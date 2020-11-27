 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Ord football team
This week, our Athlete of the Week is the Ord High School football team. The team brought the championship trophy to Ord for the first time since the playoffs were established. Congratulations to the Ord Chanticleers for their hard work this season.

