Trainer Caster ships in two for Grasmick

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Trainer Boyd Caster knew exactly where he’d like to see his two entries for Saturday’s $15,000 Grasmick Stakes at Fonner Park.

His 6-year-old mare Destiny’s Love drew the nine hole. His 6-year-old gelding Westport drew the 10 hole.

And Caster couldn’t be happier.

“‘I love it,” Caster said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I told my wife, ‘You know the best scenario for this race would be to draw the nine and 10.’ About a quarter till two she called me up and said, ‘Well, you got your wish.”’

As far as Caster is concerned, he just wants to stay out of the middle in a four-furlong race like the Grasmick.

“You’re out there by yourself, you don’t have anybody pressing you,” Caster said. “If you’ve got enough speed — which both those horses do — they can kind of slingshot themselves around there.

“I’ve always liked the outside. Either the outside or the one or two hole. I don’t like to be in the middle for a half mile race because too much can go wrong.”

Destiny’s Love was tabbed the morning line favorite at 9-5. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Even the Score and Sandy’s Love has seven wins in 21 career starts with earnings of $62,710.

“She’s fast too,” Caster said. “She’s real fast. I was using that race (the Grasmick) as a prep for the Bold Accent (on March 5). I’m going to leave her up here and try running in that and see if she can do any good.”

Westport, a Kentucky-bred son of Flashback and Cottage Vale, has two wins in eight career starts. Westport has had some health problems, including suffering from heat stroke after his last out Aug. 21 at Remington Park.

Prior to that, he blew to a nine-length win in a four-furlong allowance race June 14 at Fair Meadows Racetrack in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“He was definitely fast,” Caster said. “I took him over to Tulsa and it’s a 5/8ths mile track and ran him in a half-mile allowance race and he won by nine or 10 lengths. The comment was he “humbled the field.”

Caster knows all about humbling the field in the Grasmick. His horse Tonight Rainbow dominated the race with five wins in six years. That includes four in a row from 2006 to 2009.

In his final appearance in the Grasmick, Tonight Rainbow finished ninth in 2010.

“He bled and I retired him a few months later,” Caster said. “He was kind of the hometown Fonner Park favorite. He won (14) stake races, most of them right there at Fonner.”

Caster’s duo will have plenty of challengers in the Grasmick. That includes last year’s Grasmick winner Ourbestfriend DL, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by David Anderson, who is 5-1 on the morning line.

Trainer Troy Bethke has a pair in at 6-1 including Ray’s Angel, ridden by Scott Bethke, and Toreno, ridden by Skyler White Shield.

Trainer Isai Gonzalez will send Pioneer Pride to the post at 5-1.

Getaloadofthis is 10-1, Ghostly Who and Fly to the Bank are 12-1 and King Deuce at 15-1 round out the 10-horse field.

“Looking at the horses that got in, it’s kind of an evenly matched race,” Caster said. “Whoever has the racing luck will win it. If you get away from the gate and stay out of trouble…

“There is tons of speed in there. Izzy Gonzalez, he could be tough. There’s five or six or seven of them that could win this race.”

Hoofprints

— Reverend Aj pulled away to win the feature race Friday at Fonner Park. Jockey Dakota Wood, who had two wins on the day, was in good position the entire race and Reverand Aj was much the best down the stretch to win the four-furlong race by 3 3/4ths lengths in 46.4.

The Florida-bred son of Stormy, trained by Marissa Black, paid $9.40, $3.40 and $2.60 to win. His Giant paid $2.60 and $2.40 to show while Daahers Bully paid $2.60 to show.

Reverend Aj now has five wins in 28 career starts.

— If you want more on Fonner Park, there are two podcasts featuring the Grand Island track. George the Greek returned this year with his podcast of Saturday picks. “Form Whippin & Ticket Hittin’” featuring Andrew Moss and Derek Voght is also available.

— The fifth race featured a long-shot winner on Friday. Joel’s Girl, ridden by Jarred Journet and trained by Schuyler Condon, went off at 39-1 and paid $80.80 to win.

— Jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Mark Hibdon teamed up to win the sixth race with Smackfire and the eighth with Beta Capo Song.

Friday results

First Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Sing Charmer Sing, Olesiak 5 2-1 1/2 2-4 1-nk 6.30

4 U Remember, Martinez 3 1-2 1-1/2 2-3 1/4 .60

5 Miss Justice, Haar 1 3-1/2 3-3 3-1 1/2 9.80

2 Lots of Shade, Bethke 2 4-2 4-1 4-4 2.40

3 Tapity Tap, McNeil 4 5 5 5 9.80

$2 Mutuels:

1 Sing Charmer Sing $14.60 $3.60 $2.60

4 U Remember $2.20 $2.10

5 Miss Justice $2.60

Exacta (1-4), $16.10

Time: :22.60 :35.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2018, by Sing Baby Sing - C. R. Charmer by Shawklit Player. Owner: Moser, Robert L. and Moser, Caryn M.. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Robert L. Moser Sr..

Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Gentle George, Ramos 2 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 1-2 3/4 1.90

6 Believe in Parts, Martinez 1 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 2-2 3.00

1 The Bondsman, Wood 7 4-hd 4-1 3-ns 2.90

2 Kido’s Sling Shot, Olesiak 4 3-3 3-4 4-3/4 4.80

4 Flushing Flash, Fackler 6 7 6-hd 5-3/4 11.00

5 Rhettroactive, Journet 3 5-2 5-1 1/2 6-nk 43.10

3 Mahomeite, White Shield 5 6-1/2 7 7 9.70

$2 Mutuels:

7 Gentle George $5.80 $3.60 $2.60

6 Believe in Parts $3.00 $2.40

1 The Bondsman $2.60

Daily Double (1-7), $52.80; Exacta (7-6), $12.80; Superfecta (7-6-1-2), $10.16; Trifecta (7-6-1), $17.80

Time: :23.20 :35.40 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2018, by Heza Dreamer - Kayla’s B F F by Menhal. Owner: Steve Martin. Trainer: Martin, Steve. Breeder: Wayne F. George.

Third Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Halo Jax, Wood 1 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-hd 1-1/2 2.30

5 Dryspell, Roman 2 2-1/2 2-1 2-3 2-3 3.00

2 Born to Race, Martinez 7 5-hd 5-5 5-4 3-2 1/2 5.90

7 Gabby Tom, McNeil 3 3-1 1/2 3-3 3-3 4-3/4 7.70

6 Carioca, White Shield 4 4-2 4-1 4-1/2 5-5 1/4 2.50

3 Daddy Jack, Briceno 5 7 6-1 6-3 6-6 19.60

4 Pervasive, Ramos 6 6-1 1/2 7 7 7 10.90

$2 Mutuels:

1 Halo Jax $6.60 $3.40 $3.00

5 Dryspell $3.60 $2.80

2 Born to Race $4.40

Exacta (1-5), $10.80; Superfecta (1-5-2-7), $28.61; Trifecta (1-5-2), $35.85

Time: :24.80 :49.40 1:02.80 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Formidable - Bless My Halo by Songandaprayer. Owner: Donald C. Hansen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Donald Hansen.

Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Speedy Dansmere, Roman 3 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-2 3/4 1.30

6 Dance for Ransom, Wood 1 4-1 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 13.60

4 Seeley, Ramos 6 6-1/2 6-2 3-1/2 4.50

1 Swiss Minister, Jude 8 5-1 5-1/2 4-1 10.40

7 Pierpont, Haar 2 2-1 1/2 2-2 5-1 1/4 3.80

3 Samurai Mike, White Shield 5 7-4 7-4 6-3/4 16.10

5 Creaky Cricket, Fackler 4 3-1 4-1 7-4 9.60

8 Horse Fly, Olesiak 7 8 8 8 9.30

$2 Mutuels:

2 Speedy Dansmere $4.60 $3.20 $2.40

6 Dance for Ransom $8.20 $5.20

4 Seeley $3.00

Exacta (2-6), $19.00; Superfecta (2-6-4-1), $31.77; Trifecta (2-6-4), $28.10; Pic 3 (7-1-2), $14.60

Time: :22.20 :35 :46.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Cactus Ridge - Indianella by Indian Charlie. Owner: Deb Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..

Claimed: Speedy Dansmere

Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

6 Joel’s Girl, Journet 5 3-1/2 2-1/2 1-hd 39.40

2 Sister Shirley, Wood 7 2-hd 1-1/2 2-1 8.60

3 Dixie Trixie, Fackler 4 1-1 1/2 3-5 3-2 3/4 35.10

1 Ringaroundtherosie, Olesiak 8 6-2 4-1 4-1/2 19.50

7 Diamond in the Sun, White Shield 3 5-1 5-1/2 5-nk 2.50

5 Segoviana, Briceno 6 7-1 6-1 6-1/2 47.30

4 Summerofthesamurai, Martinez 9 9 7-1 7-2 3/4 4.20

8 E Z Breez, Ramos 1 8-2 8 8 19.10

9 Ravens Bling, Roman 2 4-1/2 9-99 9-99 1.10

$2 Mutuels:

6 Joel’s Girl $80.80 $29.40 $20.40

2 Sister Shirley $9.00 $6.80

3 Dixie Trixie $19.60

Exacta (6-2), $406.70; Superfecta (6-2-3-1), $4,557.39; Trifecta (6-2-3), $2,641.30; Pic 3 (1-2-6), $1,075.25; Pic 4 (7-1-2-6), $12.50; (1-7-1-2-6), $162.15

Time: :23.20 :35 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Grand Minstrel - Goldie’s Missile by Golden Missile. Owner: Jeffery Cox. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: Robert A. Schreiber.

Late Scratches: Hot Habanero

Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Smackfire, Martinez 6 2-3 1-hd 1-1/2 2.00

2 Ultra Cordial, Wood 5 4-hd 3-3 2-2 4.60

1 Fashion Fact, Bethke 4 1-hd 2-2 3-2 1/4 1.90

5 Rhine Falls, Olesiak 1 3-1 1/2 4-2 4-3/4 26.40

6 Just Splendid, Journet 2 5-1 1/2 5-1/2 5-3/4 7.60

8 Fear the Flash, Ramos 3 6-2 6-1 6-2 1/4 7.40

3 Alexandrias Throne, White Shield 8 7-1/2 7-2 7-1 1/2 21.50

7 Prud as Punch, Fackler 7 8 8 8 15.90

$2 Mutuels:

4 Smackfire $6.00 $3.40 $2.80

2 Ultra Cordial $4.80 $3.40

1 Fashion Fact $2.80

Exacta (4-2), $13.80; Superfecta (4-2-1-5), $33.21; Trifecta (4-2-1), $18.95; Pic 3 (2-6-4), $599.65

Time: :22.60 :35.20 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2018, by Can the Man - Sister Smack by Notional. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Dream Walkin’ Farms, Inc..

Claimed: Smackfire

Seventh Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

8 Reverend Aj, Wood 2 3-1/2 1-1 1-3 3/4 3.70

3 His Giant, Martinez 3 1-hd 2-1/2 2-3/4 1.10

7 Daahers Bully, White Shield 4 2-hd 3-4 3-2 5.40

4 Written Permission, Ramos 7 7-1 1/2 7-1 4-2 1/4 23.50

10 Hot Artie, Fackler 1 5-1/2 4-1 5-1 1/4 32.90

6 Dun Sober, McNeil 8 6-3 6-3 6-nk 13.20

2 The Greatest Eagle, Jude 10 8-1 8-4 7-3/4 57.90

1 Parlay Pete, Roman 5 4-3 5-1/2 8-2 3/4 4.80

5 Papa Caballero, Haar 9 10 9-3 9-2 1/2 30.90

9 Soul Ready, Bethke 6 9-1/2 10 10 44.60

$2 Mutuels:

8 Reverend Aj $9.40 $3.40 $2.60

3 His Giant $2.60 $2.40

7 Daahers Bully $2.80

Exacta (8-3), $12.20; Superfecta (8-3-7-4), $19.50; Trifecta (8-3-7), $18.55; Pic 3 (6-4-8), $6.15

Time: :23.60 :35.40 :46.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Stormy Atlantic - She’s a Ketch by Rahy. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Westbury Stables LLC & Alfonso Figliolia.

Eighth Race, Purse $8,500, Claiming $7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

6 Beta Capo Song, Martinez 1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 1.20

4 Fly First Class, White Shield 3 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 3.90

2 Gone Paradise, Briceno 4 2-2 2-hd 3-nk 27.20

3 Awesome Emmit, Fackler 5 4-1/2 4-2 4-2 1/4 5.20

7 Djinn of Djibouti, McNeil 2 5-2 5-4 5-4 3/4 9.80

5 Big Biz, Ramos 6 6-10 6-10 6-8 3/4 5.00

1 Fender Bender, Haar 7 7 7 7 7.50

$2 Mutuels:

8 Beta Capo Song $4.40 $3.00 $2.80

5 Fly First Class $4.20 $2.80

2 Gone Paradise $6.20

Daily Double (8-8), $25.80; Exacta (8-5), $9.50; Superfecta (8-5-2-3), $66.40; Trifecta (8-5-2), $88.65; Pic 3 (4-8-4/7/8/10), $21.05; Pic 4 (6-4-8-4/7/8/10), $19.65; (2-6-4-8-4/7/8/10), $28.15

Time: :23 :35.20 :46. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2012, by Beta Capo - Unforgetable Song by Unbridled’s Song. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Kathy L Stephens.

Late Scratches: O’L Red, Preacher, Jazzy Justin

Claimed: Big Biz

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday entries

Saturday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, Flat Out Hot (Wood) 122 12-1

2, Presley’s Artwork (Roman) 122 5-2

3, Devine Candy (Ramos) 122 15-1

4, Tapit for Sure (Martinez) 122 8-1

5, Crimson T. (Jude) 122 10-1

6, Delusional Dream (White Shield) 122 10-1

7, Supreme Dream (McNeil) 122 3-1

8, One Hot Redhead (Olesiak) 122 4-1

Second Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Want to Be Cowboy (White Shield) 124 10-1

2, Go Go Sams Bro (Bethke) 124 8-1

3, Bold Image (Journet) 124 10-1

4, Haley’s Steelman (Olesiak) 124 5-1

5, Haydens Havoc (Martinez) 124 7-5

6, Chismoso (Fackler) 120 9-5

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Dabblin Channel (Wood) 124 3-1

2, Ize Discreet Rose (Olesiak) 124 4-1

3, Dixie Delta (Haar) 124 4-1

4, Intoxicating Kiss (McNeil) 124 12-1

5, Bluebird Day (White Shield) 124 6-1

6, River Deputy (Martinez) 124 6-1

7, Thirst Trap (Fackler) 124 5-2

Fourth Race, $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Chared (Luark) 124 10-1

2, Name the Price (Martinez) 124 6-1

3, Ye Be Judged (Ramos) 124 2-1

4, L B Gold (Haar) 124 12-1

5, Bartenders Mistake (Bethke) 124 5-1

6, Kamikaze Judge (Wood) 124 4-1

7, Kenhedoit (White Shield) 124 15-1

8, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 124 5-2

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Doubletrouble Bear (Journet) 124 12-1

2, Lil Silver Fox (Bethke) 124 12-1

3, My True Reward (Ramos) 124 5-2

4, Thornish (Olesiak) 124 4-1

5, Brewster (Roman) 124 5-1

6, Signsofawarrior (Fackler) 124 8-1

7, Shattered Dreams (Haar) 124 6-1

8, Nextportofcall (Jude) 124 12-1

9, Preferred Prospect (Martinez) 124 10-1

Sixth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Ramos) 124 3-1

2, West Coast Broker (Jude) 124 9-2

3, Wings Up (Journet) 124 8-1

4, Dazzl’n Mischief (Martinez) 124 7-2

5, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 8-1

6, Gaspergou (Bethke) 124 15-1

7, Little John (McNeil) 124 8-1

8, Jazzy Justin (Roman) 124 15-1

9, Gone Preachin (Haar) 124 5-1

10, Dance Doctor (White Shield) 124 6-1

Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Our Petunia (Journet) 124 5-1

2, Flaming Indy (Martinez) 124 2-1

3, Irish Contessa (Olesiak) 124 9-2

4, Taylor’s Beauty (White Shield) 124 15-1

5, Lively Spell (Cruz) 119 15-1

6, Drama Run (Haar) 124 10-1

7, Nurse List (Fackler) 124 5-1

8, Sassy Seta (Ramos) 124 6-1

9, Chayil (Jude) 124 12-1

10, Feels Right (Wood) 124 20-1

Eighth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Eurobond (McNeil) 124 15-1

2, Texas Long Bow (Bethke) 124 6-1

3, College Party (Haar) 124 2-1

4, Optimal (White Shield) 124 4-1

5, Gold Label (Jude) 124 10-1

6, Deja Crew (Olesiak) 124 6-1

7, Preacher (Ramos) 124 20-1

8, Sacred Kiki Bird (Martinez) 124 5-2

Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Ray’s Angel (Bethke) 121 6-1

2, Toreno (White Shield) 119 6-1

3, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 124 5-1

4, Ghostly Who (Jude) 119 12-1

5, King Deuce (Wood) 119 15-1

6, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 119 10-1

7, Fly to the Bank (Journet) 121 12-1

8, Pioneer Pride (Roman) 121 5-1

9, Destiny’s Love (McNeil) 116 9-2

10, Westport (Martinez) 121 6-1

Tenth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Daaher’s Success (Jude) 124 5-1

2, Omen of Change (Bethke) 124 6-1

3, Libertarian (Wood) 124 15-1

4, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 6-1

5, Makabim (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Most Amusing (Olesiak) 124 8-1

7, Brainstorm (White Shield) 124 5-2

8, American Camp (Journet) 124 12-1

9, Wrath (McNeil) 124 10-1

10, A P’s Bluegrass (Ramos) 124 15-1

Monk's Moneyamkers

Race 1

1, No. 8, One Hot Redhead — Good spot for debut runner from DCA.

2, No. 2, Presley’s Artwork — Best Beyer speed figure in field.

3, No. 3, Tapit for Sure — Martinez barn strong with first time starters.

Race 2

1, No. 5, Hayden’s Havoc — Demolished NW2L runners at Churchill in November.

2, No. 6, Chismoso — Intriguing runner for barn off to fast start.

3, No. 1, Want to Be Cowboy — Has had great success locally.

Race 3

1, No. 7, Thirst Trap — I’ll take heron the fact she’s been running this Winter, but not with a lot of confidence.

2, No. 6, River Deputy — Hibdon runner might be more forwardly placed in here.

3, No. 2, Ize Discreet Rose — Gets more distance today.

Race 4

1, No. 6, Kamikaze Judge — Has never been out of the exacta in five races.

2, No. 8, Phlash Drive — Five wins over Fonner oval.

3, No. 3, Ye Be Judged — Familiar with many in here.

Race 5

1, No. 3, My True Reward — May have needed that break after a long Fall campaign.

2, No. 4, Thornish — Soundly beaten by top choice at Remington.

3, No. 5, Brewster — Should be prominent early, may prove hard to catch.

Race 6

1, No. 5, Silver Maker — Ran extremely well here last year at first asking.

2, No. 4, Dazzlin’ Mischief — Speedy sort will be winging it on front end.

3, No. 9, Gone Preachin — A sparkling 16 for 19 in the money at Fonner.

Race 7

1, No. 8, Sassy Seta — Mitchell/Ramos combo successful at a nice 24% clip.

2, No. 4, Taylor’s Beauty — Always tries hard and has won here at a big price.

3, No. 2, Flaming Indy — Should be pressed hard for the lead.

Race 8

1, No. 1, Eurobond — Salute to Joel Seymour.

2, No. 8, Sacred Kiki Bird — Indiana-bred looks like a tough foe.

3, No. 2, Texas Long Bus — Been off since June.

Race 9

1, No. 10, Westport — Always respect Boyd Caster horses when they show up for a Stakes race, his Tonight Rainbow was a multiple winner of the Grasmick.

2, No. 3, Ourbestfriend D L — Defending champ toyed with the field to win last year’s Grasmick.

3, No. 6, Getaloadofthis — Interesting sort just claimed by Hibdon at Delta Downs.

Race 10

1, No. 3, Libertarian — Benefits from hot pace battle.

2, No. 2, Omen of Change — Should loom boldly just off front runners.

3, No. 5, Makabim — Year layoff is a concern, but horse was going great when it went to sidelines.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 2, No. 5 Hayden’s Havoc

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 7 Preacher

$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day

Race 8, $10 Exacta Box No. 1 Eurobond and No. 8 Sacred Kiki Bird.

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 7, Supreme Dream — Time to Wakeup

Second: No. 8, One Hot Redhead — She’s Hot To Trot.

Third: No. 2, Presley’s Artwork— Bet The Houndog

Race 2

First: No. 5, Hayden’s Havoc — Claimed from Churchill

Second: No. 6, Chismoso — Outta Chavez barn

Third: No. 4, Haley’s Steelman — Broke Maiden at Lone Star

Race 3

First: No. 6, River Deputy — Has plenty of Ammo

Second: No. 1, Dabblin Channel — Dakota Up!

Third: No. 7, Thirst Trap — Don’t count out

Race 4

First: No. 3, Ye Be Judged — One for Margaret

Second: No. 8, Phlash Drive — 5 for 9 at Fonner

Third: No. 2, Name the Price — 6 to 1

Race 5

First: No. 4, Thornish — Broke Maiden at Oaklawn

Second: No. 5, Brewster — Is Legitimate

Third: No. 3, My True Reward — Bronze today

Race 6

First: No. , Jenna’s Gun Runner — You Wanna Gamble

Second: No. 5, Silver Maker — In The Money

Third: No. 9, Gone Preachin — Goin for 4 in a row

Race 7

First: No. 2, Flaming Indy — Catch me if you can

Second: No. 7, Nurse List — Can get part of this

Third: No. 4, Taylor’s Beauty — Longshot

Race 8

First: No. 3, College Party — Picken em up Laying them down

Second: No. 4, Optimal — Across the Board

Third: No. 8, Sacred Kiki Bird — Plenty of Speed

Race 9

First: No. 10, Westport — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 3, Our best friend D L — The Defending Champ

Third: No. 9, Destiny’s Love — Go Baby Go!

Race 10

First: No. 4, Tiger The Man — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 7, Brainstorm — Superfecta key

Third: No. 6, Most Amusing — By Malibu Moon

Fourth: No. 5, Makabim — Tapit Breeding

Gus’s Best Bet — No. 10, Westport in the 9th

Gus’s Longshot — No. 9, Preferred Prospect in the 5th

