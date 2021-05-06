Thursday's city roundup

Crusaders tie Ord for boys title

ORD — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team tied Ord for the meet title.

Both the Crusaders and Chants scored 104 points to share the title Thursday.

GICC captured four events in doing so. Ben Alberts won the pole vault (12-0), while Zach Cloud took the 1,600 (4:49.62).

Alberts and Cloud joined Tanner Turek and Reid Martinez on the winning 3,200 relay (8:18.08), while Alberts teamed with Brayton Johnson, Hayden Price and Martinez on the victorious 1,600 relay (3:32.88).

Marissa Rerucha was the lone girls winner for the Crusaders as she won the pole vault (a personal best 10-10). That helped GICC finish seventh with 45 points.

GIRLS TENNIS

No. 2 doubles team leads GICC at Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Asche and Carolyn Maser paced the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team at the Kearney Catholic Invite Thursday.

Asche and Maser went 5-0 to take the division and helped the Crusaders finish second with 65 points, six points behind champion McCook.