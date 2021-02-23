“The System”- A 2021 Boys Class A State Tournament Field Forecast

I decided to follow “The Systems” predictions all the way through District Tournaments
to test the accuracy of the thing. There are two choices I disagree with, but the end result is what I expected.
I never forecast the outcomes of games in any high school sport, but one comment I will make is that ”The System” seems to be going pretty much chalk in Class A, so much so that the top 8 teams in the Wild Card standings were seeded exactly that way in the quarterfinals of the State Tournament bracket.
Not surprising to see that in Class A, where the Districts are set up with the idea of advancing the best teams to the State Tournament.
Let’s have a peek at what “The System” forecasts in Class A for the 2021 postseason:
2021 Class A Boys Basketball Districts with predicted outcomes:
District A-1
#4 Fremont 36.3810 (4-17) 61 vs 58 #5 Columbus 35.3500 (1-19)
#1 Bellevue West 45.5909 (20-2) 87 vs 47 #4 Fremont 36.3810 (5-17)
#3 North Platte 40.5000 (9-11) 47 vs 68 #2 Lincoln North Star 40.7000 (11-9)
#1 Bellevue West 45.5909 (21-2) 74 vs 54 #2 Lincoln North Star 40.7000 (12-9)
A-1 Champion - Bellevue West (22-2) 45.5833
District A-2
#4 Norfolk 36.9091 (7-15) 70 vs 67 #5 Lincoln High 35.0588 (1-17)
#1 Millard North 45.5217 (21-2) 91 vs 59 #4 Norfolk 36.9091 (8-15)
#3 Grand Island 40.3636 (12-10) 42 vs 45 #2 Gretna 40.8500 (11-9)
#1 Millard North 45.5217 (22-2) 70 vs 48 #2 Gretna 40.8500 (12-9)
A-2 Champion - Millard North (23-2) 45.5200
District A-3
#4 Omaha Bryan 37.1053 (3-16) 71 vs 66 #5 Omaha Northwest 34.8636 (1-21)
#1 Creighton Prep 44.9091 (20-2) 78 vs 49 #4 Omaha Bryan 37.1053 (4-16)
#3 Elkhorn South 40.2381 (10-11) 58 vs 61 #2 Kearney 41.0952 (13-8)
#1 Creighton Prep 44.9091 62 (21-2) vs 50 #2 Kearney 41.0952 (14-8)
A-3 Champion - Creighton Prep (22-2) 44.8333
District A-4
#1 Lincoln Pius X 44.7368 (17-2) 64 vs 48 #4 Omaha South 37.2105 (4-15)
#3 Lincoln East 39.9500 (8-12) 56 vs 59 #2 Lincoln Southeast 41.2000 (13-7)
#1 Lincoln Pius X 44.7368 (18-2) 65 vs 54 #2 Lincoln Southeast 41.2000 (14-7)
A-4 Champion - Lincoln Pius X (19-2) 44.6667
District A-5
#1 Omaha Central 42.9583 (19-5) 75 vs 50 #4 Omaha Burke 37.6364 (6-16)
#3 Lincoln Southwest 39.8889 (9-10) 56 vs 66 #2 Papillion-LVSouth 41.2727 (13-9)
#1 Omaha Central 42.9583 (20-5) 66 vs 59 #2 Papillion-LVSouth 41.2727 (14-9)
A-5 Champion - Omaha Central (21-5) 43.2692
District A-6
#1 Papillion-LaVista 42.2857 (15-6) 61 vs 44#4 Bellevue East 37.7727 (6-16)
#3 Millard South 39.7500 (9-11) 57 vs 55 #2 Lincoln Northeast 41.4500 (14-6)
#1 Papillion-LaVista 42.2857 (16-6) 56 vs 48 #3 Millard South 39.7500 (10-11)
A-6 Champion - Papillion LaVista (17-6) 42.4348
District A-7
#1 Omaha Westside 42.2273 (16-6) 70 vs 51 #4 Omaha Benson 37.9565 (9-14)
#3 Omaha North 39.1429 (9-12) 48 vs 61 #2 Millard West 42.1500 (15-5)
#1 Omaha Westside 42.2273 (17-6) 58 vs 56 #2 Millard West 42.1500 (16-5)
A-7 Champion - Omaha Westside (18-6) 42.1250
Wild Card - Millard West - 16-6 41.9546
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Class A Wild Card Standings prior to District Tournament play.
Bellevue West (20-2), 45.5909
Millard North (21-2), 45.5217
Creighton Prep (20-2), 44.9091
Lincoln Pius X (17-2), 44.7368
Omaha Central (19-5), 42.9583
Papillion-LaVista (15-6), 42.2857
Omaha Westside (16-6), 42.2273
Millard West (15-5), 42.1500
Lincoln Northeast (14-6), 41.4500
Papillion-LaVista South (13-9), 41.2727
Lincoln Southeast (13-7), 41.2000
Kearney (13-8), 41.0952
Gretna (11-9), 40.8500
Lincoln North Star (11-9), 40.7000
Grand Island (12-10), 40.3636
North Platte (9-11), 40.3500
Elkhorn South (10-11), 40.2381
Lincoln East (8-12), 39.9500
Lincoln Southwest (9-10), 39.9474
Millard South (9-11), 39.7500
Omaha North (9-12), 39.1429
Omaha Benson (9-14), 37.9565
Bellevue East (6-16), 37.7727
Omaha Burke (6-16), 37.6364
Omaha South (4-15), 37.2105
Omaha Bryan (3-16), 37.1053
Norfolk (7-15), 36.9091
Fremont (4-17), 36.3810
Columbus (1-19), 35.3500
Lincoln High (1-17), 34.9444
Omaha Northwest (1-21), 34.8636
-------------------------------------------------------
State Tournament Qualifiers with Wild Card Point averages:
1 Bellevue West (20-2), 45.5833 - (District A-1 Winner)
2 Millard North (21-2), 45.5200 - (District A-2 Winner)
3 Creighton Prep (20-2), 44.8333 - (District A-3 Winner)
4 Lincoln Pius X (17-2), 44.6667 - (District A-4 Winner)
5 Omaha Central (19-5), 43.2692 - (District A-5 Winner)
6 Papillion-LaVista (15-6), 42.4348 - (District A-6 Winner)
7 Omaha Westside (16-6), 42.1250 - (District A-7 Winner)
8 Millard West (15-5), 42.9546 - (District A-7 Runner-up/Wild Card entry
*Class A State Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinal Brackets*
#8 Millard West 16-6 (41.9546) 58 vs 70 Bellevue West 22-2 (45.5833) #1
#5 Omaha Central 21-5 (43.2692) 60 vs 62 Lincoln Pius X, 19-2, (44.6667) #4
#6 Papillion LaVista 17-6 (43.2692) 52 vs 59 Creighton Prep 22-2 (44.8333) #3
#7 Omaha Westside 18-6 (42.1250) 63 vs 72 Millard North 23-2 (45.5200) #2
Semifinals
#4 Lincoln Pius X (20-2) 63 vs 70 Bellevue West 23-2 #1
#6 Creighton Prep (23-2) 64 vs 69 Millard North (24-2) #2
Final
#2 Millard North (25-2) 74 vs 75 Bellevue West (24-2) #1
*2021 Class A State Champion - Bellevue West (25-2)*