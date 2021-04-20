Tuesday's city roundup

SOCCER
Arends helps Viking girls bounce back
Maddie Arends helped the Northwest girls soccer team break a two-game losing streak.
After the Vikings finished fourth in the Central Conference Tournament Saturday, Arends scored three goals to help them take an 8-0 win over Schuyler Tuesday at Northwest High School.
Rylee Eschliman added two goals, while Lexie Lilienthal, Lucy Ghaifan and Madison Pernie scored the others. Grace Ottman, Maddie Hatch, Nicole Hasley and Schyler Packer had the assists for the Vikings.
“It was important for our girls to get back in the scoring column after being blanked this weekend in the conference tournament,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “The girls played well together and completed a lot of passes that we talked about yesterday at practice.”
Northwest will wrap up its home schedule against Hastings on Thursday.
King’s two second half goals help Vikings
Payton King helped the Northwest boys soccer team in the second half.
The senior scored two goals in helping the Vikings defeat Schuyler 5-1 Tuesday at Northwest High School.
After the two teams were tied at 1-all at the half, King scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute.
Northwest co-coach Ann Purdy said the Warriors made it tough for leading scorer Parker Janky, but King did a nice job stepping up, especially on the first goal to break the tie.
“The first one was big by Payton. Schuyler did a great job of making difficult for Parker Janky to get anything,” NW co-coach Ann Purdy said. “Trevyn Keene, who was playing middle, made a nice pass to Payton and he was able to get the shot off the wing.”
After that, it was all Northwest as Jarit Mejia and Parker Janky each scored a goal to make it 4-1 before King put the finishing touches on his second goal late in the contest.
Keene scored the only Viking goal in the first half.
“This was a huge for the boys especially after coming off the loss to York in the conference tournament,” Purdy said. “We have a lot of young players who are doing nice things for us. Hopefully we can build from this.”
The Vikings take on Hastings in their home finale Thursday.
Track and Field
Red Hornet girls take second at Blue Hill Invite
BLUE HILL — The Heartland Lutheran girls track and field team brought home a plaque from the Blue Hill Invite Tuesday.
The Red Hornets accomplished that feat after finishing second at the meet. It was the first-ever plaque a Heartland Lutheran girls team has ever won.
Heartland Lutheran won four events to score 112 points.
Jessica Zehendner captured the 400 (1:07.31), while Kiki Nyanok claimed the long jump (15-0 1/2). Both girls were part of the winning 400 relay team (56.19) with Nana Chanh and Abigail Niemeier).
Hanna Weaver, Maggie Bexten, Emily Green and Taylor Lemburg ran together to win the 400 weight man relay (1:02.94).
The boys captured three events to score 73 events.
Joshua Rathjen took the 1,600 (4:47.00), while Mason Weaver took the triple jump (36-11). Ross Novotne, Taylor Hauser, Josh Nikodym and Dylan Collister joined together to win the 400 weight man relay (55.75).
Baseball
Grand slam helps Pius X defeat GISH
LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X’s Ian Woita hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to help defeat Grand Island Senior High 8-6 Tuesday.
After trailing 4-1 entering the top of the third of the inning, the Islanders scored five runs to take a 6-4 lead.
The score remained that way until Woita’s grand slam.