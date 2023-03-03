Yayasgotmoregame must be a pretty important horse.

If you hunt him down in Barn F — that’s where trainer Grady Thompson has his 17 horses at Fonner Park — you’ll find him in what Thompson calls “the suite.”

Naturally it’s not really a suite, but Yayasgotmoregame does have a stall twice the size of all the others. That’s what can happen when you are the pride of your trainers’ barn.

And it doesn’t hurt when your star is home grown.

“When you get to raise him yourself, that makes it even better,” Thompson said.

Yayasgotmoregame, a 6-year-old son of Loveofthegame and More Run, is set to go to the post in the 28th running of the $20,000 Ogataul Stakes, a six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings, Saturday at Fonner Park.

A couple of years ago, no one could have seen this coming. In his first two years of racing, Yayasgotmoregame had just two wins in 10 starts.

Not bad, but he wasn’t a stakes horse at that time.

Now he is.

Trainer David C. Anderson, who will send Phlash Drive to the post for the Ogataul, knows all about Yayasgotmoregame.

“A lot of horses don’t make it to their 5-year-old year,” Anderson said. “They get hurt or something happens. A horse doesn’t reach full maturity until they are five. He’s lightly raced and just coming into his own more than likely.

“He’s going to be tough to outrun.”

Yayasgotmoregame blossomed as a 5-year-old in 2022. He won three of six starts last year, including the Amedevil Stakes at Columbus. He finished second behind Phlash Drive in the Diamond Joe Stakes at Fonner Park.

“We ran the Diamond Joe Stakes last year with these same horses,” Thompson said. “He got in some trouble in that far turn and still came up for second, got beat a length (or so) against Phlash Drive.

“Then we went to Columbus against Phlash Drive again and drew off pretty easily (and won by three lengths).”

Yayasgotmoregame flashed his potential in a claiming race on March 26 at Fonner when he reared in the gate and got left behind. The outlook was bleak at that time, but he came back to win by half a length.

Now Yayasgotmoregame is calm and collected, but it wasn’t always that way.

“It took a little longer for him to mature than the rest of them,” Thompson said. “Last year he reared out of the gates, had a little gate incident. He kind of gets in his own way sometimes. Finally he came around where he’s actually relaxing and the rider can get him to do what he wants.

Yayasgotmoregame has only 17 career starts under his belt with six firsts, five seconds and two thirds.

He won his only start so far this year, a four-furlong race for Nebraska-breds that he won by over two lengths. That field included most of the horses running in the Ogataul.

Jockey Bryan McNeil told Thompson he was smiling wide when they hit the stretch because he knew his horse was going to win.

Yayasgotmoregame is a slight favorite on the morning line at 5-2 for the Ogataul. Phlash Drive, ridden by leading rider Kevin Roman, is right there too at 3-1.

Joey’s Valentine is 4-1, Kenhedoit 9-2, Caleb On the Go 6-1, Bardtenders Mistake 8-1 and L B Gold and For Reel both 15-1.

“Yayasgotmoregame has turned into a monster,” Anderson said. “But Phlash likes this track. Hopefully Kevin Roman can get him figured out a little better and away we go.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Jose Medina won twice on Friday. He won on Name Rejected for trainer Marissa Black in the fourth, then won the sixth on Miss Addisyn K for David Anderson after Tellittothejudge finished first but was taken down to fourth after stumbling in the second turn.

— Saturday’s 10-race card gets underway at 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Results

Friday’s

Post time: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Monterey Peninsula, A. Martine;, $3.00; $2.40; $2.10

4, Exotic Gentleman, K. Roman; ; $3.20; $2.40

3, R Voo's Taboo, D. Cardoso; ; ;$2.80

Race Time: 0A:47.80

Exacta (1-4), $10.00

Second Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Southern Mojo, B. McNeil; $6.80; $2.60; $2.20

3, O'L Red, K. Roman; ; $2.10; $2.10

4, Lone Shotgun Rider, N. Haar; ; ;$3.40

Race Time: :47.60

Daily Double (1-1), $13.80. Exacta (1-3), $10.20

Third Race, Purse $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, D'wild Muffin, R. Morales; $4.00; $2.80; $2.20

1, Call the Shots, D. Cardoso; ; $4.80; $3.40

3, Queens Gift, Z. Ziegler; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:15.80

Exacta (2-1), $17.20

Fourth Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Name Rejected, J. Medina; $5.80; $2.80; $2.10

3, Magic Carpet, A. Ramos; ; $3.80; $2.20

1, Nasty Exaggerator, K. Roman; ; ;$2.10

Race Time: 1:15.80

Exacta (5-3), $31.00

Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Southern Smoke, D. Cardoso; $8.00; $3.20; $2.40

4, Jackie Moon, K. Roman, , $2.20, $2.20

2, Handy Boy, N. Haar; ; ; $3.40

Race Time: 0:47.40

Exacta (5-4), $14.00; Superfecta (5-4-2-6), $5.54. Trifecta (5-4-2), $28.10

Sixth Race, Purse $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Miss Addisyn K, J. Medina; $10.60; $5.80; $3.60

3, Miss Mead, C. Fackler; ;$9.80; $4.00

5, P R Girlfriend, S. Bethke; ; ;$4.40

Race Time: 1:17

Daily Double (5-1), $98.40; Exacta (1-3), $200.40. Superfecta (1-3-5-7), $117.03. Trifecta (1-3-5), $755.60; Pic 3 (5-5-1), $231.20; Pic 4 (2-5-5-1), $275.20. (1-2-5-5-1), $178.40