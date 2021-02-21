“The System”- A 2021 Boys Class C-1 State Tournament Field Forecast

Ah yes, “The System”. The mysterious, but often deadly accurate forecaster of high school basketball game outcomes, boys as well as girls.

Not many know seem to have heard of this “System” and the few that do, will not take the time to do the homework necessary to find out if the mind-boggling statistical system may have committed a personal foul, forecasting a victory for the wrong team.

I have looked at this system in past years, only to dismiss it as another “games are not played on paper” conglomeration of hogwash. But this year has been different story. Some of the final scores are within a point or two. A handful of games each week have the final outcome exactly how it was forecasted.

Now, if I were a player or coach, I would completely ignore these “Systems”. Honestly, as a coach, player OR fan, I would not want to know the predicted outcome, and if my team were picked to lose, the forecasted loss would add fuel to the fire to perform all the better come gametime.

All this aside, I am still going to complete this project just to see how well “The System” performed when the 2021 Boys State Tournament is in the books.