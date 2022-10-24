 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

volleyball scores

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Volleyball

Area Summaries

Class C-1, Subdistrict 11 Tourney

At Gothenburg

Broken Bow; 18; 25; 12; 23

Kearney Catholic; 25; 16; 25; 25

BROKEN BOW STATS - Kills: Halle McCaslin 7, Janae Marten 6, Hannah Barker 6, Addison Ellis 6. Aces: McCaslin 4. Assists: Lilly Jonas 15, Maren Chapin 13. Digs: Jessy Lowe 13, McCaslin 11.

Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 Tourney

People are also reading…

at Amherst

Wood River; 25; 25; 25

Arcadia/Loup City; 18; 22; 19

Wood River

ALC STATS — Kills: Danica Heil 9, Tatum Kapustka 5, Landri Loos 4, Eva Jaizen 3. Aces: Libby Ference 1. Digs: Loos 5, Ference 5.

State scores

Ainsworth def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 (3-0)

Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-15 (3-1)

Archbishop Bergan def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 (3-0)

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-28, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-11 (3-2)

Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13 (3-0)

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7 (3-0)

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 (3-0)

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17 (3-0)

Bishop Neumann def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22 (3-1)

Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 15-11 (3-2)

Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 (3-0)

Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12 (3-2)

Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7 (3-0)

Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 (3-0)

Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18 (3-1)

Chase County def. Hershey, 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-6 (3-2)

Conestoga def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-11 (3-1)

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 (3-0)

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7 (3-0)

Dorchester def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0)

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 (3-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 (3-1)

Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3 (3-0)

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 (3-0)

Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 (3-0)

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19 (3-0)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5 (3-0)

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)

High Plains Community def. , 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 (3-0)

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10 (3-0)

Howells-Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13 (3-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14 (3-0)

Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-13, 14-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-7 (3-2)

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25 (3-0)

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 (3-1)

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-27, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8 (3-2)

Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-6, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19 (3-1)

Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-7 (3-0)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 (3-0)

Loomis def. Alma, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 (3-0)

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 25-7 (3-1)

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 (3-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9 (3-0)

Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-10, 25-22 (3-0)

Minatare def. Banner County, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 (3-1)

Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15 (3-1)

Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14 (3-1)

Norfolk Catholic def. Bloomfield, 25-7, 25-13, 25-4 (3-0)

North Bend Central def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 (3-0)

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20 (3-0)

North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 (3-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 15-11 (3-2)

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9 (3-0)

Omaha Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19 (3-1)

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)

Overton def. Brady, 25-13, 25-8, 25-19 (3-0)

Palmyra def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 (3-1)

Pender def. Homer, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11 (3-2)

Pierce def. Madison, 25-5, 25-6, 25-12 (3-0)

Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15 (3-2)

Platteview def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 (3-0)

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22 (3-0)

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9 (3-0)

Shelby/Rising City def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10 (3-1)

Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 32-30, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15 (3-1)

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 (3-0)

South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)

Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-7, 25-20, 25-23 (3-0)

St. Mary's def. CWC, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10 (3-0)

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-6, 25-8 (3-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 (3-0)

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 (3-0)

Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20 (3-1)

Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)

Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 (3-0)

Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 23-25, 25-6, 25-9 (3-1)

Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 (3-0)

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15 (3-0)

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 (3-1)

Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 (3-1)

Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 (3-1)

Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4 (3-0)

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Big Ten Men's Basketball Preview

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts