Tuesday's city roundup

Shada, Fausch leads NW golfers; GICC third at Holdrege
HOLDREGE — The Northwest boys golf team had two medalists at the Holdrege Invite Tuesday.
Kanyon Shada led the Vikings with a fifth-place finish after firing an 82, while Zach Fausch was 14th with an 85.
That helped Northwest take fifth with a 352.
Grand Island Central Catholic finished tied for third with a 350. Bowdie Fox led the Crusaders by firing an 83, good enough for an 11th-place finish.
Holdrege Invite
Team Standings
Minden 328, Aurora 340, Cozad 350, Grand Island CC 350, Northwest 352, Holdrege 361, Broken Bow 366, Kearney 469, Gothenburg 386, McCook 291 Lexington 398 Hastings 451.
Individual Standings
1, Kaden Broeker, HOL, 78; 2, Seth Hauserman, MIN, 79; 3, Evan Smith, MIN, 81; 4, Drew Knust, AUR, 81; 5, Kanyon Shada, NW, 82; 6, Maddox Rickertsen, GOTH, 82; 7, Sam Lewis, KEA, 82; 8, Cauy Walters, AUR, 83; 9, Kai Jorgensen, GOTH, 83; 10, Nolan Reed, MIN, 83; 11, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 83; 12, Alex Svajgr, COZ, 84; 13, Jamey Birkestrand, MIN, 85; 14, Zach Fausch, NW, 85; 15, Paul Cole, COZ, 86.
Other city golfers
NORTHWEST — Jared Dramse 90, Cole Martin 95, Braden Cochran 96.
GICC — Jackson Henry 86, Joey Koralewski 89, Jonathan Schardt 92, Jacob Stegman 93.