)

#1 Bellevue West 45.5909 (20-2) 87 vs 47 #4 Fremont 36.3810 (5-17)

#3 North Platte 40.5000 (9-11) 47 vs 68 #2 Lincoln North Star 40.7000 (11-9)