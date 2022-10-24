volleyball scores

Volleyball
Area Summaries
Class C-1, Subdistrict 11 Tourney
At Gothenburg
Broken Bow; 18; 25; 12; 23
Kearney Catholic; 25; 16; 25; 25
BROKEN BOW STATS - Kills: Halle McCaslin 7, Janae Marten 6, Hannah Barker 6, Addison Ellis 6. Aces: McCaslin 4. Assists: Lilly Jonas 15, Maren Chapin 13. Digs: Jessy Lowe 13, McCaslin 11.
Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 Tourney
at Amherst
Wood River; 25; 25; 25
Arcadia/Loup City; 18; 22; 19
Wood River
ALC STATS — Kills: Danica Heil 9, Tatum Kapustka 5, Landri Loos 4, Eva Jaizen 3. Aces: Libby Ference 1. Digs: Loos 5, Ference 5.
State scores
Ainsworth def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 (3-0)
Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-15 (3-1)
Archbishop Bergan def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 (3-0)
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-28, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-11 (3-2)
Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13 (3-0)
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7 (3-0)
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 (3-0)
Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17 (3-0)
Bishop Neumann def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22 (3-1)
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 15-11 (3-2)
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 (3-0)
Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12 (3-2)
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7 (3-0)
Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 (3-0)
Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18 (3-1)
Chase County def. Hershey, 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-6 (3-2)
Conestoga def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-11 (3-1)
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 (3-0)
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7 (3-0)
Dorchester def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0)
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 (3-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 (3-1)
Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3 (3-0)
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 (3-0)
Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 (3-0)
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19 (3-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5 (3-0)
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)
High Plains Community def. , 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 (3-0)
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10 (3-0)
Howells-Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13 (3-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14 (3-0)
Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-13, 14-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-7 (3-2)
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25 (3-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 (3-1)
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-27, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8 (3-2)
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-6, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19 (3-1)
Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-7 (3-0)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 (3-0)
Loomis def. Alma, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 (3-0)
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 25-7 (3-1)
Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9 (3-0)
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-10, 25-22 (3-0)
Minatare def. Banner County, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 (3-1)
Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15 (3-1)
Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14 (3-1)
Norfolk Catholic def. Bloomfield, 25-7, 25-13, 25-4 (3-0)
North Bend Central def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 (3-0)
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20 (3-0)
North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 (3-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 15-11 (3-2)
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9 (3-0)
Omaha Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19 (3-1)
Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)
Overton def. Brady, 25-13, 25-8, 25-19 (3-0)
Palmyra def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)
Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 (3-1)
Pender def. Homer, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11 (3-2)
Pierce def. Madison, 25-5, 25-6, 25-12 (3-0)
Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15 (3-2)
Platteview def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 (3-0)
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22 (3-0)
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9 (3-0)
Shelby/Rising City def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10 (3-1)
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 32-30, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15 (3-1)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 (3-0)
South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)
Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-7, 25-20, 25-23 (3-0)
St. Mary's def. CWC, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10 (3-0)
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-6, 25-8 (3-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 (3-0)
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 (3-0)
Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20 (3-1)
Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 (3-0)
Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 23-25, 25-6, 25-9 (3-1)
Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 (3-0)
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15 (3-0)
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 (3-1)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 (3-1)
Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 (3-1)
Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4 (3-0)