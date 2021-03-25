 Skip to main content
Thursday's city roundup
Thursday's city roundup

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

BASEBALL

Islanders fall to Southeast

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team fell behind early and could never recovered.

Lincoln Southeast scored two runs in the opening inning to gain control during a 3-2 win over the Islanders Thursday in Lincoln.

Jackson Hansen led the GISH offense by going 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Jaden Jurgensmeier took the loss by pitching five innings but gave up six hits.

“We walked the lead off hitter and then they got a couple hits. We had another error which led to their runs, but Jaden settled down after that,” GISH coach Kirby Wells said. “We left eight runners on base in the first four innings. We need to clean up our hitting with runners on base. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”

The Islanders will compete Monday at Lincoln East.

Grand Island 010 010 0—2 8 0

Lincoln SE 200 100 X—3 6 2

WP—Pfundt. LP—Jurgensmeier. 2B—LSE: Swanson.

TRACK AND FIELD

GISH opens season at Lincoln NE relays

LINCOLN — The Grand Island track and field teams opened their seasons at the Lincoln Northeast relays Thursday.

The Islanders came away with a few wins. On the girls side, Kamdyn Barrientos took the discus (111-10), while being part of the winning 400 weight throwers relay team (1:01.54) with Julia Myers, Lilly Reed and Braelyn Sindelar.

The Grand Island boys lone win came in the 3,200 relay (8:42.73) with Charlie Hurley, Payton Sindelar, Mason Thompkins and Christian Wiegert.

GICC boys takes second, girls third at ALC Invite

LOUP CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team captured six events to help take second at the Arcadia-Loup City Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders were edged by Ord 123.5-123.

Gage Steinke was part of three victories for GICC, He won the 100 (11.68) and 200 (23:53) and joined Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson and Marcus Lowry on the winning 400 relay (46.08).

Gabe Wemhoff took the 110 hurdles (16.82) and joined Reid Martinez, Zach Cloud and Tanner Turek on the victorious 3,200 relay (8:47.72). Ben Alberts tied to win the pole vault (12-6).

The girls captured three events to finish third with 101 points. Ord captured the girls title with 102.5, while St. Paul was second with 102.

Marissa Rerucha captured the pole vault (9-6), while Grace Herbek won the 800 (2:33.36). The Crusders went 1-2 in the 3,200 with Avery O’Boyle finishing ahead of Raegan Gellatly (12:46.21 and 13:02.06, respectively).

