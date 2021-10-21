Vikings taking both teams to state cross country meet; GISH's Garcia looking for another medal

It’s been a while since the Northwest cross country teams took both teams to the state cross country meet.

Viking coach Joel Hope had to do some research for that fact.

The last time both teams qualified for state was in 1998 that both teams last qualified together, as well as 2000 being the last time the girls qualified as a team.

“That’s extremely exciting for the kids,” Hope said. “It’s been a big hurdle to cross for our program. The kids are extremely pumped about as are the coaches.”

The Vikings will compete in the Class B races at the state cross country meet with the girls getting started around 2:30 p.m., and the boys about an hour later Friday at the Kearney Country Club.

Both teams finished third during Class B, District 4 Meet in Ogallala last Thursday.

However, there was some drama involved on the boys side. They actually finished tied for second with Gering but lost on the tiebreakers since Gering’s No. 5 runner finished ahead of Northwest’s fifth. Since only the top three teams qualify to the state meet, Northwest would not have qualified if that had happened if they had finished tied for third, even though they still tied for the third spot.