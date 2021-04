Top Star tops them all in Baxter Stakes

Top Star handled the pressure just fine, but he faced a challenge from the front-running Payster, trained by Marvin Johnson, who led the race until Top Star was able to reel him in.

“I knew Marvy brought in that horse and it had a lot of speed,” Riggs said. “I was worried that he could get away on the front and we might not catch him. Chris put a really good ride on him. He sat in the perfect spot.”

It was just the third career race for Top Star, all three at Fonner Park. He finished second by a neck in his first race, then rolled to a 9 3-4 length win in his second.

“He really ran well (in the Baxter),” Riggs said. “The first time, he kind of fell asleep when he ran. The second race he kind of hesitated when he broke and I got a little worried that he was so far behind, but he won easy that day.”

His first race was March 13. He came right back to run again on March 21. That’s not the way Riggs would prefer to handle a young horse.

“I kind of didn’t want to run him right away,” Riggs