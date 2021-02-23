“The System”- A 2021 Boys Class B State Tournament Field Forecast

I had this ready to post early Monday but a full slate of drum lessons prevented me from doing that. These predictions by “The System” were finalized after Nebraska City had upset Beatrice, which obviously changed everything since “The System” had forecasted a huge win by Beatrice over the Pioneers.
Anyway, the only final I heard Monday was the Nebraska City upset, so the remainder of Class B games were all simed by ‘The System”.
I based the all the Class B information on the Wild Card Standings as of Sunday, February 20st. I previously fed every Sub-District matchup information into “The System” and it then spit out the predicted results.
So, we will begin with the District Final matchups;
Class B Forecast
Here are the forecasted Class B Wild Card standings after subdistricts, followed the forecasted District Finals lineup; (Wild card teams; ).
1 Norris (17-2), 45.2105 (Subdistrict B-1 winner)
2 Alliance (18-5), 44.5652 (Subdistrict B-8 runner-up)
3 Omaha Skutt Catholic (17-4), 44.1429 (Subdistrict B-3 winner)
4 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (18-4), 43.8182 (Subdistrict B-4 runner-up)
5 Elkhorn High (17-6), 43.6957 (Subdistrict B-4 winner)
6 Platteview (19-4), 43.4348 (Subdistrict B-2 winner)
7 Scottsbluff (15-8), 43.3478 (Subdistrict B-8 winner)
8 Waverly (14-6), 42.9500 (Subdistrict B-1 winner)
9 Beatrice (15-6), 43.0952 (Subdistrict B-1 semifinal loser)
10 Aurora (16-9), 41.6000 (Subdistrict B-6 winner)
11 Omaha Roncalli Catholic (12-11), 41.5652 (Subdistrict B-2 runner-up)
12 Grand Island Northwest (15-6), 41.4286 (Subdistrict B-7 winner)
13 Bennington (12-9), 41.2857 (Subdistrict B-5 winner)
14 Sidney (15-7), 40.7727 (Subdistrict B-8 semifinal loser)
15 Elkhorn North (8-13), 40.0476 (Subdistrict B-4 semifinal loser)
16 Nebraska City (11-12), 40.0435 (Subdistrict B-1 runner-up)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Class B District Final results:
#16 Nebraska City (11-12), 40.0435 37 at 59 Norris (17-2), 45.2105 #1
#15 Elkhorn North (8-13), 40.0476 59 at 58 Alliance (18-5), 44.5652 #2
#14 Sidney (15-7), 40.7727 30 at 74 Omaha Skutt Catholic (17-4), 44.1429 #3
#13 Bennington (12-9), 41.2857 51 at 62 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (18-4), 43.8182 #4
#12 Grand Island Northwest (15-6), 41.4286 36 at 51 Elkhorn High (17-6), 43.6957 #5
#11 Omaha Roncalli Catholic (12-11), 41.5652 58 vs 61 Platteview (19-4), 43.4348 #6
#10 Aurora (16-9), 41.6000 50 vs 49 Scottsbluff (15-8), 43.3478 #7
#9 Beatrice (15-6), 43.2727 47 vs 44 Waverly (14-6), 42.9500 #8
Class B State Tournament
#8 Elkhorn North (9-13), 40.5000 52 vs 67 Norris (18-2), 45.1500 #1
#5 Platteview (20-4), 43.5833 52 vs 54 Elkhorn High (18-6), 43.8333 #4
#6 Beatrice (16-6), 43.0952 42 vs 50 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (19-4), 43.9565 #3
#7 Aurora (17-9), 41.5769 36 vs 61 Omaha Skutt Catholic (18-4), 44.2727 #2
Semifinals
#4 Elkhorn (19-6) 46 vs 50 Norris (19-2) #1
#3 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (20-4) 49 vs 57 Omaha Skutt Catholic (19-4) #2
Final
#2 Omaha Skutt Catholic (20-4) 59 vs 50 Norris (20-2) #1
*Class B State Champion - Omaha Skutt Catholic (21-4)*