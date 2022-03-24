Thursday's city roundup

SOCCER

Hat tricks lead Northwest past Lakeview

COLUMBUS — Najib Ortiz and Peyton Atwood helped the Northwest boys soccer team get going in their season opener.

The Viking duo each had a hat trick in leading them to a 10-0 win over Columbus Lakeview Thursday.

Caden Keller had two goals, while Trevyn Kenne and Noah Corey scored the other goals.

Northwest co-coach Ann Purdy said it took the Vikings a while to get going as they had a lot of adrenaline to start the game as they only led 2-0 at the break. Northwest scored eight goals in the second half.

“We had nerves to start off. And once we started to relax, we played better and the ball went into the goals,” she said.

The Vikings will be back in action against Gering at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northwest High School.

Northwest girls win 3-0

COLUMBUS — The Northwest girls soccer team grabbed a win in its season opener.

The Vikings grabbed a 3-0 victory over Columbus Lakeview Thursday.

Guadalupe Sanchez and Alexis Julesgard each scored goals in the first half to give Northwest a 2-0 lead, while Evie Keller added on in the second.

Keller, Sanchez and Leah Carlson each had assists in the win.

NW coach Jess Hermann said she was pleased with what she saw in the opener.

“It was a solid start across the board. We still have things to work and improve on. But it’s a start, especially against a team that had played two games already,” she said.

The Vikings take on Gering at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Islander boys fall to Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team fell to 0-3 after falling to Lincoln Southeast 2-0 Thursday at Lincoln.

The Knights scored a goal in each half.

Grand Island hosts Norfolk at 7 p.m. Monday.

Southeast girls shut out Grand Island

The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team fell to Lincoln Southeast 10-0 Thursday at home.

The Knights led 7-0 at the half and didn’t let up.

The Islanders will be back in action at Norfolk Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD

GICC boys finish second, girls fourth at Arcadia-Loup City Invite

LOUP CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic track and field teams fared well at the Arcadia-Loup City Invite Thursday.

The Crusader boys finished second with 95 points, while the girls were fourth with 82.5 points.

The girls had three winners while going 1-2 in the 3,200. Avery O’Boyle won the 3,200 at 12:57.96, while teammate Allison Haney was second at 14:36.34.

O’Boyle also captured the 1,600 at 6:06.22, while Marissa Rerucha captured the pole vault, clearing 9-6.

The boys only had one winner in George Pilsl taking the 1,600 at 5:16.36.

Hinken leads GISH girls at Northeast relays

LINCOLN — Cassidy Hinken was the lone winner for the Grand Island Senior High girls track and field team.

The Islander sophomore won the triple jump with a 34-9 leap Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Islanders defeat York in dual

The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team grabbed a dual win over York Thursday at Riverside Golf Club.

Marcus Holling shot a 36 to lead the Islanders, who scored a 156 total score, over the Dukes Thursday at Riverside Golf Course.

Jared Leheckha carded a 39, while Henry Kosmicki added a 40 and Prestin Vilai scored a 41.

Grand Island-York dual

GRAND ISLAND (156) — Marcus Holling 36, Jared Leheckha 39, Henry Kosmicki 40, Prestin Vilai 41, Bode Albers 42.

YORK (171) — Ryan Seevers 39, Marley Jensen 39, Caleb Sahling 4, Marshall McCarthy 49, Joel Jensen 50.