Wayne’s Complete Game Masterpiece takes down #3 Lakeview, 30-17.

Then came the Vikings interceptions, one of which was turned into 8 points. Brandon Bartos had already slithered through the Lakeview defense like smoke through a keyhole, for a sparkling 13 yard scoring dash with 2:44 left before halftime, before a gut punch came when Bartos intercepted a Blaser pass at the Viking 47 with the clock reading 2:12 before the halftime break.

Following the Bartos interception, a Lakeview roughing the passer penalty moved the ball to the Vikings 37. Junior Eli Barner (I think?) then skirted the Wayne sidelines all the way to the Lakeview one before Walling crashed over from one for a real kick below the belt touchdown with just 1:04 left in the 2nd quarter.

Alex Phelps added insult to injury by going in standing up for the double PAT and Wayne had themselves a 22-3 halftime lead.

I knew Lakeview would come out of the halftime break with a determined “This is Lakeview football” type” drive in the 3rd quarter. Yes, it took just 6 plays for the boys in the sharp black unis to drive 65 yards for a touchdown. All-Stater Adam Van Cleave took it in from a yard out to cut the Wayne lead to 22-10 with 7:37 left.