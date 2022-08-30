Tuesday's city roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Islanders picks up first win of season

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team picked up its first win of the season.

Haedyn Hoos led the Islanders with 18 kills to help them pull out a 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18 win over Norfolk Tuesday.

Tia Traudt added 17 kills and 13 digs, while Kaiden Dahmer chipped in seven blocks, and Lauren Taylor had 23 assists and eight ace serves. Jaylen Hansen had 15 digs.

Grand Island will play in the Lincoln Pius X Triangular Thursday.

Northwest gets

first victoryKEARNEY — The Northwest volleyball team got its first victory of the season.

The Vikings defeated Kearney 25-11, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23 win Tuesday.

Whitney Loman and Mikyna Stoppkotte each led the way with 12 kills, while Hannah Fletcher led the defense with 20 digs, while Makayla Rhoads had 17. Macie Middleton had 28 assists.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said she was happy with the win.

“We had a very strong start in the first set,” Harders said. “I was really proud of Makayla Rhoads defense in the back row. Mikyna Stoppkotte played a great game. She had 12 kills with no errors. She came in with a lot of clutch kills for us. We had better balance tonight with our hitters and it made it more difficult for Kearney to defend us.

Northwest will play at the Beatrice Invite Saturday.

Crusaders sweep

past Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders swept past Blue Hill 25-13, 25-5, 25-15 Tuesday.

Gracie Woods led the way with 11 kills and 12 digs, while Hadlee Hasselman and Lucy Ghafain each added six kills.

Carolyn Maser had 25 assists, while Tristyn Hedman had 13 digs.

GICC will host Class D-1, No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Heartland Lutheran goes 1-1 at Silver Lake Tri.

ROSELAND — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team went 1-1 at the Silver Lake Triangular Tuesday.

The Red Hornets opened with a 25-20, 25-22 win over Harvard. Kiki Nyanok had five kills, while Reagan Norris had three kills, and Chloe Keasling had nine assists.

Heartland Lutheran then fell to Silver Lake 25-21, 25-16. Nyanok led the way with five kills, while Keasling had nine assists and Hanna Weaver led the defense with eight digs.

SOFTBALL

Grand Island drop pair to Southwest

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team was swept by Class A, No. 5 Lincoln Southwest.

The Silver Hawks grabbed 12-3 and 12-4 wins over the Islanders Tuesday.

In the opening game, Southwest scored runs in each inning. Adriana Cabello led Grand Island by going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs while Braelyn Sindelar was 1-for-2 with a double.

In the second game, the Silver Hawks took control with a seven-run sixth. Sindelar was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a home for the Islanders.

Grand Island plays in the Papillion-LaVista South Invite Friday and Saturday.

First game

Grand Island 102 00 — 3 4 1

Lincoln SW 242 22 — 12 10 0

WP—Bank. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI: Sindelar. LSW: Coleman, Dostel. HR—GI: Cabello. LSW: Mlnark, Korecky.

Second game

Grand Island 200 110 — 4 4 2

Lincoln SW 001 407 — 12 14 0

WP—Vokoun. LP—Nolan. 2B—LSW: Coleman, Hart, Dostel, Wood, Vokoun. HR—GI: Sindelar. LSW: Mlnarik, Korecky.

North Platte takes two from GICC

The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team dropped two games from North Platte.

The Bulldogs defeated the Crusaders 11-0 in four innings in the first game, and 6-4 in the second game.

North Platte scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take control and held GICC to one hit, which was by Anna Tibbetts.

In the second game, North Platte led 5-0 before GICC cut the lead to 5-4 in the sixth inning. But the Bulldogs added a run in the seventh.

Brielle Saddler led GICC by going 2-for-3 with a RBI and a triple, while Kylie Gangwish was 2-for-3 with RBI and a double.

GICC coach Brock Culler said he was proud of the effort in the second game.

“When our team has that type of energy and effort, we’re a fun team to be around,” Culler said. “We’re a fun team to watch, and we’re a threat to about anybody. North Platte has a really good team, and when we’re playing above the line that we have drawn for ourselves, we’re a tough out for anybody, and I love being in the dugout when our energy is like that.”

The Crusaders will play in the Bishop Neumann Invite Saturday.

First game

North Platte 300 8 — 11 14 0

Grand Island CC 000 0 — 0 1 4

WP—Montelongo. LP—Culler. 2B—NP: Niles, Deibert, Mcentire, Montelongo.

Second game

North Platte 020 300 1 — 6 12 0

Grand Island CC 000 022 0 — 4 8 1

WP—Bedlan. LP—Saddler. 2B—NP: Freeze, Montelongo, Mcentire. GICC: O’Boyle, Gangwish. 3B—NP: Freeze; GICC: Saddler.

GIRLS GOLF

Kenkel places sixth at Pius X Invite

LINCOLN — Hailey Kenkel paced the Grand Island Senior High girls golf team at the Lincoln Pius X Invite Tuesday.

The Islander senior finished sixth after firing a 76.

No other information was provided.