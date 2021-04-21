Wednesday's city roundup

Islanders drop pair in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team dropped a pair of games Wednesday.

The Islanders fell in the opening game 9-4 to Lincoln North Star. The Gators took control with a four-run fifth to take a 7-2 lead.

Grand Island was held to five hits with Braden Wenzl leading the way by going 2 for 4 with a RBI. Mike Buhrman and Jake Zeckser each had two hits.

The Islanders dropped the second 6-4 to Lincoln Northeast, who used a five-run third to take a 6-3 lead.

Cole Bauer and Sam Hartman each led the Grand Island offense by going 2 for 4 while Tyler Fay had a double.

Grand Island will play Norfolk and Kearney in the Norfolk double dual Saturday.

Game One

Grand Island 001 100 2—4 5 3

Lincoln NS 201 042 X—9 9 2

WP—Seip. LP—Nelson. 2B—GI: Buhrman, Zeckser. 3B—LNS: Bishop

Game Two

Grand Island (5-9) 300 010 0—4 7 4