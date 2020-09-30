Wednesday city roundup

GIRLS GOLF
Crusaders finish third at Scotus Invite
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team had three top 10 medalists during the Columbus Scotus Invite Wednesday.
The Crusaders finished third with a 373.
Angela Messere led GICC with a third-place finish with a 78, while Ember Kleint took fourth with a 91. Ashlyn Kucera came in ninth with a 94.
Madeline Logue and Emery Obermiller posted a 110 and 117, respectively, to round out the squad.
GICC coach Dee Hanssen said she was pleased with how the Crusaders played, especially with the Class C, District 4 Meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.
Angela came in with a great score of 78. She has really helped our team this year. Ember posted a personal best and keeps improving her game. Ashlyn K is a consistent golfer that we rely on. Madeline also posted a personal best today. This helps our team get ready for districts which will be held on our home course on Tuesday.”
Scotus Invite
Team Scores
Boone Central 359, Columbus Scotus 359, Grand Island Central Catholic 373, Schuyler 413, Norfolk Catholic 416, Concordia 428.
Medalists
1, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 74; 2, Abby Brodersen, BC, 76; 3, Angela Messere, GICC, 78; 4, Ember Kleint, GICC, 91; 5, Alaina Dierman, BC, 92; 6, Rachel Malander, BC, 93; 7, Abee Hutchinson, CS, 93; 8, Emmah Benson, BC, 93; 9, Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, 94; 10, Lauren Kohtz, BC, 97; 11, Carl Thramer, NC, 98; 12, Esmeralda Sacarias, SCH, 98; 13, Carly Johnson, SCH, 101; 14, Julia Hansen, CON, 102; 15, Taylor Beierman, BC, 102.
GICC golfers — Madeline Logue 110, Emery Obermiller 117.
