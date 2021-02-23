“The System”- A 2021 Boys Class B State Tournament Field Forecast

I had this ready to post early Monday but a full slate of drum lessons prevented me from doing that. These predictions by “The System” were finalized after Nebraska City had upset Beatrice, which obviously changed everything since “The System” had forecasted a huge win by Beatrice over the Pioneers.

Anyway, the only final I heard Monday was the Nebraska City upset, so the remainder of Class B games were all simed by ‘The System”.

I based the all the Class B information on the Wild Card Standings as of Sunday, February 20st. I previously fed every Sub-District matchup information into “The System” and it then spit out the predicted results.

So, we will begin with the District Final matchups;

Class B Forecast

Here are the forecasted Class B Wild Card standings after subdistricts, followed the forecasted District Finals lineup; (Wild card teams; ).

1 Norris (17-2), 45.2105 (Subdistrict B-1 winner)

2 Alliance (18-5), 44.5652 (Subdistrict B-8 runner-up)

3 Omaha Skutt Catholic (17-4), 44.1429 (Subdistrict B-3 winner)

4 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (18-4), 43.8182 (Subdistrict B-4 runner-up)