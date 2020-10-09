 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Kamdyn Barrientos
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Kamdyn Barrientos

{{featured_button_text}}

Our Athlete of the Week this week is Grand Island Senior High softball player, Kamdyn Barrientos. She went 6-for-7 with three home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs in a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln High. She broke the school record for homers in a season  and a career.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ord dominates GICC
Local Sports

Ord dominates GICC

  • Updated

Kelen Meyer recovered his own onside kick and had two early interceptions to send Class C-2 No. 2-rated Ord on its way to a 59-6 victory over GICC.

Ord dominates GICC
Local Sports

Ord dominates GICC

  • Updated

Kelen Meyer recovered his own onside kick and had two early interceptions to send Class C-2 No. 2-rated Ord on its way to a 59-6 victory over GICC.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts