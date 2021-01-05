Tuesday city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heartland Lutheran gets win over Riverside
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team got what coach Brad Bills called a great win all around.
The coach was proud of the Red Hornets played offensively and defensively during a 43-29 win over Riverside Tuesday.
Heartland Lutheran put 27 points in the first half and held the Chargers to three points in the opening quarter, which Bills said he felt were key in the win.
“We played great offense all night. We moved the ball around very and found the open looks,” he siad. “We played good defense too. We did a great job defensively. It was a great win all around for the kids.”
Jessica Zehendner led the Red Hornets with 18 points,w hile Maddie Graham chipped in seven.
Averi Fulton and Haley Munn each led River with eight points each.
Heartland Lutheran (4-4) 12 15 9 7—43
Riverside (0-4) 3 10 6 10—29
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 6, Maddie Graham 7, Abigail Niemeier 5, Carly Niemoth 2, Jessica Zehendner 18, Brynn Saddler 2, Kathleen Spiehs 3.
RIVERSIDE—Averi Fulton 8, Emma Rankin 2, Maria Moseman 2, Haley Munn 8, Neeley Greger 2, Ashtyn Heikes 3, Shelby Naughtin 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carraher helps Riverside defeat Red Hornets
CEDAR RAPIDS — Trent Carraher hit eight 3-pointers to help Riverside defeat Heartland Lutheran 56-33 Tuesday.
The Chargers led 11-2 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Heartland Lutheran (3-6) 2 9 8 14—33
Riverside (5-5) 11 19 19 7—56
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Complete scoring not available.
RIVERSIDE—Connor Carraher 14, Carson Bloom 9, Trent Carraher 24, Tony Berger 2, Charlie Keehn 7.