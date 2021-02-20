“The System”- A 2021 Boys Class C-2 State Tournament Field Forecast

Ah yes, “The System”. The mysterious, but often deadly accurate forecaster of high school basketball game outcomes, boys as well as girls.
Not many know seem to have heard of this “System” and the few that do, will not take the time to do the homework necessary to find out if the mind-boggling statistical system may have committed a personal foul, forecasting a victory for the wrong team.
I have looked at this system in past years, only to dismiss it as another “games are not played on paper” conglomeration of hogwash. But this year has been different story. Some of the final scores are within a point or two. A handful of games each week have the final outcome exactly how it was forecasted.
Now, if I were a player or coach, I would completely ignore these “Systems”. Honestly, as a coach, player OR fan, I would not want to know the predicted outcome, and if my team were picked to lose, the forecasted loss would add fuel to the fire to perform all the better come gametime.
All this aside, I am still going to complete this project just to see how well “The System” performed when the 2021 Boys State Tournament is in the books.
I based everything below Class A based on the Wild Card Standings as of Saturday, February 20th. I previously fed every Sub-District matchup into “The System” and it then spit out the predicted results.
So, we will begin with the District Final matchups;
Class C-2 Forecast
Here are the current Class C-2 Wild Card standings, followed the forecasted District Finals lineup;
1 - Yutan (21-2), 46.6956 (C-2-2 winner)
2 - Grand Island Central Catholic (21-4), 46.0400 (C-2-8 winner)
3 - Bridgeport (22-2), 45.9583 (C-2-12 winner)
4 - Hershey (18-3), 45.6956 (C-2-11 winner)
5 - Freeman (18-4), 45.3750 (C-2-1 winner)
6 - Hartington Cedar Catholic (16-6), 44.7917 (C-2-5 winner)
7 - Amherst (21-2), 44.5217 (C-2-10 winner)
8 - BRLD (17-4), 44.5714 (C-2-4 winner)
9 - Cross County (20-3), 44.5600 (C-2-9 winner)
10- Tri County (18-4), 44.2000 (C-2-1 runner-up)
11- Centennial (16-5), 44.2381 (C-2-8, lost in 1st round)
12- Wakefield (19-4), 44.0870 (C-2-9 runner-up)
13- Doniphan-Trumbull (15-6), 43.9130 (C-2-8 runner-up)
14- Sutton (16-7), 43.4800 (C-2-7 winner)
15- Oakland-Craig (15-7), 42.7916 (C-2-3 winner)
16- Neligh-Oakdale (13-10), 41.8400 (C-2-6 winner)
(*Wild Card entries are; Tri-County, Centennial, Wakefield and Doniphan-Trumbull)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
District Final results:
#16 Neligh-Oakdale (15-10) 41.8400 29 vs 63 Yutan (21-2), 46.6956 #1
#15 Oakland-Craig (15-7), 42.7916 40 vs 57 GICC (21-4), 46.0400 #2
#14 Sutton (16-7), 43.4800 52 vs 48 Bridgeport (22-2), 45.9583 #3
#13 Doniphan-Trumbull (16-7), 43.9130 49 vs 45 Hershey (18-3), 45.6956 #4
#12 Wakefield (19-4), 44.0870 43 vs 44 Freeman (20-4), 45.3750 #5
#11 Centennial (16-5), 44.2381 44 vs 50 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-6), 44.7917 #6
#10 Tri County (18-4), 44.2000 52 at 56 Amherst (23-2), 44.5217 #7
#9 Cross County (20-3), 44.5600 45 vs 61 BRLD (17-4), 44.5714 #8
Class C-2 State Tournament
#8 Sutton 19-7 (43.4800) 43 vs 53 Yutan 22-2 (46.7083) #1
#5 BRLD 18-4 (44.6818) 58 vs 53 Hartington Cedar Catholic 19-6 (45.000) #4
#6 Amherst 24-2 (44.5760) 47 vs 46 Freeman 21-4 (45.5600) #3
#7 Doniphan-Trumbull 18-4 (44.5760) 39 vs 58 GICC 22-4 (46.3846) #2
Semifinals
#5 BRLD (19-4) 52 vs 51 Yutan (23-2) #1
#6 Amherst (25-2) 42 vs 61 Grand Island Central Catholic (23-4) #2
Final
#5 BRLD (20-4) 48 vs 56 Grand Island Central Catholic 24-4 #2
*Class C-2 State Champion - Grand Island Central Catholic 25-4*
3rd Place
#6 Amherst (25-3) 46 vs 57 Yutan 23-3 #1
Third Place - Yutan 24-3
“The System”.......Will it prove to be accurate in C-2?