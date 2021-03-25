Thursday's city roundup

LINCOLN — The Grand Island track and field teams opened their seasons at the Lincoln Northeast relays Thursday.

The Islanders came away with a few wins. On the girls side, Kamdyn Barrientos took the discus (111-10), while being part of the winning 400 weight throwers relay team (1:01.54) with Julia Myers, Lilly Reed and Braelyn Sindelar.

The Grand Island boys lone win came in the 3,200 relay (8:42.73) with Charlie Hurley, Payton Sindelar, Mason Thompkins and Christian Wiegert.

GICC boys takes second, girls third at ALC Invite

LOUP CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team captured six events to help take second at the Arcadia-Loup City Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders were edged by Ord 123.5-123.

Gage Steinke was part of three victories for GICC, He won the 100 (11.68) and 200 (23:53) and joined Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson and Marcus Lowry on the winning 400 relay (46.08).

Gabe Wemhoff took the 110 hurdles (16.82) and joined Reid Martinez, Zach Cloud and Tanner Turek on the victorious 3,200 relay (8:47.72). Ben Alberts tied to win the pole vault (12-6).