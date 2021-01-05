Tuesday city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heartland Lutheran gets win over Riverside

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team got what coach Brad Bills called a great win all around.

The coach was proud of the Red Hornets played offensively and defensively during a 43-29 win over Riverside Tuesday.

Heartland Lutheran put 27 points in the first half and held the Chargers to three points in the opening quarter, which Bills said he felt were key in the win.

“We played great offense all night. We moved the ball around very and found the open looks,” he siad. “We played good defense too. We did a great job defensively. It was a great win all around for the kids.”

Jessica Zehendner led the Red Hornets with 18 points,w hile Maddie Graham chipped in seven.

Averi Fulton and Haley Munn each led River with eight points each.

Heartland Lutheran (4-4) 12 15 9 7—43

Riverside (0-4) 3 10 6 10—29