Wednesday city roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Crusaders finish third at Scotus Invite

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team had three top 10 medalists during the Columbus Scotus Invite Wednesday.

The Crusaders finished third with a 373.

Angela Messere led GICC with a third-place finish with a 78, while Ember Kleint took fourth with a 91. Ashlyn Kucera came in ninth with a 94.

Madeline Logue and Emery Obermiller posted a 110 and 117, respectively, to round out the squad.

GICC coach Dee Hanssen said she was pleased with how the Crusaders played, especially with the Class C, District 4 Meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.

Angela came in with a great score of 78. She has really helped our team this year. Ember posted a personal best and keeps improving her game. Ashlyn K is a consistent golfer that we rely on. Madeline also posted a personal best today. This helps our team get ready for districts which will be held on our home course on Tuesday.”

Scotus Invite

Team Scores