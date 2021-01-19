Tuesday's city roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Vikings edge past North Platte 55-52
NORTH PLATTE — Northwest battled past North Platte to post a 55-52 victory Thursday after trailing by one entering the fourth quarter.
Neither team led by more than two points at the end of any quarter in a rematch of the season opener won by the Bulldogs 66-59.
Jed Walford led the Vikings (8-5) with 20 points while Alex Brandt chipped in 10.
Northwest (8-5) 14 13 14 14—55
North Platte (4-9) 13 15 14 10—52
NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 6, Riley Anderson 6, Jed Walford 20, Sam Hartman 4, Alex Brandt 10, Wyatt Jensen 3, Michael Buhrman 6.
NORTH PLATTE—Luke Zimbelman 11, Will Coe 3, River Johnston 18, Ryan Kaminski 8, Caleb Kinkaid 2, Kade Mohr 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Platte gets second win over Vikings
NORTH PLATTE — North Platte got the best of Northwest again.
But unlike the Bulldogs’ 64-41 win at the start of the season, the Vikings were so close in getting a win. But they couldn’t in falling 42-41 Tuesday.
Trailing 33-25 at the start of the fourth, Northwest outscored North Platte 16-9 but couldn’t get closer.
“We’re not happy with the loss and it’s getting frustrating for the girls against good teams,” NW coach Russ Moerer said. “But we’re making progress. Our offensive motion is much better and shot selection was there, but just need a little more confidence.”
Shanae Suttles led the Vikings wiht 12 points, while Claire Caspersen added 10.
Northwest (6-9) 6 14 5 16—41
North Platte (8-5) 13 10 10 9—42
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 2, Macey Bosard 5, Alexis Julesgard 2, Claire Caspersen 10, Shanae Suttles 12, Kobye Costilla 2, Madison Cushing 4, Addy Esquivel 4.
NORTH PLATTE—Clancy Brown 8, Gracie Haneborg 10, Tahjzha Botts 2, Carly Purdy 13, Kylie Harvey 3, Abby Orr 6.
Nebraska Christian defeats Red Hornets
FULLERTON — Heartland Lutheran fell to Nebraska Christian in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament quarterfinals 54-21 Tuesday.
The Eagles jumped out to a 30-11 halftime lead and never looked back.
Molly Griess led Nebraska Christian with 13 points, while Reghan Flynn added 10.
Jessica Zehendner paced the Red Hornets with eight points in the loss.
Heartland Lutheran (6-7) 4 7 5 5—21
Nebraska Christian (7-5) 12 18 12 12—54
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 3, Maddie Graham 6, Abigail Niemeier 2, Jessica Zehendner 8, Brynn Saddler 2.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Tennasynn Sebek 4, Shelby McHargue 1, Sidney McHargue 5, Reghan Flynn 10, Shelby Swanson 2, Molly Griess 13, Gracie Hillmer 7, Tabitha Seip 6, Hope Seip 6.
PREP WRESTLING
Northwest holds off Lakeview 41-35
The Northwest wrestling team won eight of the first 10 matches before holding off Columbus Lakeview 41-35.
Northwest jumped out to a 41-11 lead before Lakeview won the final four matches pin for the final margin.
Eli Arends (152 pounds), Austin Cooley (160), Cailyb Weekley (170) and Nolan Moorman (220) all won by pin. Victor Isele scored a 3-2 tiebreaker win over Austen Smith at 195, while Grady Arends had a 6-4 decision over Andon Stenger. Billy Schleichardt earned a forfeit victory.
Northwest 41, Lakeview 35
152—Eli Arends, NW, pinned Brock Mahoney, CL, 0:32; 160—Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Yordi Dominguez, CL, 1:33; 170—Cailyb Weekley, NW, pinned Juan Rodriguez, CL, 2:22; 182—Landon Ternus, CL, pinned Joseph Stein, NW, 1:09; 195—Victor Isele, NW, dec. Austen Smith, CL, 3-2, TB-1; 220—Nolan Moorman, NW, pinned Erick Bello, CL, 1:53; 285—Billy Schleichardt, NW, won by forf.; 106—Gavin Ruff, NW, tech fall Noah Wyatt, CL, 15-0; 113—Owen Bargen, CL, tech fall Caleb Alcorta, NW, 15-0; 120—Grady Arends, NW, dec. Andon Stenger, CL, 6-4; 126—Landon Maschmeier, CL, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 1:36; 132—Kevin Dominguez, CL, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 3:32; 138—Logan Jaixen, CL, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 2:34; 145—Hayden Johnston, CL, won by forf.