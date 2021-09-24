Two Point Conversion lifts Aquinas past Oakland-Craig in a Thriller.

The Knights defense is now fired up. REALLY pumped. But on the ensuing kickoff, A.J. Oltmer zigs and zags his way to the Aquinas 45 to set up a short 55 yard field for the Monarchs.

Aquinas quarterback Lucas Sellers hits Prochaska for a 10 yard gain. Prochaska then slashes through the Knights “D” for 15 big ones and Aquinas is suddenly on the O/C 12.

Oakland-Craig decides enough is enough and forces the Monarchs into a field goal attempt at the Knights 12 yard line. Then the Knights apply a real knockout punch when All-State candidate Carson Thomsen breaks through, BLOCKS the field goal attempt, picks up the loose pigskin and rambles 70 yards the other way for a score.

NOW, it’s Oakland-Craig 28, Aquinas 22 with just 4:10 left in the game. Go for two here Coach Anderson?

Hold on. During the 70 FG touchdown runback, Oakland-Craig was flagged for another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Aquinas coach Ron Mimick is given the choice to have the penalty assessed on the PAT try or the ensuing kickoff.

Mimic is a legend and you don’t get there without knowing the game, so he takes the 15 yard penalty on the PAT point try and Oakland-Craig is now out of kicking range for the PAT and the double extra point pass attempt is no good.