Thursday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vikings move into Central Tourney semis
HASTINGS — The Northwest girls basketball team got a little defensive.
The Vikings held Adams Central to two points in the opening quarter, en route to a 44-34 win in the Central Conference Tournament.
It was the second win Northwest had posted over the Patriots this season.
“Defensively, we did a great job, esepcially early on. We set the tone in the first quarter. That had to do with our rebounding, we checked out really out.” NW coach Russ Moerer said. “That was a big thing for us tonight.”
Shanae Suttles led the Vikings with 16 points, while Claire Caspersen added nine.
Rachel Gooden paced Adams Central with 12 points in the loss.
Northwest takes on York in the semifinals Friday at Aurora.
Northwest (7-9) 8 9 9 18—44
Adams Central (10-7) 2 9 14 9—34
NORTHWEST—Macey Bosard 4, Alexis Julesgard 5, Claire Caspersen 9, Shanae Suttles 16, Madison Cushing 2, Addy Esquivel 8.
ADAMS CENTRAL—Brianna Stroh 2, Jessica Babcock 2, Libby Trausch 4, Kylie Lancaster 3, Rachel Gooden 12, Lauryn Scott 4, Caitlyn Scott 5.
Heartland Lutheran falls to Central Valley
The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team fell to Central Valley 48-23 Tuesday.
Neleigh Poss led the Cougars with 14 points, while Vanessa Wood chipped in 11.
Jessica Zehendner paced the Red Hornets with eight points in the loss.
Central Valley (6-9) 12 12 14 10—48
Heartland Lutheran (6-8) 5 6 6 6—23
CENTRAL VALLEY—Taya Engel 2, Neleigh Poss 14, Taryn Barr 6, Alexis Johnson 4, Vanessa Wood 11, Olivia Nelson 2, Larista Barner 2, Dilynn Wood 1, Madison Young 4, Kennady Holley 2.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 3, Maddie Graham 6, Carly Niemoth 2, Jessica Zehendner 8, Paige Peterson 2, Kathleen Spiehs 2.
Hastings gives Islanders 50-37 setback
Hastings outscored Grand Island 31-17 in the second half to come away with a 50-37 win.
The Islanders led 20-19 at the break, before the Tigers had a 14-6 third quarter to take control.
Abbi Maciejewski led Grand Island with 11 points.
McKinsey Long paced Hastings with 12 points, while Libby Landgren chipped in 11.
Hastings (10-5) 9 10 14 17—50
Grand Island (0-15) 6 14 6 11—37
HASTINGS—KK Laux 4, Rieigh Borrell 1, Dacey Sealey 5, Libby Landgren 11, McKinsey Long 12, Charli Coil 5, Maddie Hilgendorf 10, Lauren Hinrichs 2.
GRAND ISLAND—Abbi Maciejewski 11, Claire Kelly 4, Jaylen Hansen 3, Maddi Webster 2, Elli Ward 8, Hailey Kenkel 9.
WRESTLING
Grand Island grabs road dual win over Tigers
HASTINGS — The Class A, No. 5 Grand Island Senior High wrestling team (NSWCA) picked up a 40-26 road win over Class B, No. 7 40-26 Thursday.
The Islanders won nine matches, including three by pin. Blake Cushing (132 pounds), Kolby Lukasiewicz (160) and Daylon Keolavone (195) all won matches by pin, while Juan Pedro, Jr. (120), Ein Obermiller (126), Rogelio Ruiz (138), Brody Arrants (152) and Casey Reis (170) picked up the other wins. Michael Isele earned a forfeit victory for Grand Island.
Arrants earned his 100th career win after he defeated Jett Samuelson 7-2.
The Islanders will compete at the Norfolk Invite Saturday.
Grand Island 40, Hastings 26
106—Cameron Brumbaugh, HAS, maj. dec. Madden Kontos, GI, 11-2; 113—Hunter Anderson, HAS, maj. dec. Jason Perez, GI, 17-3; 120—Juan Pedro, Jr., dec. Markus Miller, HAS, 10-4; 126—Ein Obermiller, GI, dec. Elijah Johnson, HAS, 9-5; 132—Blake Cushing, GI, pinned Drake Anderson, HAS, 2:25; 138—Rogelio Ruiz, GI, dec. Blake Kile, HAS, 5-3; 145—Landon Weidner, HAS, won by forf.; 152—Brody Arrants, GI, dec. Jett Samuelson, 7-2; 160—Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, pinned Brayden Lockling, HAS, 1:02; 170—Casey Reis, GI, maj. dec. Conner Wademan, HAS, 9-1; 182—Jackson Phelps, HAS, pinned DeAndra Brock, GI, 1:14; 195—Daylon Keolavone, GI, pinned Jacob Lopez, HAS, 1:58; 220—Blake Davis, HAS, pinned Edgar Guevara, HAS, 1:38; 285—Michael Isele, GI, won by forf.
Northwest wins final home dual of season
The Northwest wrestling team wrapped up its dual season with a 54-30 win over Adams Central Thursday.
The Vikings had seven forfeit victores, plus got two pins from Ben Briseno (120 pounds) and Bo Bushhousen (145).
Meanwhile, Tyler Pavelka (285), Justin Barbee (113), Braiden Kort (126), Devon Ackles (132) and Kayleb Saurer (138) all matches by pin for the Patriots.
Both teams will be back in action at the Central Conference Meet in Hastings Saturday.
Northwest 54, Adams Central 30
152—Eli Arnds, NW, wins by forf.; 160—Austin Cooley, NW, win by forf.; 170—Cailyb Weekley, NW, wins by forf.; 182—Joseph Stein, NW, wins by forf.; 195—Victor Isele, NW, wins by forf.; 220—Nolan Moorman, NW, wins by forf.; 285—Tyler Pavelka, AC, pinned Billy Schleichardt, NW, 3:20; 106—Gavin Ruff, NW, wins by forf.; 113—Justin Barbee, AC, pinned Caleb Alcorta, NW, 1:35; 120—Ben Briseno, NW, pinned Tate Rogers, AC, 1:43; 126—Braiden Kort, NW, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 3:01; 132—Devon Ackles, AC, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 1:16; 138—Kayleb Saurer, AC, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 1:12: 145—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Samuel Hinrichs, AC, 1:06.