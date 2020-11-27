WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Ord football team

This week, our Athlete of the Week is the Ord High School football team. The team brought the championship trophy to Ord for the first time since the playoffs were established. Congratulations to the Ord Chanticleers for their hard work this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today