Thursday' city roundup

SOFTBALL
Islanders swept by No. 6 Lincoln East
LINCOLN — Lincoln East’s Morgan Adams had her way against the Grand Island Senior High softball team Thursday.
Adams was a combined 5 for 6 with six RBIs and four home runs to help the Class A, No. 6 Spartans in the two-game sweep over the the Islanders.
Grand Island dropped the opening game 14-3 in four innings. East jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings.
The Islanders did manage six hits but committed four errors and gave up 12 hits. Ava Dunning was 1 for 2 with a home run, while Adriana Cabello was 1 for 2 with a double to lead the Islander offense.
The Spartans shut out the Islanders 13-0 in three innings in the second game.
Jaidyn Walford was 2 for 2 to lead the Islander offense, who did have seven hits in the loss.
The Islanders will be back in action against Norfolk in their home opener at the Veteran’s Field Softball Complex Saturday.
Game One
Grand Island 002 1—3 6 4
Lincoln East 451 4—14 12 0
WP—Campbell. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI: Cabello, Ramos; LE: Campbell. HR—GI: Dunning. LE: Adams 2, Colon Hatten.
Game Two
Grand Island 000—0 7 4
Lincoln East 265—13 13 0
WP—Bussgy. LP—Sindelar. 2B—LE: Hatten, Martin. HR: Adams 2, Hatten, Salz.
GIRLS GOLF
GICC first team takes Central City Scramble
CENTRAL CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic top group won the Central City Scramble.
The Crusader team of Angela Massere, Ember Kleint and Madeline Logue won the Division I flight. with a 70 score. The Northwest team of Avery Hermesch, Taylor Mazour and Olivia Ottman were tied for second with a 74.
Northwest’s second team of Alayna Wattier, Alyssa Empfield and Amber Muhlbach won the Division II flight. with a 74, while the GICC second team of Emery Obermiller, Katie Connick and Hannah Hamik was second with an 85.
The Northwest 2A team of Callie Collins, Jaci Wattier and Mya Cook were third with an 80 at the Division III flight. Northwest’s third team of Treasure Mason, Karsyn Wold and Mikayla Zeller were fourth with an 87 and Grand Island Central Catholic’s third team of Sheridan Puncochar, Morgan Schulte and Anna Blake were fifth with a 94.
Central City Scramble
At Valley View Golf Course
Results
Division I — Grand Island CC 1 70, Heartland 1 74, Northwest 1 74, Superior 1 75, Aurora 1 80, Fullerton 1 83, Columbus Lakeview 1 83, Central City 1 86, Exeter-Milligan 1 99.
Division II — Northwest 2 74, Grand Island Central Catholic 2 85, Superior 2 90, Aurora 2 90, Fullerton 2 104, Central City 2 122.
Division III — Columbus Lakeview 3 68, Central City 3 73, Northwest 2A 80, Northwest 3 87, Grand Island CC 3 94.