WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Kamdyn Barrientos

Our Athlete of the Week this week is Grand Island Senior High softball player, Kamdyn Barrientos. She went 6-for-7 with three home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs in a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln High. She broke the school record for homers in a season and a career.
