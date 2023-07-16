The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team kept its season alive.

The Grand Island seniors grinded out a 5-4 win over Scottsbluff during an elimination of the Class A, Area 7 Tournament Sunday at Ryder Park.

U-Save coach Ryan Anderson. said it feels good to get a win in the postseason.

“We rallied together as a team and fought through some adversity but again it feels good to still be playing,” Anderson said.

U-Save got off to the kind of start it wanted. Grand Island jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, which were helped by two Scottsbluff errors. Jaxson Nesvara hit a two-RBI double to score Owen Williams and Edgar Hernandez. Nesvara scored later on an error for the 3-0 lead.

However, three errors in the top of the third allowed Scottsbluff to take a 4-3. Dawson Bennett scored the go-ahead run when Andon Pittman was in a rundown.

Anderson gathered the U-Save players around each other during the inning

“We just needed a complete reset and told them ‘you need to be the guy who wants to make a play,’” Anderson said. “The kids just got locked in and started making plays.”

U-Save rallied back to tie the game in the fourth inning Evan Gydesen blasted a RBI-double to bring home Williams.

Then in the sixth, Tristan Mills scored a run on an error as the throw to third went by the third-baseman and allowed Mills to score. Ayden Beran hit a single on the play and Anderson sent Mills to third and was glad he did.

“Ayden had a great at-bat and kept the ball in play. We got a little lucky that it got by the third-baseman but that’s just baseball,” Anderson said. “I wanted to take a chance and put pressure on their defense.”

Owen Janulewicz got the win for Grand Island as he had six strikeouts, while giving up seven hits.

Nesvara led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.

U-Save will take on the loser of Hastings Five Points and Kearney Runza at 1 p.m. Monday at Ryder Park.

U-Save Pharmacy 5, Scottsbluff 4

Scottsbluff; 004; 000; 0-4; 7; 2

U-Save Pharmacy; 030; 101; X-5; 6; 4

WP-Janulewicz. LP-Meyer. SV-Arana. 2B-USP: Gydesen, Nesvara.