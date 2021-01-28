Thursday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vikings move into Central Tourney semis

HASTINGS — The Northwest girls basketball team got a little defensive.

The Vikings held Adams Central to two points in the opening quarter, en route to a 44-34 win in the Central Conference Tournament.

It was the second win Northwest had posted over the Patriots this season.

“Defensively, we did a great job, esepcially early on. We set the tone in the first quarter. That had to do with our rebounding, we checked out really out.” NW coach Russ Moerer said. “That was a big thing for us tonight.”

Shanae Suttles led the Vikings with 16 points, while Claire Caspersen added nine.

Rachel Gooden paced Adams Central with 12 points in the loss.

Northwest takes on York in the semifinals Friday at Aurora.

Northwest (7-9) 8 9 9 18—44

Adams Central (10-7) 2 9 14 9—34

NORTHWEST—Macey Bosard 4, Alexis Julesgard 5, Claire Caspersen 9, Shanae Suttles 16, Madison Cushing 2, Addy Esquivel 8.