Thursday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD
Northwest sweeps Central Conference title
AURORA — Another meet, another sweep for the Northwest track and field teams.
This time, it was for the Central Conference title as both teams dominated to team titles Thursday at Aurora.
The Viking girls won eight events, including all three relays, and had 22 medalists to score 132 points.
Avyn Urbanski (100, 12.80), Samantha Roby (200, 25.89), Reba Mader (400, 1:00.21), Aizlynn Krafka (100 hurdles, 16.90) and Claire Caspersen (shot put, 39-5) were the individual winners.
Urbanski and Roby joined Grace Baasch and Kamryn Mings on the winning 400 relay (49.97), while Roby and Mader competed with Baasch and Mings on the victorious 1,600 relay (4:07.46). Whitney Loman, Macie Middleton, Neelie Dorsey and Kailey O’Grady joined together to win the 3,200 relay (10:14.78).
The boys won five events and had 19 medalists to score 120 points.
Alex Brandt captured both the high jump (6-5) and the 110 hurdles (15.77), while Jacob Mosely captured the pole vault (13-0).
Travin Harring, Gibson Kennedy, Victor Isele, Cameron Petzoldt joined together on the winning 400 relay (44.88), while Brody Sheeks, Chase Weigert, Tegan Lemkau and Zack Taylor competed together in taking the 1,600 relay (3:32.18).
Crusaders tie Ord for boys title
ORD — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team tied Ord for the meet title.
Both the Crusaders and Chants scored 104 points to share the title Thursday.
GICC captured four events in doing so. Ben Alberts won the pole vault (12-0), while Zach Cloud took the 1,600 (4:49.62).
Alberts and Cloud joined Tanner Turek and Reid Martinez on the winning 3,200 relay (8:18.08), while Alberts teamed with Brayton Johnson, Hayden Price and Martinez on the victorious 1,600 relay (3:32.88).
Marissa Rerucha was the lone girls winner for the Crusaders as she won the pole vault (a personal best 10-10). That helped GICC finish seventh with 45 points.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 2 doubles team leads GICC at Kearney Catholic
KEARNEY — The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Asche and Carolyn Maser paced the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team at the Kearney Catholic Invite Thursday.
Asche and Maser went 5-0 to take the division and helped the Crusaders finish second with 65 points, six points behind champion McCook.
Ashlyn Kucera was second at No. 1 singles, while Ayonya Birthi was second at No. 2 singles.