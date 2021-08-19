Thursday' city roundup

SOFTBALL

Islanders swept by No. 6 Lincoln East

LINCOLN — Lincoln East’s Morgan Adams had her way against the Grand Island Senior High softball team Thursday.

Adams was a combined 5 for 6 with six RBIs and four home runs to help the Class A, No. 6 Spartans in the two-game sweep over the the Islanders.

Grand Island dropped the opening game 14-3 in four innings. East jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings.

The Islanders did manage six hits but committed four errors and gave up 12 hits. Ava Dunning was 1 for 2 with a home run, while Adriana Cabello was 1 for 2 with a double to lead the Islander offense.

The Spartans shut out the Islanders 13-0 in three innings in the second game.

Jaidyn Walford was 2 for 2 to lead the Islander offense, who did have seven hits in the loss.

The Islanders will be back in action against Norfolk in their home opener at the Veteran’s Field Softball Complex Saturday.

Game One

Grand Island 002 1—3 6 4