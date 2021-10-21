Vikings taking both teams to state cross country meet; GISH's Garcia looking for another medal

It’s been a while since the Northwest cross country teams took both teams to the state cross country meet.
Viking coach Joel Hope had to do some research for that fact.
The last time both teams qualified for state was in 1998 that both teams last qualified together, as well as 2000 being the last time the girls qualified as a team.
“That’s extremely exciting for the kids,” Hope said. “It’s been a big hurdle to cross for our program. The kids are extremely pumped about as are the coaches.”
The Vikings will compete in the Class B races at the state cross country meet with the girls getting started around 2:30 p.m., and the boys about an hour later Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Both teams finished third during Class B, District 4 Meet in Ogallala last Thursday.
However, there was some drama involved on the boys side. They actually finished tied for second with Gering but lost on the tiebreakers since Gering’s No. 5 runner finished ahead of Northwest’s fifth. Since only the top three teams qualify to the state meet, Northwest would not have qualified if that had happened if they had finished tied for third, even though they still tied for the third spot.
Hope said that was OK with getting third on the boys, especially with how tough that district has been in the past few years.
“Lexington scored 11 points and they could win the boys Friday. Traditionally Scottsbluff and Gering have always had strong teams in the past,” Hope said. “We competed at the Scottsbluff Invite earlier and we got fourth behind Scottsbluff and Gering so we knew we had to beat one of them. And Scottsbluff was only two points behind Gering and us.”
Caden Keller, Benjamin Sutherland, Bishop Placke, Kian Botts, Owen Bjerke and Charles Hurley will represent the Viking boys at the state meet.
On the girls side, they missed a spot last year despite still getting three girls to the state meet. Alexis Lilienthal and Neelie Dorsey are the only returning qualifiers while Evie Keller, Leah Carlson, Olivia Chapman and Sydney Fisher are the others. Hope said he’s happy to be taking the Viking girls down as well.
“We’ve been close on the girls side for the past few years as we’ve missed qualifying by a few points,” Hope said. “For them to finally get over that hump is awesome and it’s a testament to how hard they worked during the offseason.”
Keller is the lone returning state medalist for the Vikings as he finished 13th in last year’s state meet. Hope said he wants the teams to go out, have fun and enjoy the experience.
“I feel Caden has a chance to be a top 10 finisher and I know that’s his goal,” Hope said. “I hope we get finish in the top 10 for both teams. But I just want to the kids to enjoy the experience and look for PRs.”
Class A
Juan Garcia is looking to finish his career on a good note.
The Grand Island Senior High senior is a two-time medalist and wants another one during the Class A boys race, which will be the very last race of the day and will start at around 4 p.m.
Garcia finished seventh in last year’s race and eighth in 2019.
He said he’s excited to see what he can do in his last race as an Islander.
“I can’t wait for Friday. I feel like I’ve had a very good season,” Garcia said. “There’s some meets I know I could have ran better but I’m not going to complain.”
GISH coach Megan Roach said his attitude helps him be the runner that he is.
“He just comes to practice with a great attitude all the time,” Roach said. “He never complains and has a strong work ethic. That draws him into the runner that he is. I really can’t ask for anything else of him.”
Garcia has finished in the top five in all of the races for Grand Island this year. His most recent success came in the A-3 district meet last Thursday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.
He won the race at 16:19.77. All of the Class A districts were ran there as he had the four fastest time of all the runners competing on the course.
Garcia said his goal is to be in the Top Six.
“I think realistically, I have a great chance to do that,” he said. “If I can do that, that will be great.”
And Garcia will be joined by senior teammates Gabriel Wilson and Mason Tompkins in the race as well after medaling in the A-3 meet.
“We wanted to take the whole team but I’m glad Gabriel and Mason are going to be running with Juan,” Roach said. “And they are all seniors so it’s really nice to get them there.”
Lauren Brown is the lone Islander girls to qualify to the state meet. The Islander sophomore, who finished 13th in the A-2 meet, will run around 3 p.m.
“I’m super excited for her because I know her goal was to break 22 minutes this year and she’s easily broken 21 minutes,” Roach said. “She’s broke 22 in every race. I want her to go out and enjoy the experience.
Class C
Grand Island Central Catholic also will have an athlete competing on Friday. Senior Jarit Mejia will represent the Crusaders as he earned a spot in the Class C boys race, which will get under way at around 1:30 p.m.