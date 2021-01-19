Tuesday's city roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vikings edge past North Platte 55-52

NORTH PLATTE — Northwest battled past North Platte to post a 55-52 victory Thursday after trailing by one entering the fourth quarter.

Neither team led by more than two points at the end of any quarter in a rematch of the season opener won by the Bulldogs 66-59.

Jed Walford led the Vikings (8-5) with 20 points while Alex Brandt chipped in 10.

Northwest (8-5) 14 13 14 14—55

North Platte (4-9) 13 15 14 10—52

NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 6, Riley Anderson 6, Jed Walford 20, Sam Hartman 4, Alex Brandt 10, Wyatt Jensen 3, Michael Buhrman 6.

NORTH PLATTE—Luke Zimbelman 11, Will Coe 3, River Johnston 18, Ryan Kaminski 8, Caleb Kinkaid 2, Kade Mohr 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Platte gets second win over Vikings

NORTH PLATTE — North Platte got the best of Northwest again.