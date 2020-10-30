WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Alayna Vargas

This week, our Athlete of the Week is Hastings St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas. She received runner-up honors at the state cross country meet last week. Video filmed by the Independent's Josh Salmon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today