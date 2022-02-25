Trainer Caster ships in two for Grasmick

Friday results
First Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Sing Charmer Sing, Olesiak 5 2-1 1/2 2-4 1-nk 6.30
4 U Remember, Martinez 3 1-2 1-1/2 2-3 1/4 .60
5 Miss Justice, Haar 1 3-1/2 3-3 3-1 1/2 9.80
2 Lots of Shade, Bethke 2 4-2 4-1 4-4 2.40
3 Tapity Tap, McNeil 4 5 5 5 9.80
$2 Mutuels:
1 Sing Charmer Sing $14.60 $3.60 $2.60
4 U Remember $2.20 $2.10
5 Miss Justice $2.60
Exacta (1-4), $16.10
Time: :22.60 :35.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2018, by Sing Baby Sing - C. R. Charmer by Shawklit Player. Owner: Moser, Robert L. and Moser, Caryn M.. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Robert L. Moser Sr..
Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Gentle George, Ramos 2 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 1-2 3/4 1.90
6 Believe in Parts, Martinez 1 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 2-2 3.00
1 The Bondsman, Wood 7 4-hd 4-1 3-ns 2.90
2 Kido’s Sling Shot, Olesiak 4 3-3 3-4 4-3/4 4.80
4 Flushing Flash, Fackler 6 7 6-hd 5-3/4 11.00
5 Rhettroactive, Journet 3 5-2 5-1 1/2 6-nk 43.10
3 Mahomeite, White Shield 5 6-1/2 7 7 9.70
$2 Mutuels:
7 Gentle George $5.80 $3.60 $2.60
6 Believe in Parts $3.00 $2.40
1 The Bondsman $2.60
Daily Double (1-7), $52.80; Exacta (7-6), $12.80; Superfecta (7-6-1-2), $10.16; Trifecta (7-6-1), $17.80
Time: :23.20 :35.40 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2018, by Heza Dreamer - Kayla’s B F F by Menhal. Owner: Steve Martin. Trainer: Martin, Steve. Breeder: Wayne F. George.
Third Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Halo Jax, Wood 1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-hd 1-1/2 2.30
5 Dryspell, Roman 2 2-1/2 2-1 2-3 2-3 3.00
2 Born to Race, Martinez 7 5-hd 5-5 5-4 3-2 1/2 5.90
7 Gabby Tom, McNeil 3 3-1 1/2 3-3 3-3 4-3/4 7.70
6 Carioca, White Shield 4 4-2 4-1 4-1/2 5-5 1/4 2.50
3 Daddy Jack, Briceno 5 7 6-1 6-3 6-6 19.60
4 Pervasive, Ramos 6 6-1 1/2 7 7 7 10.90
$2 Mutuels:
1 Halo Jax $6.60 $3.40 $3.00
5 Dryspell $3.60 $2.80
2 Born to Race $4.40
Exacta (1-5), $10.80; Superfecta (1-5-2-7), $28.61; Trifecta (1-5-2), $35.85
Time: :24.80 :49.40 1:02.80 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Formidable - Bless My Halo by Songandaprayer. Owner: Donald C. Hansen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Donald Hansen.
Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Speedy Dansmere, Roman 3 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-2 3/4 1.30
6 Dance for Ransom, Wood 1 4-1 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 13.60
4 Seeley, Ramos 6 6-1/2 6-2 3-1/2 4.50
1 Swiss Minister, Jude 8 5-1 5-1/2 4-1 10.40
7 Pierpont, Haar 2 2-1 1/2 2-2 5-1 1/4 3.80
3 Samurai Mike, White Shield 5 7-4 7-4 6-3/4 16.10
5 Creaky Cricket, Fackler 4 3-1 4-1 7-4 9.60
8 Horse Fly, Olesiak 7 8 8 8 9.30
$2 Mutuels:
2 Speedy Dansmere $4.60 $3.20 $2.40
6 Dance for Ransom $8.20 $5.20
4 Seeley $3.00
Exacta (2-6), $19.00; Superfecta (2-6-4-1), $31.77; Trifecta (2-6-4), $28.10; Pic 3 (7-1-2), $14.60
Time: :22.20 :35 :46.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Cactus Ridge - Indianella by Indian Charlie. Owner: Deb Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..
Claimed: Speedy Dansmere
Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
6 Joel’s Girl, Journet 5 3-1/2 2-1/2 1-hd 39.40
2 Sister Shirley, Wood 7 2-hd 1-1/2 2-1 8.60
3 Dixie Trixie, Fackler 4 1-1 1/2 3-5 3-2 3/4 35.10
1 Ringaroundtherosie, Olesiak 8 6-2 4-1 4-1/2 19.50
7 Diamond in the Sun, White Shield 3 5-1 5-1/2 5-nk 2.50
5 Segoviana, Briceno 6 7-1 6-1 6-1/2 47.30
4 Summerofthesamurai, Martinez 9 9 7-1 7-2 3/4 4.20
8 E Z Breez, Ramos 1 8-2 8 8 19.10
9 Ravens Bling, Roman 2 4-1/2 9-99 9-99 1.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 Joel’s Girl $80.80 $29.40 $20.40
2 Sister Shirley $9.00 $6.80
3 Dixie Trixie $19.60
Exacta (6-2), $406.70; Superfecta (6-2-3-1), $4,557.39; Trifecta (6-2-3), $2,641.30; Pic 3 (1-2-6), $1,075.25; Pic 4 (7-1-2-6), $12.50; (1-7-1-2-6), $162.15
Time: :23.20 :35 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Grand Minstrel - Goldie’s Missile by Golden Missile. Owner: Jeffery Cox. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: Robert A. Schreiber.
Late Scratches: Hot Habanero
Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Smackfire, Martinez 6 2-3 1-hd 1-1/2 2.00
2 Ultra Cordial, Wood 5 4-hd 3-3 2-2 4.60
1 Fashion Fact, Bethke 4 1-hd 2-2 3-2 1/4 1.90
5 Rhine Falls, Olesiak 1 3-1 1/2 4-2 4-3/4 26.40
6 Just Splendid, Journet 2 5-1 1/2 5-1/2 5-3/4 7.60
8 Fear the Flash, Ramos 3 6-2 6-1 6-2 1/4 7.40
3 Alexandrias Throne, White Shield 8 7-1/2 7-2 7-1 1/2 21.50
7 Prud as Punch, Fackler 7 8 8 8 15.90
$2 Mutuels:
4 Smackfire $6.00 $3.40 $2.80
2 Ultra Cordial $4.80 $3.40
1 Fashion Fact $2.80
Exacta (4-2), $13.80; Superfecta (4-2-1-5), $33.21; Trifecta (4-2-1), $18.95; Pic 3 (2-6-4), $599.65
Time: :22.60 :35.20 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2018, by Can the Man - Sister Smack by Notional. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..
Claimed: Smackfire
Seventh Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
8 Reverend Aj, Wood 2 3-1/2 1-1 1-3 3/4 3.70
3 His Giant, Martinez 3 1-hd 2-1/2 2-3/4 1.10
7 Daahers Bully, White Shield 4 2-hd 3-4 3-2 5.40
4 Written Permission, Ramos 7 7-1 1/2 7-1 4-2 1/4 23.50
10 Hot Artie, Fackler 1 5-1/2 4-1 5-1 1/4 32.90
6 Dun Sober, McNeil 8 6-3 6-3 6-nk 13.20
2 The Greatest Eagle, Jude 10 8-1 8-4 7-3/4 57.90
1 Parlay Pete, Roman 5 4-3 5-1/2 8-2 3/4 4.80
5 Papa Caballero, Haar 9 10 9-3 9-2 1/2 30.90
9 Soul Ready, Bethke 6 9-1/2 10 10 44.60
$2 Mutuels:
8 Reverend Aj $9.40 $3.40 $2.60
3 His Giant $2.60 $2.40
7 Daahers Bully $2.80
Exacta (8-3), $12.20; Superfecta (8-3-7-4), $19.50; Trifecta (8-3-7), $18.55; Pic 3 (6-4-8), $6.15
Time: :23.60 :35.40 :46.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Stormy Atlantic - She’s a Ketch by Rahy. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Westbury Stables LLC & Alfonso Figliolia.
Eighth Race, Purse $8,500, Claiming $7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
6 Beta Capo Song, Martinez 1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 1.20
4 Fly First Class, White Shield 3 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 3.90
2 Gone Paradise, Briceno 4 2-2 2-hd 3-nk 27.20
3 Awesome Emmit, Fackler 5 4-1/2 4-2 4-2 1/4 5.20
7 Djinn of Djibouti, McNeil 2 5-2 5-4 5-4 3/4 9.80
5 Big Biz, Ramos 6 6-10 6-10 6-8 3/4 5.00
1 Fender Bender, Haar 7 7 7 7 7.50
$2 Mutuels:
8 Beta Capo Song $4.40 $3.00 $2.80
5 Fly First Class $4.20 $2.80
2 Gone Paradise $6.20
Daily Double (8-8), $25.80; Exacta (8-5), $9.50; Superfecta (8-5-2-3), $66.40; Trifecta (8-5-2), $88.65; Pic 3 (4-8-4/7/8/10), $21.05; Pic 4 (6-4-8-4/7/8/10), $19.65; (2-6-4-8-4/7/8/10), $28.15
Time: :23 :35.20 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2012, by Beta Capo - Unforgetable Song by Unbridled’s Song. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Kathy L Stephens.
Late Scratches: O’L Red, Preacher, Jazzy Justin
Claimed: Big Biz
Saturday entries
Saturday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.
1, Flat Out Hot (Wood) 122 12-1
2, Presley’s Artwork (Roman) 122 5-2
3, Devine Candy (Ramos) 122 15-1
4, Tapit for Sure (Martinez) 122 8-1
5, Crimson T. (Jude) 122 10-1
6, Delusional Dream (White Shield) 122 10-1
7, Supreme Dream (McNeil) 122 3-1
8, One Hot Redhead (Olesiak) 122 4-1
Second Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Want to Be Cowboy (White Shield) 124 10-1
2, Go Go Sams Bro (Bethke) 124 8-1
3, Bold Image (Journet) 124 10-1
4, Haley’s Steelman (Olesiak) 124 5-1
5, Haydens Havoc (Martinez) 124 7-5
6, Chismoso (Fackler) 120 9-5
Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Dabblin Channel (Wood) 124 3-1
2, Ize Discreet Rose (Olesiak) 124 4-1
3, Dixie Delta (Haar) 124 4-1
4, Intoxicating Kiss (McNeil) 124 12-1
5, Bluebird Day (White Shield) 124 6-1
6, River Deputy (Martinez) 124 6-1
7, Thirst Trap (Fackler) 124 5-2
Fourth Race, $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Chared (Luark) 124 10-1
2, Name the Price (Martinez) 124 6-1
3, Ye Be Judged (Ramos) 124 2-1
4, L B Gold (Haar) 124 12-1
5, Bartenders Mistake (Bethke) 124 5-1
6, Kamikaze Judge (Wood) 124 4-1
7, Kenhedoit (White Shield) 124 15-1
8, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 124 5-2
Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Doubletrouble Bear (Journet) 124 12-1
2, Lil Silver Fox (Bethke) 124 12-1
3, My True Reward (Ramos) 124 5-2
4, Thornish (Olesiak) 124 4-1
5, Brewster (Roman) 124 5-1
6, Signsofawarrior (Fackler) 124 8-1
7, Shattered Dreams (Haar) 124 6-1
8, Nextportofcall (Jude) 124 12-1
9, Preferred Prospect (Martinez) 124 10-1
Sixth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Ramos) 124 3-1
2, West Coast Broker (Jude) 124 9-2
3, Wings Up (Journet) 124 8-1
4, Dazzl’n Mischief (Martinez) 124 7-2
5, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 8-1
6, Gaspergou (Bethke) 124 15-1
7, Little John (McNeil) 124 8-1
8, Jazzy Justin (Roman) 124 15-1
9, Gone Preachin (Haar) 124 5-1
10, Dance Doctor (White Shield) 124 6-1
Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Our Petunia (Journet) 124 5-1
2, Flaming Indy (Martinez) 124 2-1
3, Irish Contessa (Olesiak) 124 9-2
4, Taylor’s Beauty (White Shield) 124 15-1
5, Lively Spell (Cruz) 119 15-1
6, Drama Run (Haar) 124 10-1
7, Nurse List (Fackler) 124 5-1
8, Sassy Seta (Ramos) 124 6-1
9, Chayil (Jude) 124 12-1
10, Feels Right (Wood) 124 20-1
Eighth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Eurobond (McNeil) 124 15-1
2, Texas Long Bow (Bethke) 124 6-1
3, College Party (Haar) 124 2-1
4, Optimal (White Shield) 124 4-1
5, Gold Label (Jude) 124 10-1
6, Deja Crew (Olesiak) 124 6-1
7, Preacher (Ramos) 124 20-1
8, Sacred Kiki Bird (Martinez) 124 5-2
Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Ray’s Angel (Bethke) 121 6-1
2, Toreno (White Shield) 119 6-1
3, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 124 5-1
4, Ghostly Who (Jude) 119 12-1
5, King Deuce (Wood) 119 15-1
6, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 119 10-1
7, Fly to the Bank (Journet) 121 12-1
8, Pioneer Pride (Roman) 121 5-1
9, Destiny’s Love (McNeil) 116 9-2
10, Westport (Martinez) 121 6-1
Tenth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Daaher’s Success (Jude) 124 5-1
2, Omen of Change (Bethke) 124 6-1
3, Libertarian (Wood) 124 15-1
4, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 6-1
5, Makabim (Martinez) 124 7-2
6, Most Amusing (Olesiak) 124 8-1
7, Brainstorm (White Shield) 124 5-2
8, American Camp (Journet) 124 12-1
9, Wrath (McNeil) 124 10-1
10, A P’s Bluegrass (Ramos) 124 15-1
Monk's Moneyamkers
Race 1
1, No. 8, One Hot Redhead — Good spot for debut runner from DCA.
2, No. 2, Presley’s Artwork — Best Beyer speed figure in field.
3, No. 3, Tapit for Sure — Martinez barn strong with first time starters.
Race 2
1, No. 5, Hayden’s Havoc — Demolished NW2L runners at Churchill in November.
2, No. 6, Chismoso — Intriguing runner for barn off to fast start.
3, No. 1, Want to Be Cowboy — Has had great success locally.
Race 3
1, No. 7, Thirst Trap — I’ll take heron the fact she’s been running this Winter, but not with a lot of confidence.
2, No. 6, River Deputy — Hibdon runner might be more forwardly placed in here.
3, No. 2, Ize Discreet Rose — Gets more distance today.
Race 4
1, No. 6, Kamikaze Judge — Has never been out of the exacta in five races.
2, No. 8, Phlash Drive — Five wins over Fonner oval.
3, No. 3, Ye Be Judged — Familiar with many in here.
Race 5
1, No. 3, My True Reward — May have needed that break after a long Fall campaign.
2, No. 4, Thornish — Soundly beaten by top choice at Remington.
3, No. 5, Brewster — Should be prominent early, may prove hard to catch.
Race 6
1, No. 5, Silver Maker — Ran extremely well here last year at first asking.
2, No. 4, Dazzlin’ Mischief — Speedy sort will be winging it on front end.
3, No. 9, Gone Preachin — A sparkling 16 for 19 in the money at Fonner.
Race 7
1, No. 8, Sassy Seta — Mitchell/Ramos combo successful at a nice 24% clip.
2, No. 4, Taylor’s Beauty — Always tries hard and has won here at a big price.
3, No. 2, Flaming Indy — Should be pressed hard for the lead.
Race 8
1, No. 1, Eurobond — Salute to Joel Seymour.
2, No. 8, Sacred Kiki Bird — Indiana-bred looks like a tough foe.
3, No. 2, Texas Long Bus — Been off since June.
Race 9
1, No. 10, Westport — Always respect Boyd Caster horses when they show up for a Stakes race, his Tonight Rainbow was a multiple winner of the Grasmick.
2, No. 3, Ourbestfriend D L — Defending champ toyed with the field to win last year’s Grasmick.
3, No. 6, Getaloadofthis — Interesting sort just claimed by Hibdon at Delta Downs.
Race 10
1, No. 3, Libertarian — Benefits from hot pace battle.
2, No. 2, Omen of Change — Should loom boldly just off front runners.
3, No. 5, Makabim — Year layoff is a concern, but horse was going great when it went to sidelines.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 2, No. 5 Hayden’s Havoc
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 8, No. 7 Preacher
$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day
Race 8, $10 Exacta Box No. 1 Eurobond and No. 8 Sacred Kiki Bird.
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 7, Supreme Dream — Time to Wakeup
Second: No. 8, One Hot Redhead — She’s Hot To Trot.
Third: No. 2, Presley’s Artwork— Bet The Houndog
Race 2
First: No. 5, Hayden’s Havoc — Claimed from Churchill
Second: No. 6, Chismoso — Outta Chavez barn
Third: No. 4, Haley’s Steelman — Broke Maiden at Lone Star
Race 3
First: No. 6, River Deputy — Has plenty of Ammo
Second: No. 1, Dabblin Channel — Dakota Up!
Third: No. 7, Thirst Trap — Don’t count out
Race 4
First: No. 3, Ye Be Judged — One for Margaret
Second: No. 8, Phlash Drive — 5 for 9 at Fonner
Third: No. 2, Name the Price — 6 to 1
Race 5
First: No. 4, Thornish — Broke Maiden at Oaklawn
Second: No. 5, Brewster — Is Legitimate
Third: No. 3, My True Reward — Bronze today
Race 6
First: No. , Jenna’s Gun Runner — You Wanna Gamble
Second: No. 5, Silver Maker — In The Money
Third: No. 9, Gone Preachin — Goin for 4 in a row
Race 7
First: No. 2, Flaming Indy — Catch me if you can
Second: No. 7, Nurse List — Can get part of this
Third: No. 4, Taylor’s Beauty — Longshot
Race 8
First: No. 3, College Party — Picken em up Laying them down
Second: No. 4, Optimal — Across the Board
Third: No. 8, Sacred Kiki Bird — Plenty of Speed
Race 9
First: No. 10, Westport — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 3, Our best friend D L — The Defending Champ
Third: No. 9, Destiny’s Love — Go Baby Go!
Race 10
First: No. 4, Tiger The Man — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 7, Brainstorm — Superfecta key
Third: No. 6, Most Amusing — By Malibu Moon
Fourth: No. 5, Makabim — Tapit Breeding
Gus’s Best Bet — No. 10, Westport in the 9th
Gus’s Longshot — No. 9, Preferred Prospect in the 5th