Trainer Caster ships in two for Grasmick

Trainer Boyd Caster knew exactly where he’d like to see his two entries for Saturday’s $15,000 Grasmick Stakes at Fonner Park.

His 6-year-old mare Destiny’s Love drew the nine hole. His 6-year-old gelding Westport drew the 10 hole.

And Caster couldn’t be happier.

“‘I love it,” Caster said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I told my wife, ‘You know the best scenario for this race would be to draw the nine and 10.’ About a quarter till two she called me up and said, ‘Well, you got your wish.”’

As far as Caster is concerned, he just wants to stay out of the middle in a four-furlong race like the Grasmick.

“You’re out there by yourself, you don’t have anybody pressing you,” Caster said. “If you’ve got enough speed — which both those horses do — they can kind of slingshot themselves around there.

“I’ve always liked the outside. Either the outside or the one or two hole. I don’t like to be in the middle for a half mile race because too much can go wrong.”

Destiny’s Love was tabbed the morning line favorite at 9-5. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Even the Score and Sandy’s Love has seven wins in 21 career starts with earnings of $62,710.

“She’s fast too,” Caster said. “She’s real fast. I was using that race (the Grasmick) as a prep for the Bold Accent (on March 5). I’m going to leave her up here and try running in that and see if she can do any good.”

Westport, a Kentucky-bred son of Flashback and Cottage Vale, has two wins in eight career starts. Westport has had some health problems, including suffering from heat stroke after his last out Aug. 21 at Remington Park.

Prior to that, he blew to a nine-length win in a four-furlong allowance race June 14 at Fair Meadows Racetrack in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“He was definitely fast,” Caster said. “I took him over to Tulsa and it’s a 5/8ths mile track and ran him in a half-mile allowance race and he won by nine or 10 lengths. The comment was he “humbled the field.”

Caster knows all about humbling the field in the Grasmick. His horse Tonight Rainbow dominated the race with five wins in six years. That includes four in a row from 2006 to 2009.

In his final appearance in the Grasmick, Tonight Rainbow finished ninth in 2010.

“He bled and I retired him a few months later,” Caster said. “He was kind of the hometown Fonner Park favorite. He won (14) stake races, most of them right there at Fonner.”

Caster’s duo will have plenty of challengers in the Grasmick. That includes last year’s Grasmick winner Ourbestfriend DL, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by David Anderson, who is 5-1 on the morning line.

Trainer Troy Bethke has a pair in at 6-1 including Ray’s Angel, ridden by Scott Bethke, and Toreno, ridden by Skyler White Shield.

Trainer Isai Gonzalez will send Pioneer Pride to the post at 5-1.

Getaloadofthis is 10-1, Ghostly Who and Fly to the Bank are 12-1 and King Deuce at 15-1 round out the 10-horse field.

“Looking at the horses that got in, it’s kind of an evenly matched race,” Caster said. “Whoever has the racing luck will win it. If you get away from the gate and stay out of trouble…

“There is tons of speed in there. Izzy Gonzalez, he could be tough. There’s five or six or seven of them that could win this race.”

Hoofprints

— Reverend Aj pulled away to win the feature race Friday at Fonner Park. Jockey Dakota Wood, who had two wins on the day, was in good position the entire race and Reverand Aj was much the best down the stretch to win the four-furlong race by 3 3/4ths lengths in 46.4.

The Florida-bred son of Stormy, trained by Marissa Black, paid $9.40, $3.40 and $2.60 to win. His Giant paid $2.60 and $2.40 to show while Daahers Bully paid $2.60 to show.

Reverend Aj now has five wins in 28 career starts.

— If you want more on Fonner Park, there are two podcasts featuring the Grand Island track. George the Greek returned this year with his podcast of Saturday picks. “Form Whippin & Ticket Hittin’” featuring Andrew Moss and Derek Voght is also available.

— The fifth race featured a long-shot winner on Friday. Joel’s Girl, ridden by Jarred Journet and trained by Schuyler Condon, went off at 39-1 and paid $80.80 to win.

— Jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Mark Hibdon teamed up to win the sixth race with Smackfire and the eighth with Beta Capo Song.