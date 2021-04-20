Tuesday's city roundup

After the two teams were tied at 1-all at the half, King scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute.

Northwest co-coach Ann Purdy said the Warriors made it tough for leading scorer Parker Janky, but King did a nice job stepping up, especially on the first goal to break the tie.

“The first one was big by Payton. Schuyler did a great job of making difficult for Parker Janky to get anything,” NW co-coach Ann Purdy said. “Trevyn Keene, who was playing middle, made a nice pass to Payton and he was able to get the shot off the wing.”

After that, it was all Northwest as Jarit Mejia and Parker Janky each scored a goal to make it 4-1 before King put the finishing touches on his second goal late in the contest.

Keene scored the only Viking goal in the first half.

“This was a huge for the boys especially after coming off the loss to York in the conference tournament,” Purdy said. “We have a lot of young players who are doing nice things for us. Hopefully we can build from this.”

The Vikings take on Hastings in their home finale Thursday.

Track and Field

Red Hornet girls take second at Blue Hill Invite