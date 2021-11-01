Week 10 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

Kytan Fyfe, who is one of Class A finest Dual-Threat quarterbacks, has thrown for 1,469 yards and 17 TDs in addition to his 722 yards on the ground with 8 more scores. And lest we forget, Fyfe has 6 pass receptions for 103 yards and 2 TDs and has amassed 52 tackles for his linebacker position with an interception in there. Oh, and Kytan is also the Islander’s punter, averaging 37.4 yards a boot on 32 punts.

The Islanders will continue on in the Class A playoffs with another trip to the Omaha Metro area to face #3 seed Bellevue West Friday with a 7 PM kickoff.

*Zane Flores, Mick Huber, Brayden Chaney-Gretna - These three Dragons came up big in Gretna’s 59-42 win over Lincoln East in the First Round of the Class A playoffs. Junior QB Zane Flores hit 21-29 passes for 246 yards and scoring tosses to 50 yards to Chaney and 12 to RB Huber. Flores also ran for 2 scores (2, 1 runs) while rushing for 58 yards on 11 carries. It was Huber, however, that came up HUGE. The 6-0, 190 senior exploded for 172 yards on 28 carries with TD runs of 5 and 20 yards, in addition to that TD pass from Flores.

Huber’s 172 yards rushing are significantly more than he has gained in any one outing, considering he had rushed for 67 yards a game with a PR of 115 yards in the Dragons opening 21-13 win over Lincoln SW. Huber also led the defense with 13 big tackles.